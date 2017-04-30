The Mets will try to sweep the Nationals as they wrap up a three-game series at Nationals Park in D.C. today at 1:35 p.m. The Mets have won back-to-back games after a six-game losing streak.

The Mets have not swept the Nationals since September 7-9, 2015, in D.C... the Mets are 11-9 at Nationals Park since 2015 and have hit 21 home runs in their last 14 games there.

Who is starting today for the Mets?

Right-hander Noah Syndergaard, (1-1, 1.73 ERA), who gave up four runs in seven innings against the Nationals during his last start on April 23.

Syndergaard has not given up a home run in 133 batters dating back to last season, which is the second-longest streak in the majors. He is 2-3 with a 2.73 ERA in eight career starts against Washington.

Who is starting today for the Nationals?

Jose Ross (1-0, 6.17 ERA), who gave up five runs in four and 2/3 innings against the Rockies on Tuesday. He has given up three home runs in two starts this season.