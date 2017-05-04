The Mets (12-15) wrap up their four-game series against the Braves (11-15) at SunTrust Park tonight in Atlanta at 7:35. The Mets beat the Braves on Wednesday night, scoring a season-high 16 runs.

The Mets have scored five or more runs in seven-straight games. ... The Mets are fourth in the majors with 42 home runs. ... The 16 runs the Mets scored on Wednesday night were their most since September 25, 2016 against the Phillies. ... Aside from Wednesday night, the only other time in team history when the Mets scored 16 or more runs without hitting a home run was June 29, 2011 in Detroit against the Tigers.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

Right-hander Zack Wheeler, (4.78 ERA/3.88 FIP, 1.25 WHIP), who allowed two runs on five hits while walking four and striking out four last Saturday against the Nationals.

He has allowed 15 runs (14 earned) on 23 hits while walking 10 and striking out 25 in 26 1/3 innings (five starts) this season.

Wheeler has allowed six of his 15 runs this season in the first inning. ... He has a 2.94 ERA (16 earned runs in 49.0 innings) in his career against the Braves.

Who is starting tonight for the Braves? 

Left-hander Jaime Garcia (3.99 ERA/5.09 FIP, 1.33 WHIP), who allowed two runs on three hits while walking five and striking out three last Saturday against the Brewers.

He has allowed 14 runs (13 earned) on 26 hits while walking 13 and striking out 17 in 29 1/3 innings (five starts) this season.

Michael Conforto has hit five home runs over his last 11 games. ... Jose Reyes has reached base safely in 10-straight games. ... Wilmer Flores has 13 home runs off left-handed pitching since the beginning of the 2016 season -- tied for fifth-most in the majors during that span.

Upcoming schedule...
May 4, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves grounds crew members pull a tarp onto the field against the New York Mets in the fourth inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports (Brett Davis)
Wednesday night's game between the Mets and the Braves in Atlanta was postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.

The Mets had a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning when the rain delay started, and the game was called after about two hours.

The Mets will return home to host the Miami Marlins at CitiField on Friday at 7:10 p.m.

 
Mar 6, 2017; Jupiter, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz (32) throws ages the Miami Marlins during a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)
Steven Matz and Seth Lugo will throw 20-30 pitches off a mound on Saturday, reports Marc Carig of Newsday.

Both pitchers last threw on Tuesday, according to Matt Ehalt of The Record. Tuesday marked the first time they had pitched off a mound since they both went down with elbow injuries ahead of opening day.

Matz (elbow) Matz went 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA in four starts this spring for the Mets, while Lugo went 2-1 with a 5.56 ERA in four games this spring, including three starts. 

Both pitchers could be pitching in about two weeks, according to Carig.
Apr 11, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Mets first baseman Lucas Duda (21) hits a home run during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The New York Mets won 14-4. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Bill Streicher)
Mets 1B Lucas Duda is slated to get some at-bats in extended spring training games this weekend before joining single-A St. Lucie for rehab games next week, reports Marc Carig of Newsday.

Mets manager Terry Collins said on Tuesday that Duda starting taking dry swings as he works his way back from a hyperextended elbow. 

Duda was initially supposed to return from the disabled list on Monday but was shut down after experiencing soreness in the elbow.

The team said Duda felt a twinge in his arm during his first rehab game with Single-A St. Lucie last Friday.
(Nick Wass/AP)
Mets manager Terry Collins said catcher Travis d'Arnaud will see a doctor on Thursday because he is still experiencing pain in his wrist, reports Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

D'Arnaud left Tuesday's game against the Braves due to a sore right wrist -- the same wrist that recently kept him out of the starting lineup for four games.

Collins said after the game that d'Arnaud seemed to feel pain during batting practice. When he felt the injury during the game, he told Collins he was unable to hit.

 
In this week's Meet the MetsCast, hosts Rob Brender and Matt Cerrone are joined by pinch hitter Jake Brown to discuss... 

1) Noah Syndergaard's relationship with the media... 
2) Keeping up with the team's injuries... 
3) The 12-year-old Mets fans who went ballistic on Instagram... 

