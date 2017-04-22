The Mets (8-8) open a three-game series against the Nationals (10-5) at Citi Field on Friday at 7:10 p.m. With the team making three errors, the Mets lost to the Phillies, 6-4, on Thursday night.

To follow the game live online, click here to access SNY Gameday

The Mets have lost five of six games and are 4-5 at home this season. ... They are in the midst of 32 consecutive games against N.L. East opponents to start the season. ... The Mets went 2-4 in series against the Nationals last season, going 7-12 overall.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets?

Matt Harvey, who allowed one run on seven hits while walking two and striking out five in six innings this past Sunday against the Marlins.

He has a 2.45 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with three walks and 15 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings (three starts) this season.

Who is starting tonight for the Nationals?

Tanner Roark, who allowed two runs on four hits while walking none and striking out three in seven innings against the Phillies during his last start.

He has a 3.50 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with two walks and 12 strikeouts in 18.0 innings (three starts) this season.

Yoenis Cespedes and Asdrubal Cabrera, who are both dealing with hamstring issues, may be available to pinch hit. ... Travis d'Arnaud (wrist) was scratched from the lineup after having trouble throwing before the game.

