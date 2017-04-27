The Mets (8-11) open a shortened two-game series against the Braves (6-12) at Citi Field at 7:10 p.m. The Mets, who were off on Monday and were rained out on Tuesday, were swept in a three-game series by the Nationals over the weekend.

The Mets have lost four straight games and eight of their last nine to fall to fourth place in the N.L. East -- 5.5 games behind the first place Nationals. ... The Mets are 4-8 at home this season. ... The last time the Mets were three games under .500 was April 12 of last season, when they were 2-5. ... The Mets opened this season by winning 2 of 3 games against the Braves at Citi Field. 

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

Right-hander Robert Gsellman, (5.09 ERA/3.48 FIP, 1.36 WHIP), who allowed three runs on six hits while walking one and striking out seven last Wednesday against the Phillies.

He has allowed 18 hits while walking six and striking out 20 in 17 2/3 innings (three starts, one relief appearance) this season.

Who is starting tonight for the Braves? 

Right-hander Julio Teheran (3.52 ERA/4.18 FIP, 1.43 WHIP), who allowed seven runs on seven hits while walking three and striking out three in 4.0 innings against the Nationals last Wednesday.

He has allowed 23 hits while walking 11 and striking out 18 in 23.0 innings (four starts) this season.

Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) and Travis d'Arnaud (wrist) are back in the lineup for the Mets. ... Dating back to his first game with the team on Aug. 1, 2015 , the Mets are 117-87 when Cespedes appears in a game for them. ... The Mets are hitting .284 with runners in scoring position, good for eighth-best in the majors.

Video: McCarron joins DNL to discuss Mets matchup vs. Braves
Tags: Robert Gsellman
Apr 27, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) reacts after an injury in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
Apr 27, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) reacts after an injury in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)

The Mets will try to get back on track tonight as they open a three-game series with the Washington Nationals in D.C. at 7:05 p.m. on SNY.

Jacob deGrom (0-1, 2.55) will face off Max Scherzer (3-1, 1.95 ERA) for the second consecutive outing. DeGrom walked six against Washington on Sunday, but also struck out 10 batters. Scherzer gave up three runs on five hits in eight innings against the Mets on Sunday.

The Mets will be without Yoenis Cespedes, who left Thursday's game with a hamstring strain and is scheduled to have an MRI today. Mets manager Terry Collins said he expects Cespedes to land on the disabled list.
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey
Read More
New York Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo connects for a base hit against the Detroit Tigers during a spring training game at First Data Field. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo connects for a base hit against the Detroit Tigers during a spring training game at First Data Field. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)

Brandon Nimmo led off and played nine inningsin a rehab game for Single-A St. Lucie on Thursday night.

Nimmo went 0-for-2 with two walks and a strikeout as he completed his second rehab game in as many days.

He went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI, and three runs Wednesday in his first rehab game since suffering a strained hamstring during the World Baseball Classic in March.

Nimmo, 24, hit .274 with one home run and six RBI in 32 games for the Mets last season. 
Tags: Brandon Nimmo
Read More
Jul 1, 2016; Cespedes (52) leaves the field at Citi Field. Credit: Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 1, 2016; Cespedes (52) leaves the field at Citi Field. Credit: Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Do you know what's wrong with the Mets? If so, how would you fix it? Is it even fixable?

Tomorrow, Mets fan and comedian Poppi Kramer will join MetsBlog's Matthew Cerrone to listen to your responses, as well answer any questions and comments about the state of the Mets...

To send us a question or comment on Twitter, use #FeedbackFriday.

To leave a recorded message, call 1-831-SNY-METS or use the following widget on your computer...
Read More

In this week's Meet the MetsCast, comedian Steve Hofstetter and I discuss the week's best off-beat moments and topics about the Mets, including...

  • As fans, how we're each dealing with the team's losing streak...
  • If it's better for the Mets to be playing on the road right now?
  • Fan sentiment toward Daniel Murphy, who is crushing New York since leaving...
  • The life and times of Oliver Perez, who pitched twice against the Mets this past weekend.

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
Read More

Mets RHP Matt Harvey allowed six runs on five hits while walking five and striking out one in 4 1/3 innings against the Braves on Thursday as his ERA rose to 4.25 for the season.

