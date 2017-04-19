Mets 3B David Wright played catch and will take batting practice later on Wednesday as he returned to his rehab program, manager Terry Collins told reporters.
"If David Wright could throw the ball across the infield, he could play today," Collins said. "Except, we've got to get him some at-bats, which he hasn't had, but he's taking batting practice today. His hands are still very, very good -- I mean, this guy doesn't miss anything. It's about getting that arm back and how long that's going to take no one knows."
Wright, who has been largely shut down since March 2 due to a right shoulder impingement, had recently put his rehab on hold due to discomfort in his lower back, GM Sandy Alderson said earlier in the week.
Alderson added that the team is not concerned with Wright's lower back issue, and expressed optimism Wright would return to the team in 2017.
