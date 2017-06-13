The Mets (29-33) continue a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs (31-32) at Citi Field on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

Jacob deGrom threw a complete game on Monday, allowing one run on five hits while striking out six to earn his fifth win of the season. Mets starters have allowed one run or fewer in each of their last six games, during which they are 4-0 with a 0.86 ERA

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

RHP Zack Wheeler (3.45 ERA/ 3.91 FIP, 1.36 WHIP) who earned a no-decision in his last start against the Rangers. He went seven innings, allowing just one run on six hits while striking out five and walking three. 

Wheeler has allowed two or fewer runs in seven of his 11 starts this season. He also owns a 1.35 ERA in two career starts against the Cubs. 

Who is starting tonight for the Cubs?

LHP Jon Lester (5.12 ERA/5.08 FIP, 1.36 WHIP) who took the loss in his last start against the Rockies. He allowed four runs on six hits in five innings. Lester is still searching for his 150th career win. 

Lester's performance on the road compared to home starts is night-and-day. He owns a 7.11 ERA in away starts compared to 2.65 at home. Opponents are hitting .355 off him on the road as well.

The Cubs have lost their last nine road games.

Yoenis Cespedes is in the lineup tonight after leaving Monday's game due to a sore left heel. He is batting .143 in 21 at-bats against Lester in his career....Wilmer Flores is leading baseball with a .379 batting average since coming off the DL on May 3. He is 6-for-13 with three homers against Lester in his career...Curtis Granderson is hitting .302 against Jon Lester in his career

(Frank Franklin II/AP)
(Frank Franklin II/AP)

Michael Conforto will miss his second straight game with a stiff back, Terry Collins informed reporters prior to Tuesday night's game.

"We've got to be careful," Collins said.

Conforto was a late scratch from Monday's lineup due to the same issue, though Collins said he could have been available to pinch hit late in the game.
(Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports)
(Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports)

The Mets have placed Asdrubal Cabrera (left thumb sprain) on the 10-day DL and recalled INF T.J. Rivera from Triple-A Las Vegas.

Top SS prospect Amed Rosario was not in the conversation for a promotion, reports Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

The 21-year-old Rosario is hitting .337 with a .379 OBP and .494 SLG with six HR, 14 doubles, four triples, 11 stolen bases, 40 runs, and 43 RBI in 62 games this season for Las Vegas
A general view of New York Mets batting helmets at Tradition Field. (Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)
A general view of New York Mets batting helmets at Tradition Field. (Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)

The MLB Draft continued on Tuesday, with rounds three through 10. Here are the Mets' selections...

Third round (97th overall) pick:

RF Quinn Brodey, Stanford.
Michael Conforto connects for a hit at Citi Field in 2017. Credit Noah K. Murray, USA Today
Michael Conforto connects for a hit at Citi Field in 2017. Credit Noah K. Murray, USA Today

The 2017 Mets are not offensive juggernauts. Their .247 team batting average is 20th in MLB, and their .322 OBP comes in at 19th. Yet they're scoring close to five runs per game, ranking seventh in baseball. How are they doing it? By killing with runners in scoring position...
GEICO SportsNite: MLB Draft 00:00:50
The Mets select left-handed pitcher David Peterson out of the University of Oregon with the 20th overall pick in the 2017 MLB draft.

The Mets began the annual process of replenishing their farm system Monday during the opening day of the MLB draft.

In the first round, with the 20th overall pick, the Mets selected Oregon left-hander and Golden Spikes finalist David Peterson, after which they drafted American Heritage (Fla.) High School infielder Mark Vientos at No. 59.

These days, the Mets desperately need that infusion of talent in the farm system. However, let's be clear, things are not dire with respect to the state of the minors.

In its preseason rankings, Baseball America placed the organization's farm system 15th overall in MLB. And shortstop Amed Rosario and first baseman Dominic Smith at Triple-A Las Vegas are legit high-end prospects who should start on Opening Day at those positions for the Mets in 2018, if not sooner.
New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey pitches to Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Adam Frazier during the first inning at PNC Park. (Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey pitches to Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Adam Frazier during the first inning at PNC Park. (Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports Images)

Matt Harvey has learned from his mistakes this season and is determined to earn back being respected on the mound, he recently told the NY Post's Mike Puma.

