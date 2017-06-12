The Mets (28-33) return home to begin a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs (31-31) at Citi Field on Monday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

The Mets went 4-2 over their six-game road trip, including taking three of four games from the Atlanta braves over the weekend.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets?

RHP Jacob deGrom (4.75 ERA/ 3.95 FIP, 1.44 WHIP) who took his second straight loss in his last start against the Rangers. He let up eight runs on 10 hits, including two homers in four innings pitched.

deGrom has only made it through the fourth inning in his last two starts. He has allowed 15 earned runs and 18 hits in that span. However, his 94 strikeouts on the season is good for ninth in the league.

Who is starting tonight for the Cubs?

RHP John Lackey (5.12 ERA/5.08 FIP, 1.36 WHIP) who took the loss in his last start against the Marlins. He allowed five runs on seven hits while striking out six and walking none in six innings.

Lackey has lost three of his last four decisions, allowing five runs in each one. His 2.05 home runs per nine innings is the most he has had in his 15-year career.

Yoenis Cespedes will make his return to Citi Field for his first game since April 27. He hit a grand slam in his first game back against the Braves on Saturday. ... Jay Bruce has four homers and eight RBIs in his last seven games. ... Jose Reyes is three stolen bases shy of 500 in his career.

