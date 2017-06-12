The Mets (28-33) return home to begin a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs (31-31) at Citi Field on Monday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

The Mets went 4-2 over their six-game road trip, including taking three of four games from the Atlanta braves over the weekend. 

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

RHP Jacob deGrom (4.75 ERA/ 3.95 FIP, 1.44 WHIP) who took his second straight loss in his last start against the Rangers. He let up eight runs on 10 hits, including two homers in four innings pitched. 

deGrom has only made it through the fourth inning in his last two starts. He has allowed 15 earned runs and 18 hits in that span. However, his 94 strikeouts on the season is good for ninth in the league. 

Who is starting tonight for the Cubs?

RHP John Lackey (5.12 ERA/5.08 FIP, 1.36 WHIP) who took the loss in his last start against the Marlins. He allowed five runs on seven hits while striking out six and walking none in six innings. 

Lackey has lost three of his last four decisions, allowing five runs in each one. His 2.05 home runs per nine innings is the most he has had in his 15-year career. 

Yoenis Cespedes will make his return to Citi Field for his first game since April 27. He hit a grand slam in his first game back against the Braves on Saturday. ... Jay Bruce has four homers and eight RBIs in his last seven games. ... Jose Reyes is three stolen bases shy of 500 in his career. 

Michael Conforto leads the game off with a double to the left-center field gap against the Braves.

Michael Conforto was a late scratch from Monday's lineup due to a stiff neck, Terry Collins informed reporters prior to the game.

According to Collins, Conforto may be available to pinch hit late in the game.

Conforto broke out of an 0-for-14 slump by going 2-for-4 with a leadoff double in Sunday's 2-1 win against the Braves in Atlanta.
The MLB Draft starts tonight at 7 p.m. ET and concludes Wednesday afternoon. The first 36 picks will broadcast live on MLB Network. The entire draft will be streamed live on MLB.com.

The Mets are scheduled to pick 20th overall in the first round...
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR argues that shortstop prospect Amed Rosario should be promoted to the Mets today.

This past weekend, Mets prospect Amed Rosario responded to fans on Twitter who had been calling for the team to promote him to the big leagues.

Rosario, 21, is hitting .339 with 14 doubles, six home runs, four triples, and 11 stolen bases in 60 games for Triple-A Las Vegas this season. 

He was recently ranked the fifth best prospect in baseball, according to Baseball America.
The Mets have officially announced the signing of RHP Daniel Bard to a minor-league deal.

According to Newsday's Marc Carig, Bard will report to Single-A St. Lucie.

Bard started this season playing in Double-A for the Cardinals where he was 0-1 with a 10.38 ERA in 10 relief appearances. He not played in the major leagues since 2013.

Bard played for the Red Sox from 2009-2013, going 10-19 with a 3.67 ERA in 211 games. 
Seth Lugo doubles on the first pitch he sees this season with a double to deep center field.

The Mets won three games this past weekend from the Braves, while welcoming back OF Yoenis Cespedes, LHP Steven Matz, and RHP Seth Lugo from this disabled list.

"I think we're going to start seeing what we expected," Mets manager Terry Collins said after Sunday's win, which brought the team up to five games below .500.

Collins and the Mets have also won four of their last five games, during which their starting pitchers have a 0.83 ERA...
SNY's Doug Williams reports on high school senior and Queens native Quentin Holmes, who is a top prospect in the upcoming MLB Draft.

1996 was the last time a high school player from one of the five boroughs was selected in the first round of the MLB Draft.

Quentin Holmes, who grew up in Queens, could change that on Monday night.
Ever wanted to throw out a ceremonial first pitch at Citi Field? Well here's your chance! Starting TODAY through July 23rd - enter the #CitiPerksSweepstakes for the chance to win some great prizes - including the opportunity to throw the first pitch at an upcoming game!

Here's how it works. From now through July 23rd, hundreds of special Mets-themed Citi Bikes will be scattered at Citi Bike docks across New York City. To enter, simply find and take a photo with one of these bikes and share it on Twitter or Instagram with #CitiPerksSweepstakes.

In addition to the first pitch opportunity, there will be additional weekly prizes, including signed Noah Syndergaard gear and much more.

