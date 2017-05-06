The Mets (14-15) will go for the series sweep of the Marlins (12-17) on Sunday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field on SNY. The Mets cruised to an easy 11-3 win on Saturday evening after scoring five runs in the first inning.

The Mets have won their last three series and are 16-10 in their last 26 games against the Marlins... They have scored at least five runs in nine straight games, which is tied for the second-longest stretch in club history... The Mets' outfielders are second in the majors in home runs (24), trailing only the Yankees who have 26.

Who is starting today for the Mets? 

Mets LHP Adam Wilk will start and make his Mets debut. In nine major league appearances, Wilk is 0-3 with a 6.49 ERA. He is 0-3 with an 8.13 ERA in three major league starts, which were all in 2012 with the Detroit Tigers.

Who is starting today for the Marlins? 

RHP José Ureña is starting his first game of the 2017 campaign on Sunday. He has pitched 15.1 innings (and in six total games) out of the bullpen, recording a 2.35 ERA, eight strikeouts and just three walks.

Urena had a 4-9 record and added a 6.13 ERA in 2016. His career ERA stands at 5.43 while he has also struck out 94 batters in two-plus years in the league. 

T.J. Rivera has four RBI in his last two games...Jose Reyes has reached base in 12 straight games and is batting .341 with seven extra base hits and 11 RBI during that span...Asdrubal Cabrera left Saturday evening's game with a thumb injury...Hansel Robles has tossed a career best 12.1 scoreless with 14 strikeouts dating back to April 13.

Apr 20, 2017; Neil Walker (20) is congratulated in the dugout by teammates after hitting a three run home run at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
The chatter on talk radio and the team's record indicates that the Mets are a disaster, struggling, off track and heading toward a wasted season.

"Everything about the Mets feels out of control," Bob Klapisch writes today for the Bergen Record in an article titled Feels Like the Mets are Spiraling Out of Control.

He's not wrong. It does feel this way. However, to any one watching the Mets play baseball during the last 10 days, it looks like everything is fine. The Mets appear to be back on course and ready to again contend for their third-straight postseason.

Rene Rivera (44) greets Jeurys Familia (27) after a win at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Mets closer Jeurys Familia needed just five pitches in a perfect ninth inning Monday to get his first win of the season to go with three saves in three chances this season.

He looked good in his previous appearance. However, last night is the first time this season that Familia looked calm, confident and like the dominant, shut-down closer that cruised to 51 saves in 2016.
Walker drives in Conforto 00:00:55
Mets second baseman Neil Walker brings in Michael Conforto to give the Mets their first run of the game.

Neil Walker had two hits and a walk-off single during Monday's win over the Giants at Citi Field.

Walker fouled off three straight pitches before lining Hunter Strickland's 1-2 curveball down the right-field line to drive in Michael Conforto and give the Mets their fourth win in their last five games.
Apr 27, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) reacts after an injury in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes, who has been out since April 28 due to a strained hamstring, could return in roughly two weeks, manager Terry Collins said after Monday night's win.

Cespedes has been rehabbing in Port St. Lucie, FL, but was in New York on Monday to be evaluated to see if there's an underlying issue behind his recurring leg injuries.

Mets GM Sandy Alderson said over the weekend that the team would try and take a "fuller look" at Cespedes and see if there are ways the team can prevent him from suffering further injuries.

After Cespedes underwent the tests on Monday, Collins said he could be cleared to resume baseball activity within a few days...
This season, Verizon customers can enter to win unique baseball experiences to every Tuesday Night Baseball home game... all you need is a current Verizon Wireless or Verizon Fios account!

It's better baseball from the Better Network.

To enter, go to SNY.TV/VERIZON or click here for more information...
Walker, Collins on walk-off win 00:06:01
Mets second baseman Neil Walker and manager Terry Collins break down the Mets' 4-3 win after Walker's walk-off single in the ninth.

