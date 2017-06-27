The Mets (34-41) open a three-game set against the Marlins (34-40) at Marlins Park in Miami on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY. 

The Mets swept the Giants in a three-game series over the weekend in San Francisco.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets?

RHP Robert Gsellman (6.04 ERA/5.28 FIP, 1.62 WHIP) who suffered his second straight loss in his last start against the Dodgers. He was lit up for eight runs, seven earned on nine hits including four homers in 4.1 innings. 

This will be Gsellman's fourth appearance against the Marlins this season. He has a 6.14 ERA in 14.2 innings pitched. His last start came at home where he earned the win in 5.0 innings. 

Who is starting tonight for the Marlins?

RHP Dan Straily (3.43 ERA/ 3.75 FIP, 1.10 WHIP) who earned a no-decision in his last start against the Nationals. He allowed just one run on a solo homer while striking out six and walking one in six innings. 

Straily likes pitching at Marlins Park as he has a 2.17 ERA compared to a 4.93 ERA in road starts this season. 

Curtis Granderson is batting .333 with three doubles, one triple, and six homers this month...Wilmer Flores had at least two hits in each game against the Giants this past weekend...Asdrubel Cabrera is 7-for-14 since returning from the DL on June 23. 

Jun 27, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Robert Gsellman (65) throws in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
Mets pitcher Robert Gsellman left Tuesday night's game against the Marlins in the fourth inning after suffering an apparenty lower body injury while running to first base.

Gsellman was trying to reach base on an infield hit and accelerated as he ran down the line, but appeared to hobble as he crossed the base. He was then removed from the game.

In three innings of work, Gsellman allowed three runs on five hits and struck out four.

Paul Sewald entered the game in relief.
Former Mets pitcher Anthony Young passed away on Tuesday at the age of 51 after suffering from a lengthy illness, the team announced. 

Drafted by the Mets in 1987, Young made his big-league debut in 1991 and posted a 5-35 record and a 3.82 ERA in three seasons in New York. He was known for losing a record 27 straight decisions from 1992 to 1993, but during this streak, he saved 12 straight games while filling in for then-closer John Franco.
David Wright sits in the dugout while filming a segment for SNY in St. Lucie (Photo Credit: Matthew Cerrone, MetsBlog.com)
David Wright last appeared in a major league game on May 27, 2016. Now there is news that the captain hopes to be cleared by doctors to begin baseball activity within days.

Still, the 34-year-old Wright clearly faces an uphill battle to return to the majors, much less be a meaningful contributor again. And Mets officials need to work under the assumption that Wright will be a nonfactor in 2018 and beyond.

Officially, Wright has been sidelined this season with an impingement in his right shoulder. However, his medical history has a pair of far more significant issues.

Wright underwent surgery on June 16, 2016, to repair a ruptured disk in his neck. That might not limit him once he returns. More ominously, though, the spinal stenosis in his lower back is a chronic condition that ultimately figures to prematurely end his career. Remember, Don Mattingly had to retire because of that back issue at roughly the same age...
New York Mets left fielder Michael Conforto looks on during batting practice before playing the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. (Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports Images)
Mets OF Michael Conforto is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game due to the bruised left hand he suffered on Sunday when he was hit by a pitch against the Giants in San Francisco.

Conforto, who will be reexamined by a doctor on Tuesday, could be available to pinch-hit, manager Terry Collins said.

Conforto left Sunday's game before the bottom of the sixth inning after he was hit on the wrist by a Matt Moore pitch in the top of the fifth. X-rays taken after the game were negative.
Tim Tebow on having a platform 00:01:21
St. Lucie Mets outfielder Tim Tebow talks about using his platform to help others.

Tim Tebow isn't playing for the Mets this season. I believe this to be true, a) because there's no player worth dropping from the 40-man roster in favor of a guy that has never played above A ball, and b) because I watched Sandy Alderson announce Tebow's recent promotion to St. Lucie.

I'm sorry to burst the bubble of anyone thinking Tebow on the Mets would be helpful or entertaining, even if just in September. But, when he told reporters that Tebow would soon move from Low-A up to Single-A, Alderson delivered the news with an unmistakable bit of humor.

