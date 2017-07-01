The Mets (37-42) play the second game of a three-game series with the Phillies (26-52) at Citi Field on Saturday at 4:10 p.m. on SNY.

The Mets took the opening contest, 2-1, on Friday night, as Jacob deGrom earned his eighth win of the season.

Who is starting today for the Mets?

RHP Zack Wheeler (5.29 ERA/4.86 FIP, 1.54 WHIP), who allowed seven runs -- and three home runs -- in two innings against the Dodgers in his last start before landing on the 10-day disabled list with bicep tendinitis.

After allowing just three runs in his first two starts in June, Wheeler finished the month with a 9.53 ERA after giving up 15 runs over his last 2 1/3 innings.

In seven career starts against the Phillies, Wheeler is 3-1 with a 3.07 ERA.

Who is starting today for the Phillies?

RHP Jeremy Hellickson (4.40 ERA/5.48 FIP/1.26 WHIP), who allowed one run on three hits with seven strikeouts in a no decision against the Diamondbacks last Sunday.

The right-hander is 2-4 with an 8.21 ERA in seven career starts against the Mets.

The Mets have won three straight contests and six of their last seven games...After last night's win, the Mets are 31-14 against the Phillies since 2015...Curtis Granderson's .601 slugging percentage since May 1 is the ninth-best mark in all of baseball... Jay Bruce is tied for fourth in the National League with 20 home runs...

Upcoming schedule...