He said after the game that he had an 'intense' workout on Wednesday, was tight during his start, and that his body didn't respond. 

Harvey tossed a 1-2-3 first inning as his fastball sat in the mid-90s, but struggled with his command each inning after. 
Tags: Matt Harvey
Read More
Cespedes limps off the field 00:02:08
Yoenis Cespedes limps off the field with a left hamstring injury after hitting a double against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.

Yoenis Cespedes exited Thursday afternoon's game in the fourth inning due to a left hamstring strain and will soon undergo an MRI.

Cespedes came up limping while legging out a double to lead off the inning. Terry Collins and Ray Ramirez trotted out to Cespedes, who walked off the field slowly with assistance.

He was replaced by Juan Lagares.

Cespedes recently missed three games due to a left hamstring issue, and had returned to the lineup on Wednesday.
Tags: Yoenis Cespedes
Read More
Collins on Cespedes injury 00:07:41
Terry Collins discusses Yoenis Cespedes' left hamstring injury following the Mets' 7-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.

Mets manager Terry Collins addressed his team after Thursday afternoon's loss, before speaking to reporters, and told them it's time to begin doing what they did so well last season, which is fight through adversity.

In 2016, the Mets lost several players to injury during the season, including Yoenis Cespedes, Matt Harvey, Asdrubal Cabrera, Jacob deGrom and others, yet still won the top Wild Card.

I told them, 'We can do it again, but it's got to start now,'" Collins said, raising his voice in response to a reporter's question. "OK, so the weather is gonna start changing. That can no longer be the excuse. It's now time to go out and grind it out as we did last year...
Read More
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 4/27 00:03:43
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets? 7-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Yoenis Cespedes limped off the field in the fourth inning after injuring the same hamstring that kept him out for three games recently.

2) Matt Harvey looked great in the first inning and looked like a mess thereafter, as his command vanished and his fastball velocity dipped as low as 90 MPH. He limited the damage until the fifth, when he was done in by a three-run homer by Kurt Suzuki that ended his day...
Tags: Addison Reed, Jay Bruce, Jeurys Familia, Jose Reyes, Josh Smoker, Juan Lagares, Matt Harvey, Michael Conforto, TJ Rivera, Travis d'Arnaud, Yoenis Cespedes, Danny Abriano
Read More
Terry Collins talks with Sandy Alderson at Citi Field. (Credit: John Munson/The Star-Ledger via US PRESSWIRE)
Terry Collins talks with Sandy Alderson at Citi Field. (Credit: John Munson/The Star-Ledger via US PRESSWIRE)

In their 10 games since April 14, the Mets are 1-9, they've made 13 errors, they're batting just .178, and averaging less than three runs a game. Also, they've played 93 innings, during 40 percent of which they sent just three batters to the plate.

This is a classic Sandy Alderson team, though. It's built on power hitting and power pitching. Its goal is to win by hitting home runs and striking guys out. That's it. It's not very nuanced or creative or strategic. It's not about stealing bases, manufacturing runs, pitching to contact or having a top-rated defense. He may be smart, and he might make decisions using statistical evidence, but to Alderson baseball is simple.

In 2013, I asked Alderson on record about his ideal roster...
Read More
Syndergaard on biceps injury 00:01:17
Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard discusses skipping his start against the Atlanta Braves due to inflammation in his right biceps.

Noah Syndergaard has been scratched from Thursday afternoon's start against the Braves, manager Terry Collins announced.

Syndergaard later told reporters that the area around his shoulder and biceps began irritating him this past Monday and Tuesday. He described the mild pain as 'discomfort.'

He will undergo an MRI and could pitch Sunday depending on the results.
Tags: Noah Syndergaard
Read More
R.A. Dickey (19) throws a pitch against the Nationals at SunTrust Park. Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY
R.A. Dickey (19) throws a pitch against the Nationals at SunTrust Park. Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY

R.A. Dickey will make his first appearance at Citi Field since being traded by the Mets in late 2012.

In 2012, Dickey, his story and his knuckleball distracted Mets fans from an otherwise disappointing season, during which he led the NL in victories (20) and strikeouts (230) and won the franchise's first Cy Young Award since Dwight Gooden in 1985...
Read More

The Mets (8-12) continue their shortened two-game series against the Braves (7-12) at Citi Field at 1:10 p.m. on Thursday. The Mets, who were off on Monday and were rained out on Tuesday, lost to Atlanta 8-2 Wednesday night.

