The Mets (31-40) play the final game of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers (47-26) at Dodger Stadium on Thursday at 10:10 p.m. on SNY.

The Dodgers beat the Mets, 8-2, Wednesday as New York suffered their third straight loss. Curtis Granderson provided the offense, going 3-for-5 with a homer, double and two RBI.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets?

LHP Steven Matz (3.21 ERA/ 5.27 FIP, 1.00 WHIP) who lost in his last outing against the Nationals. He allowed four runs on eight hits, including three homers in seven innings. It was Matz second start since returning from the DL earlier this month.

Matz has won both starts at Dodger Stadium in his career, boasting a 1.50 ERA with 13 strikeouts as well. He has gone seven innings in each of his two starts.

Who is starting tonight for the Dodgers?

LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (4.35 ERA/4.89 FIP, 1.40 WHIP) who earned the win in his last appearance against the Reds. He let up two runs on eight hits while striking out seven and walking two in five innings.

In the month of June, Ryu owns a 5.63 ERA while opponents are hitting .304. He was scheduled to pitch Friday against the Rockies, but the Dodgers switched him and Alex Wood for that contest.

The Mets have the third-most homers on the road in the MLB with 59 this season. They have 18 home runs in the last 10 games.

Jay Bruce is hitting .329 with seven homers and 13 RBI in June...Yoenis Cespedes is hitting .382 with two home runs, three doubles and six RBI since returning from the DL.

