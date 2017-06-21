The Mets (31-39) play Game 3 of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers (46-26) at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday at 10:10 p.m. on SNY.

The Mets have now lost five of their last six games after a crushing, 12-0, loss Tuesday.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets?

RHP Tyler Pill (3.75 ERA/ 3.29 FIP, 1.58 WHIP) who was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas to start in Wednesday's game. In his last start with the Mets, he took the loss as he allowed five runs, three earned on eight hits while striking out four and walking none in five innings.

He won in his last start in Triple-A on June 15, allowing two runs on six hits in seven innings. Pill is still looking for his first major league win. He has a 3.48 ERA as a starter with the Mets this season.

Who is starting tonight for the Dodgers?

LHP Rich Hill (5.14 ERA/5.29 FIP, 1.57 WHIP) who took the loss in his last start against the Indians. He allowed seven runs on eight hits in four innings.

The 13-year veteran has yet to make it past the fifth inning in any of his starts this season. Recently, he has been struggling with his curveball which is his go-to pitch.

The Mets lead the NL with 36 home runs in the month of June.

Jose Reyes is two stolen bases shy of 500 for his career. Also, he is now third in Mets history with 1,414 hits...Six of Yoenis Cespedes' homers have come on the road this season...Wilmer Flores is hitting .298 against lefties this season.

