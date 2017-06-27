The Mets (34-41) open a three-game set against the Marlins (34-40) at Marlins Park in Miami on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

The Mets swept the Giants in a three-game series over the weekend in San Francisco.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets?

RHP Robert Gsellman (6.04 ERA/5.28 FIP, 1.62 WHIP) who suffered his second straight loss in his last start against the Dodgers. He was lit up for eight runs, seven earned on nine hits including four homers in 4.1 innings.

This will be Gsellman's fourth appearance against the Marlins this season. He has a 6.14 ERA in 14.2 innings pitched. His last start came at home where he earned the win in 5.0 innings.

Who is starting tonight for the Marlins?

RHP Dan Straily (3.43 ERA/ 3.75 FIP, 1.10 WHIP) who earned a no-decision in his last start against the Nationals. He allowed just one run on a solo homer while striking out six and walking one in six innings.

Straily likes pitching at Marlins Park as he has a 2.17 ERA compared to a 4.93 ERA in road starts this season.

Curtis Granderson is batting .333 with three doubles, one triple, and six homers this month...Wilmer Flores had at least two hits in each game against the Giants this past weekend...Asdrubel Cabrera is 7-for-14 since returning from the DL on June 23.

Upcoming Schedule