Noah Syndergaard was today's scheduled starter, but was scratched Thursday morning after experiencing discomfort in his biceps.

The Mets have lost five straight games and nine of their last 10 to fall to fourth place in the N.L. East -- 6.5 games behind the first place Nationals. ... The Mets are 4-9 at home this season. ... The Mets opened this season by winning 2 of 3 games against the Braves at Citi Field. 

Who is starting today for the Mets? 

Right-hander Matt Harvey, (2.84 ERA/4.91 FIP, 0.947 WHIP), who allowed three runs on four hits while striking out two and walking two last Friday against the Nationals.
Tags: Matt Harvey, Noah Syndergaard
Read More
Jose Reyes (7) reacts at third base at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Jose Reyes (7) reacts at third base at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets committed three errors in the first three innings of their series-opening loss Wednesday to the Braves at Citi Field.

It was the team's fifth straight loss, during which they've logged seven errors.
Tags: Jose Reyes, Robert Gsellman, Yoenis Cespedes
Read More
Apr 26, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Robert Gsellman (65) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
Apr 26, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Robert Gsellman (65) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)

Mets rookie RHP Robert Gsellman gave up five earned runs on 10 hits in four plus innings during Wednesday night's loss to the Braves.

The five earned runs all came in the first inning.

"He fell behind in counts," manager Terry Collins said after the game. "When you fall behind in counts in the big leagues, you're going to get in trouble."

 
Tags: Robert Gsellman
Read More

Your dreams of getting past the concessions and actually stepping on the grass at Citi Field might just come true this season.

Each month from May to September, lucky Mets fans who subscribe to Sports Crate's hot, new Mets gear subscription box could receive the opportunity to participate in special VIP Mets experiences.

These experiences are part of the Golden Ticket rewards that elevate those much beloved orange and blue colors to a new level - view batting practice on the field, meet team legends or players, or throw out the first pitch. Membership to Sports Crate means there's a chance every month to get Golden Ticket opportunities delivered straight to a subscriber's door.
Read More
Collins, Gsellman on Mets defeat 00:05:12
Terry Collins and Robert Gsellman comment on the Mets' frustrating 8-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

The Mets will again try to rebound and split a rain-shortened two-game series with the Braves at Citi Field today at 1:10 p.m. on SNY.

R.A. Dickey (1-2, 3.86) and Noah Syndergaard (1-1, 1.73 ERA) will face each other for the first time since they were involved in the same trade during 2012.
Tags: Seth Lugo, Steven Matz, Wilmer Flores
Read More
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 4/26 00:03:27
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 8-2 loss to the Braves, their fifth defeat in a row.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Robert Gsellman allowed five runs in the first inning, paving the way for the Mets' fifth straight loss and ninth in 10 games. Gsellman (0-2) was charged with six runs (five earned) on 10 hits and three walks while striking out two in four-plus innings.

2) The Mets made three errors in the first three innings, giving them 13 during their 1-9 stretch.
Tags: Robert Gsellman
Read More
( Adam Hunger)
( Adam Hunger)

Mets LHP Steven Matz and RHP Seth Lugo have both thrown from 120 feet while rehabbing their respective injuries and are expected to soon begin mound work, manager Terry Collins said Wednesday.

Matz, who has been out since the end of Spring Training due to a left arm injury, began a throwing program last Wednesday.

He could theoretically return around the end of May, though an exact timetable has not been set, Mets GM Sandy Alderson said last week.
Tags: Seth Lugo, Steven Matz
Read More
Mar 20, 2017; Lakeland, FL, USA; New York Mets third baseman Wilmer Flores (4) hits a single to right center during the fourth inning of an MLB spring training baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Reinhold Matay)
Mar 20, 2017; Lakeland, FL, USA; New York Mets third baseman Wilmer Flores (4) hits a single to right center during the fourth inning of an MLB spring training baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Reinhold Matay)

Wilmer Flores has been discharged from the hospital and is in Port St. Lucie where he will resume baseball activities at an undertermined date, MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reports.

Flores was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Friday with a left knee infection and reportedly spent the weekend in a New York hospital to receive treatment.