No Purchase Necessary. Ends 7/23/17. Citizens or resident aliens of NY, NJ & CT or 50 U.S./DC and US Territories visiting NYC metro area, 18+ only. Void where prohibited. Official Rules/details at mets.com/CitiPerksSweepstakes
Terry Collins and Seth Lugo reflect on what went well during the starter's dazzling return to the pitching rotation.

The Mets (28-33) return home and welcome the struggling World Series champion Cubs (30-31) to Citi Field for a three-game series beginning Monday at 7 p.m. on SNY.

Jacob deGrom (4-3, 4.75 ERA, 1.44 WHIP) looks to keep New York's strong run of starts going, while hoping to reverse his own fortunes. The 28-year-old was hit hard for the second consecutive start last week, allowing eight runs in four innings against the Rangers.

John Lackey (4-6, 5.12 ERA, 1.37 WHIP) will start for the Cubs. The 15-year veteran surrendered five runs in six innings during his most recent start.
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 2-1 win over the Atlanta Braves.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Seth Lugo mirrored Steven Matz's season debut from Saturday, allowing one run over seven innings in his first start of 2017. The right-hander surrendered six hits and two walks while striking out six in his first Major League appearance since last Sept. 28. 

2) Wilmer Flores had a sacrifice fly in the first and Juan Lagares singled home Lugo following his one-out double in the fourth. Michael Conforto was the only Met with more than one hit. He doubled, singled and scored a run to snap an 0-for-14 skid.
LHP Sean Gilmartin has been claimed by the St. Louis Cardinals after being designated for assignment by the Mets earlier on Sunday.

The Mets designated Gilmartin for assignment to clear room for RHP Seth Lugo.

Lugo made his 2017 debut after recovering from a partial tear of his ulnar collateral ligament. He pitched in 17 games for the Mets last season, going 5-2 with a 2.67 ERA.
The Mets (27-33) will wrap up their four-game set against the Braves (27-34) at SunTrust Park on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. ET.

The Mets are 3-2 on their current road trip and are 4-6 in their last 10 games overall. ... The Mets' next 14 games are against teams that made the postseason last year. ... They have hit at least one home run in 25 of their 27 road games this season.
In this week's Meet the MetsCast, MetsBlog's Matthew Cerrone, comedian Steve Hofstetter and SiriusXM's Rob Brender talk about the best off-field stories from the last week, including...

  • Mr. Met and other legendary incidents involving mascots...
  • Is there value in trading Addison Reed and other pending free agents...
  • Zack Wheeler, and whether we should be impressed by his season so far...
  • Is it going to be an exciting or boring second half to the season...

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
The Mets will conclude their series with the Braves on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. ET.

Seth Lugo will make his 2017 debut after recovering from a partial tear of his ulnar collateral ligament. In 17 games for the Mets last season, Lugo went 5-2 with a 2.67 ERA.

Jaime Garcia (2-4, 3.21 ERA) will start for the Braves. 
Jun 10, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce (19) hits a three run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Dale Zanine)
Jun 10, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce (19) hits a three run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Dale Zanine)

Jay Bruce's three-run home run and Wilmer Flores' four-hit game highlighted another strong performance by the Mets' offense in an 8-1 win over the Braves in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

In addition to Bruce and Walker's night, TJ Rivera added a pinch-hit two-run home run, Neil Walker had two hits and two walks, Curtis Granderson hit a double, and Juan Lagares went 1-for-1 with a two-RBI double. The Mets had 12 hits in the game.

Bruce who is in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak, is hitting .354 with four home runs and eight RBI during that time frame. Meanwhile, Flores has 11 extra base-hits in his last 32 games dating back to the beginning of May.
Steven Matz limited the Braves to just one run in seven innings and earned the win in his first start of the season on Saturday.

Matz kept the Braves off the board until the seventh inning, when Johan Camargo's RBI single plated Danby Swanson. In total, he allowed five hits, two strikeouts, and one walk.

Matz, 26, made four starts in spring training but subsequently suffered left elbow inflammation, which sidelined him for the first portion of the season. He made four rehab starts before making his debut on Saturday, pitching three games for Triple-A Las Vegas and one for Single-A St. Lucie.

