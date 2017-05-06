The Mets proudly honored United States Air Force MSGT Kevin Harford during Friday's game, presented by First Data.
On a night Rafael Montero stepped into the rotation for Noah Syndergaard and again flopped, it certainly did not go unnoticed that Gabriel Ynoa made his Orioles debut and tossed six scoreless innings against the White Sox at Camden Yards.
The Mets sold Ynoa to Baltimore in February, just as they had done with Logan Verrett in November.
The knee-jerk reaction would be to mock the Mets for those sales, making it sound like cheapness prompted them to peddle assets that now would be useful given the decimation to their rotation.
Tags: Rafael Montero
For a full box score of the game, click here.
Things you should know about tonight's game...
1) The Mets trailed 7-1 in the fourth and 7-3 in the seventh, but rallied for five runs on six hits and a walk. Rene Rivera, pinch-hitter Asdrubal Cabrera and Michael Conforto had RBI singles. T.J. Rivera followed with a game-tying two-run double. Jay Bruce and Neil Walker struck out with runners at second and third with nobody out but Wilmer Flores' bases-loaded walk forced in the go-ahead run.
2) After Josh Smoker allowed two runs in relief of Rafael Montero, Fernando Salas, Hansel Robles, Jerry Blevins, Addison Reed and Jeurys Familia held the Marlins scoreless over the last five innings.
Tags: Rafael Montero, TJ Rivera
Asdrubal Cabrera was not in the Mets lineup Friday night against the Marlins because of a hamstring and knee injury, according to a report from Seth Walder of the Daily News.
"'Take tonight (off) and you've got all day tomorrow and see if we can't freshen those legs up a little bit.' Like everything, I have a thing we put together in the organization to make sure these guys get a day off now and then," Collins said to the Daily News. "Last week we had the two - the off-day plus the rainout - it kind of helped us a little to get through the last seven days."
The Mets (12-15) open a three-game series against the Marlins (12-15) tonight at Citi Field at 7:10. The Mets had their game with the Braves rained out on Thursday night in Atlanta.
The Mets have scored five or more runs in seven straight games. ... the Mets have lost six straight games at home and are 4-10 at home this season. ... Tonight is Terry Collins 1,000th game as Mets manager.
Who is starting tonight for the Mets?
Right-hander Rafael Montero, (9.45 ERA/4.84 FIP, 3.60 FIP), who allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits while walking none and striking out none against the Phillies on April 18, which was his last relief appearance with the Mets before his demotion to Triple-A Las Vegas.
Tags: Rafael Montero
Mets C Travis d'Arnaud has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a bone bruise in his right wrist, manager Terry Collins said Friday.
The plan is for d'Arnaud to rest for a week before resuming baseball activity.
D'Arnaud left Tuesday's game against the Braves due to the wrist -- the same wrist that recently kept him out of the starting lineup for four games -- and saw a doctor in Atlanta on Thursday.
Tags: Travis d'Arnaud
Rafael Montero will start in place of Noah Syndergaard tonight when the Mets (12-15) host the the Marlins (12-15) for the start of a three-game series at Citi Field.
Thursday night's game between the Mets and Braves was rained out in Atlanta. The New York area has been getting rained on heavy all day Friday, though reports indicate it should let up enough in advance of game time to keep it from being cancelled.
The Mets have won four of of their last six games, whereas the Marlins have lost seven of nine after starting the season 10-8.
Tags: Rafael Montero, Matthew Cerrone
In this week's Feedback Friday edition of the MetsBlog QAcast, The Happy Recap's James Blind joins me to answer voicemails from Mets fans about...
1) The all-or-nothing offense and needing to play small ball...
2) Upgrading the lineup or pitching staff by trade...
3) Steven Matz, and if he'll ever live up to expectations...
4) Being cool, not freaking out and hoping for a better May...
The final question is sent in by comedian John Santo, who, in his dead-on accurate impersonation of Donald Trump, asks how the Mets can be terrific and great again...
To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
Mets pitchers are inducing ground balls at a higher rate this season -- 1.27 for every air out, compared to 1.05 a season ago.