He is eligible to come off the disabled list prior to Sunday's game with the Nationals.

Flores is hitting .171 with two homers and three RBIs in 12 games this season.
Tags: Southern Methodist University, Wilmer Flores
Read More
(Scott Rovak)
(Scott Rovak)

The Mets have recalled Matt Reynolds from Triple-A Las Vegas and optioned Sean Gilmartin to Las Vegas. Reynolds will be in uniform for Wednesday's game against the Braves.

The 26-year-old was hitting .300 with four RBIs and 10 runs scored in 13 games with the 51s, starting games in left field, center and third base. Reynolds made his Major League debut last year with New York and hit .225/.266/.416 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 47 games.

Gilmartin made one appearance for the Mets, recording two outs without allowing a run. The southpaw has a 3.69 ERA in 65 Major League appearances.
Tags: Matt Reynolds, Sean Gilmartin
Read More
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

The Mets have a rotation of young, fire-balling pitchers, led of course by Noah Syndergaard.

What makes the rotation so special is the fact that all of its members have great secondary pitches. However, the main focus is usually on their fastballs.

Here are the fastest pitches each member of the Mets rotation has thrown so far this season, courtesy of Statcast:

  1. Noah Syndergaard: 100.9 MPH sinking fastball on April 9 against the Marlins.
  2. Jacob deGrom: 97.4 MPH 4-seam fastball on April 22 against the Nationals...
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey, Noah Syndergaard, Robert Gsellman, Zack Wheeler
Read More

SNY's Steve Gelbs and Wayne Randazzo of WOR were live from the Citi Pavillion today providing the latest updates on the Mets and answering questions from fans.

Click below to watch.
Read More
Oct 1, 2016; Mets celebrate after clinching a wild-card berth. Credit: Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 1, 2016; Mets celebrate after clinching a wild-card berth. Credit: Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The old saying goes that you cannot win a pennant in April, but you certainly can lose it. So let's not fully dismiss the uphill battle the Mets have created by getting swept by the Nationals this past weekend, which has spotted Washington a five-game lead over them in the division.

However, let's also resist the easy temptation to declare the sky is falling because the Mets are in the midst of a 1-7 stretch that has dropped them three games under .500 entering Wednesday's game against the Braves at Citi Field...
Tags: Asdrubal Cabrera, Curtis Granderson, Jay Bruce, Michael Conforto, Yoenis Cespedes
Read More
Dash Winningham playing for the Columbia Fireflies in April. (Brian McLeod/MiLB.com)
Dash Winningham playing for the Columbia Fireflies in April. (Brian McLeod/MiLB.com)

Mets 1B prospect Dash Winningham's second season with the low-A Columbia Fireflies got off to a resounding start. An eighth-round pick in 2014 out of high school in Ocala, Fla., Winningham began this season with consecutive four-RBI games.

The 21-year-old Winningham currently is hitting .246 with one home run and 13 RBIs through 65 at-bats. The RBI total leads the Fireflies and ranks sixth in the South Atlantic League.

 

 
Read More

This season, during every Mets home game on SNY, you can enter for a chance to win Mets tickets and be featured as the Mets Trivia Drive contestant live on SNY.

Just follow @SNYtv on Twitter and during the 5th inning look for the SNY 5th Inning Sweepstakes Presented by your Local Ford Dealers question.

Tweet your answer to @SNYtv using #SNYFord5thSweepstakes to be automatically entered to win.
Read More
Apr 21, 2017; Terry Collins (10) on the dugout phone at Citi Field. Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 21, 2017; Terry Collins (10) on the dugout phone at Citi Field. Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Terry Collins is not panicking and he still believes in his team, he told the NY Post's Kevin Kernan.

Kernan's article is more or less one long quote from the manager, who - among other talking points, cliches and wisdom - says...
Read More
New York Mets starting pitcher Robert Gsellman delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Citi Field. (Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Mets starting pitcher Robert Gsellman delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Citi Field. (Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports Images)

Robert Gsellman (0-1, 5.09 ERA) will face Julio Teheran (1-1, 3.52 ERA) as the Mets begin a shortened series with the Braves tonight at Citi Field.

