The Mets (16-16) will look to sweep their three-game series against the Giants (11-23) this afternoon at Citi Field at 1:10 on SNY. Zack Wheeler tossed six solid innings as the Mets beat the Giants, 6-1, last night.

The Mets have won 8 of their last 11 games and four straight series. ... They are back at the .500 mark for the first time since April 20. ... The Mets have scored in the first inning in eight of their last nine games. ... The Mets lead the majors with 59 runs scored in May.

Who is starting today for the Mets?

Left-hander Tommy Milone, (6.43 ERA/5.49 FIP, 1.48 WHIP), who the Mets claimed off waivers from the Brewers over the weekend.

Milone has allowed 15 runs on 29 hits while walking two and striking out 16 in 21.0 innings (three starts, three relief appearances) this season.

Who is starting today for the Giants?

Right-hander Matt Cain (4.70 ERA, 4.19 FIP, 1.57 WHIP), who allowed nine runs on 10 hits while walking six and striking out two in 3 1/3 innings this past Friday against the Reds.

He has walked 15 and struck out 24 in 30 2/3 innings (six starts) this season.

T.J. Rivera is batting .381 (16-for-32) with seven doubles and one HR in his last 11 games. ... The Mets have hit 36 doubles since April 27, the most in the majors. ... Addison Reed has 22 strikeouts and has not walked a batter in 18 games this season -- the most games a Mets pitcher has ever gone to begin a season without issuing a walk.

Video: Nelson's Mound Visit: Tommy Milone

Upcoming schedule...