Matz went 9-8 with a 3.40 ERA in 22 starts for the Mets in 2016. 
The Mets optioned IF TJ Rivera and RHP Tyler Pill to Triple-A Las Vegas following the team's 8-1 win over the Braves on Saturday.

The moves were made in order to make room room for Yoenis Cespedes and Seth Lugo.

Rivera hit a pinch-hit, two-run home run in the eighth inning on Saturday night, while Pill pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the Mets.

In 38 games for the Mets this season, Rivera is hitting .255 with two home runs. Pill is 0-2 with a 3.75 ERA in four games for the Mets this season.
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' doubleheader sweep over the Atlanta Braves.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Steven Matz took a shutout into the seventh inning and ultimately allowed one run on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts over seven frames. It was Matz's first big league start since last Aug. 16.

2) Jay Bruce extended his hitting streak to seven games with his team-leading 16th home run, a three-run shot in the fifth that broke open a scoreless game. T.J. Rivera connected on a pinch-hit homer in the seventh, Travis d'Arnaud had a sacrifice fly and Juan Lagares doubled in two runs in the ninth.
Robert Gsellman allowed just three hits in six and 2/3 scoreless innings and earned his fifth victory of the year in the Mets' 6-1 win over the Braves in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader at SunTrust Park.

Gsellman (5-3) walked two batters and struck out four. He lowered his ERA to 4.95 on the season and has now limited his opponents to three runs or fewer in four consecutive starts. 
The Mets have optioned INF Matt Reynolds to Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday to make room for LHP Steven Matz on the roster.

Matz, who has been out all season due to an elbow injury, is starting Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Braves in Atlanta.
Terry Collins, Robert Gsellman and Yoenis Cespedes discuss the Mets' 6-1 win over the Braves, the first game of a doubleheader.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Yoenis Cespedes hit a grand slam in the ninth inning to give the Mets a 6-1 cushion and finished 2-for-5 in his first game since April 27. The Braves intentionally walked Michael Conforto to load the bases following a hit batsman and a double.

2) Robert Gsellman allowed three hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 6 2/3 scoreless innings. He overcame a pair of Asdrubal Cabrera errors in the first and allowed more than two baserunners in a single frame only twice.
Mets prospect Amed Rosario on Saturday responded to fans on Twitter who have been calling for the team to promote him to the big leagues. 

Fans especially started to tweet following back-to-back errors by Mets SS Asdrubal Cabrera in the first game of the Mets' doubleheader with the Braves on Saturday.
The Daily News Live panel discuss the return of Yoenis Cespedes among others and what that could mean for the New York Mets going forward.

Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) has returned to the Mets and was in the starting lineup for the first game of the team's doubleheader against the Braves, but said he may not be able to run at 100 percent yet, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.
The Mets (25-33) will play a doubleheader with the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at SunTrust Park. The first game will begin at 1 p.m. on SNY, while the second game will begin at 6 p.m.

Yoenis Cespedes will return to the Mets and play his first game since landing on the disabled list on April 28. Steven Matz will make his debut after working his way back from left elbow inflammation. 
The Mets' bullpen could not conserve a win for Matt Harvey in the 3-2 loss to the Braves Friday. 

It was the first time this season Harvey had not allowed a run in a start as he scattered four hits while striking out five over five innings. However, his outing proved not to be long enough as the bullpen issued him a no-decision the next inning.
The cavalry has arrived. Well, not Noah Syndergaard and Jeurys Familia, but key pieces nonetheless. Can that really help salvage a season that's now 36 percent complete, though? After all, the Mets' bullpen and fielding issues will not be remedied by this weekend's infusion of players from the disabled list.

With a 3-2 walk-off loss on Friday night in Atlanta, the Mets dropped to 25-33. So, forget about catching the Nationals. The Mets' record places them fourth in the division, now behind the Braves. More damning, the Mets are only four games ahead of the Phillies, who own the worst record in the entire National League.
Terry Collins and Matt Harvey discuss Friday's tough 3-2 loss in Atlanta and look ahead to Saturday's doubleheader against the Braves.

