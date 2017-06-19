The Mets (31-37) begin a 10-game road trip, starting with the Los Angeles Dodgers (44-26) at Dodger Stadium on Monday at 10:10 p.m. on SNY.

The Mets are winners of six of their last 10 games. However, they dropped three of the four games in their latest series against the Washington Nationals.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets?

RHP Zack Wheeler (4.48 ERA/ 4.36 FIP, 1.46 WHIP) who took the loss in his last start against the Cubs. It was a short outing as he let up eight runs on six hits, including two homers, in 1.2 innings.

Wheeler thrives on the road with a 2.76 ERA compared to a 5.91 ERA at home.

Who is starting tonight for the Dodgers?

LHP Clayton Kershaw (2.23 ERA/3.20 FIP, 0.92 WHIP) who won his second consecutive start against the Indians in his last outing. He allowed two runs on six hits while striking out four and walking two in seven innings.

Kershaw's 2.23 ERA leads the NL while his nine wins are tied for first as well. The Dodgers' ace is 5-0 with a 2.28 ERA in his last eight starts. He is also 7-0 with a 1.29 ERA in 11 career starts against the Mets.

The Mets have hit at least one home run in 25 of their last 28 road games this season.

Jacob deGrom was named National League Player of the Week after going 2-0 against the Cubs and Nationals with a 0.53 ERA in those two starts...Yoenis Cespedes is batting .458 with two homers, two doubles and six RBI since returning from the DL...Jay Bruce has six home runs in June, which is tied third-most in the NL...Wilmer Flores is hitting .452 with five RBI in 10 regular season games at Dodger Stadium.