That's attributable in part to the departure of fly-ball-pitcher Bartolo Colon (0.86 this year with the Braves). It also reflects groundball machine Robert Gsellman (2.80) getting a regular rotation turn from the get-go.
The Mets have discussed shifting Asdrubal Cabrera to third base and returning Jose Reyes to shortstop, multiple sources told the NY Post's Mike Puma on Thursday.
However, Cabrera, who is again battling knee pain, is against the move, according to Puma, who says team officials are hesitant to force it upon him.
Last week, Terry Collins revealed that Reyes is not happy playing third base, though Reyes later denied making such a statement...
Tags: Asdrubal Cabrera, Jose Reyes
Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard received "positive news" during his visit with Dr. Neal ElAttrache who gave a second opinion on his partially torn right lat, reports Mike Puma of the NY Post.
Nevertheless, Syndergaard is still expected to be out for an extended period.
Tags: Noah Syndergaard
The Mets (12-15) return to Citi Field where they'll begin a three-game series with the Marlins (12-15) tonight on SNY at 7:10 p.m.
Rafael Montero (0-2, 9.45 ERA) will make his first start of the season. He'll be opposed by Tom Koehler (1-1, 5.40 ERA), who allowed three runs on six hits in four innings against the Pirates in his last start.
Montero allowed three earned runs in just 1/3 of an inning in his most recent big-league appearance for the Mets in April against the Phillies.
Sandy Alderson will likely address reporters before the game, as he typically does when the team first returns from a road trip.
Wednesday night's game between the Mets and the Braves in Atlanta was postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.
The Mets had a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning when the rain delay started, and the game was called after about two hours.
The Mets will return home to host the Miami Marlins at CitiField on Friday at 7:10 p.m.
Steven Matz and Seth Lugo will each throw 20 to 30 pitches off a mound in Port St. Lucie this coming Saturday, according to Marc Carig of Newsday.
Both pitchers last threw on Tuesday, according to Matt Ehalt of The Record. This past Tuesday marked the first time they had pitched off a mound since they both went down with elbow injuries just before opening day.
Tags: Seth Lugo, Steven Matz
The Mets (12-15) wrap up their four-game series against the Braves (11-15) at SunTrust Park tonight in Atlanta at 7:35. The Mets beat the Braves on Wednesday night, scoring a season-high 16 runs.
The Mets have scored five or more runs in seven-straight games. ... The Mets are fourth in the majors with 42 home runs. ... The 16 runs the Mets scored on Wednesday night were their most since September 25, 2016 against the Phillies. ... Aside from Wednesday night, the only other time in team history when the Mets scored 16 or more runs without hitting a home run was June 29, 2011 in Detroit against the Tigers.
Who is starting tonight for the Mets?
Right-hander Zack Wheeler, (4.78 ERA/3.88 FIP, 1.25 WHIP), who allowed two runs on five hits while walking four and striking out four last Saturday against the Nationals.
Tags: Zack Wheeler
Mets 1B Lucas Duda is slated to get some at-bats in extended spring training games this weekend before joining single-A St. Lucie for rehab games next week, reports Marc Carig of Newsday.
Mets manager Terry Collins said on Tuesday that Duda starting taking dry swings as he works his way back from a hyperextended elbow.
Duda was initially supposed to return from the disabled list on Monday but was shut down after experiencing soreness in the elbow.
The team said Duda felt a twinge in his arm during his first rehab game with Single-A St. Lucie last Friday.
Tags: Lucas Duda
In this week's Meet the MetsCast, hosts Rob Brender and Matt Cerrone are joined by pinch hitter Jake Brown to discuss...
1) Noah Syndergaard's relationship with the media...
2) Keeping up with the team's injuries...
3) The 12-year-old Mets fans who went ballistic on Instagram...
To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
Mets SS Asdrubal Cabrera expressed interest in signing an extension with the team during the offseason, reports Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.
The Mets, who preferred to wait on any potential extension, have a team option on Cabrera for the 2018 season that's worth $8.5 million. The option, which Heyman says the Mets are likely to pick up, has a $2 million buyout.
Cabrera, 31, is hitting .248 with a .327 OBP and .366 SLG with three HR, three doubles, and 12 RBI in 26 games this season.
