The Mets (24-30) will try to take the rubber game of their three-game series with the Pirates (25-31) on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. on SNY.

The Mets are just 3-10 in day games this year, but have posted a 3-2 mark in rubber games... The Mets won the rubber game of their first series of the year with the Pirates in Pittsburgh... The Mets have won six of their last 10 series.

Who is starting today for the Mets?

Tyler Pill (0-1, 3.00 ERA) has made one start and one relief appearance for the Mets this season. In his first career start on May 30, Pill limited the Brewers to just one run on six hits in 5.1 innings. He walked three and struck out four.

Who is starting today for the Pirates?

Trevor Williams (2-3, 5.20 ERA) will start for Pittsburgh. Williams will face the Mets for the first time in his career. He kept the Diamondbacks at bay in his last start, allowing one run on four hits in six innings.

The Mets have hit 12 home runs against the Pirates in just five games this season... Jay Bruce has tallied nine RBI in his last 12 games... Lucas Duda has six home runs in 10 games and is hitting .383 in the last 12 games.