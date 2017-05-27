The Mets (20-27) will try to take the rubber game of their three-game series against the Pirates (23-27) on Sunday at 8:08 p.m. at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. The Mets lost to the Pirates in extra innings on Saturday night, 5-4.
The Mets have lost seven of their last eight road games on the road. Following Saturday's extra-inning loss, the Mets dropped to 1-5 in extra-inning matchups.
|Mets
|Pirates
|Curtis Granderson, LF
|Adam Frazier, LF
|Jose Reyes, 3B
|Josh Harrison, 2B
|Jay Bruce, RF
|Josh Bell, 1B
|Neil Walker, 2B
|Gregory Polanco, RF
|Lucas Duda, 1B
|David Freese, 3B
|Asdrubal Cabrera, SS
|Andrew McCutchen, CF
|Travis d'Arnaud, C
|Francisco Cervelli, C
|Juan Lagares, CF
|Jordy Mercer, SS
|Matt Harvey, P
|Tyler Glasnow, P
Who is starting tonight for the Mets?
Matt Harvey (3-3, 5.36 ERA) will start for the Mets. Harvey has not lasted at least six innings in a start since April 21, when he allowed three runs in seven innings against the Nationals.
Who is starting tonight for the Pirates?
The Pirates will send 23-year-old Tyler Glasnow (2-3, 6.69 ERA) to the mound. Glasnow limited the Braves to two runs in six innings on May 23.