Tonight at Citi Field, Zack Wheeler (1-2, 4.78 ERA) will oppose Jeff Samardzija (0-4, 5.03 ERA) at 7:10 p.m in the second game of a three-game series between the Mets and Giants.
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 5/8/17 00:04:11
Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' dramatic win over the Giants.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Neil Walker's two-out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth scored Michael Conforto to give the Mets their first walk-off win of the season. Walker also doubled home a run in the first and finished 2-for-5.

2) Jacob deGrom struck out 11 over six innings, the fourth time in five starts he's struck out 10 or more batters. He surrendered four hits, including two home runs, and three walks. DeGrom has 51 strikeouts in his last 30 2/3 innings over four starts.

 
The Mets (14-16) open a three-game series against the Giants (11-21) tonight at Citi Field at 7:10 on SNY. The Mets took two of three games from the Marlins over the weekend.

The Giants are the first non-N.L. East opponent the Mets will play this season. ... The Mets have scored in the first inning in six of their last seven games. ... The Mets are sixth in the majors with 44 home runs.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

Right-hander Jacob deGrom, (3.68 ERA/3.05 FIP, 1.36 WHIP), who allowed five runs on eight hits while walking five and striking out five in 5.0 innings last Wednesday against the Braves. It was the first time this season that deGrom allowed more than three runs...
New York Mets manager Terry Collins on the dugout phone during the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
It's 5:16 p.m. before Monday night's game and I have no idea who is on the team's 25-man roster. It's getting to a point this season where one of my pre-game routines is to double check the transaction list to be sure I'm not imagining who is and isn't available...

In case you missed it, LHP Tommy Milone, who was picked up on waivers a few days ago, has been added to the 25-man roster in place of LHP Adam Wilk, who was temporarily called up this past Sunday to start in place of Matt Harvey, who was suspended three days for not showing up to Saturday's game.

Meanwhile, though SS Asdrubal Cabrera is unavailable after jamming his thumb this past weekend, he will not go on the disabled list. Instead, though Terry Collins said Cabrera feels "great," he will almost certainly remain unavailable... to rest his legs.

Collins on Harvey suspension 00:07:20
Terry Collins addresses the Matt Harvey suspension and Doug Williams and Todd Zeile talk about a busy day for the Mets.

Mets RHP Matt Harvey will likely return to the starting rotation on Friday against the Brewers in Milwaukee, manager Terry Collins said on Monday.

Manager Terry Collins said after Monday's game that newly-acquired LHP Tommy Milone will start on Wednesday as opposed to Harvey or Rafael Montero.

GM Sandy Alderson announced on Sunday that Harvey would be suspended three games without pay, beginning on Saturday, for violating team rules, with reports later indicating Harvey had not reported to the ballpark for Saturday's game.
(Steve Mitchell)
Mets SS Asdrubal Cabrera, who exited Saturday's game due to a jammed left thumb, felt good Monday after hitting in the batting cage, manager Terry Collins said.

The Mets had summoned INF Gavin Cecchini from Triple-A Las Vegas in case they decided to place Cabrera on the 10-day disabled list.

Collins said Cabrera -- who hasn't taken ground balls since the injury -- would almost certainly not play on Monday night, but added that Cabrera's thumb had improved dramatically and that he could serve as a bat off the bench even if he misses numerous games.

Collins said Cabrera would almost certainly not play on Monday night, but added that Cabrera's thumb had improved dramatically and that he could serve as a bat off the bench even if he misses numerous games...
Mets celebrate a win at Citi Field in May, 2017 (Credit: USA Today Images - Hunger)
Mets celebrate a win at Citi Field in May, 2017 (Credit: USA Today Images - Hunger)

RHP Jacob deGrom (2-1, 3.68 ERA) will start tonight as the Mets begin a three-game series with the Giants at Citi Field.

