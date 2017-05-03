The Mets (11-15) continue their four-game series against the Braves (11-14) at SunTrust Park tonight in Atlanta at 7:35. The Mets lost, 9-7, on Tuesday night as Matt Harvey allowed six runs.

The Mets have lost 12 of their last 16 games. ... The Mets have scored five or more runs in six-straight games while homering in each one. ... The Mets have 28 home runs on the road, which is the most in the majors.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets?

Right-hander Jacob deGrom, (2.84 ERA/2.91 FIP, 1.17 WHIP), who allowed three runs on six hits while walking one and striking out 12 against the Nationals last Friday.

He has allowed 10 runs on 26 hits while walking 11 and striking out 44 in 31 2/3 innings (five starts) this season.

DeGrom has struck out 10 or more batters in three-straight games, becoming the first Mets pitcher to accomplish that feat since David Cone in 1992. ... deGrom's 44 strikeouts are tied with Clayton Kershaw for the most in the National League. ... Since deGrom's major league debut on May 15, 2014, he has a 2.75 ERA -- trailing only Kershaw (1.95) and Jake Arrieta (2.53) for lowest in the majors during that span.

Who is starting tonight for the Braves?

Bartolo Colon (5.59 ERA/4.39 FIP, 1.31 WHIP), who allowed six runs on 10 hits while walking two and striking out five against the Brewers last Friday.

He has allowed 18 runs on 31 hits while walking seven and striking out 23 in 29.0 innings (five starts) this season.

Jay Bruce is tied for fourth in the National League with nine home runs. ... In 15 starts this season, Michael Conforto is hitting .351 with seven HR. ... Jose Reyes has reached base safely in nine-straight games, posting a .417 OBP during that span. ... Wilmer Flores, who has been on the disabled list due to a knee infection, will join the Mets in Atlanta prior to tonight's game.