Tags: Asdrubal Cabrera, Neil Walker, Danny Abriano
Jose Reyes was awarded the team's MVP crown following Wednesday night's game, during which he had two hits and matched a career high with five RBI.
"How's it look," Reyes said smiling to reporters, putting the crown on his head.
Reyes has reached base safely in 10 straight games, during which he's hitting .333 (12-of-36).
Tags: Jose Reyes
There is no issue between Terry Collins and Addison Reed, the two said, following what appeared to be a confrontation in the team's dugout Wednesday night in Atlanta.
Reed pitched a perfect seventh inning, but did not return to pitch the eighth, which is typically Reed's responsibility when the Mets are winning.
According to Collins, he was simply explaining his decision...
Tags: Addison Reed
The Mets scored five runs in the first three innings Wednesday against Bartolo Colon on their way to a 16-5 win over the Braves in Atlanta.
Michael Conforto, who is hitting .357, contributed yet another leadoff hit for the Mets to jump-start the offense, and Asdrubal Cabrera and Neil Walker each had RBI doubles in the first inning to put the Mets on the board.
Curtis Granderson ended a 1-for-32 skid with an RBI double during the team's three-run third inning. Granderson finished with two hits and an RBI after getting the day off Tuesday.
Tags: Asdrubal Cabrera, Curtis Granderson, Michael Conforto, Neil Walker
Jacob deGrom allowed five runs on eight hits in five innings, but helped himself offensively with two hits and two RBI in the Mets' 16-5 victory over the Braves on Wednesday.
DeGrom pitched two scoreless innings to start the game, but gave up runs in each of his final three innings of work. He walked five batters, and has issued at least five walks in two of his last three starts. Prior to this stretch, he had not walked five batters in a game since May 26, 2014: the third start of his career.
"The most important thing was we got a win tonight," deGrom said after the game.
Tags: Jacob deGrom
The Mets (12-15) will play the final game of a four-game series with the Atlanta Braves (11-15) tonight at SunTrust Park. The Mets have won two out of the first three games of the series.
Zack Wheeler (1-2, 4.78 ERA) will pitch for the Mets. Wheeler has only pitched beyond five and 2/3 innings once this season, and pitched just 4 2/3 innings in his last start on Saturday against the Nationals.
Jaime Garcia (1-1, 3.19 ERA) will pitch for the Braves. In a start against the Mets at Citi Field earlier this season, Garcia gave up four runs and six hits and lasted six innings.
Tags: Curtis Granderson, Jacob deGrom
For a full box score of the game, click here.
Things you should know about tonight's game...
1) The Mets scored a season-high 16 runs and matched their season high with 20 hits without hitting a home run. Every player who received an at-bat had a hit, with the exception of Wilmer Flores, who flied out as a pinch-hitter.
2) Jose Reyes tied his career high with five RBIs, Rene Rivera drove in three, and Michael Conforto and Jacob deGrom each plated a pair. T.J. Rivera, Rene Rivera and Conforto all had three hits. Neil Walker, Curtis Granderson, Reyes and deGrom had two hits apiece.
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Jose Reyes
The Mets (11-15) continue their four-game series against the Braves (11-14) at SunTrust Park tonight in Atlanta at 7:35. The Mets lost, 9-7, on Tuesday night as Matt Harvey allowed six runs.
The Mets have lost 12 of their last 16 games. ... The Mets have scored five or more runs in six-straight games while homering in each one. ... The Mets have 28 home runs on the road, which is the most in the majors.
Who is starting tonight for the Mets?
Right-hander Jacob deGrom, (2.84 ERA/2.91 FIP, 1.17 WHIP), who allowed three runs on six hits while walking one and striking out 12 against the Nationals last Friday.
Tags: Jacob deGrom
Mets INF Wilmer Flores was activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Wednesday night's game in Atlanta.
LHP Sean Gilmartin was sent to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room on the 25-man roster for Flores.
Flores, who has been on the disabled list since April 21 due to a knee infection, went 2-for-4 for Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday night as he concluded his rehab assignment.
