The Mets (24-30) will try to take the rubber game of their three-game series with the Pirates (25-31) on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. on SNY.

The Mets are just 3-10 in day games this year, but have posted a 3-2 mark in rubber games... The Mets won the rubber game of their first series of the year with the Pirates in Pittsburgh... The Mets have won six of their last 10 series.

Who is starting today for the Mets? 

Tyler Pill (0-1, 3.00 ERA) has made one start and one relief appearance for the Mets this season. In his first career start on May 30, Pill limited the Brewers to just one run on six hits in 5.1 innings. He walked three and struck out four.

Who is starting today for the Pirates?

Trevor Williams (2-3, 5.20 ERA) will start for Pittsburgh. Williams will face the Mets for the first time in his career. He kept the Diamondbacks at bay in his last start, allowing one run on four hits in six innings. 

The Mets have hit 12 home runs against the Pirates in just five games this season... Jay Bruce has tallied nine RBI in his last 12 games... Lucas Duda has six home runs in 10 games and is hitting .383 in the last 12 games. 
New York Mets relief pitcher Seth Lugo delivers a pitch against the Washington Nationals during a spring training game at First Data Field. (Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)
Seth Lugo and Steven Matz will return to the starting rotation and pitch next weekend, Terry Collins confirmed on Sunday.

Collins said earlier in the week that Matz and Lugo were on target to return next weekend, pending any setbacks, but said following Saturday's rehab outings that the pitchers were "definitely in." One of the pitchers will pitch in the second game of the team's doubleheader in Atlanta on Saturday, while the other will pitch in the series finale on Sunday, Collins said. 
Jun 3, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets third baseman Wilmer Flores (4) hits a solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
The Mets' offense hit three home runs in the team's 4-2 win over the Pirates on Saturday at CitiField.

Jay Bruce, Neil Walker, and Wilmer Flores went deep for the Mets, who have hit 20 home runs in the last 13 games. Twelve of those home runs have come against the Pirates. 
Jun 3, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Robert Gsellman (65) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
Robert Gsellman earned the win on Saturday after allowing two runs on seven hits in 5.1 innings against the Pirates, while Addison Reed pitched a six-out save to secure the win for the Mets.

Gsellman (4-3, 5.53 ERA) struck out six batters and walked two. He allowed runs in the second and third innings, but limited the damage thereafter despite throwing a season-high 109 pitches less than a week after he threw a then-season-high 105 pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Ford Five: Mets offense 00:02:16
SNY.tv takes a look at the Mets' five best offensive plays from the month of May.

SNY.tv takes a look at the Mets' five best offensive plays from the month of May.
Mets discuss win over Pirates 00:06:25
Terry Collins, Addison Reed and Robert Gsellman discuss the Mets' 4-2 win over Pittsburgh including Gsellman's start and Reed's 6 out save.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Robert Gsellman turned in his third consecutive solid outing after allowing two runs in 5 1/3 innings. The 23-year-old scattered seven hits, walked two and struck out six but needed 109 pitches to get 16 outs.

2) Neil Walker hit a two-run homer in the first and Jay Bruce and Wilmer Flores also went deep to account for all of New York's runs. Walker also singled and walked while Lucas Duda stayed hot with a double and a single in four at-bats.

3) Fernando SalasJerry Blevins and Addison Reed combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings. Salas relieved Gsellman (4-3) with runners at first and third and one out and kept Pittsburgh from scoring. Reed, who hadn't pitched since Tuesday, worked two innings for his eighth save in 10 opportunities. 
SS Amed Rosario awaits in Vegas 00:00:44
A brand new episode of Mets Insider presented by W.B. Mason premieres Sunday at 4:30 PM on SNY.

Tune in to Mets Insider on SNY on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. to catch up with top prospects Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith.

The episode also dives deep into the adversity the team has faced over the past month, how the Mets are facing that adversity, and what they can do to turn this season around.
New York Mets RHP Robert Gsellman (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)
The Mets (23-30) will try to bounce back from their Friday night loss as they take on the Pirates (25-30) in game two of their three-game set on Saturday evening (7:15 p.m. ET) at Citi Field.

The Mets are 2-3 so far during this seven-game home stand and are 4-6 in their last 10 overall games. ... They have homered nine times in four games versus the Pirates this season. ... The Mets are sixth in the majors with 184 extra base hits and lead the league with a .390 on-base percentage with runners in scoring position.