Yoenis Cespedes and Travis d'Arnaud were in Tuesday's lineup before the game was postponed by rain. The two players are expected to again be in the starting lineup tonight after missing the previous few games due to injury.
Read More
The Fountain of Youth 00:02:27
Marc Malusis and Jon Hein debate if it's time for the Mets to call up some promising young talent including top prospect Amed Rosario.

The Mets are not a 'train wreck,' Bob Klapisch, though you make several excellent points about why this season may be a constant struggle. Sandy Alderson's current roster still has World Series upside. The team's potential has not changed in the three weeks since leaving Spring Training.

"It's easy to push the panic button, it's easy to say, 'Oh, sh!t,' but we are too good for that," Jay Bruce said Sunday, according to the NY Post. "We are a legitimate World Series contender, I believe, and I wouldn't just say that. This is a team that is stacked. We just have to be healthy and play well."

I agree. That said, I fear Alderson and Collins are still making decisions like they did a few years when rebuilding, as opposed to reverse engineering every choice based on winning a Championship.
Read More
Apr 25, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; General view of the tarp on the field seen through raindrops on a window before a game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Apr 25, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; General view of the tarp on the field seen through raindrops on a window before a game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

The first game of a three game series between the Mets and Braves at Citi Field has been rained out.

Tuesday night's game has been rescheduled for 4:10 p.m. on September 25 as part of a doubleheader. 

Robert Gsellman, who the Mets had planned to skip, according to Marc Carig of Newsday, will make his scheduled start on Wednesday. Noah Syndergaard will start the series finale on Thursday.

Julio Teheran, who was scheduled to start on Tuesday for Atlanta, will start on Wednesday, according to Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan.
Tags: Matt Harvey, Noah Syndergaard, Robert Gsellman
Read More
(Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)
(Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)

LF Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) and C Travis d'Arnaud (wrist) are back in the Mets' lineup on Tuesday night.

However, Cespedes may be scratched from the lineup if the game is played in inclement weather, Terry Collins said.

Cespedes has not played since exiting last Thursday's game with the hamstring issue. He was on deck to pinch hit Sunday night when the Mets made the final out of the game against the Nationals.
Tags: Matt Reynolds
Read More
New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) hits a three RBI home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. (Bill Streicher)
New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) hits a three RBI home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. (Bill Streicher)

Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes has turned to analytics to help improve his performance at the plate, Ken Rosenthal explains in an article for FoxSports.com.

The Mets have been able to show Cespedes the zones where he tends to chase pitches, resulting in him using that information to generate 11 walks in just 16 games.

"For him to be leading our team in walks is nothing short of a miracle," the team's hitting coach, Kevin, Long told Rosenthal, when asked how statistical analysis has benefited Cespedes.
Tags: Yoenis Cespedes
Read More
Apr 5, 2017; Citi Field during the second inning in April. Mandatory Credit: Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 5, 2017; Citi Field during the second inning in April. Mandatory Credit: Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets begin a three-game series against the Braves on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Robert Gsellman (0-1, 5.09 ERA) will face Julio Teheran (1-1, 3.52 ERA) in the opener.
Read More

This season, Verizon customers can enter to win unique baseball experiences to every Tuesday Night Baseball home game... all you need is a current Verizon Wireless or Verizon Fios account!

It's better baseball from the Better Network.

To enter, go to SNY.TV/VERIZON or click here for more information...
Read More

In this week's MetsBlog Q&ACast, I call on NY Post columnist Kevin Kernan to talk me off the ledge in April, as we discuss...

1) If the Mets can rebound from starting the season 8-11...
2) Whether Sandy Alderson left his roster too vulnerable to injury...
3) How much the Mets miss Daniel Murphy's bat and attitude...
4) Amed Rosario, and if he should be promoted...
5) The long view, and all that still has to happen before the end of the season...

To review my talk with Kernan, I'm joined at the end of the show by my friend Brian Mangan, who does a terrific job co-hosting the Good Fundies podcast...

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
Read More
Conforto rounds third base after hitting a solo home run at Citi Field. Credit: Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
Conforto rounds third base after hitting a solo home run at Citi Field. Credit: Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Mets OF Michael Conforto had three hits Sunday, including a solo home run off Max Scherzer, during the team's 6-3 loss to the Nationals.

"Fastball out over the plate, that's kind of in my zone," Conforto said of the pitch from Scherzer. "I want to be able to elevate that ball and hit it the other way. I was ready for it, that's what I was looking for in that situation."

