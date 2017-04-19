The Mets (7-6) open a three-game series against the Phillies (4-8) at Citi Field on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. The Mets, who were off on Monday, lost the last three games of their recently-completed series against the Marlins in Miami.

The Mets have won 15 of their last 17 series against the Phillies and have gone 17-6 against them at Citi Field since July 30, 2014. ... The Mets have out-homered the Phillies, 79-34, since the start of the 2015 season. ... The Mets have hit 18 home runs over their last eight games and are second in the majors with 22 home runs overall this season.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets?

Zack Wheeler, who allowed three runs on four hits while walking one and striking out four in 5 2/3 innings against the Phillies in Philadelphia on April 12. All three runs scored after Wheeler exited, coming home on a grand slam surrendered by Hansel Robles.

Wheeler has a 3.25 ERA (13 earned runs in 36 innings) in six career starts against the Phillies.

Who is starting tonight for the Phillies?

Zach Eflin, who is making his first start of the season. The 23-year-old had a 5.54 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 63 1/3 innings (11 starts) for the Phillies last season.

Yoenis Cespedes has 12 homers in 27 career games against the Phillies. ... Asdrubal Cabrera has hit safely in 11 of the Mets' first 13 games. ... The Mets are hitting .288 with runners in scoring position this season, which is the sixth-best average in the majors.

Upcoming schedule...