Tebow, who arrived in St. Lucie on Tuesday, said he knows he has a long way to go and discussed the transition to the next level. 
Mets fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of SS prospect Amed Rosario and 1B prospect Dominic Smith, both knocking on the door while playing for Triple-A Las Vegas.

Beyond Rosario and Smith are lots of other prospects who are a bit further away but whose potential is high. Here are five of them...

1.) LHP Thomas Szapucki, Low-A Columbia Fireflies

The 21-year-old Szapucki, the Mets' eighth-best prospect according to Baseball America, has a 2.82 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with 21 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings this season for the Fireflies. A bit of an afterthought prior to last season, the Mets' 5th round selection (149th overall) in the 2015 Draft is starting to open eyes.

2.) SS Luis Guillorme, Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies

Guillorme, 22, is hitting .289 with a .352 OBP in 67 games this season for the Rumble Ponies. Viewed as the best defensive player in the Mets' system and perhaps the best defensive player the team has developed since Rey Ordonez, Guillorme wowed fans during spring training with his one-handed bat catch.
Mets LHP Thomas Szapucki pitches against the Staten Island Yankees (BrooklynBaseballBanter.com)
Mets LHP prospect Thomas Szapucki missed the start of this season with a left shoulder impingement, but has since made three straight quality starts with Low-A Columbia.

In his most recent outing, Szapucki struck out 10 batters through six scoreless innings, while giving up just two hits and walking two batters.

Szapucki appeared on multiple top prospects lists this past winter, as well as 60th on ESPN.com's Keith Law annual overall rankings.
Sandy Alderson is surrounded by reporters during the 2013 MLB Winter Meetings (Credit: Manning-USA TODAY Sports)
At 34-41 and nine games back of a playoff spot, the Mets are reportedly open to discussing trades for their veteran players who have expiring contracts.

"It's the business of baseball, any of us could get traded today," Mets OF Jay Bruce said Sunday, according to the Bergen Record.

Bruce, as well as Lucas Duda, Addison Reed, Curtis Granderson, Asdrubal Cabrera, Jose Reyes, and Jerry Blevins, are all eligible to be free agents at the end of this season...
Figueroa talks MiLB prospects 00:02:55
Nelson Figueroa joins Daily News Live from MCU Park to preview the Brooklyn Cyclones' final game of their series against Hudson Valley

The Mets have won three games in a row, and four of their last seven. 

With 87 games to play, they recently improved to be nine games back of a Wild Card spot thanks in large part to the Rockies losing six in a row.

What's Next...

The Mets begin a three-game series tonight in Miami against the Marlins at 7:10 pm ET. Robert Gsellman (5-5, 6.04 ERA) will start for the Mets opposite Dan Straily (5-4, 3.43 ERA).
Jun 21, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; New York Mets manager Terry Collins reacts during a MLB baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers defeated the Mets 8-2. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Kirby Lee)
The Mets are doing it again, aren't they? By winning three in a row, despite still being significantly below .500 and a mile back from a postseason spot, they've got me running scenarios again and wondering what it will take for them to get back in a playoff race.

And, of course, I'm taking the bait. Because, as the Mets swept the Giants, the Rockies -- who lead for the second Wild Card -- lost five in a row.

I know, I know, the Mets beat up on the Giants, who have lost nine of their last 10, are the second worst team in the NL, and more or less a total mess and shadow of the team that beat the Mets in the Wild Card game last October...
JRSportBrief: Mets must sell! 00:01:40
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR discusses why the Mets should start selling some of their best assets.

The Mets are open to discussing trades for their pending free agents, but the market could prove to be difficult, according to ESPN.com's Buster Olney.

Jay Bruce, Addison Reed, Curtis GrandersonAsdrubal CabreraLucas Duda, Jerry Blevins and Neil Walker are all eligible to be a free agents at the end of this season. However, according to Olney, since most of this year's contending teams do not have a major need for position players, it may be difficult for Sandy Alderson to find worthwhile trading partners this summer.