Click here to follow via SNY Gameday
In this week's Meet the MetsCast, comedian Steve Hofstetter and I talk about the best off-field stories from the last week, including...

  • The chance of Michael Conforto being a lone All-Star for the Mets...
  • Tom Seaver's misguided comments about velocity...
  • Who would be a better fit for the 2017 Mets? Seaver or Mike Piazza...
  • Matt Harvey winning and wearing the post-game crown...
  • And, should we suspend Brender for missing today's episode?

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
The Ford Five: Mets defense 00:01:52
SNY.tv takes a look at the Mets' five best defensive plays from the month of May.

SNY.tv takes a look at the Mets' five best defensive plays from the month of May.
New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes throws in a catch during a spring training game against the Washington Nationals at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes throws in a catch during a spring training game against the Washington Nationals at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson offered no updates on the status of OF Yoenis Cespedes on Friday, according to a report from The Post

The Mets were hoping Cespedes could return to playing rehab games in Florida this weekend, according to MLB reporter Jon Heyman, but that looks doubtful at this point in time. 

Earlier this week, Mets GM Sandy Alderson said the hope is that Cespedes is able to be activated from disabled list when the Mets travel to Texas on June 6.
Alderson on frustrating season 00:03:36
Mets general manager Sandy Alderson discusses how he is coping with the team's current struggles with health and consistency.

In a recent article for FanRag.com, MLB reporter Jon Heyman lists Terry Collins, Brian Snitker (Braves), Don Mattingly (Marlins) and Pete Mackanin (Phillies) among 14 managers that either are or may soon be in jeopardy of losing their job this season...

According to Heyman, Mets GM Sandy Alderson said he wasn't happy to see a report in late May from NY Post that claimed he had been starting to keep track of instances when Collins strayed from requests made by the front office.

In fact, Heyman says Alderson told reporters after the NY Post article was published that he would like to be consulted before anything similar is printed in the future.
Jun 2, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey (33) leaves the game in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
Jun 2, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey (33) leaves the game in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)

Mets pitchers allowed 12 runs on 13 hits in a 12-7 series-opening loss to the Pirates on Friday at CitiField.

Matt Harvey labored through five-plus innings, allowing six runs, while Paul Sewald squandered the Mets' lead and allowed five runs in the sixth inning. 
Jun 2, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets manager Terry Collins (10) in the dugout in the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
Jun 2, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets manager Terry Collins (10) in the dugout in the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)

The Mets (23-30) will continue their series with the Pirates (25-30) on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. at CitiField. Robert Gsellman (3-3, 5.75 ERA) will start for the Mets, while Tyler Glasnow (2-4, 6.95 ERA) will pitch for the Pirates
May 9, 2017; Reyes (7) shakes hands with Flores (4) after scoring a run at Citi Field. Credit: Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Wilmer Flores started for a third straight game at third base on Friday. So, other than one game spent starting at shortstop for a resting Asdrubal CabreraJose Reyes currently is the odd-man out on the left side of the infield.

That's the right decision. And Terry Collins said Reyes, whose action was limited to a pinch-hit opportunity in the eighth on Friday, understood as much when they chatted earlier in the afternoon.
Jun 2, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets first baseman Lucas Duda (21) follows through on a home run in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
Jun 2, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets first baseman Lucas Duda (21) follows through on a home run in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)

Lucas Duda hit two home runs on Friday for the second time this season and is now tied with Ed Kranepool for 10th place on the Mets' all-time home run list.
Cadillac Post Game Extra 00:02:57
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 12-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Handed a three-run lead, Matt Harvey could not record an out in the sixth and Paul Sewald retired one of the eight batters he faced during Pittsburgh's seven-run inning. Pirates rookie catcher Elias Diaz drove in a career-high six runs.

2) Harvey was charged with six runs on five on five hits and four walks with five strikeouts in five-plus frames. Sewald surrendered five runs, five hits and walked in a run and was saddled with his first Major League loss.

2) Lucas Duda homered twice for the second time this season and drove in three runs. Michael Conforto hit a two-run homer -- his team-leading 14th -- and Neil Walker added an RBI triple -- played poorly by Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco -- during New York's five-run fifth. Travis d'Arnaud was the only other Met with two hits.
The Mets (23-29) open a three-game series against the Pirates (24-30) at Citi Field on Friday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

The Mets are 5-5 over their last 10 games and finished May with 153 runs scored -- sixth in the majors. ... The Mets are second in the majors with 44 runs scored in the first inning. ... The Mets are 7-10 in one-run games this season.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

RHP Matt Harvey (4.95 ERA/5.95 FIP, 1.46 WHIP) who allowed one run on six hits while walking two and striking out four in 6.0 innings against the Pirates last Sunday. 