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
Asdrubal Cabrera hits a double during a game at Citi Field. Credit: Anthony Gruppuso, USA Today Sports
Mets SS Asdrubal Cabrera expressed interest in signing an extension with the team during the offseason, reports Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

The Mets, who preferred to wait on any potential extension, have a team option on Cabrera for the 2018 season that's worth $8.5 million. The option, which Heyman says the Mets are likely to pick up, has a $2 million buyout.

Cabrera, 31, is hitting .248 with a .327 OBP and .366 SLG with three HR, three doubles, and 12 RBI in 26 games this season.
Steve Gelbs talks with Mets infielder Jose Reyes about his slow start at the plate and what adjustments he's made lately.

Jose Reyes was awarded the team's MVP crown following Wednesday night's game, during which he had two hits and matched a career high with five RBI.

"How's it look," Reyes said smiling to reporters, putting the crown on his head.

Reyes has reached base safely in 10 straight games, during which he's hitting .333 (12-of-36).
Terry Collins (10) pulls relief pitcher Addison Reed at Dodger Stadium. Credit: Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
There is no issue between Terry Collins and Addison Reed, the two said, following what appeared to be a confrontation in the team's dugout Wednesday night in Atlanta.

Reed pitched a perfect seventh inning, but did not return to pitch the eighth, which is typically Reed's responsibility when the Mets are winning.

According to Collins, he was simply explaining his decision...
Jose Reyes hits a three-run double in the eighth inning to extend the Mets' lead to 12-5 against the Braves.

The Mets scored five runs in the first three innings Wednesday against Bartolo Colon on their way to a 16-5 win over the Braves in Atlanta.

Michael Conforto, who is hitting .357, contributed yet another leadoff hit for the Mets to jump-start the offense, and Asdrubal Cabrera and Neil Walker each had RBI doubles in the first inning to put the Mets on the board.

Curtis Granderson ended a 1-for-32 skid with an RBI double during the team's three-run third inning. Granderson finished with two hits and an RBI after getting the day off Tuesday.
Jacob deGrom hits a two-run single to right field to extend the Mets' lead to 9-3 in the fifth inning.

Jacob deGrom allowed five runs on eight hits in five innings, but helped himself offensively with two hits and two RBI in the Mets' 16-5 victory over the Braves on Wednesday.

DeGrom pitched two scoreless innings to start the game, but gave up runs in each of his final three innings of work. He walked five batters, and has issued at least five walks in two of his last three starts. Prior to this stretch, he had not walked five batters in a game since May 26, 2014: the third start of his career.

"The most important thing was we got a win tonight," deGrom said after the game.
Terry Collins and postgame player reactions to the Mets' 16-5 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night.

The Mets (12-15) will play the final game of a four-game series with the Atlanta Braves (11-15) tonight at SunTrust Park. The Mets have won two out of the first three games of the series.

Zack Wheeler (1-2, 4.78 ERA) will pitch for the Mets. Wheeler has only pitched beyond five and 2/3 innings once this season, and pitched just 4 2/3 innings in his last start on Saturday against the Nationals.

Jaime Garcia (1-1, 3.19 ERA) will pitch for the Braves. In a start against the Mets at Citi Field earlier this season, Garcia gave up four runs and six hits and lasted six innings.
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 16-5 rout of the Braves.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) The Mets scored a season-high 16 runs and matched their season high with 20 hits without hitting a home run. Every player who received an at-bat had a hit, with the exception of Wilmer Flores, who flied out as a pinch-hitter.

2) Jose Reyes tied his career high with five RBIs, Rene Rivera drove in three, and Michael Conforto and Jacob deGrom each plated a pair. T.J. Rivera, Rene Rivera and Conforto all had three hits. Neil WalkerCurtis Granderson, Reyes and deGrom had two hits apiece.

 
The Mets (11-15) continue their four-game series against the Braves (11-14) at SunTrust Park tonight in Atlanta at 7:35. The Mets lost, 9-7, on Tuesday night as Matt Harvey allowed six runs.

