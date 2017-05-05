The Mets (12-15) open a three-game series against the Marlins (12-15) tonight at Citi Field at 7:10. The Mets had their game with the Braves rained out on Thursday night in Atlanta.

The Mets have scored five or more runs in seven straight games. ... the Mets have lost six straight games at home and are 4-10 at home this season. ... Tonight is Terry Collins 1,000th game as Mets manager.

Click here to follow via SNY Gameday

Who is starting tonight for the Mets?

Right-hander Rafael Montero, (9.45 ERA/4.84 FIP, 3.60 FIP), who allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits while walking none and striking out none against the Phillies on April 18, which was his last relief appearance with the Mets before his demotion to Triple-A Las Vegas.

He has allowed eight runs (seven earned) and 16 hits while walking eight and striking out six in 6 2/3 innings (six appearances) for the Mets this season.

Who is starting tonight for the Marlins?

Right-hander Tom Koehler (5.40 ERA/6.40 FIP, 1.56 WHIP), who allowed three runs on six hits while walking one and striking out three in four innings against the Pirates last Sunday.

He has allowed 15 runs on 28 hits while walking 11 and striking out 20 in 25.0 innings (five starts) this season.

Michael Conforto scored a first inning run during all three games of the Mets' recently-completed series in Atlanta. ... The Mets are fifth in the majors with 42 home runs.

Upcoming schedule...

Video: Mets Insider digs deep into overall struggles