Finally, the Mets will suit up against a team not from the NL East, against whom they played their first 30 games of the season. Frankly, I'm thrilled to see a different team on the other side of the field. The Mets also play the Marlins, Braves and Nationals quite a lot during Spring Training, so to say they've been overexposed would be an understatement.

My hope is that by seeing some new faces, different competition, eventually hitting in other ballparks on the road and in different, warmer weather will all combine to help breathe new life in to the season and put wind in the team's sails as they move through May and June.
(Tommy Gilligan)
Mets OF Brandon Nimmo, who has been out all season due to a hamstring injury, is now also dealing with a knee injury, reports Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

Nimmo had been continuing his rehab assigmnent with Triple-A Las Vegas last week and was epxected to remain there once he came off the disabled list...
In this week's MetsBlog Q&Acast, I talk with Press Box Revolution author Rich Coutinho, who was at Citi Field covering the Mets during the Matt Harvey fiasco, about...

1) The reaction from Harvey's teammates, specially Jay Bruce and Jose Reyes
2) The team's recent success, and if it's being overshadowed by injury and scandal...
3) The way Harvey and the team should handle the situation going forward...
4) How Harvey can easily turn himself from villain back to hero in less than two weeks...
5) Bruce as team leader, which was unimaginable a few months ago...

To learn more about Coutinho's book, Press Box Revolution, click here...

To listen to our conversation, download it here, or click play below...
(David Banks)
The Mets have designated LHP Adam Wilk to make room for LHP Tommy Milone on the roster, reports Abbey Mastracco of NJAM.

Wilk, who started in place of the suspended Matt Harvey on Sunday, allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits while walking one and striking out two in 3 2/3 innings. 

Milone, who the Mets claimed off waivers from the Brewers on Sunday, has a 6.43 ERA in six appearances this season. He has also given up six home runs...
Jun 28, 2013; Matt Harvey (33) delivers a pitch at Citi Field. Credit: William Perlman via USA TODAY Sports
The Mets have won six of their last nine games. However, every day during that time, fans and media have been bogged down in some sort of off-field controversy or injury news.

For instance, to end April, the Mets took two of three from the Nationals, but I spent the next few days only being asked about Noah Syndergaard's injury.

This past weekend, the Mets took two of three from the Marlins. And, instead of talking about the team's recent success on field, or how they're the top scoring team in the NL during the last week and a half, I'll likely spend all day today talking and writing about Matt Harvey being suspended for three days and what that means to his career in New York.

So, let's get to it...
GEICO SportsNite: Matt Harvey 00:03:01
Justine Ward is joined by Daily News baseball writer John Harper to discuss Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey's suspension.

Jacob deGrom (2-1, 3.68 ERA) and the Mets open a three-game series at home against Matt Moore (1-4, 6.75 ERA) and the Giants on Monday at 7:10 pm ET.

The Giants, who have lost six of their last eight games, were delayed leaving Cincinnati when their player bus broke down on the way to the airport late Sunday.
(Steve Mitchell)
Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera is day-to-day with a sprained left thumb after an MRI revealed no ligament damage, GM Sandy Alderson said on MLB Network Radio.

Cabrera left Saturday's game against the Marlins in the third inning after injuring his left thumb when he dove to make a play on a ball hit by Miami's Marcell Ozuna. X-rays on Saturday were negative for any fractures.
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 5/7 00:03:34
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 7-0 loss to the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Adam Wilk allowed three homers and six runs over 3 2/3 innings filling in for the suspended Matt Harvey. He walked one and struck out two in his first Major League appearance since 2015 with the Angels.

2) After scoring 35 runs in their last three games, New York was shut out for the first time this season. The Mets managed one hit on Sunday -- Rene Rivera's leadoff single in the sixth. 

 
New York Mets' Lucas Duda (21) follows on a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Saturday, April 8, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Mets general manager Sandy Alderson hopes 1B Lucas Duda will return to the team in a week, he said to MLB Network Radio on Sunday.

