Jeurys Familia struck out one batter in a scoreless inning Monday with Double-A Binghamton.

Familia's 15-game suspension for an domestic violence incident in 2016 will end Wednesday.

Terry Collins said Sunday that Familia is expected to appear in another game during the next two days with Double-A Binghamton before likely joining the Mets on Thursday at Citi Field.

"He's a huge piece of our team," Collins added, according to MLB.com. "This guy was arguably one of the best closers in baseball last year. So, to know that he's a few days from returning is something nice to look forward to."

Familia may be eased back into the closer role once he returns, Collins explained, so that his closer can better adjust to the speed of the big-league game.

In seven appearances filling in for Familia, Addison Reed has three saves, while allowing three earned runs in 7 1/3 innings.

As a team this season without Familia, New York's bullpen has thrown the fourth-most innings in National League, while allowing the seventh-most runs.

By comparison, last season, when Familia had 51 saves and made 78 appearances, Mets relievers threw the sixth-fewest innings in the NL, while allowing the fourth-fewest runs.

Matthew Cerrone :

Well, last year's bullpen obviously did better than this year's group has done so far. But, we're only two weeks in 2017 and they're working without Familia, who is their best pitcher and the only guy with a defined role. So, it's simply not fair to assume what we've seen this season is what will continue to happen during the next five and a half months...

That said, this past weekend was not fun. Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom and Matt Harvey combined for a 1 .89 ERA, yet came away with no decisions and the Mets lost three times. The pain is fresh, so criticism of the bullpen and Terry are at peak levels.

Hopefully, Familia will restore order and confidence to the entire staff, and - more importantly - limit the number of choices available to Collins, who will then be less likely to make a mistake. After that, we should have a better idea of what is working and what isn't, at which time Sandy Alderson can start to think about whether he should make adjustments to the roster (be it shuffling guys in from Triple-A or making a trade with his rick farm system).