The Mets have lost 12 of their last 16 games. ... The Mets have scored five or more runs in six-straight games while homering in each one. ... The Mets have 28 home runs on the road, which is the most in the majors.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

Right-hander Jacob deGrom, (2.84 ERA/2.91 FIP, 1.17 WHIP), who allowed three runs on six hits while walking one and striking out 12 against the Nationals last Friday.
Mar 20, 2017; Lakeland, FL, USA; New York Mets third baseman Wilmer Flores (4) hits a single to right center during the fourth inning of an MLB spring training baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Reinhold Matay)
Mets INF Wilmer Flores was activated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Wednesday night's game in Atlanta.

LHP Sean Gilmartin was sent to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room on the 25-man roster for Flores.

Flores, who has been on the disabled list since April 21 due to a knee infection, went 2-for-4 for Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday night as he concluded his rehab assignment.
Mar 15, 2017; Luis Guillorme (77) connects for a base hit at Roger Dean Stadium. Credit: Rovak-USA TODAY Sports
Mets Double-A SS Luis Guillorme has been known for his slick fielding since joining the organization as a 10th-round pick in 2013 out of high school in Coral Springs, Fla. This season, the 22-year-old Guillorme also is thriving with his bat at Double-A Binghamton.

Guillorme is hitting .338 with five doubles, six RBIs, two steals and a .411 on-base percentage through 80 at-bats with the Rumble Ponies.

He credits a winter dedication to consistency with his swing for the improved production. Guillorme hit .263 with a .332 OBP and .315 slugging last season with Class A St. Lucie after being named South Atlantic League MVP in 2015.

Guillorme has continued the attempts at keeping his swing consistent this season with Binghamton hitting coach Valentino Pascucci.
Apr 3, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) reacts after the top of the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard will visit Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles for a second opinion on his partially torn right lat muscle, reports Joel Sherman of the NY Post.

The Mets have not given a timetable for Syndergaard's return, though GM Sandy Alderson said earlier this week that Syndergaard -- who is on the 10-day disabled list -- would be out for a matter of weeks, not days.

Mets LHP Steven Matz missed roughly two months with a torn lat in 2015, but the Mets expect Syndergaard to need more time to recover than Matz did, a team source told Marc Carig of Newsday.

Syndergaard, who exited Sunday's game in the second inning due to the injury, had missed his prior start due to a biceps/shoulder issue that he refused to undergo an MRI for.
In Monday's MetsBlog Q&ACast, I talked with SNY contributor Adam Rubin about...

1) Noah Syndergaard's injury and how it was handled by him and the team...
2) MRI exams, protocol and dealing with the MLB Player's Union...
3) How players deal with reporters during losing streaks, injuries and bad days...
4) Life not covering the Mets every day...

Later in the show, I attempted to learn more about Yoenis Cespedes's situation and Syndergaard's condition by talking with Dr. David Werner, who is a doctor of physical therapy, board certified orthopedic specialist and certified strength and conditioning specialist.

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
Read More
Apr 15, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets right fielder Curtis Granderson connects for a triple during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
Mets OF Curtis Granderson is expected back in the starting lineup tonight, despite hitting .124 with a .175 OBP and just five extra base hits through 26 games this season.

Granderson was not in Tuesday's starting lineup. Instead, he took early batting practice under the watchful eye of his hitting coach and long-time batting guru, Kevin Long. He did, however, pinch hit to lead off the seventh inning and flied out to left field.
New York Mets relief pitcher Josh Smoker (49) delivers a pitch during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. (Steve Mitchell)
Josh Smoker and Fernando Salas' struggles continued as both relievers allowed runs in last night's 9-7 loss to the Braves.

Smoker entered the game in the seventh, and after picking up the first out, allowed back-to-back hits to Kemp and Markakis to put runners on second and third.

Salas then came on in relief of the lefty and surrendered a single, a walk, a sacrifice fly, and another single to make the score 9-3 Atlanta -- a defecit the Mets were not able to overcome.
Mets manager Terry Collins and starting pitcher Matt Harvey discuss Harvey's outing after the Mets' 9-7 loss to Atlanta.

Matt Harvey allowed six runs and eight hits, while walking three and striking out two, in 5 1/3 innings during a 9-7 loss to the Braves on Tuesday night.

It was his his second consecutive six-run outing.