Duda, who suffered a hyperextended elbow last month, was initially on the verge of returning a week ago but endured setbacks after feeling a "twinge" in his elbow. He took dry swings earlier in the week and was in the starting lineup for single-A St. Lucie on Sunday.

In 13 games for the Mets this season, Duda is hitting .238 with four home runs and seven RBI.
Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
The Mets have placed pitcher Noah Syndergaard on the 60-day disabled list to make room for pitcher Adam Wilk.

Syndergaard told reporters on Saturday that he will not throw for six weeks as he recovers from his partially torn right lat. 

Syndergaard received "positive news" during his visit with Dr. Neal ElAttrache who gave a second opinion on his partially torn right lat, reports Mike Puma of the NY Post
( Adam Hunger)
The Mets scored 11 runs in a sloppy defensive game for the Marlins, who had three errors and walked in two runs as the Mets cruised to an 11-3 win at CitiField on Saturday.

Asdrubal CabreraJay Bruce, and Jose Reyes had RBI hits in the Mets' five-run first inning, while Kevin Plawecki added a sacrifice fly and Michael Conforto walked in a run. Conforto had another bases loaded walk in the fifth and walked three times on the night.

TJ Rivera added an RBI single in the Mets' three-run fifth and scored twice.
( Adam Hunger)
Robert Gsellman allowed three runs on eight hits in five innings and earned the win in the Mets' 11-3 victory over the Marlins on Saturday.

Gsellman twice fell victim to the long ball, giving up homers to Marcell Ozuna and Giancarlo Stanton, but otherwise was able to limit the damage.

Saturday's outing marked the second time Gsellman (2-2, 6.54 ERA) got the win in as many starts after earning his first win of the year on May 1. 
New York Mets' Matt Harvey delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
The Mets (14-15) will go for the sweep as they wrap up a three-game series with the Marlins (12-17) today at 1:10 p.m. on SNY. The Mets cruised to an 11-3 win over the Marlins on Saturday night.

Matt Harvey (2-2, 5.14 ERA) will pitch for the Mets. He allowed six runs on eight hits in five and 1/3 innings in his last start on May 2 against the Braves. Jose Urena (0-0, 2.35 ERA), who has served in a relief role, will get the start for the Marlins. In two appearances against the Mets this season, Urena has allowed one run on three hits in four innings.
Cadillac Post Game Extra 5/6 00:03:52
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 11-3 rout of the Marlins.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) The Mets scored a season-high five runs in the first and blew open the game late to win for the sixth time in eight games. Asdrubal Cabrera and Jay Bruce had RBI doubles in the opening frame, Jose Reyes had an RBI single, Kevin Plawecki delivered a sacrifice fly and Michael Conforto walked with the bases loaded to force in a run.

2) Bruce doubled twice and drove in three runs and Conforto had two RBIs on a pair of bases-loaded walks. T.J. Rivera added an RBI single and Wilmer Flores had a run-scoring groundout.
New York Mets' Rafael Montero delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Friday, May 5, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Mets RHP Rafael Montero is not a lock to make his next start, according to general manager Sandy Alderson. Alderson told reporters on Saturday that he was "disappointed" by Friday night's outing and that the team is looking at options both inside and outside of the organization. 

Montero only lasted 3.2 innings in his first start of the season against the Marlins, as he gave up five runs on seven hits and walked four other batters. The 26-year-old pitcher has a 10.45 ERA so far this season, along with 10 strikeouts to 11 walks. 
The Mets (13-15) play game two of their three-game series against the Marlins (12-16) on Saturday evening at 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field. The Mets defeated the Marlins, 8-7, in Friday evening's series opener, as they scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to erase a 7-3 deficit. 