Earlier this season, Harvey was suspended three games without pay for violating team curfew and missing the next day's game against the Marlins.

He later admit told reporters that he stayed out late the night before, and golfed the following morning. Since then, Harvey has rededicated himself to pitching.
Jeep Pitchcast: deGrom vs Bryant 00:00:21
Jeep Pitchcast takes a look at the first three at-bats between Jacob deGrom and Kris Bryant from Monday night.

Jeep Pitchcast takes a look at the first three at-bats between Jacob deGrom and Kris Bryant from Monday night's win against the Cubs at Citi Field.
Cabrera's first homer 00:01:12
Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera gets the scoring started in the second inning with his first home run of the game.

Asdrubal Cabrera hit two home runs and Jay Bruce went 3-for-3 with a two-run home run during Monday's 6-1 win against the Cubs at Citi Field.

Both of Cabrera's home runs came against Cubs pitcher John Lackey, the first of which gave the Mets a 1-0 lead in the second inning, while his second extended their lead to 4-0 in the fourth.

Earlier in the game, Cabrera was charged with a fielding error after he bumped into 3B Jose Reyes when trying to make a play on a popup. The ball deflected off his glove, allowing Cubs OF Jason Heyward to reach base.
New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia reacts after allowing four runs in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia reacts after allowing four runs in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

Mets closer Jeurys Familia is scheduled to visit the doctor Friday to hopefully be cleared to throw, per Kristie Ackert of NY Daily News. 

Familia will travel to St. Louis to visit Dr. Robert Thompson, who removed an arterial clot from his throwing shoulder back on May 13. The Mets placed him on the 60-day DL three days later with the news that he might not make it back to the rubber this season. 

After the surgery, Familia said, "If everything goes well, I'll be back this year. I think I'll be back this year. I'm not sure August or September, but I feel good now."
(Anthony Gruppuso)
(Anthony Gruppuso)

Yoenis Cespedes has hit 55 homers since being acquired by the Mets in the summer of 2015. Here are his five most momentous blasts...

5.) June 10, 2017: In his first game back from the DL, Cespedes hit a grand slam against the Braves in the ninth inning to put the game away...
Daily News Live: deGrominance 00:02:32
The DNL panel discusses Jacob deGrom's dominant outing Monday, in which he threw a complete game and allowing just one run to the Cubs.

Jacob deGrom threw his second-career complete game Monday leading the Mets to a 6-1 win over the Cubs at Citi Field.

"He mixed his pitches tonight, and that's the guy we know that's in there," manager Terry Collins said after the game. "I'm not saying it happened, but he sat and watched the last two nights, watched [Seth Lugo and Steven Matz] use their off-speed stuff, throw strikes, move the ball around. He might've said, 'I could do that too,' and he did."

DeGrom shut down the defending World Series champions, striking out six batters and recording 17 ground-ball outs as the Mets won their fourth straight game.
This season, Verizon customers can enter to win unique baseball experiences to every Tuesday Night Baseball home game... all you need is a current Verizon Wireless or Verizon Fios account!

It's better baseball from the Better Network.

To enter, go to SNY.TV/VERIZON or click here for more information...
GEICO SportsNite: MLB Draft 00:00:50
The Mets select left-handed pitcher David Peterson out of the University of Oregon with the 20th overall pick in the 2017 MLB draft.

With exactly 100 games left in the season, the Mets have won four games in a row and five of their last six, helping them move to four games below .500...

In case you missed it Monday...

Jacob deGrom tossed the team's first complete game this season as the Mets won, 6-1, against the Cubs at Citi Field. Yoenis Cespedes left Monday's game with a sore left heel, three days after returning from a hamstring injury. However, he nor Terry Collins seemed overly concerned about either injury after the game.