Conforto has started the last four games in the outfield, thanks in part to injuries to Yoenis Cespedes, Lucas Duda, and Wilmer Flores.

In that time, he's batting .467 with a two home runs, two RBI and a .529 OBP in 15 at-bats...
Tags: Michael Conforto, Matthew Cerrone
Read More
Apr 21, 2017; Terry Collins (10) on the dugout phone at Citi Field. Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 21, 2017; Terry Collins (10) on the dugout phone at Citi Field. Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets have lost eight of their last nine games, including four in a row, and are now three games below .500 for the first time in more than a year. They are off today, during which they can rest and replay images in their mind of being swept this past weekend by the Nationals.

Have fun, guys...

As for me, I'm trapped between being frustrated and knowing there are still 143 games left to play this season. It may feel like it's ending, but we still need to cross off Memorial Day, multiple west coast trips, three series in DC, the All-Star break, trade deadline, the dog days of summer and Labor Day before getting a chance to play meaningful games in September for the third straight season.
Read More
(Jasen Vinlove)
(Jasen Vinlove)

Yoenis Cespedes 

He has not played since exiting Thursday's game with a hamstring issue. He was on deck to pinch hit Sunday night, but did not get in to the game. Terry Collins said he's hopeful Cespedes will return to the lineup on Tuesday. If he again doesn't play, the Mets will have the option of back-dating a potential 10-day stint on the disabled list.
Tags: Asdrubal Cabrera, Lucas Duda, Sean Gilmartin, TJ Rivera, Travis d'Arnaud, Wilmer Flores, Yoenis Cespedes
Read More
New York Mets manager Terry Collins visits starting pitcher Jacob deGrom after loading the bases during the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. (Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets manager Terry Collins visits starting pitcher Jacob deGrom after loading the bases during the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. (Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports)

The Mets are off on Monday and begin a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Robert Gsellman (0-1, 5.09 ERA) will face Julio Teheran (1-1, 3.52 ERA) in the opener.
Tags: Atlanta Braves, Michael Conforto, Travis d'Arnaud, Washington Nationals, Yoenis Cespedes, Zack Wheeler
Read More
Collins and players on sweep 00:06:01
Terry Collins, Zack Wheeler and Michael Conforto comment on the Mets' frustrating 6-3 loss to the Nationals on Sunday night.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Daniel Murphy's first-inning grand slam and Ryan Zimmerman's two-run shot in the eighth extended the Mets' losing streak to four games for the second time in nine days.

2) After allowing the first three batters to reach and the slam to Murphy, Zack Wheeler surrendered one hit and two walks with four strikeouts over his final six innings. He worked a season-high seven frames and was charged with four runs on four hits and two walks while fanning six.

3) Michael Conforto went 3-for-4 and hit his second leadoff homer of the series. Neil Walker slugged a two-run shot to cut the Nats' lead to 4-3 in the third.
Tags: Michael Conforto, Zack Wheeler
Read More

The Mets (8-10) will try to salvage the final game of a three-game series with the Washington Nationals (12-5) on Sunday at Citi Field at 8:08 p.m.

The Mets have lost three straight games and seven of their last eight. ... They are now 10-26 in their last 36 home games. With losses to the Nationals on Friday and Saturday, the Mets have now dropped six of their last eight series against Washington.
Tags: Washington Nationals, Zack Wheeler
Read More
Apr 22, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera (13) singles to center allowing a runner to score during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Washington Nationals won 3-1. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports (Anthony Gruppuso)
Apr 22, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera (13) singles to center allowing a runner to score during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Washington Nationals won 3-1. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports (Anthony Gruppuso)

An injury-plagued Mets offense continued to struggle in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Nationals, stringing together just two hits on the day.

The Mets were held hitless until Juan Lagares' single in the sixth inning, which set up Asdrubal Cabrera's RBI single to put the Mets on the board. Cabrera's hit was the second and final one of the game for the Mets, who have dropped three straight and seven of their last eight after a five-game winning streak.

The Mets have only been able to score more than four runs one time in their last eight games, during which several players have been sidelined.

