The Mets (13-15) play game two of their three-game series against the Marlins (12-16) on Saturday evening at 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field. The Mets defeated the Marlins, 8-7, in Friday evening's series opener, as they scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to erase a 7-3 deficit.

The Mets have won five of their last seven...They have scored five runs in each of their last five games, which is the longest stretch since they scored five runs in 12 consecutive games back in August 2007...They are 5-10 at home so far this season and last night's victory was their first win in Queens since April 19 against the Phillies.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets?

Right-hander Robert Gsellman, (6.75 ERA/1.65 WHIP) allowed five runs on six hits while striking out zero batters, in five innings of work against the Atlanta Braves on May 1.

He has allowed 34 hits, 20 earned runs and has given up three homers in 26.2 innings pitched. Gsellman has 22 strikeouts to 10 walks.

Gsellman is 0-2 with a 5.82 ERA in three home starts this season...Gsellman has given up seven earned runs in two starts against the Marlins in 2017...The righty hasn't pitched more than five innings in a single game this year.

Who is starting tonight for the Marlins?

Odrisamer Despaigne is replacing Wei-Yen Chen, who is currently dealing with a tired arm. Despaigne, who is 30-years-old, had a 3.06 ERA in 17 2/3 innings at Triple-A New Orleans and has thrown 253 1/3 innings in the MLB.

Despaigne hasn't started a game at the MLB level since he recorded 18 starts with the Padres back in 2015.

T.J. Rivera is batting .407 with five doubles, one home run, four RBI and six runs scored...Rivera is 5-for-9 in the last two games while driving in three runs...Jose Reyes has an on-base streak that stands at 11 games...Michael Conforto has hit five home runs in his last 12 contests...Asdrubal Cabrera is back in the lineup one night after sitting out due to hamstring and knee concerns.

Video: T.J. Rivera hits a two-run double to tie the game