To read local, beat writer reports, check out MLB.comNJ.comNewsdaythe NY PostNY TimesBergen Record and Daily News.
Mets select INF Mark Vientos 00:00:40
SNY.tv profiles Mets second-round draft pick infielder Mark Vientos.

The New York Mets selected American Heritage School third baseman/shortstop Mark Vientos with the No. 59 pick during Monday night's MLB Draft in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Vientos, 17, is ranked the No. 67 prospect in the draft according to MLB.com and the No. 38 prospect according to Baseball America.

A 6-foot-4, 200-pound infielder who is committed to the University of Miami if he doesn't sign, Vientos hit .417 with one home run, six doubles and 12 RBIs in 26 games as a senior this season. 

The No. 59 pick has a value of $1.09 million, according to MLB.com.
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 6/12 00:03:25
Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 6-1 victory over the Cubs.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Jacob deGrom rebounded from two of the worst starts of his career to toss his second career complete game. He allowed a solo homer to Addison Russell with two outs in the seventh to spoil his scoreless outing. DeGrom (5-3) yielded five hits and four walks while striking out six.

2) Asdrubal Cabrera hit a pair of solo homers and Jay Bruce hit a two-run homer to account for four of the Mets' six runs. Travis d'Arnaud had an RBI double in the eighth and scored on Jose Reyes' single. Cabrera and d'Arnaud each went 2-for-4 while Bruce was 3-for-3 with a walk while falling a triple shy of the cycle.
(Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)
(Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)

The New York Mets selected Oregon LHP David Peterson with the No. 20 pick during Monday night's MLB Draft in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Peterson, a 6-foot-6, 240-pound southpaw, was a 28th-round pick by the Boston Red Sox as a high school senior in 2014. He went 11-4 with a 2.51 ERA this season. Including his 20-strikeout performance against Arizona State earlier this season, Peterson has 140 strikeouts and 125 walks in 100 1/3 innings.

"He has been a tremendous man since he stepped foot on campus," Oregon coach George Horton said, according to The Register-Guard's Steve Mims. "I always feel blessed as a coach to be around quality humans like him and when they perform spectacularly like that to go with what kind of a young man he is, that's great. I hope everything goes well for him in the draft, and he gets what he wants because he deserves everything he gets."
GEICO SportsNite: Quentin Holmes 00:03:46
SNY's Doug Williams reports on high school senior and Queens native Quentin Holmes, who is a top prospect in the upcoming MLB Draft.

1996 was the last time a high school player from one of the five boroughs was selected in the first round of the MLB Draft.

Quentin Holmes, who grew up in Queens, didn't break that trend on Monday night, but he was selected by the Indians with the 64th overall pick in the second round.
New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (Andy Marlin/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (Andy Marlin/USA Today Sports Images)

Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes left Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs due to a sore left heel following his at-bat in the fifth inning.

"I'm just trying to be a little cautious," he said, according to the Associated Press, through a translator.

Cespedes went 1-for-3 off John Lackey before he departed the game and was replaced by Juan Lagares.
The Mets (28-33) return home to begin a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs (31-31) at Citi Field on Monday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

The Mets went 4-2 over their seven-game road trip, including taking three of four games from the Atlanta braves over the weekend. 

Who is starting tonight for the Mets?  
The MLB Draft starts tonight at 7 p.m. ET and concludes Wednesday afternoon. The first 36 picks will broadcast live on MLB Network. The entire draft will be streamed live on MLB.com.

The Mets are scheduled to pick 20th overall in the first round...
JRSportBrief: Call up Rosario 00:01:27
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR argues that shortstop prospect Amed Rosario should be promoted to the Mets today.

This past weekend, Mets prospect Amed Rosario responded to fans on Twitter who had been calling for the team to promote him to the big leagues.

Rosario, 21, is hitting .339 with 14 doubles, six home runs, four triples, and 11 stolen bases in 60 games for Triple-A Las Vegas this season. 