Tags: Brandon Nimmo, Sean Gilmartin, Wilmer Flores
Mets Double-A SS Luis Guillorme has been known for his slick fielding since joining the organization as a 10th-round pick in 2013 out of high school in Coral Springs, Fla. This season, the 22-year-old Guillorme also is thriving with his bat at Double-A Binghamton.
Guillorme is hitting .338 with five doubles, six RBIs, two steals and a .411 on-base percentage through 80 at-bats with the Rumble Ponies.
He credits a winter dedication to consistency with his swing for the improved production. Guillorme hit .263 with a .332 OBP and .315 slugging last season with Class A St. Lucie after being named South Atlantic League MVP in 2015.
Guillorme has continued the attempts at keeping his swing consistent this season with Binghamton hitting coach Valentino Pascucci.
In Monday's MetsBlog Q&ACast, I talked with SNY contributor Adam Rubin about...
1) Noah Syndergaard's injury and how it was handled by him and the team...
2) MRI exams, protocol and dealing with the MLB Player's Union...
3) How players deal with reporters during losing streaks, injuries and bad days...
4) Life not covering the Mets every day...
Later in the show, I attempted to learn more about Yoenis Cespedes's situation and Syndergaard's condition by talking with Dr. David Werner, who is a doctor of physical therapy, board certified orthopedic specialist and certified strength and conditioning specialist.
To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
Mets OF Curtis Granderson is expected back in the starting lineup tonight, despite hitting .124 with a .175 OBP and just five extra base hits through 26 games this season.
Granderson was not in Tuesday's starting lineup. Instead, he took early batting practice under the watchful eye of his hitting coach and long-time batting guru, Kevin Long. He did, however, pinch hit to lead off the seventh inning and flied out to left field.
Tags: Curtis Granderson, Matthew Cerrone
Josh Smoker and Fernando Salas' struggles continued as both relievers allowed runs in last night's 9-7 loss to the Braves.
Smoker entered the game in the seventh, and after picking up the first out, allowed back-to-back hits to Kemp and Markakis to put runners on second and third.
Salas then came on in relief of the lefty and surrendered a single, a walk, a sacrifice fly, and another single to make the score 9-3 Atlanta -- a defecit the Mets were not able to overcome.
Tags: Josh Smoker
Matt Harvey allowed six runs and eight hits, while walking three and striking out two, in 5 1/3 innings during a 9-7 loss to the Braves on Tuesday night.
It was his his second consecutive six-run outing.
"Today was the best I've felt in a long time and the ball was coming out better than it had for a few years," Harvey said after the game. "I just have to locate. It's fine tuning that. The velocity was there the whole time and I was able to repeat things the right way."
In his last three starts, Harvey has allowed four home runs, walked 10 batters, and struck out five, while losing twice and posting an 8.10 ERA. He has only pitched a full seven innings once this season.
Tags: Matt Harvey
The Mets (11-15) will play the third game of a four-game series Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves (11-14) tonight at SunTrust Park.
Jacob deGrom (1-1, 2.84 ERA, 1.168 WHIP) will start for the Mets. He's coming off three strong starts, during which he's struck out 35 batters.
Bartolo Colon (1-2, 5.59 ERA, 1.31 WHIP) will start for the Braves. He has allowed at least four runs during three of his last four starts.
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Jay Bruce, Lucas Duda, Rafael Montero, Travis d'Arnaud
For a full box score of the game, click here.
Things you should know about today's game...
1) Matt Harvey allowed six runs on eight hits, three walks with two strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Over his last two starts -- both against Atlanta -- Harvey's surrendered 12 runs on 13 hits and eight walks with three strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings. Over his last three starts, he's struck out a total of five batters in 16 2/3 frames.
2) Jay Bruce hit a two-run homer in the first and a grand slam in the ninth. The six RBIs were a career high. Asdrubal Cabrera connected on a solo shot, his third, while Michael Conforto and Neil Walker each collected two hits.
Tags: Jay Bruce, Matt Harvey
One day after Orioles OF Adam Jones was the victim of racism at Fenway Park in Boston, Mets OF Curtis Granderson opened up about his own experiences with racism on the baseball field.