The Mets and Braves will play a doubleheader Saturday in Atlanta at SunTrust Park.

Robert Gsellman will start for the Mets in the first game, which begins at 1:05 p.m. He will be opposed by Sean Newcomb, who is scheduled to make his much-anticipated, big-league debut

Steven Matz will make his first start of the season in Saturday's second game. He has been on the disabled list since the last week of Spring Training due to a sore and inflammed elbow. Matz will be opposed by Matt Wisler, who is being called up from Triple-A to serve as Atlanta's 26th man on the roster.
The Daily News Live panel discusses Mets pitcher Matt Harvey and what the realistic expectations of him are going forward this season.

Matt Harvey enters his start tonight in Atlanta with a 5.43 ERA, which ranks 42nd of 46 qualified National League starters. He is coming off a dispiriting outing last Friday against the Pirates at Citi Field in which he surrendered six runs in five innings.

During last Friday's appearance, one of Harvey's fastballs registered only 90 mph, prompting Terry Collins to turn to pitching coach Dan Warthen in the dugout and ask if the offering had possibly instead been a slider.

It was after Harvey's last outing that Collins crystallized his concern about the Mets' entire pitching staff, which is currently tied with the Phillies for the worst ERA in the majors at 4.98.
Marc Carig and Steve Gelbs wonder if the Mets' consideration to use a six-man rotation will come to fruition and how it could help them.

The Mets will begin using a six-man rotation after their doubleheader against the Braves this coming Saturday, manager Terry Collins said on Friday.

The potential six-man rotation would include either Tyler Pill or Robert Gsellman, with the Mets considering 'many scenarios,' Jon Morosi of Fox Sports reported on Monday.

Steven Matz (elbow) and Seth Lugo (partially torn UCL) are set to return to the starting rotation on Saturday and Sunday respectively after missing the first two months of the season, joining a rotation that includes Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey, and Zack Wheeler.
Mets 2B Neil Walker was not in the starting lineup Friday for the second consecutive game.

Walker missed this past Wednesday's game with what Terry Collins said was a stiff knee.

T.J. Rivera will play second base in place of Walker.
Bobby Valentine tells the story of going incognito in the dugout as he signs autographs at the Queens Baseball Convention.

It was 18 years ago today, June 9, 1999, that Bobby Valentine was ejected from a game at Shea Stadium, after which he emerged in the dugout moments later wearing a fake mustache and sunglasses.

In January, I had the chance to interview Valentine on stage during the annual Queens Baseball Convention. I opened the discussion asking about the fake mustache moment, to which Valentine responded with a funny and detailed 16-minute answer, which you can listen to here...
Last season, Asdrubal Cabrera and Jose Reyes combined to hit .306 with 15 HR and 65 RBI during August and September as the Mets went 32-24 to win a spot in the NL Wild Card game.

This season, during a similar 10-week stretch to start the season, Cabrera and Reyes have combined to score just 51 runs in 57 games, while batting .214 with a .290 OBP and just seven home runs.

The duo have also struggled in the field this season, a year after looking so sound on the left side.

According to NY Post reporter Mike Puma, Mets officials are mostly surprised and confused by Cabrera, who frequently fought off injury last year and is again battling knee and leg pain.
Jon Hein and Dan Graca debate over which New York pitcher is more of a pleasant surprise to their team, Zack Wheeler or CC Sabathia?

The Mets open a four-game series with the Braves tonight at 7:35 p.m. at SunTrust Park.

Matt Harvey (4-3, 5.43 ERA) will oppose Julio Teheran (5-4, 5.40 ERA).
Former Mets outfielder Lenny Dykstra thinks the Mets should fire Terry Collins and hire his former teammate, Howard Johnson, he told Christian Red of NY Daily News. 

Following the Mets' loss to the Rangers Monday, Dykstra was critical of Collins and said the Mets should get rid of him before the season is out of reach.

"Terry Collins has lost the team, and the players have no confidence," Dykstra said. "It's pretty obvious. It almost seems like he's managing from a textbook."
Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard, who has been out since April 30 due to a torn lat, said he's feeling great but is not close to throwing a baseball as he continues to work his way back from the injury.