He was recently ranked the fifth best prospect in baseball, according to Baseball America.
March 24, 2013; Clearwater, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Daniel Bard (51) throws a pitch during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Bright House Networks Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)
March 24, 2013; Clearwater, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Daniel Bard (51) throws a pitch during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Bright House Networks Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

The Mets have officially announced the signing of RHP Daniel Bard to a minor-league deal.

According to Newsday's Marc Carig, Bard will report to Single-A St. Lucie.

Bard started this season playing in Double-A for the Cardinals where he was 0-1 with a 10.38 ERA in 10 relief appearances. He not played in the major leagues since 2013.

Bard played for the Red Sox from 2009-2013, going 10-19 with a 3.67 ERA in 211 games. 
Seth Lugo smacks double 00:00:38
Seth Lugo doubles on the first pitch he sees this season with a double to deep center field.

The Mets won three games this past weekend from the Braves, while welcoming back OF Yoenis Cespedes, LHP Steven Matz, and RHP Seth Lugo from this disabled list.

"I think we're going to start seeing what we expected," Mets manager Terry Collins said after Sunday's win, which brought the team up to five games below .500.

Collins and the Mets have also won four of their last five games, during which their starting pitchers have a 0.83 ERA...
Ever wanted to throw out a ceremonial first pitch at Citi Field? Well here's your chance! Starting TODAY through July 23rd - enter the #CitiPerksSweepstakes for the chance to win some great prizes - including the opportunity to throw the first pitch at an upcoming game!

Here's how it works. From now through July 23rd, hundreds of special Mets-themed Citi Bikes will be scattered at Citi Bike docks across New York City. To enter, simply find and take a photo with one of these bikes and share it on Twitter or Instagram with #CitiPerksSweepstakes.

In addition to the first pitch opportunity, there will be additional weekly prizes, including signed Noah Syndergaard gear and much more.

No Purchase Necessary. Ends 7/23/17. Citizens or resident aliens of NY, NJ & CT or 50 U.S./DC and US Territories visiting NYC metro area, 18+ only. Void where prohibited. Official Rules/details at mets.com/CitiPerksSweepstakes
Collins on Lugo's return 00:06:01
Terry Collins and Seth Lugo reflect on what went well during the starter's dazzling return to the pitching rotation.

The Mets (28-33) return home and welcome the struggling World Series champion Cubs (30-31) to Citi Field for a three-game series beginning Monday at 7 p.m. on SNY.

Jacob deGrom (4-3, 4.75 ERA, 1.44 WHIP) looks to keep New York's strong run of starts going, while hoping to reverse his own fortunes. The 28-year-old was hit hard for the second consecutive start last week, allowing eight runs in four innings against the Rangers.

John Lackey (4-6, 5.12 ERA, 1.37 WHIP) will start for the Cubs. The 15-year veteran surrendered five runs in six innings during his most recent start.
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 6/11 00:03:38
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 2-1 win over the Atlanta Braves.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Seth Lugo mirrored Steven Matz's season debut from Saturday, allowing one run over seven innings in his first start of 2017. The right-hander surrendered six hits and two walks while striking out six in his first Major League appearance since last Sept. 28. 

2) Wilmer Flores had a sacrifice fly in the first and Juan Lagares singled home Lugo following his one-out double in the fourth. Michael Conforto was the only Met with more than one hit. He doubled, singled and scored a run to snap an 0-for-14 skid.
New York Mets relief pitcher Sean Gilmartin pitches against the Washington Nationals in the third inning at Nationals Park. (Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets relief pitcher Sean Gilmartin pitches against the Washington Nationals in the third inning at Nationals Park. (Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)

LHP Sean Gilmartin has been claimed by the St. Louis Cardinals after being designated for assignment by the Mets earlier on Sunday.

The Mets designated Gilmartin for assignment to clear room for RHP Seth Lugo.

Lugo made his 2017 debut after recovering from a partial tear of his ulnar collateral ligament. He pitched in 17 games for the Mets last season, going 5-2 with a 2.67 ERA.
Aug 15, 2016; Phoenix, AZ, USA; New York Mets pitcher Seth Lugo against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Mark J. Rebilas)
Aug 15, 2016; Phoenix, AZ, USA; New York Mets pitcher Seth Lugo against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Mark J. Rebilas)

The Mets (27-33) will wrap up their four-game set against the Braves (27-34) at SunTrust Park on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. ET.

