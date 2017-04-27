The Mets (8-11) open a shortened two-game series against the Braves (6-12) at Citi Field at 7:10 p.m. The Mets, who were off on Monday and were rained out on Tuesday, were swept in a three-game series by the Nationals over the weekend.

The Mets have lost four straight games and eight of their last nine to fall to fourth place in the N.L. East -- 5.5 games behind the first place Nationals. ... The Mets are 4-8 at home this season. ... The last time the Mets were three games under .500 was April 12 of last season, when they were 2-5. ... The Mets opened this season by winning 2 of 3 games against the Braves at Citi Field.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets?

Right-hander Robert Gsellman, (5.09 ERA/3.48 FIP, 1.36 WHIP), who allowed three runs on six hits while walking one and striking out seven last Wednesday against the Phillies.

He has allowed 18 hits while walking six and striking out 20 in 17 2/3 innings (three starts, one relief appearance) this season.

Who is starting tonight for the Braves?

Right-hander Julio Teheran (3.52 ERA/4.18 FIP, 1.43 WHIP), who allowed seven runs on seven hits while walking three and striking out three in 4.0 innings against the Nationals last Wednesday.

He has allowed 23 hits while walking 11 and striking out 18 in 23.0 innings (four starts) this season.

Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) and Travis d'Arnaud (wrist) are back in the lineup for the Mets. ... Dating back to his first game with the team on Aug. 1, 2015 , the Mets are 117-87 when Cespedes appears in a game for them. ... The Mets are hitting .284 with runners in scoring position, good for eighth-best in the majors.

Video: McCarron joins DNL to discuss Mets matchup vs. Braves