The Mets have won five of their last seven...They have scored five runs in each of their last five games, which is the longest stretch since they scored five runs in 12 consecutive games back in August 2007...They are 5-10 at home so far this season and last night's victory was their first win in Queens since April 19 against the Phillies. 
May 5, 2017; Terry Collins (10) takes the ball from pitcher Rafael Montero (50). Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
On a night Rafael Montero stepped into the rotation for Noah Syndergaard and again flopped, it certainly did not go unnoticed that Gabriel Ynoa made his Orioles debut and tossed six scoreless innings against the White Sox at Camden Yards.

The Mets sold Ynoa to Baltimore in February, just as they had done with Logan Verrett in November.

The knee-jerk reaction would be to mock the Mets for those sales, making it sound like cheapness prompted them to peddle assets that now would be useful given the decimation to their rotation.
First Data's Veteran of the Game 00:01:05
The Mets proudly honored United States Air Force MSGT Kevin Harford during Friday's game presented by First Data.

The Mets proudly honored United States Air Force MSGT Kevin Harford during Friday's game, presented by First Data.
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 5/5 00:04:14
Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 8-7 comeback win over the Marlins on Friday night.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) The Mets trailed 7-1 in the fourth and 7-3 in the seventh, but rallied for five runs on six hits and a walk. Rene Rivera, pinch-hitter Asdrubal Cabrera and Michael Conforto had RBI singles. T.J. Rivera followed with a game-tying two-run double. Jay Bruce and Neil Walker struck out with runners at second and third with nobody out but Wilmer Flores' bases-loaded walk forced in the go-ahead run.

2) After Josh Smoker allowed two runs in relief of Rafael MonteroFernando SalasHansel RoblesJerry BlevinsAddison Reed and Jeurys Familia held the Marlins scoreless over the last five innings.

 
Credit: Anthony Gruppuso, USA Today Sports
Asdrubal Cabrera was not in the Mets lineup Friday night against the Marlins because of a hamstring and knee injury, according to a report from Seth Walder of the Daily News

"'Take tonight (off) and you've got all day tomorrow and see if we can't freshen those legs up a little bit.' Like everything, I have a thing we put together in the organization to make sure these guys get a day off now and then," Collins said to the Daily News. "Last week we had the two - the off-day plus the rainout - it kind of helped us a little to get through the last seven days."
The Mets (12-15) open a three-game series against the Marlins (12-15) tonight at Citi Field at 7:10. The Mets had their game with the Braves rained out on Thursday night in Atlanta.

The Mets have scored five or more runs in seven straight games. ... the Mets have lost six straight games at home and are 4-10 at home this season. ... Tonight is Terry Collins 1,000th game as Mets manager. 

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

Right-hander Rafael Montero, (9.45 ERA/4.84 FIP, 3.60 FIP), who allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits while walking none and striking out none against the Phillies on April 18, which was his last relief appearance with the Mets before his demotion to Triple-A Las Vegas.
(Nick Wass/AP)
Mets C Travis d'Arnaud has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a bone bruise in his right wrist, manager Terry Collins said Friday.

The plan is for d'Arnaud to rest for a week before resuming baseball activity.

D'Arnaud left Tuesday's game against the Braves due to the wrist -- the same wrist that recently kept him out of the starting lineup for four games -- and saw a doctor in Atlanta on Thursday.
Mets pitcher Rafael Montero (50) reacts during the twelfth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.
Rafael Montero will start in place of Noah Syndergaard tonight when the Mets (12-15) host the the Marlins (12-15) for the start of a three-game series at Citi Field.

Thursday night's game between the Mets and Braves was rained out in Atlanta. The New York area has been getting rained on heavy all day Friday, though reports indicate it should let up enough in advance of game time to keep it from being cancelled.

The Mets have won four of of their last six games, whereas the Marlins have lost seven of nine after starting the season 10-8.
In this week's Feedback Friday edition of the MetsBlog QAcast, The Happy Recap's James Blind joins me to answer voicemails from Mets fans about...

1) The all-or-nothing offense and needing to play small ball...
2) Upgrading the lineup or pitching staff by trade...
3) Steven Matz, and if he'll ever live up to expectations...
4) Being cool, not freaking out and hoping for a better May...

