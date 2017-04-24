The Mets (8-10) will try to salvage the final game of a three-game series with the Washington Nationals (12-5) on Sunday at Citi Field at 8:08 p.m.

The Mets have lost three straight games and seven of their last eight. ... They are now 10-26 in their last 36 home games. With losses to the Nationals on Friday and Saturday, the Mets have now dropped six of their last eight series against Washington.

Who is starting today for the Mets?

Zack Wheeler (1-1. 5.52 ERA) will pitch for the Mets and make his fourth start of the season. He gave up just one run in five innings of work against the Phillies on Tuesday, but has yet to pitch more than five and 2/3 innings in an outing this season. He is 2-6 with a 5.09 ERA in eight career starts against the Nationals.

Who is starting today for the Nationals?

Max Scherzer (2-1, 1.37 ERA) will pitch for the Nationals. Scherezer gave up no runs in seven innings against the Braves on Tuesday, and has not given up a run since April 12.