"Lats are tricky, just because it's very specific," Syndergaard said Thursday during an interview with Boomer and Carton on WFAN. "If you come back too soon, you could really put yourself in a situation to injure yourself again."

Syndergaard wouldn't give a timetable when asked when he might return.
The call on the field is overturned as Jay Bruce's fly ball off the top of the wall is determined to be a two-run homer.

The Mets carried a 3-1 lead into the eighth inning Wednesday night thanks to a pair of home runs by Jay Bruce against Rangers ace Yu Darvish, who struck out nine batters and tossed 7 1/3 innings.

"Big night for Jay, and we needed it," Terry Collins said. "You looked up and you had two hits, and fortunately they were both home runs, so we're very, very lucky. He's really good."

Bruce's two-run home run off Darvish in the fourth inning gave the Mets a 2-1 lead, after which he hit a solo home run to left field in the sixth inning.
His start last night is the best Zack Wheeler has looked all year, despite it being the seventh time in nine starts that he's allowed two or fewer runs in a game.

Wheeler pitched seven innings Wednesday, allowing one run and six hits and three walks against the Rangers at Globe Life Park in Texas. He loaded the bases in the first inning with nobody out and gave up a run on a fielder's choice. However, he recorded a double play to end the inning and did not allow any more runs the rest of the game.

"I honestly didn't have a clue where the ball was going in the first inning," Wheeler said. "But, after that, I settled down and found it quick."

Wheeler, who has now thrown at least six innings in five of his last six starts, did not factor into Wednesday's decision.
Terry Collins, Jay Bruce and Zack Wheeler discuss the Mets' narrow victory over the Rangers in their second game in Arlington.

The Mets have Thursday off after concluding their two game series with the Rangers.

They come back Friday night to start a series with the Braves in Atlanta. 
Scott Braun and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 4-3 win over the Rangers on Wednesday.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) After blowing the lead in the eighth, the Mets went back ahead in the ninth. Lucas Duda doubled with one out and Curtis Granderson walked with two down. Jose Reyes grounded to second, but Elvis Andrus dropped the throw from Rougned Odor, allowing pinch-runner Matt Reynolds to score from second.

2) Wheeler threw seven innings of one-run ball, allowing six hits and three walks while striking out five Rangers. He limited the damage in the first when Texas loaded the bases with no one out, giving up just one run in the frame.
The Mets (24-32) finish a two-game series against the Rangers (27-31) at Globe Life Park in Arlington on Wednesday at 8:05 p.m. on SNY.

The Rangers won, 10-8, last night as Jacob deGrom was hit hard yet again. He allowed eight runs on 10 hits in four innings pitched.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

RHP Jacob deGrom (3.97 ERA/3.58 FIP, 1.37 WHIP) who was shelled in his last outing against the Brewers. He let up seven earned runs on eight hits, including two homers, in four innings. It was deGrom's first loss since April 22.

deGrom leads the Mets pitching staff with 92 strikeouts this season, which is also fifth-best in the MLB. He leads the NL and ranks third in the MLB with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings 
RHP Yu Darvish (5-4, 3.13 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Rangers (27-31) against the Mets (24-32) as the two teams complete a short, two-game series tonight in Texas.

"I feel an advantage if they haven't seen me before," Darvis said after his last start, when asked about facing the Mets for the first time since 2014. "If I can throw a lot of strikes, I think it's going to be a big advantage for me."
An enormous number of players have undergone Tommy John surgery -- over 80 percent of MLB games now feature at least one -- so we've been able to learn a lot about what to expect from a pitcher his first year back.

The pattern is clear -- a little wildness, often an uptick in velocity, but overall a slight regression from years past. Which is why Zack Wheeler's return has been so notable -- he's almost exactly the player he was prior to his surgery, despite (or perhaps because of) his exceptionally long layoff.

Thus far, Wheeler has been effective on the mound, with a good-though-not-great ERA of 3.72. This is just a hair over his career mark of 3.54, an increase that mirrors the league-wide spike in offense going back to 2015 (his increase in home run rate also reflects this trend across MLB). 