Granderson said when he was in college and in the minor leagues, racism would rear its ugly head particularly in small, rural towns where there were few minorities, reports Abbey Mastracco of NJ.com.
When Granderson was 18 years old, he was playing in a baseball tournament in Kentucky when a local fan referred to players on his team as "you black boys."
Tags: Curtis Granderson
The Mets (11-14) continue their four-game series against the Braves (10-14) at SunTrust Park tonight in Atlanta at 7:35. The Mets, behind another big night from Michael Conforto, beat the Braves, 7-5, in Monday night's series opener.
The Mets have won 12 of their last 15 games in Atlanta and are 7-4 on the road this season. ... The Mets have scored five or more runs in five-straight games. ... The Mets are third in the majors with 39 home runs, trailing only the Brewers (47) and Nationals (43). ... The Mets have hit 25 home runs on the road this season, which is tied with the Padres for the most in baseball.
Who is starting tonight for the Mets?
Right-hander Matt Harvey, (4.25 ERA/5.53 FIP, 1.15 WHIP), who allowed six runs on five hits while walking five and striking out one against the Braves last Thursday...
Tags: Matt Harvey, Danny Abriano
Matt Harvey (2-1, 4.25 ERA) will take the ball tonight against the Braves, the same team that roughed him up for six runs in 4 1/3 innings last week. In that game, Harvey walked a career high five batters.
In case you forgot, before Noah Syndergaard ever sniffed the big leagues, before we had "Thor," it was Harvey who turned heads in New York City and captured the attention of baseball.
Tags: Matt Harvey, Matthew Cerrone
This isn't late July, when Sandy Alderson can ship a couple of minor league pitchers to the Braves in exchange for Bartolo Colon, as the general manager has done the previous two seasons in order to acquire Kelly Johnson. There are no sellers in early May.
So the Mets appear poised to give Rafael Montero his umpteenth shot in the rotation when Noah Syndergaard's turn comes up Friday at Citi Field against the Marlins. After all, with Steven Matz and Seth Lugo already on the shelf, what's the alternative? Sean Gilmartin?
If Matz's 2015 lat tear is any guideline, Syndergaard may be absent for a couple of months. And with Alderson's once-deep stable of arms now depleted, he told reporters in Atlanta on Monday that the team would ramp up looking externally for arms.
This season, Verizon customers can enter to win unique baseball experiences to every Tuesday Night Baseball home game... all you need is a current Verizon Wireless or Verizon Fios account!
It's better baseball from the Better Network.
To enter, go to SNY.TV/VERIZON or click here for more information...
SNY.tv takes a look at the Mets' five best defensive plays from the month of April.
Mets rookie RHP Robert Gsellman earned his first victory of the season Monday, despite allowing five runs and six hits in five innings against the Braves.
"This is a game of failure," Gsellman said after the game, looking disappointed in his performance, but happy about the win. "You've just got to pick yourself up and keep going. ... It's a work in progress."
After allowing a leadoff home run to Ender Inciarte, Gsellman recorded eight consecutive outs. He again struggled in the fourth inning and was pulled two innings later having thrown 77 pitches.
Tags: Robert Gsellman
Mets OF Michael Conforto had two hits, including a leadoff home run, and three RBI during Monday's 7-5 win over the Braves at Atlanta's SunTrust Park.
Conforto's home run off Julio Teheran was his third in as many games. He added a two-run single during the team's five-run fourth inning that gave them a 6-1 lead.
"I think we just put together some really good at-bats tonight," Conforto said after the game. "We got some guys on base and found some holes and put some runs on the board."
Tags: Michael Conforto
Josh Edgin, Hansel Robles, Jerry Blevins, Addison Reed, and Jeurys Familia combined to throw four innings of scoreless baseball during the team's win Monday in Atlanta.
Robert Gsellman lasted only five-plus innings, allowing five earned runs and six hits, after which the bullpen locked down the game's final 12 outs.
Tags: Addison Reed, Hansel Robles, Jerry Blevins, Jeurys Familia, Josh Edgin, Robert Gsellman
Matt Harvey (2-1, 4.25 ERA) and the Mets (11-14) go for their fourth win in five games Tuesday night as they face R.A. Dickey (2-2, 3.80 ERA) and the Braves at Atlanta's SunTrust Park...
