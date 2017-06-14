The Mets (29-33) continue a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs (31-32) at Citi Field on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

Jacob deGrom threw a complete game on Monday, allowing one run on five hits while striking out six to earn his fifth win of the season. Mets starters have allowed one run or fewer in each of their last six games, during which they are 4-0 with a 0.86 ERA

Who is starting tonight for the Mets?

RHP Zack Wheeler (3.45 ERA/ 3.91 FIP, 1.36 WHIP) who earned a no-decision in his last start against the Rangers. He went seven innings, allowing just one run on six hits while striking out five and walking three.

Wheeler has allowed two or fewer runs in seven of his 11 starts this season. He also owns a 1.35 ERA in two career starts against the Cubs.

Who is starting tonight for the Cubs?

LHP Jon Lester (5.12 ERA/5.08 FIP, 1.36 WHIP) who took the loss in his last start against the Rockies. He allowed four runs on six hits in five innings. Lester is still searching for his 150th career win.

Lester's performance on the road compared to home starts is night-and-day. He owns a 7.11 ERA in away starts compared to 2.65 at home. Opponents are hitting .355 off him on the road as well.

The Cubs have lost their last nine road games.

Yoenis Cespedes is in the lineup tonight after leaving Monday's game due to a sore left heel. He is batting .143 in 21 at-bats against Lester in his career....Wilmer Flores is leading baseball with a .379 batting average since coming off the DL on May 3. He is 6-for-13 with three homers against Lester in his career...Curtis Granderson is hitting .302 against Jon Lester in his career

Upcoming schedule...