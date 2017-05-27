The Mets (20-27) will try to take the rubber game of their three-game series against the Pirates (23-27) on Sunday at 8:08 p.m. at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. The Mets lost to the Pirates in extra innings on Saturday night, 5-4.

The Mets have lost seven of their last eight road games on the road. Following Saturday's extra-inning loss, the Mets dropped to 1-5 in extra-inning matchups.

Mets Pirates Curtis Granderson, LF Adam Frazier, LF Jose Reyes, 3B Josh Harrison, 2B Jay Bruce, RF Josh Bell, 1B Neil Walker, 2B Gregory Polanco, RF Lucas Duda, 1B David Freese, 3B Asdrubal Cabrera, SS Andrew McCutchen, CF Travis d'Arnaud, C Francisco Cervelli, C Juan Lagares, CF Jordy Mercer, SS Matt Harvey, P Tyler Glasnow, P

Who is starting tonight for the Mets?

Matt Harvey (3-3, 5.36 ERA) will start for the Mets. Harvey has not lasted at least six innings in a start since April 21, when he allowed three runs in seven innings against the Nationals.

Who is starting tonight for the Pirates?

The Pirates will send 23-year-old Tyler Glasnow (2-3, 6.69 ERA) to the mound. Glasnow limited the Braves to two runs in six innings on May 23.