The final question is sent in by comedian John Santo, who, in his dead-on accurate impersonation of Donald Trump, asks how the Mets can be terrific and great again...

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
The 2017 group of Mets infielders. Credit: USA Today Sports Images
Mets pitchers are inducing ground balls at a higher rate this season -- 1.27 for every air out, compared to 1.05 a season ago.

That's attributable in part to the departure of fly-ball-pitcher Bartolo Colon (0.86 this year with the Braves). It also reflects groundball machine Robert Gsellman (2.80) getting a regular rotation turn from the get-go.
Sep 16, 2016; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets third baseman Jose Reyes (7) celebrates his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins with shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera (13) during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
The Mets have discussed shifting Asdrubal Cabrera to third base and returning Jose Reyes to shortstop, multiple sources told the NY Post's Mike Puma on Thursday.

However, Cabrera, who is again battling knee pain, is against the move, according to Puma, who says team officials are hesitant to force it upon him.

Last week, Terry Collins revealed that Reyes is not happy playing third base, though Reyes later denied making such a statement...
Irrational Tweet Theatre 00:04:21
Gary Apple hosts Irrational Tweet Theatre, in which he shines a light on some of the most colorful commentary from Mets fans on Twitter.

The Mets (12-15) return to Citi Field where they'll begin a three-game series with the Marlins (12-15) tonight on SNY at 7:10 p.m.

Rafael Montero (0-2, 9.45 ERA) will make his first start of the season. He'll be opposed by Tom Koehler (1-1, 5.40 ERA), who allowed three runs on six hits in four innings against the Pirates in his last start.

Montero allowed three earned runs in just 1/3 of an inning in his most recent big-league appearance for the Mets in April against the Phillies.

Sandy Alderson will likely address reporters before the game, as he typically does when the team first returns from a road trip.
May 4, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves grounds crew members pull a tarp onto the field against the New York Mets in the fourth inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports (Brett Davis)
Wednesday night's game between the Mets and the Braves in Atlanta was postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.

The Mets had a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning when the rain delay started, and the game was called after about two hours.

The Mets will return home to host the Miami Marlins at CitiField on Friday at 7:10 p.m.

 
Mar 6, 2017; Jupiter, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz (32) throws ages the Miami Marlins during a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)
Steven Matz and Seth Lugo will each throw 20 to 30 pitches off a mound in Port St. Lucie this coming Saturday, according to Marc Carig of Newsday.

Both pitchers last threw on Tuesday, according to Matt Ehalt of The Record. This past Tuesday marked the first time they had pitched off a mound since they both went down with elbow injuries just before opening day.
The Mets (12-15) wrap up their four-game series against the Braves (11-15) at SunTrust Park tonight in Atlanta at 7:35. The Mets beat the Braves on Wednesday night, scoring a season-high 16 runs.

The Mets have scored five or more runs in seven-straight games. ... The Mets are fourth in the majors with 42 home runs. ... The 16 runs the Mets scored on Wednesday night were their most since September 25, 2016 against the Phillies. ... Aside from Wednesday night, the only other time in team history when the Mets scored 16 or more runs without hitting a home run was June 29, 2011 in Detroit against the Tigers.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

Right-hander Zack Wheeler, (4.78 ERA/3.88 FIP, 1.25 WHIP), who allowed two runs on five hits while walking four and striking out four last Saturday against the Nationals.
Apr 11, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Mets first baseman Lucas Duda (21) hits a home run during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The New York Mets won 14-4. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Bill Streicher)
Mets 1B Lucas Duda is slated to get some at-bats in extended spring training games this weekend before joining single-A St. Lucie for rehab games next week, reports Marc Carig of Newsday.

Mets manager Terry Collins said on Tuesday that Duda starting taking dry swings as he works his way back from a hyperextended elbow. 