For instance, the Dodgers, Rockies, Diamondbacks, Astros, and Cubs are likely to prioritize pitching in advance of the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. And while a few teams have weaknesses in the field, their holes are very particular, such as the Red Sox needing a third baseman.
Hello Jerry 00:04:55
Mets reliever Jerry Blevins answers non-baseball questions from fans on the latest edition of "Hello Jerry".

According to FoxSport.com's Ken Rosenthal, among the team's pending free agents, Mets LHP reliever Jerry Blevins is the least likely to be traded.

Blevins, 33, is earning $5.5 million this season. The Mets hold a $7 million club option for 2018 or can make him a free agent by paying a $1 million buyout.

In 38 appearances this season, he is 4-0 with a 2.13 ERA (2.66 FIP), while holding left-handed hitters to a .113 average.
Jeep Pitchcast: Rafael Montero 00:00:27
Jeep Pitchcast highlights Rafael Montero's great outing and changeup against the Giants.

"There's no giveaway with the motion," SNY's Keith Hernandez explained about one of the things that made Montero's changeup effective.
New York Mets starting pitcher Rafael Montero pitches to the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at AT&T Park. (Andrew Villa/USA TODAY Sports)
Mets RHP Rafael Montero earned his first major-league win since 2014 by allowing just one run in 5 2/3 innings of work during Sunday's 8-2 win against Giants at AT&T Park.

Making his third start of the season, Montero struck out a season-high seven batters and allowed one run and five hits in his best outing of the year. He had pitched in relief during seven of his previous eight appearances.

"You've got to get some confidence back and it all starts from the way we pitched," manager Terry Collins said after the game, speaking about Montero.
Collins and Montero discuss win 00:04:13
Mets manager Terry Collins and starting pitcher Rafael Montero discuss what went well for Montero and Rene Rivera's big day at the plate.

The Mets, who begin a series in Miami tonight, swept the Giants this past weekend in San Francisco to move to seven games below .500. However, they remain 11 games behind the Nationals in the NL East and 10 losses back of a Wild Card spot.
Hello Jerry 00:04:55
Mets reliever Jerry Blevins answers non-baseball questions from fans on the latest edition of "Hello Jerry".

New York Mets catcher Rene Rivera hits a ball against the San Francisco Giants in the fifth inning at AT&T Park. (Andrew Villa/USA TODAY Sports)
Rene Rivera hit two of the Mets' four home runs as their month-long power surge continued in Sunday's 8-2 win over the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park.

Jay Bruce hit his 20th home run of the season and Curtis Granderson added a solo home run that gave the Mets 46 home runs in June, the franchise's most in a month.

Rivera, who didn't record a multi-hit game since May 9, hit a two-run home run off Matt Moore in the second inning that gave the Mets a 3-0 lead, then made it 4-1 with a solo home run in the fourth inning, as New York won its third straight game following a four-game losing streak.
Tags: Curtis Granderson, Jay Bruce, Rene Rivera, San Francisco Giants
New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. (Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports)
The Mets expect RHP Zack Wheeler to make his return from the 10-day disabled list on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, according to the New York Daily News' Kristie Ackert.

Wheeler, who was placed on the DL with biceps tendonitis on June 21, threw 72 pitches at 95 to 100 percent in a bullpen session on Sunday, pitching coach Dan Warthen told Ackert.

"He threw well," Warthen said. "The ball came out good."
Tags: Zack Wheeler
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 6/25 00:03:55
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 8-2 win over the San Francisco Giants.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Rafael Montero allowed one run over 5 2/3 innings to win for the first time since Sept. 10, 2014. The right-hander surrendered five hits and two walks with a season-high seven strikeouts to win his second big league game.

2) Rene Rivera hit two of the Mets' four homers and drove in three runs. Jay Bruce launched his 20th of the season, a two-run shot in the eighth, and had three RBIs. Curtis Granderson slugged his 10th of the year in the top of the ninth and finished 2-for-3 with three walks.
In this week's Meet the MetsCast, MetsBlog's Matthew Cerrone, comedian Steve Hofstetter and SiriusXM's Rob Brender answer questions about the rest of this season, including...