"Today was the best I've felt in a long time and the ball was coming out better than it had for a few years," Harvey said after the game. "I just have to locate. It's fine tuning that. The velocity was there the whole time and I was able to repeat things the right way."

In his last three starts, Harvey has allowed four home runs, walked 10 batters, and struck out five, while losing twice and posting an 8.10 ERA. He has only pitched a full seven innings once this season.
Mets manager Terry Collins discusses the decision to give Curtis Granderson a night off and also gives an update on injuries.

The Mets (11-15) will play the third game of a four-game series Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves (11-14) tonight at SunTrust Park.

Jacob deGrom (1-1, 2.84 ERA, 1.168 WHIP) will start for the Mets. He's coming off three strong starts, during which he's struck out 35 batters.

Bartolo Colon (1-2, 5.59 ERA, 1.31 WHIP) will start for the Braves. He has allowed at least four runs during three of his last four starts.
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 9-7 loss to the Braves.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Matt Harvey allowed six runs on eight hits, three walks with two strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Over his last two starts -- both against Atlanta -- Harvey's surrendered 12 runs on 13 hits and eight walks with three strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings. Over his last three starts, he's struck out a total of five batters in 16 2/3 frames.

2) Jay Bruce hit a two-run homer in the first and a grand slam in the ninth. The six RBIs were a career high. Asdrubal Cabrera connected on a solo shot, his third, while Michael Conforto and Neil Walker each collected two hits.
Apr 15, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets right fielder Curtis Granderson connects for a triple during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
One day after Orioles OF Adam Jones was the victim of racism at Fenway Park in Boston, Mets OF Curtis Granderson opened up about his own experiences with racism on the baseball field.

Granderson said when he was in college and in the minor leagues, racism would rear its ugly head particularly in small, rural towns where there were few minorities, reports Abbey Mastracco of NJ.com

When Granderson was 18 years old, he was playing in a baseball tournament in Kentucky when a local fan referred to players on his team as "you black boys."
The Mets (11-14) continue their four-game series against the Braves (10-14) at SunTrust Park tonight in Atlanta at 7:35. The Mets, behind another big night from Michael Conforto, beat the Braves, 7-5, in Monday night's series opener.

The Mets have won 12 of their last 15 games in Atlanta and are 7-4 on the road this season. ... The Mets have scored five or more runs in five-straight games. ... The Mets are third in the majors with 39 home runs, trailing only the Brewers (47) and Nationals (43). ... The Mets have hit 25 home runs on the road this season, which is tied with the Padres for the most in baseball. 

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

Right-hander Matt Harvey, (4.25 ERA/5.53 FIP, 1.15 WHIP), who allowed six runs on five hits while walking five and striking out one against the Braves last Thursday...
Jun 28, 2013; Matt Harvey (33) delivers a pitch at Citi Field. Credit: William Perlman via USA TODAY Sports
Matt Harvey (2-1, 4.25 ERA) will take the ball tonight against the Braves, the same team that roughed him up for six runs in 4 1/3 innings last week. In that game, Harvey walked a career high five batters.

In case you forgot, before Noah Syndergaard ever sniffed the big leagues, before we had "Thor," it was Harvey who turned heads in New York City and captured the attention of baseball.
Steve Gelbs and Marc Carig discuss the Mets' options for more starting pitching depth as well as the use of the bullpen.

This isn't late July, when Sandy Alderson can ship a couple of minor league pitchers to the Braves in exchange for Bartolo Colon, as the general manager has done the previous two seasons in order to acquire Kelly Johnson. There are no sellers in early May.

So the Mets appear poised to give Rafael Montero his umpteenth shot in the rotation when Noah Syndergaard's turn comes up Friday at Citi Field against the Marlins. After all, with Steven Matz and Seth Lugo already on the shelf, what's the alternative? Sean Gilmartin?

If Matz's 2015 lat tear is any guideline, Syndergaard may be absent for a couple of months. And with Alderson's once-deep stable of arms now depleted, he told reporters in Atlanta on Monday that the team would ramp up looking externally for arms.
SNY.tv takes a look at the Mets' five best defensive plays from the month of April.

