The Mets (10-14) open a four-game series against the Braves (10-13) at SunTrust Park tonight in Atlanta at 7:35. The Mets took two of three games from the Nationals over the weekend in Washington, D.C.

This is the Mets' first game at new SunTrust Park. ... They went 67-106 all-time at Turner Field, the Braves' former home. ... The Mets are 6-4 on the road this season. ... The Mets have hit 37 home runs, which is tied for third in the majors.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets?

Right-hander Robert Gsellman, (6.23 ERA/3.71 FIP, 1.71 WHIP), who allowed six runs (five earned) on 10 hits while walking three and striking out two last Wednesday against the Braves.

He has allowed 28 hits while walking nine and striking out 22 in 21 2/3 innings (four starts, one relief appearance) this season.

Who is starting tonight for the Braves?

Julio Teheran (3.38 ERA/4.15 FIP, 1.40 WHIP), who allowed two runs on four hits while walking four and striking out four last Wednesday agains the Mets.

He has allowed 26 hits while walking 15 and striking out 22 in 29 1/3 innings (five starts) this season.

Michael Conforto has hit four home runs in his last eight games. ... Jose Reyes has a hit in six straight games, and is hitting .391 during that span. ... Jay Bruce hit .292 with seven HR and 16 RBI in April. ... Asdrubal Cabrera is hitting .636 (7-for-11) with runners in scoring position this season.