  • Will Terry Collins be let go before the start of 2018?
  • Is Sandy Alderson returning after this season?
  • When should the Mets call up Rosario and Smith?
  • Is anyone on this team worth trading?
  • Why did the Mets give up on Justin Turner?
  • If you were a free agent, would you sign with the Mets?

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
GEICO SportsNite: Tebow promoted 00:00:51
Sandy Alderson discusses Mets minor leaguer and former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow being promoted to St. Lucie (Advanced A) on Sunday.

Tim Tebow has been promoted by the Mets from Low-A Columbia to High-A St. Lucie. 

Tebow, 29, is batting .222/.311/.340 with three home runs and 23 RBIs in 63 games played this season for Columbia.

"His last two or three weeks trended pretty well and given all the other circumstances, age and so forth, we felt this was the right time to promote him," general manager Sandy Alderson said of Tebow's promotion. "I think we're pleased with [Tebow's] first half of the season. It's not like he's tearing up the league, but at the same time all indications are positive in terms of various things that we look at, in terms of chase rates, exit velocity."

The former Heisman trophy winner is in the midst of his first season playing professional baseball after spending three years in the NFL. 
(Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)
The Mets (33-41) wrap up their three-game series against the San Francisco Giants (27-50) at AT&T Park on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. on SNY. 

The Mets have won the first two games of the series,with Jacob deGrom's eight strong innings highlighting Saturday night's win.

Who is starting today for the Mets?

RHP Rafael Montero (6.49 ERA, 2.09 WHIP), who has allowed one run on three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts spanning 6 2/3 innings over his last two appearances, both of which have come in relief.
Tags: Rafael Montero
Mets Insider preview 00:01:17
With the New York Mets in the midst of a challenging season, Mets Insider looks at the enduring belief of the team and its fans.

Jun 24, 2017; San Francisco, CA, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at AT&T Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports (Neville E. Guard)
Jacob deGrom limited the San Francisco Giants to just one run in eight strong innings of work in the Mets' 5-2 win on Saturday to pick up his seventh win of the season.

DeGrom allowed just four hits, struck out seven batters, and only needed 101 pitches to complete eight innings. San Francisco's lone run off deGrom came on Brandon Belt's solo home run in the seventh inning.
Jun 24, 2017; San Francisco, CA, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) and right fielder Curtis Granderson (3) and right fielder Jay Bruce (19) celebrate after the end of the game against the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports (Neville E. Guard)
The Mets have now won two straight games after losing seven of their last eight. The Washington Nationals have also won their last two games and maintain a 12 game lead in the NL East.
Collins, Bruce, deGrom on win 00:06:26
Mets manager Terry Collins, outfielder Jay Bruce and pitcher Jacob deGrom react to the Mets' 5-2 win in San Francisco.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Jacob deGrom allowed one run, four hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in eight innings to notch his seventh win of the season. The right-hander became the first Mets starter to complete eight innings in three consecutive starts since Johan Santana in 2010. DeGrom also singled in three at-bats to raise his average to .294.

2) Jay Bruce's RBI single snapped a 1-1 tie in the top of the eighth to plate Curtis Granderson, who led off the inning with a triple. Wilmer Flores added a two-out run-scoring double to extend the Mets' lead to 3-1 with his second RBI of the day, and Michael Conforto's pinch-hit RBI single scored Jose Reyes, who led off the ninth with triple. 
Mets ace Jacob deGrom throws a pitch at Citi Field. Credit. Frank Franklin II. Associated Press
The Mets (32-41) play the first game of a weekend series against the San Francisco Giants (27-49) at AT&T Park on Saturday at 7 p.m. on FOX. 

New York is coming off an 11-4 victory over the Giants to snap their four-game losing streak. Seth Lugo pitched 5 2/3 innings allowing four runs and the much-maligned bullpen held San Francisco scoreless for the final 3 1/3 innings. Yoesnis Cespedes drove in three runs and hit hits ninth home run of the season while Lucas Duda hit his 13th on the year. 
Jun 23, 2017; The Mets celebrate after winning at AT&T Park. Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
If veteran Mets want to remain with the club beyond the July 31 trade deadline -- and we now know where Asdrubal Cabrera stands on that issue -- they're officially on the clock to turn the season around, Sandy Alderson all but acknowledged Friday.

