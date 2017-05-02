The Mets (11-14) continue their four-game series against the Braves (10-14) at SunTrust Park tonight in Atlanta at 7:35. The Mets, behind another big night from Michael Conforto, beat the Braves, 7-5, in Monday night's series opener.

The Mets have won 12 of their last 15 games in Atlanta and are 7-4 on the road this season. ... The Mets have scored five or more runs in five-straight games. ... The Mets are third in the majors with 39 home runs, trailing only the Brewers (47) and Nationals (43). ... The Mets have hit 25 home runs on the road this season, which is tied with the Padres for the most in baseball.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets?

Right-hander Matt Harvey, (4.25 ERA/5.53 FIP, 1.15 WHIP), who allowed six runs on five hits while walking five and striking out one against the Braves last Thursday.

Harvey was alerted of last Thursday's start around 10 a.m. that day, as he was needed to fill in for Noah Syndergaard. Harvey said after the game that he had worked out and thrown a bullpen session on Wednesday, which negatively impacted how he felt during Thursday's start.

He has allowed 15 runs (14 earned) on 24 hits while walking 10 and striking out 18 (just 5.46 per 9) in 29 2/3 innings (five starts) this season.

Who is starting tonight for the Braves?

R.A. Dickey (3.80 ERA/5.11 FIP, 1.39 WHIP), who allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits while walking two and striking out three in 5.0 innings against the Mets last Thursday before exiting the game due to a quad injury.

He has allowed 14 runs (10 earned) on 24 hits while walking nine and striking out 16 in 23 2/3 innings (four starts) this season.

Michael Conforto has three leadoff home runs this season. ... Jose Reyes has a hit in seven-straight games, going 10-for-27 (.370 BA) during that span. ... T.J. Rivera is hitting .313 (5-for-16) over his last four games.

