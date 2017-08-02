The Mets (48-55) finish up their road trip with a three-game set against the Colorado Rockies (60-46) Tuesday at Coors Field at 8:40 p.m. on SNY.

Mets Rockies Michael Conforto, CF Charlie Blackon, CF Asdrubal Cabrera, 3B DJ LeMahieu, 2B Yoenis Cespedes, LF Nolan Arenado, 3B Jay Bruce, 1B Mark Reynolds,1B Neil Walker, 2B Gerardo Parra, LF Curtis Granderson, RF Trevor Story, SS Amed Rosario, SS Carlos Gonzalez, RF Travis d'Arnaud, C Ryan Hanigan, C Chris Flexen, P Tyler Chatwood, P

Who is starting today for the Mets?

Chris Flexen (0-1, 9.00 ERA), who took the loss in his major league debut against the Padres. He allowed four runs -- three earned -- on five hits while walking four and striking out two. The Mets are hoping it is just nerves that forced Flexen to be wild as he was noted to have good control over his pitches before getting recalled.

Who is starting today for the Rockies?

Tyler Chatwood (6-11, 4.78 ERA), who has struggled in his starting role of late. He is 0-4 with a 32.25 ERA in his last four starts, which includes a 1/3-of-an-inning performance against the Mets. He allowed four runs after walking three and allowing a grand slam.

His last appearance came in relief against the Cardinals, where he allowed one run on one hit in one inning.

Amed Rosario went 1-for-4 with an infield single in his big league debut...Jay Bruce hit his 28th homer last night which is third in the NL. He has three homers and seven RBI in his last five games...AJ Ramos will take over the closer role for the Mets...Yoenis Cespedes is hitting .387 at Coors Field in eight career games.

Upcoming Schedule