The Mets are 3-2 on their current road trip and are 4-6 in their last 10 games overall. ... The Mets' next 14 games are against teams that made the postseason last year. ... They have hit at least one home run in 25 of their 27 road games this season.
In this week's Meet the MetsCast, MetsBlog's Matthew Cerrone, comedian Steve Hofstetter and SiriusXM's Rob Brender talk about the best off-field stories from the last week, including...

  • Mr. Met and other legendary incidents involving mascots...
  • Is there value in trading Addison Reed and other pending free agents...
  • Zack Wheeler, and whether we should be impressed by his season so far...
  • Is it going to be an exciting or boring second half to the season...

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
New York Mets relief pitcher Seth Lugo delivers a pitch against the Washington Nationals during a spring training game at First Data Field. (Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets relief pitcher Seth Lugo delivers a pitch against the Washington Nationals during a spring training game at First Data Field. (Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)

The Mets will conclude their series with the Braves on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. ET.

Seth Lugo will make his 2017 debut after recovering from a partial tear of his ulnar collateral ligament. In 17 games for the Mets last season, Lugo went 5-2 with a 2.67 ERA.

Jaime Garcia (2-4, 3.21 ERA) will start for the Braves. 
Jun 10, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce (19) hits a three run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Dale Zanine)
Jun 10, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce (19) hits a three run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Dale Zanine)

Jay Bruce's three-run home run and Wilmer Flores' four-hit game highlighted another strong performance by the Mets' offense in an 8-1 win over the Braves in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

In addition to Bruce and Walker's night, TJ Rivera added a pinch-hit two-run home run, Neil Walker had two hits and two walks, Curtis Granderson hit a double, and Juan Lagares went 1-for-1 with a two-RBI double. The Mets had 12 hits in the game.

Bruce who is in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak, is hitting .354 with four home runs and eight RBI during that time frame. Meanwhile, Flores has 11 extra base-hits in his last 32 games dating back to the beginning of May.
Jun 10, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz (32) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Dale Zanine)
Jun 10, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz (32) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Dale Zanine)

Steven Matz limited the Braves to just one run in seven innings and earned the win in his first start of the season on Saturday.

Matz kept the Braves off the board until the seventh inning, when Johan Camargo's RBI single plated Danby Swanson. In total, he allowed five hits, two strikeouts, and one walk.

Matz, 26, made four starts in spring training but subsequently suffered left elbow inflammation, which sidelined him for the first portion of the season. He made four rehab starts before making his debut on Saturday, pitching three games for Triple-A Las Vegas and one for Single-A St. Lucie.

Matz went 9-8 with a 3.40 ERA in 22 starts for the Mets in 2016. 
May 5, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets third baseman T.J. Rivera (54) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
May 5, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets third baseman T.J. Rivera (54) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)

The Mets optioned IF TJ Rivera and RHP Tyler Pill to Triple-A Las Vegas following the team's 8-1 win over the Braves on Saturday.

The moves were made in order to make room room for Yoenis Cespedes and Seth Lugo.

Rivera hit a pinch-hit, two-run home run in the eighth inning on Saturday night, while Pill pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the Mets.

In 38 games for the Mets this season, Rivera is hitting .255 with two home runs. Pill is 0-2 with a 3.75 ERA in four games for the Mets this season.
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 6/10 00:02:55
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' doubleheader sweep over the Atlanta Braves.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Steven Matz took a shutout into the seventh inning and ultimately allowed one run on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts over seven frames. It was Matz's first big league start since last Aug. 16.