Wheeler is striking out a respectable 8.25 per 9 innings while generating 9 percent swinging strikes. That said, he's also still walking an awful lot of batters -- his 3.72 per 9 innings is a slight improvement over his 3.91 for his career, but still leaves a lot of room for improvement...
Kevin Kaczmarski learned a valuable major league lesson even before reaching the big leagues: Do not park in the assigned spot of one of the Mets' aces.

Kaczmarski, a ninth-round pick out of the University of Evansville, had his car fully Saran-wrapped during spring training when he left his vehicle in a spot with a No. 48 sign affixed to the fence in front of it. (See the wrapping immortalized in Josh Smoker's tweet here.)

"I was playing in the big-league game that day, so I drove my car over to the big-league side," Kaczmarski said. "Me being the new guy, I didn't know where to park. You would think [Jacob] deGrom would have a spot close to the clubhouse. It was kind of in the middle of the parking lot. So when I saw '48,' it didn't strike me that, 'Hey, this is 48 because it's deGrom's number.' I thought it was spot No. 48.
The last time the Mets were eight games under .500 was September, 2014.

Dillon Gee started for the Mets that day. Interestingly, he started against the Mets last night, when they again dipped to eight games below .500.

"We have issues we have to deal with," Terry Collins said in his final remark to reporters after Tuesday's demoralizing loss to the Rangers. "We've got to come up with an answer."
Jun 6, 2017; DeGrom (48) reacts after giving up a two run home run. Credit: Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 6, 2017; DeGrom (48) reacts after giving up a two run home run. Credit: Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Jacob deGrom (4-3. 4.75 ERA) allowed eight runs and 10 hits, including two home runs, in just four innings Tuesday against the Rangers.

It was deGrom's second consecutive poor start after allowing seven runs and eight hits in four innings against the Pirates his last time out.

"It's just a poor effort on my part," deGrom said Tuesday night. "I feel fine, that's what's frustrating about it. I feel good. I just don't know where the ball's going right now."

According to deGrom, he's still struggling to get his mechanics in order after last season's surgery to move a nerve around his elbow.
Mets manager Terry Collins and pitcher Jacob deGrom discuss deGrom's poor performance and the team's near-comeback against the Rangers.

The Mets conclude a two-game series in Texas against the Rangers tonight at 8:05 p.m. ET.

Zack Wheeler (3-3, 3.72 ERA) will start for the Mets. 

Yu Darvish (5-4, 3.13 ERA) will start for the Rangers
Scott Braun and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 10-8 loss to the Rangers at Globe Life Park.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) One start after allowing a season-high seven runs, Jacob deGrom surrendered eight runs over four innings to match his career high. The right-hander surrendered 10 hits, including two home runs, and a walk with two strikeouts. His ERA has gone from 3.23 prior to his start last Wednesday to 4.75 after Tuesday night's outing.

2) The Mets scored four runs in the first three innings to jump ahead three separate times, but deGrom handed the lead back each time.
The Mets (24-31) open a two-game series against the Rangers (26-31) at Globe Life Park in Arlington on Tuesday at 8:05 p.m. on SNY.

The Mets went 3-4 in their seven-game home stretch, but have lost four of their last five games. 

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

RHP Jacob deGrom (3.97 ERA/3.58 FIP, 1.37 WHIP) who was shelled in his last outing against the Brewers. He let up seven earned runs on eight hits, including two homers, in four innings. It was deGrom's first loss since April 22.

deGrom leads the Mets pitching staff with 92 strikeouts this season, which is also fifth-best in the MLB. He leads the NL and ranks third in the MLB with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings 
The Mets have been hitting rockets all year, putting up a 35 percent hard-hit rate that ranks 3rd in the majors. But their .493 average on those balls in play ranks 28th, per Fangraphs, a factor that contributes to an offense that is overall around league average. So where are these hard-hit balls ending up?

To begin with, a lot of them are going in the air. The Mets lead MLB with a 42 percent fly ball rate, with Curtis Granderson and Jay Bruce both in the top 10.

Fly balls are generally considered more valuable than groundballs because even though more grounders go for hits, fly balls generate much more power and ultimately more runs. So being a fly ball hitter is not necessarily a bad thing (though less desirable than a line drive hitter), but it does mean sacrificing average for power.
