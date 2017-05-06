On a night Rafael Montero stepped into the rotation for Noah Syndergaard and again flopped, it certainly did not go unnoticed that Gabriel Ynoa made his Orioles debut and tossed six scoreless innings against the White Sox at Camden Yards.

The Mets sold Ynoa to Baltimore in February, just as they had done with Logan Verrett in November.

The knee-jerk reaction would be to mock the Mets for those sales, making it sound like cheapness prompted them to peddle assets that now would be useful given the decimation to their rotation.