The Mets (23-30) will try to bounce back from their Friday night loss as they take on the Pirates (25-30) in game two of their three-game set on Saturday evening (7:15 p.m. ET) at Citi Field.

The Mets are 2-3 so far during this seven-game home stand and are 4-6 in their last 10 overall games. ... They have homered nine times in four games versus the Pirates this season. ... The Mets are sixth in the majors with 184 extra base hits and lead the league with a .390 on-base percentage with runners in scoring position.

Click here to follow via SNY Gameday

Who is starting tonight for the Mets?

RHP Robert Gsellman (3-3/5.75 ERA/1.53 WHIP) surrendered just three hits and two runs (one earned) and struck out five in his last outing against the Brewers.

Gsellman pitched three innings out of the bullpen against the Diamondbacks and Angels in mid-May, but returned to the rotation on May 24 against the Padres.

Who is starting tonight for the Pirates?

RHP Tyler Glasnow (2-4/6.95 ERA/1.90 WHIP) gave up eight hits and five earned runs in his last start versus the Mets on May 28. He didn't give up any homers and didn't walk a single Mets batter, but only struck out three and pitched five innings.

Glasnow hasn't completed more than 6.1 innings in a single start yet this season. His lone 6.1 inning start came against the Brewers on May 7.

Lucas Duda has six home runs in his last nine games and is hitting .372 in his last 11 outings. ... Jay Bruce has recorded eight RBI in his last 11 games, including three doubles and two home runs. ... Michael Conforto has six home runs, 15 RBI and 16 runs scored in his last 17 games, and already currently owns a career best 14 home runs this season.

Upcoming schedule...