"We have to be realistic about where we are in the division race, realistic about where we are in the wild card," Alderson told reporters before the Mets produced 20 hits and beat the Giants, 11-4.

If the Mets want inspiration, they can look to their 2015 World Series opponent.
Mets are sellers 00:05:05
Jon Hein and Dan Graca react to the news that the Mets are making Curtis Granderson, Addison Reed, Jay Bruce and Asdrubal Cabrera available.

One constant at the trade deadline is that pitching is always in demand. Contenders looking to plug rotation holes and bolster bullpens offer far more valuable packages in July than in January. The Mets don't have an especially deep cache of arms to offer up, but there are a few names to watch for.

Addison Reed has largely righted his ship after a difficult start to 2017 and now has a 2.59 ERA dating back to 2015. His 4.89 strikeouts-to-walks ratio is the 10th best in baseball over the span and his 2.58 FIP is 13th best.

He has never been in the top tier of relief aces alongside such names as Aroldis Chapman and Kenley Jansen, but he has been surprisingly close. As a pending free agent capable of setting up or closing, he should garner plenty of interest from contenders with weak bullpens, such as, unfortunately, the Nationals...
Jun 23, 2017; San Francisco, CA, USA; New York Mets right fielder Curtis Granderson (3) is congratulated by third baseman Wilmer Flores (4) after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at AT&T Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports (Neville E. Guard)
The Mets tallied 20 hits, two home runs, and seven doubles in an 11-run effort on Friday in San Francisco.

New York's offense immediately came alive with three hits in the first inning, and Wilmer Flores' RBI single yielded the team's first run. In the second inning, the Mets broke out and scored six runs -- including Yoenis Cespedes' two-out, two-run home run to extend New York's lead to 5-1.
Lugo overcame all odds 00:02:13
SNY profiles starting pitcher Seth Lugo and his journey from being selected in the 34th round of the 2011 draft to starting for the Mets.

SNY profiles Mets starting pitcher Seth Lugo, from being selected in the 34th round of the 2011 draft to starting for the 2017 Mets.

Cadillac Post Game Extra 00:03:29
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 11-4 win over the Giants on Friday night.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) The Mets scored seven times and collected 11 of their 20 hits in the first two innings. Yoenis Cespedes slugged a two-run homer in New York's six-run second, his eighth of the season, and Lucas Duda went deep for the 13th time with a solo shot in the seventh.

2) Asdrubal CabreraWilmer FloresMichael Conforto, Cespedes and Duda each collected three hits. Cespedes paced the Mets with three RBIs, while Flores, Conforto and Duda drove in two runs apiece. Curtis Granderson notched his third straight multi-hit game and added an RBI.

3) Seth Lugo allowed one run over the first five innings before surrendering three in the sixth. The right-hander was charged with four runs on seven hits and three walks with two strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Lugo kicked off the Mets' six-run second with an RBI double. 
Seth Lugo in action against the San Francisco Giants during his start on Aug. 19, 2016. (AP)
The Mets (31-41) play the first game of a weekend series against the San Franscisco Giants (27-48) at AT&T Park on Friday at 10:15 p.m. on SNY.

New York is coming off a 6-3 loss to the Dodgers on Thursday night in Los Angeles. The Mets have now lost four games in a row. Curtis Granderson homered to lead off the game for the second straight night, good for his ninth home run of the season. Granderson finished 2-for-4 with a walk.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets?

RHP Seth Lugo (1-1, 2.63 ERA, 1.24 WHIP) will make his third start of the season for the Mets. The 27-year-old took the loss in his last outing against the first-place Washington Nationals at Citi Field. He gave up four runs -- three earned -- in 6 2/3 innings pitched with five strikeouts and seven hits allowed.

Lugo is 0-1 with a 4.05 ERA in one career start at AT&T Park. He won his first start of the year against the Atlanta Braves on June 11, after coming off the disabled list with a right elbow injury. Lugo tossed seven innings of one-run ball in that outing. He's given up only two homers this season.
Cabrera unhappy about position 00:03:36
Gary Apple and Jim Duquette react to Asdrubal Cabrera's recent comments regarding his unhappiness in being moved to second base.

