The Mets (14-15) will go for the series sweep of the Marlins (12-17) on Sunday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field on SNY. The Mets cruised to an easy 11-3 win on Saturday evening after scoring five runs in the first inning.

The Mets have won their last three series and are 16-10 in their last 26 games against the Marlins... They have scored at least five runs in nine straight games, which is tied for the second-longest stretch in club history... The Mets' outfielders are second in the majors in home runs (24), trailing only the Yankees who have 26.

Who is starting today for the Mets?

Mets LHP Adam Wilk will start and make his Mets debut. In nine major league appearances, Wilk is 0-3 with a 6.49 ERA. He is 0-3 with an 8.13 ERA in three major league starts, which were all in 2012 with the Detroit Tigers.

Who is starting today for the Marlins?

RHP José Ureña is starting his first game of the 2017 campaign on Sunday. He has pitched 15.1 innings (and in six total games) out of the bullpen, recording a 2.35 ERA, eight strikeouts and just three walks.

Urena had a 4-9 record and added a 6.13 ERA in 2016. His career ERA stands at 5.43 while he has also struck out 94 batters in two-plus years in the league.

T.J. Rivera has four RBI in his last two games...Jose Reyes has reached base in 12 straight games and is batting .341 with seven extra base hits and 11 RBI during that span...Asdrubal Cabrera left Saturday evening's game with a thumb injury...Hansel Robles has tossed a career best 12.1 scoreless with 14 strikeouts dating back to April 13.

