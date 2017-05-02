Mets INF Wilmer Flores was activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Wednesday night's game in Atlanta.

LHP Sean Gilmartin was sent to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room on the 25-man roster for Flores.

Flores, who has been on the disabled list since April 21 due to a knee infection, went 2-for-4 for Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday night as he concluded his rehab assignment.

He told reporters he had been dealing with a staph infection, which doctors said might have required surgery had it not improved.

The 25-year-old Flores was hitting .171 with a .194 OBP and .343 SLG with two home runs and three RBI in 12 games before he was placed on the DL.

OF Brandon Nimmo, who has been out all season due to a hamstring injury, continued his rehab assigmnent with Las Vegas on Tuesday night and is epxected to remain there once he comes off the DL.