Asdrubal Cabrera has asked his agent to help get him traded from the Mets, the infielder told reporters Friday.

"I'm not happy," Cabrera said. "I told them I am not happy."

Fresh off the 10-day disabled list, Cabrera is in the lineup at second base for the Mets' series opener in San Francisco, while Jose Reyes remains at shortstop. Manager Terry Collins had indicated Thursday that the Mets were considering keeping Reyes at shortstop even after Cabrera returned.
Sep 16, 2016; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets third baseman Jose Reyes (7) celebrates his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins with shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera (13) during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
The Mets have activated INF Asdrubal Cabrera (thumb) from the disabled list and optioned INF Gavin Cecchini to Triple-A Las Vegas.

The team is considering whether to put Cabrera at second base in order to keep Jose Reyes at shortstop, Terry Collins said Thursday, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

Cabrera injured his thumb in early June and is expected to return from the disabled list this weekend, Sandy Alderson said earlier this week.
Mets selling at the deadline 00:02:58
Jonas Schwartz, John Harper, Sal Licata and Willie Colon discuss the Mets' recent decision to become sellers at the trade deadline.

The Mets are ready to listen to trade offers for their pending free agents, such as Jay BruceAddison ReedCurtis Granderson, and Asdrubal Cabrerareports Buster Olney of ESPN.

The 31-41 Mets are 12.0 games behind the Nationals for first place in the N.L. East and 14.5 games back of the second Wild Card spot.

Bruce, Reed, and Granderson are all set to become free agents after the season.
Mets 1B Lucas Duda swings at a pitch during a game in 2017. Credit. Jason Getz. USA Today Images
The Mets have little to show for a largely atrocious season so far, but they do have one thing in great supply: pending free agents. The team will turn over half the starting lineup in the offseason, so expect trade rumors galore over the next six weeks.

GM Sandy Alderson has earned his reputation for generally getting value as a seller, so they could end up being one of the more active teams in baseball at the deadline.

So who should the Mets be looking to move? 
Oklahoma State Cowboys pitcher Trey Cobb (Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports)
The Mets have signed third round draft pick, OF Quinn Brodey, for $500,000, reports Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com.

The Mets signed four more draft picks from the 2017 First-Year Player Draft on Thursday:16th-round pick OF Raphael Gladu from Louisiana Tech, 20th-round pick RHP Yadiel Flores from the Puerto Rico Baseball Academy, 33rd-round pick RHP MacLeod Lozer from the University of Michigan, and 37th-round pick LHP Joshua Walker from the University of New Haven.  

The Mets signed 2nd round pick SS Mark Vientos on Tuesday.

They signed RHP Tony Dibrell from Kennesaw State and eighth-round pick RHP Trey Cobb from Oklahoma State on Sunday, along with the following players...

  • Sixth-round pick RHP Marcel Renteria from New Mexico State
  • Seventh-round pick RHP Connor O'Neil from Cal State Northridge
  • Ninth-round pick RHP Cannon Chadwick from the University of Arkansas Fayetteville
Mets ace Jacob deGrom throws a pitch at Citi Field. Credit. Frank Franklin II. Associated Press
The Astros are aiming high in their search for a starting pitcher, "and would love to add Mets ace Jacob deGrom," according to Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated.

The 48-24 Astros are leading the A.L. West by 12.5 games.

Meanwhile, deGrom has a 3.94 ERA (3.90 FIP) and 1.33 WHIP with 106 strikeouts -- a career-best 10.72 per nine innings -- in 89.0 innings (14 starts) this season. He is arbitration-eligible and under team control through 2020, after which he can file for free agency.
Sandy Alderson is surrounded by reporters during the 2013 MLB Winter Meetings (Credit: Manning-USA TODAY Sports)
It seems reasonably likely this will be the final season that Terry Collins is manager of the Mets. Collins acknowledged after last season that if he felt health-wise this coming October like he did last October, he would hang it up. And given his team's woeful performance in 2017 -- even if a decimated roster is the primary culprit -- it seems probable the Mets would make a managerial switch during the offseason and portray it as Collins voluntarily stepping aside.

