The Mets (14-16) open a three-game series against the Giants (11-21) tonight at Citi Field at 7:10 on SNY. The Mets took two of three games from the Marlins over the weekend.

The Giants are the first non-N.L. East opponent the Mets will play this season. ... The Mets have scored in the first inning in six of their last seven games. ... The Mets are sixth in the majors with 44 home runs.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets?

Right-hander Jacob deGrom, (3.68 ERA/3.05 FIP, 1.36 WHIP), who allowed five runs on eight hits while walking five and striking out five in 5.0 innings last Wednesday against the Braves. It was the first time this season that deGrom allowed more than three runs.

DeGrom has 49 strikeouts this season, trailing only Max Scherzer (51) and Clayton Kershaw (53) for the most in the National League.

Since his major league debut on May 15, 2014, deGrom has a 2.81 ERA -- the fifth-lowest in the majors during that span.

Who is starting tonight for the Giants?

Left-hander Matt Moore (6.75 ERA/5.40 FIP, 1.56 WHIP), who allowed nine runs on six hits while walking five and striking out three in 3 1/3 innings last Tuesday against the Dodgers.

He has allowed seven home runs in 33 1/3 innings (six starts) this season.

Jose Reyes is hitting .326 with seven extra-base hits over his last 12 games. ... Jay Bruce is tied for sixth in the National League with nine home runs. ... T.J. Rivera is hitting .364 over his last nine games. ... The Mets are hittihg .370 (10-for-27) with the bases loaded this season -- the fourth-best mark in the majors.