Harvey has allowed six earned runs in his last three starts (16 1/3 innings) while walking 10 and striking out 15...
The Mets will select RHP Nate Pearson from Central Florida Junior College with the 20th overall pick in next week's MLB Draft, predicts MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo.

Pearson, who stands at 6' 6", reached 102 MPH during a bullpen session last week (which Mets scouts attended) and has been "the talk of the scouting industry" since, notes Mayo.

Pearson has a 1.56 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 13 starts (81.0 innings) this season.
Wright talks Forde 00:00:40
David Wright talks about Shannon Dalton Forde after Major League Baseball dedicated a youth baseball and softball field in her memory.

Two blocks from Shannon Dalton Forde's longtime home, the Borough of Little Ferry (N.J.), the Mets, and Major League Baseball dedicated a youth baseball and softball field in her memory on Friday morning. 

A testament to the late Mets public relations official's popularity, the ceremony drew a large crowd of VIPs, including Sandy Alderson, Omar Minaya, Jeff Wilpon, Willie Randolph, David Wright, and John Franco, as well as Forde's two children and other family members.

Spearheaded by Mets VP Jay Horwitz, more than $235,000 was raised to renovate the field, which has been named "Shannon Dalton Forde Memorial Field."
Alderson talks season so far 00:03:22
New York Mets GM Sandy Alderson talks about the challenging 2017 season to this point, including all the ups, downs, and the injuries.

 

In an article for the NY Post, columnist Joel Sherman argues that despite being 23-29 to start June, the Mets still have a legit chance to get back to the postseason...

For starters, the Mets will soon add Yoenis Cespedes, Seth Lugo, and Steven Matz to their roster, which will in turn strengthen their bench, plus help their bullpen by shifting Robert Gsellman out of the rotation.
In this week's #FeedbackFriday edition of the MetsBlog Q&ACast, I turn to Twitter instead of voicemails to answer questions about...

  • Whether the Mets should be buyers or sellers...
  • How does this PR staff and Front Office ranks in MLB...
  • Where is T.J. Rivera...
  • Is Dan Warthen good or bad for the pitching staff...
  • What must go right to get back to the postseason...

To listen to today's Feedback Friday, click play below or use this link to download..
Sewald on newfound sucess 00:03:43
Paul Sewald talks with Steve Gelbs about his unique delivery, and how he's adjusting to his new role in the bullpen.

The Mets will open a three-game series at Citi Field with the Pirates on Friday at 7:10 p.m. Matt Harvey (4-3, 4.95 ERA) will start for the Mets, while Gerrit Cole (2-5, 3.65 ERA) will be on the mound for Pittsburgh. 
Zack Wheeler limited the Brewers to two runs in 6.1 innings on Thursday, but suffered the loss after the Mets could only score one run in a 2-1 loss on Thursday afternoon at CitiField.

Wheeler (3-3, 3.72 ERA) allowed ten hits, struck out six batters, and walked one. Wheeler's lone walk was a costly one, as Milwaukee's Nick Franklin drew a leadoff walk in the third and eventually scored on an RBI double by Hernán Pérez
Jun 1, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets first baseman Lucas Duda (21) is tagged out at home plate by Milwaukee Brewers catcher Jett Bandy (47) during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
Jun 1, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets first baseman Lucas Duda (21) is tagged out at home plate by Milwaukee Brewers catcher Jett Bandy (47) during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)

The Mets' offense scored just one run on Thursday for a second consecutive game in a 2-1 loss to the Brewers at Citi Field.
  
New York struggled against Brewers starter Chase Anderson, who tossed seven scoreless innings and struck out seven batters. Wilmer Flores finally put the Mets on the board in the eighth inning with a solo shot on the first pitch he saw from Milwaukee's Jacob Barnes, but that was the extent of the team's offensive production.
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 6/1 00:03:24
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 2-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) The Mets offense was mostly silent for the second consecutive day. Wilmer Flores led off the eighth with his fourth home run to account for New York's only run. Travis d'Arnaud had a two-out single to left in the second, but Lucas Duda was thrown out the plate by a wide margin. Duda's fourth-inning single and Flores' homer were the only Mets hits after the second inning. 