SNY.tv takes a look at the Mets' five best defensive plays from the month of April.
May 1, 2017; Robert Gsellman pitches against the Braves at SunTrust Park. Credit: Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Mets rookie RHP Robert Gsellman earned his first victory of the season Monday, despite allowing five runs and six hits in five innings against the Braves.

"This is a game of failure," Gsellman said after the game, looking disappointed in his performance, but happy about the win. "You've just got to pick yourself up and keep going. ... It's a work in progress."

After allowing a leadoff home run to Ender Inciarte, Gsellman recorded eight consecutive outs. He again struggled in the fourth inning and was pulled two innings later having thrown 77 pitches.
Conforto's leadoff home run 00:00:52
Michael Conforto continues to find success as the Mets' leadoff hitter, knocking a solo shot to start the game

Mets OF Michael Conforto had two hits, including a leadoff home run, and three RBI during Monday's 7-5 win over the Braves at Atlanta's SunTrust Park.

Conforto's home run off Julio Teheran was his third in as many games. He added a two-run single during the team's five-run fourth inning that gave them a 6-1 lead.

"I think we just put together some really good at-bats tonight," Conforto said after the game. "We got some guys on base and found some holes and put some runs on the board."
New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) throws to the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park. (Brad Mills)
Josh EdginHansel RoblesJerry BlevinsAddison Reed, and Jeurys Familia combined to throw four innings of scoreless baseball during the team's win Monday in Atlanta.

Robert Gsellman lasted only five-plus innings, allowing five earned runs and six hits, after which the bullpen locked down the game's final 12 outs.
Mets Pre Game Live discusses the implications of the Noah Syndergaard injury, and who will step up to take his place in the rotation

Matt Harvey (2-1, 4.25 ERA) and the Mets (11-14) go for their fourth win in five games Tuesday night as they face R.A. Dickey (2-2, 3.80 ERA) and the Braves at Atlanta's SunTrust Park...
New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)
In a post-game tweet Monday night, RHP Noah Syndergaard said...

"I want to thank all the Mets fans who sent well wishes. I am truly grateful for your support. I HATE not competing and being with my teammates, but I promise I will come away from this experience stronger and with a renewed passion and respect for the game. I LOVE this team, I LOVE this city, and I'm sorry I can't be on the field during this time for all of you...

This TEAM is strong and we will thrive. I know this to be true, because I know the character of my teammates in that clubhouse. Thank you again to the Mets organization, the fan base, friends and family who have my back. I won't forget it. LGM."

Syndergaard is out indefinitely after Monday's MRI revealed a partially torn right lat muscle. 
Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez recap the Mets' 7-5 win over the Braves

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Michael Conforto hit his third leadoff home run of the season, giving him five homers in his last nine games. He added a two-run single and finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and an intentional walk.

2) Neil Walker and T.J. Rivera also had RBI singles during the Mets' five-run fourth inning. Jose Reyes, who homered in the eighth, had an RBI groundout.
The Mets (10-14) open a four-game series against the Braves (10-13) at SunTrust Park tonight in Atlanta at 7:35. The Mets took two of three games from the Nationals over the weekend in Washington, D.C.

This is the Mets' first game at new SunTrust Park. ... They went 67-106 all-time at Turner Field, the Braves' former home. ... The Mets are 6-4 on the road this season. ... The Mets have hit 37 home runs, which is tied for third in the majors.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

Right-hander Robert Gsellman, (6.23 ERA/3.71 FIP, 1.71 WHIP), who allowed six runs (five earned) on 10 hits while walking three and striking out two last Wednesday against the Braves.
SNY.tv takes a look at the Mets' five best offensive plays from the month of April.

SNY.TV takes a look at the Mets' five best offensive plays from the month of April...
In today's MetsBlog Q&ACast, I talk with SNY contributor Adam Rubin about...

1) Noah Syndergaard's injury and how it was handled by him and the team...
2) MRI exams, protocol and dealing with the MLB Player's Union...
3) How players deal with reporters during losing streaks, injuries and bad days...
4) Life not covering the Mets every day...

Later in the show, I attempt to learn more about Yoenis Cespedes's situation and Syndergaard's condition by talking with Dr. David Werner, who is a doctor of physical therapy, board certified orthopedic specialist and certified strength and conditioning specialist.