The Mets played without Yoenis CespedesWilmer FloresLucas Duda, and for the most part, Travis d'Arnaud. Cespedes missed a second straight game after departing Thursday's game with a hamstring injury, while Flores and Duda were both placed on the disabled list. D'Arnaud, dealing with a sore wrist, was not in the lineup on Saturday but pinch hit in the ninth.
Tags: Asdrubal Cabrera, Juan Lagares, Lucas Duda, Travis d'Arnaud, Wilmer Flores, Yoenis Cespedes
Read More
Apr 22, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports (Anthony Gruppuso)
Apr 22, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports (Anthony Gruppuso)

Jacob deGrom had ten strikeouts for a second straight outing, but walked a season-high six batters and earned his first loss of the season on Saturday as the Mets dropped the second game of a three-game series with the Nationals.

DeGrom gave up three runs on eight hits in five and 2/3 innings behind little run support from the Mets offense, which generated only two hits on the day.
Tags: Jacob deGrom
Read More
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 4/22 00:02:55
Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 3-1 loss to the Washington Nationals on Saturday evening.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) The Mets did not collect a hit until Juan Lagares singled in the sixth inning. Asdrubal Cabrera's RBI single two batters later was their last hit of the game.

2) Jacob deGrom had the strikeout pitch working, fanning 10 in 5 2/3 innings, but he also walked a career-high six and allowed three runs on eight hits.
Tags: Jacob deGrom
Read More

The Mets (8-9) play the middle game of a three-game series against the Nationals (11-5) at Citi Field on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. Jeurys Familia walked in the winning run in the 11th Friday as the Nationals beat the Mets, 4-3

The Mets have lost six of seven games and are 4-6 at home this season. ...  In seven of New York's last eight games, the winning run has scored in either their last at-bat or their opponents' last at-bat, including a six-game stretch from April 13-19, that was the longest such streak in the majors since Oakland had a six-game streak from May 28-June 3, 2004. The Mets are 2-5 in those games.

Who is starting today for the Mets
Read More
Apr 5, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
Apr 5, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

Jacob deGrom, who missed his scheduled start against Washington Friday with a stiff neck, will start Saturday at against the Nationals and Gio Gonzalez at Citi Field. First pitch is 4:05 p.m.

DeGrom has a 1.89 ERA and 0.84 WHIP with four walks and 22 strikeouts in 19.0 innings (three starts) this season.
Tags: Jacob deGrom
Read More
Cadillac Post Game Extra 00:03:39
Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 4-3 loss to the Nationals.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Jeurys Familia tossed a wild pitch and walked consecutive batters in the 11th, the latter forcing in the eventual game-winning run. Bryce Harper, who opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the first, doubled off Josh Smoker with one out and scored on Familia's walk.

2) Matt Harvey gutted his way through a season-high seven innings and surrendered three runs, all coming on a pair of homers. He allowed four hits and two walks while striking out a pair in his 108-pitch outing.

3) Michael Conforto and Curtis Granderson both went deep and finished 2-for-4. Granderson tied the game twice, with a two-out RBI single in the fourth and with his first roundtripper in the sixth. 
Tags: Jeurys Familia, Matt Harvey
Read More

In this Friday's feedback edition of the MetsBlog Q&ACast, Gotham Baseball's Mark Healey joins Matthew Cerrone to answer voicemails, Tweets and comments from Mets fans about...
Read More

The Mets (8-8) open a three-game series against the Nationals (10-5) at Citi Field on Friday at 7:10 p.m. With the team making three errors, the Mets lost to the Phillies, 6-4, on Thursday night.

To follow the game live online, click here to access SNY Gameday

The Mets have lost five of six games and are 4-5 at home this season. ... They are in the midst of 32 consecutive games against N.L. East opponents to start the season. ... The Mets went 2-4 in series against the Nationals last season, going 7-12 overall.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

Matt Harvey, who allowed one run on seven hits while walking two and striking out five in six innings this past Sunday against the Marlins.
Tags: Matt Harvey
Read More
August, 2016: Terry Collins looks on from the dugout (Credit: USA Today Sports images)
August, 2016: Terry Collins looks on from the dugout (Credit: USA Today Sports images)

Yes, the Mets are getting hammered with injury and illness. Frankly, so much has happened in the last 48 hours, I've literally lost track.

In case you're in the same boat, here's where things stand...
Read More
mets Archives
Login with Facebook Login with Twitter Login with SNY.tv