2) Zack Wheeler turned in another strong effort, allowing two runs despite yielding 10 hits in 6 1/3 innings. He walked one, struck out six and was the beneficiary of double plays in three consecutive innings, one which ended a base-loaded situation in the fourth.
The Mets (23-28) look to take three games out of a four-game set against the Milwaukee Brewers (28-25) at Citi Field on Thursday at 1:10 p.m.

The Mets had their seven-game win streak against the Brewers at home snapped last night after a 7-1 loss. Jacob deGrom didn't have his best stuff, letting up a season-high seven runs on eight hits to earn the loss. 

Who is starting today for the Mets? 

RHP Zack Wheeler (3.83 ERA/4.26 FIP, 1.32 WHIP) who left in the sixth inning of his last start against the Pirates due to a blister on his right middle finger. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits while striking out five and walking two in six innings. 

Wheeler had a good May as he finished with a 2.74 ERA compared to a 4.78 ERA in April. He allowed only seven earned runs in 23 innings in that span. 
Santana's speech 00:00:25
After becoming the first pitcher in Mets history to throw a no-hitter, Johan Santana thanks his teammates in the locker room.

Johan Santana threw the first no-hitter in Mets history on this day five years ago.

Last year, Gary Cohen and Ron Darling shared their memories of that night:

  • Ron: "I still think about that game every once in a while, it was just, it was interesting how we have to sort through Johan, the Adrian Johnson call, and the pitch count."
  • Gary: "What I remember more than anything else about that night, except for the fact that it actually occurred, was the agony on Terry Collins' face for the last several innings of that game. Because he knew exactly what he should do, and then what his heart forced him to do."
You can win access to some of the best seats in Citi field, along with free food and beverage - and all it takes are the keys to your Honda.

At several home games this season, a few lucky fans will have their seats upgraded to the Honda Clubhouse, located in right field at field level. They will enjoy an unparalleled view of the game from their own corner of Citi Field and unlimited food and beverage.

So how do you enter? It's simple.
Alderson with injury updates 00:00:56
Mets GM Sandy Alderson says the impending returns of Seth Lugo and Steven Matz means Robert Gsellman will likely head to the bullpen.

Mets pitchers Steven Matz and Seth Lugo will both make one more rehab start this week before they return to the majors.

Matz will start for Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday, while Lugo will start for Double-A Binghamton on Friday. 

When they return to the majors they will both be in the rotation, with Robert Gsellman likely moving to the bullpen, GM Sandy Alderson said on Monday.
(Frank Franklin II/AP)
Jacob deGrom allowed seven runs on eight hits and five walks over four innings as the Mets fell to the Brewers on Wednesday, 7-1.

It was deGrom's shortest outing and first time he didn't get an out in the fifth inning this season.

"I was just bad tonight. Honestly, terrible," deGrom said after the game. "I couldn't throw the ball where I wanted to. … Tonight's on me. I couldn't keep our team in position to win."
The Mets will open a three-game series with the Pirates on Friday at 7:10 p.m. at CitiField.

Matt Harvey (4-3, 4.95 ERA) will start for the Mets, while Gerrit Cole (2-5, 3.65 ERA) will be on the mound for Pittsburgh. Steven Matz will make a rehab start for Double-A Binghamton on Friday.
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 5/31 00:03:04
Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 7-1 loss to the Brewers.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Jacob deGrom allowed seven runs on eight hits -- including two homers -- and five walks (one intentional) with six strikeouts in four innings. 

2) Josh Edgin and Neil Ramirez combined for six strikeouts in five scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Ramirez did not allow a hit and struck out three, but walked three in his two frames. The three innings were a career high for Edgin.
The Mets (23-27) aim to win their fourth straight as they play Game 3 of a four-game set against the Milwaukee Brewers (27-25) at Citi Field on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m.

Jay Bruce drove in the game-winning run for the Mets in the bottom of the 12th inning Tuesday to defeat the Brewers, 5-4. Tyler Pill went 5 1/3 innings allowing one earned run on six hits in his first major league start. John Smoker earned the victory pitching three shutout innings, allowing just two hits and striking out four. 

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

RHP Tyler Pill (Triple-A: 1.96 ERA/4.25 FIP, 1.17 WHIP) will make his first major league start Tuesday. He made his big league debut against the Pirates on Saturday as he threw 0.2 innings in the bottom of the tenth inning. He took the loss after allowing a hit, walk and hit-by-pitch that would eventually leave to the Pirates ending it on a walk-off.

