In this Friday's feedback edition of the MetsBlog Q&ACast, Gotham Baseball's Mark Healey joins Matthew Cerrone to answer voicemails, Tweets and comments from Mets fans about...
- Rafael Montero's future, whether in the bullpen, rotation or in Vegas...
- Jay Bruce's current trade value given his hot start to 2017...
- Moving Asdrubal Cabrera to third and promoting Amed Rosario...
- Who would be the best pinch hitter from the starting rotation?
- Rickey Henderson's legacy as a member of the Mets...