In a post-game tweet Monday night, RHP Noah Syndergaard said...
"I want to thank all the Mets fans who sent well wishes. I am truly grateful for your support. I HATE not competing and being with my teammates, but I promise I will come away from this experience stronger and with a renewed passion and respect for the game. I LOVE this team, I LOVE this city, and I'm sorry I can't be on the field during this time for all of you...
This TEAM is strong and we will thrive. I know this to be true, because I know the character of my teammates in that clubhouse. Thank you again to the Mets organization, the fan base, friends and family who have my back. I won't forget it. LGM."
Syndergaard is out indefinitely after Monday's MRI revealed a partially torn right lat muscle.
Tags: Noah Syndergaard
For a full box score of the game, click here.
Things you should know about today's game...
1) Michael Conforto hit his third leadoff home run of the season, giving him five homers in his last nine games. He added a two-run single and finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and an intentional walk.
2) Neil Walker and T.J. Rivera also had RBI singles during the Mets' five-run fourth inning. Jose Reyes, who homered in the eighth, had an RBI groundout.
Tags: Jose Reyes, Michael Conforto, Robert Gsellman
The Mets (10-14) open a four-game series against the Braves (10-13) at SunTrust Park tonight in Atlanta at 7:35. The Mets took two of three games from the Nationals over the weekend in Washington, D.C.
This is the Mets' first game at new SunTrust Park. ... They went 67-106 all-time at Turner Field, the Braves' former home. ... The Mets are 6-4 on the road this season. ... The Mets have hit 37 home runs, which is tied for third in the majors.
Who is starting tonight for the Mets?
Right-hander Robert Gsellman, (6.23 ERA/3.71 FIP, 1.71 WHIP), who allowed six runs (five earned) on 10 hits while walking three and striking out two last Wednesday against the Braves.
Tags: Robert Gsellman
SNY.TV takes a look at the Mets' five best offensive plays from the month of April...
In today's MetsBlog Q&ACast, I talk with SNY contributor Adam Rubin about...
1) Noah Syndergaard's injury and how it was handled by him and the team...
2) MRI exams, protocol and dealing with the MLB Player's Union...
3) How players deal with reporters during losing streaks, injuries and bad days...
4) Life not covering the Mets every day...
Later in the show, I attempt to learn more about Yoenis Cespedes's situation and Syndergaard's condition by talking with Dr. David Werner, who is a doctor of physical therapy, board certified orthopedic specialist and certified strength and conditioning specialist.
To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
Noah Syndergaard has dealt with a blister, cracked nail, biceps tendonitis, arm fatigue and shoulder discomfort at various points this season. He refused to have himself checked out with an MRI and instead threw a bullpen session Friday. He supposedly looked and felt great, and was cleared to make his scheduled start Sunday.
Of course, after hitting 100 mph with his fastball to start the game, he was removed midway through the second inning after throwing a pitch and grabbing beneath his right arm (lat muscle). Now, he's headed for an MRI, initially scheduled for 7 a.m. Monday.
Asked if it's common for a player to refuse examination, GM Sandy Alderson said, "That's not standard practice, but I can't tie him down and throw him in the tube either."
No, you don't tackle him. (For starters, Alderson is 69 years old, while Syndergaard is Syndergaard and he'd win.) But the proper solution is to sit him down, call his agent and explain to them the situation and how that the MRI isn't a punishment, but is in the best interest of the player, his teammates, the organization and his future.
Tags: Matt Harvey, Noah Syndergaard, Seth Lugo, Steven Matz, Yoenis Cespedes, Matthew Cerrone
The New York Mets hope RHP Seth Lugo will be able to throw a full bullpen session in two weeks after he threw 20 pitches off a mound, according to FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman.
Lugo, who suffered a partially torn UCL in his right elbow, threw from 120 feet last week and felt fine after his recent throwing session from the mound, according to Heyman.
The team will determine if Lugo will need to undergo Tommy John surgery based on his throwing program. If he needs surgery, it will take him 12 to 18 months to fully recover.