In Triple-A Las Vegas this season, Pill led the Pacific Coast League with a 1.96 ERA while striking out 23 and walking 14 in seven starts. 
((Credit: Adam Rubin))
Like the recently promoted Paul Sewald, fellow reliever Chasen Bradford is a Las Vegas native. So when the Triple-A team purchased a billboard several months ago near the Town Square shopping center to promote its upcoming season, Sewald and Bradford were the featured players on display.

"Right off the freeway," Bradford said. "Paul and I grew up playing together. We played together on a travel ball team when we were 12 years old. We go back a ways, for sure. We used to hit batting practice in his backyard with his dad and our team."

Sewald already has made his Mets debut this season.

While the 27-year-old Bradford remains with the Pacific Coast League club, he is posting the type of production that could earn him a call-up at some point this season, too. Through 22 relief appearances, Bradford is 1-0 with a 3.65 ERA and seven saves.
Rosario gets ready for Mets 00:00:32
SNY checks in with New York Mets shortstop prospect Amed Rosario, as he gets ready for the big leagues at Triple-A in Las Vegas.

The best way to help a pitching staff - aside from adding better pitching - is to put behind them the best fielding shortstop, second baseman and center fielder on the roster.

Neil Walker is doing fine at second. Center fielder is a more complicated issue, given the number of outfielders on the team and the pending return of Yoenis Cespedes. However, at shortstop, the Mets have options, especially when factoring in top SS prospect Amed Rosario, who is again crushing the ball in Triple-A.

I appreciate Asdrubal Cabrera and see him as an important part of the 2017 team. However, while he looked terrific in the field last season, he's struggling to handle shortstop this year.
SNY's Steve Gelbs and Wayne Randazzo of WOR were live from the Citi Pavilion today providing the latest updates on the Mets and answering questions from fans.

Click below to watch.
Veteran of the Game 00:00:50
United States Army specialist Pete Riedner is Tuesday's Veteran of the Game at Citi Field.

The Mets proudly honored United States Army SPC Pete Riedner during the Mets' Veteran of the Game presented by First Data.

Click here to see all of the veterans the Mets honor throughout the season.
Mets OF Jay Bruce snapped out of an 0-for-10 slump by hitting a walk-off RBI single in the 12th inning Tuesday to lift the Mets to a 5-4 win over the Brewers at Citi Field.

With the game tied, runners on first and third and one out, Bruce lined Wily Peralta's 2-0 pitch into center field to give the Mets their third straight win.

"I got into a good count, had 2-0 there, and just wanted to make sure I hit something with some height on it, and just try not to do too much. Just touch it," Bruce explained after the game.
New York Mets starting pitcher Tyler Pill pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Citi Field. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
Mets rookie RHP Tyler Pill made his first MLB start Tuesday, during which he gave up one run, six hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.

Pill, who was drafted by the Mets in 2008, pitched with runners on base most of the night, but managed to escape with a no-decision.

"I talked to the guys at Triple-A about him, and they said he has a knack to make people swing and miss," manager Terry Collins said after the game. "His fastball is not overpowering, but he goes strike one on everybody. And, once you're ahead in the count, you're going to get easier outs."
Bruce's walk-off RBI single 00:01:30
Jay Bruce saves the day with a walk-off RBI single in the twelfth inning to bring T.J. Rivera home for the winning run at Citi Field.

Jacob deGrom (4-1, 3.23 ERA) and the Mets face Junior Guerra (0-0, 3.12 ERA) and the Milwaukee Brewers in the third game of a four-game series Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
Cadillac Post Game Extra 00:04:29
Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 5-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Jay Bruce singled home T.J. Rivera with one out in the bottom of the 12th for his 10th career walk-off hit. Rivera led off the inning with a single, moved to second on Michael Conforto's walk and took third on Jose Reyes' fielder's choice.

2) Asdrubal Cabrera dropped an infield pop fly with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh that allowed Milwaukee to tie the score, 4-4. The Mets led 4-1 entering the inning, but Fernando Salas and Jerry Blevins combined to walk three batters -- one to force in a run. The inning cost Tyler Pill a chance at his first Major League win.
The Mets (22-27) play Game 2 of a four-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers (27-24) at Citi Field on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m.

The Mets won, 4-2, on Memorial Day thanks to a strong performance on the mound by Robert Gsellman. He allowed two runs, one earned on three hits in seven innings. Gsellman also led the Mets in RBI with two, one on a sac-fly in the fifth inning and a bases-loaded walk in the sixth. 

