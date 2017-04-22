The Mets (8-9) play the middle game of a three-game series against the Nationals (11-5) at Citi Field on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. Jeurys Familia walked in the winning run in the 11th Friday as the Nationals beat the Mets, 4-3

The Mets have lost six of seven games and are 4-6 at home this season. ... In seven of New York's last eight games, the winning run has scored in either their last at-bat or their opponents' last at-bat, including a six-game stretch from April 13-19, that was the longest such streak in the majors since Oakland had a six-game streak from May 28-June 3, 2004.The Mets are 2-5 in those games

Who is starting today for the Mets?

Right-hander Jacob deGrom, (0-0, 1.89 ERA) who was scheduled to start Friday before he was scratched due to a stiff neck, gets the call. He has a 0.84 WHIP with four walks and 22 strikeouts in 19 innings (three starts) this season.

Who is starting today for the Nationals?

Gio Gonzalez (1-0, 1.33) is 11-5 with a 3.04 ERA in 20 career starts against the Mets but 8-1 with a 1.64 ERA and one complete game -- a one-hit shutout on Sept. 9, 2013 -- in 13 starts at Citi Field.

Asdrubal Cabrera (left hamstring) is back in the lineup at shortstop for the Mets, who were missing four Opening Day starters Friday. Still out are outfielder Yoenis Cespedes (left hamstring), who is likely not to play in the series, and first baseman Lucas Duda (on 10-day DL with left elbow injury). Catcher Travis d'Arnaud (right wrist) is day to day.

