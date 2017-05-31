The Mets (23-27) aim to win their forth straight as they play Game 3 of a four-game set against the Milwaukee Brewers (27-25) at Citi Field on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m.

Jay Bruce drove in the game-winning run for the Mets in the bottom of the 12th inning Tuesday to defeat the Brewers, 5-4. Tyler Pill went 5 1/3 innings allowing one earned run on six hits in his first major league start. John Smoker earned the victory pitching three shutout innings, allowing just two hits and striking out four.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets?

RHP Jacob deGrom (3.23 ERA/3.15 FIP, 1.25 WHIP) threw a gem in his last start against the Pirates. He allowed one earned run on six hits while striking out ten in 8 1/3 innings to earn his fourth win of the season. It was his fifth outing where he struck out double-digit batters.

deGrom has won four of his last six starts. He also has been efficient in keeping runners from crossing the plate as he holds a 83.1 left on base percentage.

Who is starting tonight for the Brewers?

RHP Junior Guerra (3.12 ERA/5.34 FIP, 0.81 WHIP) who is making his second start since coming off the DL. He suffered a calf strain after three innings on Opening Day, and it had him out until this past Friday when he made a home start against the Diamondbacks.

Guerra was issued a no-decision after allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out five and walking three in 5 2/3 innings.

The Mets have won seven straight home games agaisnt the Brewers, the team's second-longest current home winning streak.

Lucas Duda is hitting .375 with 11 RBI in his last eight games. He also has four homers in the last six games...Neil Walker notched his 1,000th career hit with a double last night...Jay Bruce delivered his 10th walk off hit of his career last night. He has drove in at least one run in four of his last five games.