2) Jay Bruce extended his hitting streak to seven games with his team-leading 16th home run, a three-run shot in the fifth that broke open a scoreless game. T.J. Rivera connected on a pinch-hit homer in the seventh, Travis d'Arnaud had a sacrifice fly and Juan Lagares doubled in two runs in the ninth.
Jun 10, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Robert Gsellman (65) pitchers against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Dale Zanine)
Jun 10, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Robert Gsellman (65) pitchers against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Dale Zanine)

Robert Gsellman allowed just three hits in six and 2/3 scoreless innings and earned his fifth victory of the year in the Mets' 6-1 win over the Braves in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader at SunTrust Park.

Gsellman (5-3) walked two batters and struck out four. He lowered his ERA to 4.95 on the season and has now limited his opponents to three runs or fewer in four consecutive starts. 
(Scott Rovak)
(Scott Rovak)

The Mets have optioned INF Matt Reynolds to Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday to make room for LHP Steven Matz on the roster.

Matz, who has been out all season due to an elbow injury, is starting Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Braves in Atlanta.
Collins and Mets on road win 00:06:16
Terry Collins, Robert Gsellman and Yoenis Cespedes discuss the Mets' 6-1 win over the Braves, the first game of a doubleheader.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Yoenis Cespedes hit a grand slam in the ninth inning to give the Mets a 6-1 cushion and finished 2-for-5 in his first game since April 27. The Braves intentionally walked Michael Conforto to load the bases following a hit batsman and a double.

2) Robert Gsellman allowed three hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 6 2/3 scoreless innings. He overcame a pair of Asdrubal Cabrera errors in the first and allowed more than two baserunners in a single frame only twice.
Mar 6, 2017; Jupiter, FL, USA; New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario (61) forced out Miami Marlins left fielder Destin Hood (68) at second base during a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
Mar 6, 2017; Jupiter, FL, USA; New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario (61) forced out Miami Marlins left fielder Destin Hood (68) at second base during a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)

Mets prospect Amed Rosario on Saturday responded to fans on Twitter who have been calling for the team to promote him to the big leagues. 

Fans especially started to tweet following back-to-back errors by Mets SS Asdrubal Cabrera in the first game of the Mets' doubleheader with the Braves on Saturday.
Daily News Live: The Met Effect 00:03:13
The Daily News Live panel discuss the return of Yoenis Cespedes among others and what that could mean for the New York Mets going forward.

Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) has returned to the Mets and was in the starting lineup for the first game of the team's doubleheader against the Braves, but said he may not be able to run at 100 percent yet, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.
The Mets (25-33) will play a doubleheader with the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at SunTrust Park. The first game will begin at 1 p.m. on SNY, while the second game will begin at 6 p.m.

Yoenis Cespedes will return to the Mets and play his first game since landing on the disabled list on April 28. Steven Matz will make his debut after working his way back from left elbow inflammation. 
(Noah K. Murray)
(Noah K. Murray)

The Mets' bullpen could not conserve a win for Matt Harvey in the 3-2 loss to the Braves Friday. 

It was the first time this season Harvey had not allowed a run in a start as he scattered four hits while striking out five over five innings. However, his outing proved not to be long enough as the bullpen issued him a no-decision the next inning.
May 27, 2017; Terry Collins (right) signs autographs at PNC Park. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
May 27, 2017; Terry Collins (right) signs autographs at PNC Park. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The cavalry has arrived. Well, not Noah Syndergaard and Jeurys Familia, but key pieces nonetheless. Can that really help salvage a season that's now 36 percent complete, though? After all, the Mets' bullpen and fielding issues will not be remedied by this weekend's infusion of players from the disabled list.

With a 3-2 walk-off loss on Friday night in Atlanta, the Mets dropped to 25-33. So, forget about catching the Nationals. The Mets' record places them fourth in the division, now behind the Braves. More damning, the Mets are only four games ahead of the Phillies, who own the worst record in the entire National League.
Collins, Harvey on loss 00:06:18
Terry Collins and Matt Harvey discuss Friday's tough 3-2 loss in Atlanta and look ahead to Saturday's doubleheader against the Braves.

The Mets and Braves will play a doubleheader Saturday in Atlanta at SunTrust Park.

