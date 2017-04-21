It's been a rough four days for the Mets, during which they've lost four times, all of which ended in the opponent's final at bat. As a result, the Mets look listless and sloppy and now are in jeopardy of falling below .500...

"We'll dig out of it, we'll get through it," manager Terry Collins told reporters, reassuring himself after the game. "You've got to go out there, you still have to get outs and you've got to make pitches and that's not what we're doing."

In addition to their bats becoming chaotic, their fielding and base running has also been messy.

In last night's game, the light again shined on Jose Reyes, who hit seventh in the order, had just one hit, struck out and left three men on base. Reyes also dropped a pop up hit above the third base line with two outs and a man on first base in the eighth inning. They mistake allowed the Phillies to have runners on the corners instead of ending the inning and the Mets still up one run.