Duda was initially supposed to return from the disabled list on Monday but was shut down after experiencing soreness in the elbow.

The team said Duda felt a twinge in his arm during his first rehab game with Single-A St. Lucie last Friday.
In this week's Meet the MetsCast, hosts Rob Brender and Matt Cerrone are joined by pinch hitter Jake Brown to discuss... 

1) Noah Syndergaard's relationship with the media... 
2) Keeping up with the team's injuries... 
3) The 12-year-old Mets fans who went ballistic on Instagram... 

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
Credit: Anthony Gruppuso, USA Today Sports
Mets SS Asdrubal Cabrera expressed interest in signing an extension with the team during the offseason, reports Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

The Mets, who preferred to wait on any potential extension, have a team option on Cabrera for the 2018 season that's worth $8.5 million. The option, which Heyman says the Mets are likely to pick up, has a $2 million buyout.

Cabrera, 31, is hitting .248 with a .327 OBP and .366 SLG with three HR, three doubles, and 12 RBI in 26 games this season.
Reyes talks adjustments 00:02:39
Steve Gelbs talks with Mets infielder Jose Reyes about his slow start at the plate and what adjustments he's made lately.

Jose Reyes was awarded the team's MVP crown following Wednesday night's game, during which he had two hits and matched a career high with five RBI.

"How's it look," Reyes said smiling to reporters, putting the crown on his head.

Reyes has reached base safely in 10 straight games, during which he's hitting .333 (12-of-36).
Terry Collins (10) pulls relief pitcher Addison Reed at Dodger Stadium. Credit: Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
There is no issue between Terry Collins and Addison Reed, the two said, following what appeared to be a confrontation in the team's dugout Wednesday night in Atlanta.

Reed pitched a perfect seventh inning, but did not return to pitch the eighth, which is typically Reed's responsibility when the Mets are winning.

According to Collins, he was simply explaining his decision...
Reyes' three-run double 00:00:43
Jose Reyes hits a three-run double in the eighth inning to extend the Mets' lead to 12-5 against the Braves.

The Mets scored five runs in the first three innings Wednesday against Bartolo Colon on their way to a 16-5 win over the Braves in Atlanta.

Michael Conforto, who is hitting .357, contributed yet another leadoff hit for the Mets to jump-start the offense, and Asdrubal Cabrera and Neil Walker each had RBI doubles in the first inning to put the Mets on the board.

Curtis Granderson ended a 1-for-32 skid with an RBI double during the team's three-run third inning. Granderson finished with two hits and an RBI after getting the day off Tuesday.
Jacob deGrom drives in two 00:01:10
Jacob deGrom hits a two-run single to right field to extend the Mets' lead to 9-3 in the fifth inning.

Jacob deGrom allowed five runs on eight hits in five innings, but helped himself offensively with two hits and two RBI in the Mets' 16-5 victory over the Braves on Wednesday.

DeGrom pitched two scoreless innings to start the game, but gave up runs in each of his final three innings of work. He walked five batters, and has issued at least five walks in two of his last three starts. Prior to this stretch, he had not walked five batters in a game since May 26, 2014: the third start of his career.

"The most important thing was we got a win tonight," deGrom said after the game.
Mets' reaction after 16-5 win 00:06:09
Terry Collins and postgame player reactions to the Mets' 16-5 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night.

The Mets (12-15) will play the final game of a four-game series with the Atlanta Braves (11-15) tonight at SunTrust Park. The Mets have won two out of the first three games of the series.

Zack Wheeler (1-2, 4.78 ERA) will pitch for the Mets. Wheeler has only pitched beyond five and 2/3 innings once this season, and pitched just 4 2/3 innings in his last start on Saturday against the Nationals.

Jaime Garcia (1-1, 3.19 ERA) will pitch for the Braves. In a start against the Mets at Citi Field earlier this season, Garcia gave up four runs and six hits and lasted six innings.