Robert Gsellman will start for the Mets in the first game, which begins at 1:05 p.m. He will be opposed by Sean Newcomb, who is scheduled to make his much-anticipated, big-league debut

Steven Matz will make his first start of the season in Saturday's second game. He has been on the disabled list since the last week of Spring Training due to a sore and inflammed elbow. Matz will be opposed by Matt Wisler, who is being called up from Triple-A to serve as Atlanta's 26th man on the roster.
What to expect from Harvey 00:02:33
The Daily News Live panel discusses Mets pitcher Matt Harvey and what the realistic expectations of him are going forward this season.

Matt Harvey enters his start tonight in Atlanta with a 5.43 ERA, which ranks 42nd of 46 qualified National League starters. He is coming off a dispiriting outing last Friday against the Pirates at Citi Field in which he surrendered six runs in five innings.

During last Friday's appearance, one of Harvey's fastballs registered only 90 mph, prompting Terry Collins to turn to pitching coach Dan Warthen in the dugout and ask if the offering had possibly instead been a slider.

It was after Harvey's last outing that Collins crystallized his concern about the Mets' entire pitching staff, which is currently tied with the Phillies for the worst ERA in the majors at 4.98.
The Inside Word: Mets rotation 00:04:00
Marc Carig and Steve Gelbs wonder if the Mets' consideration to use a six-man rotation will come to fruition and how it could help them.

The Mets will begin using a six-man rotation after their doubleheader against the Braves this coming Saturday, manager Terry Collins said on Friday.

The potential six-man rotation would include either Tyler Pill or Robert Gsellman, with the Mets considering 'many scenarios,' Jon Morosi of Fox Sports reported on Monday.

Steven Matz (elbow) and Seth Lugo (partially torn UCL) are set to return to the starting rotation on Saturday and Sunday respectively after missing the first two months of the season, joining a rotation that includes Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey, and Zack Wheeler.
Neil Walker connects for a two-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates. (AP)
Neil Walker connects for a two-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates. (AP)

Mets 2B Neil Walker was not in the starting lineup Friday for the second consecutive game.

Walker missed this past Wednesday's game with what Terry Collins said was a stiff knee.

T.J. Rivera will play second base in place of Walker.
GEICO SportsNite: Bobby V 00:00:43
Bobby Valentine tells the story of going incognito in the dugout as he signs autographs at the Queens Baseball Convention.

It was 18 years ago today, June 9, 1999, that Bobby Valentine was ejected from a game at Shea Stadium, after which he emerged in the dugout moments later wearing a fake mustache and sunglasses.

In January, I had the chance to interview Valentine on stage during the annual Queens Baseball Convention. I opened the discussion asking about the fake mustache moment, to which Valentine responded with a funny and detailed 16-minute answer, which you can listen to here...
Apr 11, 2017; Asdrubal Cabrera (13), Neil Walker (20), Jose Reyes (7) and Lucas Duda (21) talk during a pitching change at Citizens Bank Park. Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 11, 2017; Asdrubal Cabrera (13), Neil Walker (20), Jose Reyes (7) and Lucas Duda (21) talk during a pitching change at Citizens Bank Park. Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, Asdrubal Cabrera and Jose Reyes combined to hit .306 with 15 HR and 65 RBI during August and September as the Mets went 32-24 to win a spot in the NL Wild Card game.

This season, during a similar 10-week stretch to start the season, Cabrera and Reyes have combined to score just 51 runs in 57 games, while batting .214 with a .290 OBP and just seven home runs.

The duo have also struggled in the field this season, a year after looking so sound on the left side.

According to NY Post reporter Mike Puma, Mets officials are mostly surprised and confused by Cabrera, who frequently fought off injury last year and is again battling knee and leg pain.
Pitchers exceeding expectations 00:04:25
Jon Hein and Dan Graca debate over which New York pitcher is more of a pleasant surprise to their team, Zack Wheeler or CC Sabathia?

The Mets open a four-game series with the Braves tonight at 7:35 p.m. at SunTrust Park.

Matt Harvey (4-3, 5.43 ERA) will oppose Julio Teheran (5-4, 5.40 ERA).