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

RHP Tyler Pill (Triple-A: 1.96 ERA/4.25 FIP, 1.17 WHIP) will make his first major league start Tuesday. He made his big league debut against the Pirates on Saturday as he threw 0.2 innings in the bottom of the tenth inning. He took the loss after allowing a hit, walk and hit-by-pitch that would eventually leave to the Pirates ending it on a walk-off.

In Triple-A Las Vegas this season, Pill led the Pacific Coast League with a 1.96 ERA while striking out 23 and walking 14 in seven starts. 
Mets' pitching depth to return 00:04:07
Steve Gelbs and Marc Carig discuss how the return of pitchers Steven Matz and Seth Lugo will affect the Mets' starting rotation and bullpen.

After a week of vagueness regarding injuries and estimated timetables for player returns, general manager Sandy Alderson was quite direct Monday in outlining the Mets' short-term plans regarding their pitching.

Steven Matz and Seth Lugo, both of whom made rehab starts on Sunday, will make one more appearance apiece in the minors before being activated from the disabled list and getting slotted into the rotation. And that leaves Robert Gsellman the odd-man out and headed to the bullpen...
New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes throws in a catch during a spring training game against the Washington Nationals at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)
Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes took live batting practice in Florida on Tuesday and is "making strides," manager Terry Collins said.

Cespedes dealt with a quad issue over the weekend after playing his first rehab game since injuring his hamstring. He could return from the disabled list in time for the Mets' series in Texas against the Rangers that begins next Tuesday, GM Sandy Alderson said Monday.

Cespedes went on the disabled list last month due to the hamstring injury and reported soreness in his right quad while running the bases in a rehab game with High-A St. Lucie on Friday. 

Alderson said the team will be conservative with Cespedes since he went on the disabled list last year with a quadriceps injury.
May 3, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Mets manager Terry Collins (10) is shown in the dugout before their game against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Jason Getz)
The Mets are trying to hold things together. The goal during May and June has not necessarily been to make up all the ground lost in April. Instead, the goal is to simply keep the season alive and not drop so far behind that coaches start getting fired, players get traded, fans become angry and the season ends before it ever really started.

Despite a recent seven-game losing streak, the Mets have somehow kept it together the last 30 days and are seemingly in position to at least do the same in June...
JR Sport Brief: Vote Conforto! 00:01:34
In the latest installment of JR Sport Brief on SNY.tv, JR champions the effort to vote Mets OF Michael Conforto into the All-Star Game

The Mets do not have a single player in contention to be voted in as their league's starting position player during this summer's MLB All-Star Game.

According to current results published by MLB.com, Yoenis Cespedes is the closest to starting among Mets players, but he trails five players and would need 120,000 votes...
(Brad Penner)
The Mets will select SS Logan Warmoth from the University of North Carolina with the 20th overall pick in the MLB Amateur Draft on June 12, predicts Keith Law of ESPN in his Mock Draft.

In his writeup (insider subscription needed), Law says it would be a "steal" if Warmoth fell to the Mets at No. 20.

Law, who says the Mets have been linked to college bats, notes that Warmoth has a "tremendous swing" and "some chance" to stay at shortstop long-term.
JRSportBrief: TC is OK! 00:01:37
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR says to give Terry Collins a break, and give him more time to turn the Mets around.

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson told reporters Monday that he is happy with the job being done by manager Terry Collins this season, despite reports last week stating otherwise.

"I'm happy with the job Terry has done under the circumstances, nobody is happy with the won-loss record that we have," Alderson told reporters, according to the NY Post.  "I think there are reasons for the record that we have that have nothing to do with Terry. I would hope in the future that when people write about my views of Terry that they'll actually ask me about my views.''

Collins acknowledges that negative reports and criticism of how he uses his bullpen is something comes with the job as a manager in New York City.
May 29, 2017; Gsellman (65) hits a sacrifice fly at Citi Field. Credit: Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
Sandy Alderson told reporters Monday that rookie RHP Robert Gsellman will move to the bullpen, hour before Gsellman had what his manager described as his best start of the season Monday afternoon.

"This kid's going to be a quality starter, in my opinion," Collins said, after Gsellman limited the Brewers to one earned run on three hits in seven innings.

According to Alderson, Gsellman will add a much-needed extra arm to the bullpen, while saving innings on his arm and creating space in the rotation for Steven Matz and Seth Lugo, both of whom are expected to return from the disabled list later this week.