However, it's not just Collins who is in the final year of his current contract. Sandy Alderson's contract is set to expire after the season, too.

In recent years, Alderson has battled cancer and he turns 70 in November. So, if the Mets were coming off a World Series appearance this upcoming October, it would seem a logical point for him to step aside on a high note. But, given the Mets are now a whopping 10 games under .500 for the first time since Sept. 1, 2014, would Alderson really hang it up after this season?
Terry Collins speaks to the media in San Diego during 2015. Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY
These last four days in Los Angeles have to rank among the worst four-day stretches in Mets history, at least in terms of playing baseball, getting beaten up, losing, and crushing everyone's hopes and dreams for a season as early as June.

The fact is, things already seemed bleak when they were just six games under .500, 10 back of the Nationals and 11 games back of the Wild Card, as the Mets were on Monday before starting their series against the Dodgers. 

However, after watching them get stomped on in Los Angeles, being outscored 36-11, having more players end up on the disabled list, and dropping to 10 games under .500, 12 back of Washington and 14 games away from a Wild Card, any shot at a successful season now feels impossible. And that sucks... It really does, because I still feel like this season never actually started.
Matz pitches against the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Credit. Richard Mackson USA TODAY
In only his third start of the season, LHP Steven Matz surrendered a career-high five walks Thursday night as the Dodgers completed a four-game sweep of the Mets.

Matz, who started the season on the disabled list, pitched six innings and allowed three runs and three hits, two of which were home runs, while striking out eight batters.

"There's a lot of nights I've been to Dodger Stadium where the ball doesn't fly. And it flew out of here this series like nothing," Mets manager Terry Collins said after the game.
Collins on sweep in LA 00:04:30
Terry Collins and Jerry Blevins discuss what went wrong during the Mets four-game series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

The Mets have lost seven of their last eight games to fall 10 games below .500 (31-41).

They are closer to last place than first place in the NL East and 13 games back of the Wild Card with 32 games to play before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline...
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 6/22 00:03:17
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 6-3 loss to the Dodgers.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Joc Pederson's solo home run of Paul Sewald in the seventh snapped a 3-3 tie and propelled the Dodgers to a four-game sweep of the Mets. It's the fifth time New York has been swept this season.

2) Steven Matz allowed three runs on three hits -- two home runs -- and a career-high five walks over six innings. The left-hander struck out a season-best eight in his third start of the season.
The Mets (31-40) play the final game of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers (47-26) at Dodger Stadium on Thursday at 10:10 p.m. on SNY. 

The Dodgers beat the Mets, 8-2, Wednesday as New York suffered their third straight loss. Curtis Granderson provided the offense, going 3-for-5 with a homer, double and two RBI.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

LHP Steven Matz (3.21 ERA/ 5.27 FIP, 1.00 WHIP) who lost in his last outing against the Nationals. He allowed four runs on eight hits, including three homers in seven innings. It was Matz second start since returning from the DL earlier this month. 
Tyler Pill pitches to the Milwaukee Brewers. (AP)
The Mets have called up RHP Chasen Bradford and optioned Tyler Pill to Triple-A Las Vegas ahead of Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bradford, who has yet to make his big-league debut, is 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA in 29 games for Las Vegas this season. He has appeared entirely in relief, and has led the team in Las Vegas with nine saves.

Pill struggled in his outing against the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing five runs in six innings. In 18 innings for the Mets this season -- including four starts -- Pill is 0-3 with a 5.00 ERA.
Yasiel Puig, the Mets new enemy 00:02:28
The Daily News Live panel debates whether the Mets should take action after Yasiel Puig's home run celebration Wednesday night.

Dodgers OF Yasiel Puig hit a home run against the Mets during the fourth inning Wednesday, after which he stood at home plate admiring his work before taking 32 seconds to round the bases.

As he rounded first base, Wilmer Flores told Puig to run, not jog, at which point Puig slowed up, looked back, and cursed at Flores, creating a visual tension on field.