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
Apr 30, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) walks off the field after an apparent injury against the Washington Nationals in the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Geoff Burke)
Noah Syndergaard has dealt with a blister, cracked nail, biceps tendonitis, arm fatigue and shoulder discomfort at various points this season. He refused to have himself checked out with an MRI and instead threw a bullpen session Friday. He supposedly looked and felt great, and was cleared to make his scheduled start Sunday.

Of course, after hitting 100 mph with his fastball to start the game, he was removed midway through the second inning after throwing a pitch and grabbing beneath his right arm (lat muscle). Now, he's headed for an MRI, initially scheduled for 7 a.m. Monday.

Asked if it's common for a player to refuse examination, GM Sandy Alderson said, "That's not standard practice, but I can't tie him down and throw him in the tube either."

No, you don't tackle him. (For starters, Alderson is 69 years old, while Syndergaard is Syndergaard and he'd win.) But the proper solution is to sit him down, call his agent and explain to them the situation and how that the MRI isn't a punishment, but is in the best interest of the player, his teammates, the organization and his future.
New York Mets starting pitcher Seth Lugo throws against the Miami Marlins during a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)
The New York Mets hope RHP Seth Lugo will be able to throw a full bullpen session in two weeks after he threw 20 pitches off a mound, according to FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman.

Lugo, who suffered a partially torn UCL in his right elbow, threw from 120 feet last week and felt fine after his recent throwing session from the mound, according to Heyman.

The team will determine if Lugo will need to undergo Tommy John surgery based on his throwing program. If he needs surgery, it will take him 12 to 18 months to fully recover.
In this week's #FeedbackFriday edition of the MetsBlog Q&ACast, MetsBlog's Maggie Wiggin and I answer fan voicemails about...
Nelson Figueroa breaks down what could have caused Noah Syndergaard's injury that forced him out of his Sunday start.

RHP Noah Syndergaard is scheduled to undergo an MRI at 7 a.m. Monday to determine the severity of a possible lat strain after leaving Sunday's start in the second inning.

The Mets begin a four-game series on the road against the Atlanta Braves. Robert Gsellman (0-2, 6.23 ERA) faces Julio Teheran (2-1, 3.38 ERA) in the series opener at 7:35 p.m. ET.
New York Mets relief pitcher Sean Gilmartin pitches against the Washington Nationals in the third inning at Nationals Park. (Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)
Four Mets relievers, including catcher Kevin Plawecki, combined to give up 18 runs and 18 hits in Sunday's 23-5 loss to the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

New York's bullpen, which had allowed nine home runs all season entering Sunday, gave up seven home runs. Its 3.64 ERA skyrocketed to 5.06.

Sean Gilmartin gave up five runs and two homers in 2 2/3 innings after starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard left the game with an injury in the second inning.
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 23-5 loss to the Washington Nationals.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Noah Syndergaard allowed five first-inning runs and left with one out in the second after appearing to injure his right lat. He was charged with five runs on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings, the shortest start of his career.

2) Anthony Rendon hit three homers and went 6-for-6 with 10 RBIs. Matt Wieters hit two home runs and had four RBIs. Ryan Zimmerman drove in two runs and finished the series with three homers and eight RBIs. Washington hit seven home runs in the game.
In this week's Meet the MetsCast, comedian Steve Hofstetter and I discuss the week's best off-beat moments and topics about the Mets, including...

  • As fans, how we're each dealing with the team's losing streak...
  • If it's better for the Mets to be playing on the road right now?
  • Fan sentiment toward Daniel Murphy, who is crushing New York since leaving...
  • The life and times of Oliver Perez, who pitched twice against the Mets this past weekend.

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches in the third inning at Citi Field. Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
The Mets (10-13) will go for the sweep in the final game of a three-game series with the Nationals (16-8) at Nationals Park today at 1:35 p.m. on WPIX. The Mets have won two straight games after a six-game losing streak.

Noah Syndergaard will make his first start since April 20, when he gave up three earned runs on seven hits in seven innings of work. Joe Ross (1-0, 6.17 ERA) will pitch for the Nationals.
