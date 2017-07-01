The Mets (37-42) play the second game of a three-game series with the Phillies (26-52) at Citi Field on Saturday at 4:10 p.m. on SNY.

The Mets took the opening contest, 2-1, on Friday night, as Jacob deGrom earned his eighth win of the season. 

Who is starting today for the Mets? 

RHP Zack Wheeler (5.29 ERA/4.86 FIP, 1.54 WHIP), who allowed seven runs -- and three home runs -- in two innings against the Dodgers in his last start before landing on the 10-day disabled list with bicep tendinitis. 

After allowing just three runs in his first two starts in June, Wheeler finished the month with a 9.53 ERA after giving up 15 runs over his last 2 1/3 innings. 

In seven career starts against the Phillies, Wheeler is 3-1 with a 3.07 ERA. 

Who is starting today for the Phillies?

RHP Jeremy Hellickson (4.40 ERA/5.48 FIP/1.26 WHIP), who allowed one run on three hits with seven strikeouts in a no decision against the Diamondbacks last Sunday.

The right-hander is 2-4 with an 8.21 ERA in seven career starts against the Mets.

The Mets have won three straight contests and six of their last seven games...After last night's win, the Mets are 31-14 against the Phillies since 2015...Curtis Granderson's .601 slugging percentage since May 1 is the ninth-best mark in all of baseball... Jay Bruce is tied for fourth in the National League with 20 home runs...

Upcoming schedule...
( Adam Hunger)

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Asdrubal Cabrera's two-out, two-run homer capped a four-run seventh for the Mets, who began the inning trailing, 6-3. T.J. Rivera started the offensive explosion with a solo home run and Wilmer Flores added an RBI single. Jose Reyes had an RBI double in the second and Lucas Duda gave New York a 3-2 lead with his 14th home run of the year, a solo blast in the fourth. Jay Bruce tied the game with an RBI groundout earlier in the frame.

2) Addison Reed secured four outs for his 14th save in 16 chances, working around a leadoff double in the ninth. He entered the game with a man on first and two outs in the eighth following a 57-minute rain delay.
May 23, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets left fielder Michael Conforto (30) hits a home run in the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)

Mets OF Michael Conforto has been placed on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to June 28) with a bruised left hand. 

In a corresponding move, the Mets activated pitcher Zack Wheeler, who will start against the Phillies on Saturday.

Conforto, who had gone for an MRI and a CT Scan, missed his fourth straight game on Friday after getting hit by a pitch last Sunday in San Francisco.
Jun 30, 2017; Terry Collins (10) before start of game against Phillies at Citi Field. Credit: Murray-USA TODAY

Fueled by the latest dominating performance by Jacob deGrom, the Mets beat the Phillies, 2-1, in Friday's series opener at Citi Field. That gives the Mets six wins in their last seven games, albeit against San Francisco, Miami and Philadelphia. And while the Mets still own a modest 37-42 record, it's the closest they have been to .500 in more than two weeks.

"The positive aspect of our situation, I think, is that yes, we're quite a ways back. But it's still early in the season," Sandy Alderson said Friday, pointing to a series at San Francisco as the potential turning point of the season for a second straight year.
In this week's Meet the MetsCast, MetsBlog's Matthew Cerrone, comedian Steve Hofstetter and SiriusXM's Rob Brender answer questions about the rest of this season, including...

  • Should the Mets re-sign Bartolo Colon, who was DFA'd by the Braves?
  • Who on the Mets is worthy of an All Star appearance?
  • Whose had a worse year? Mr. Met? Mets? Jets? Knicks? Harvey? Reyes?
  • What can the Mets get in trade for Curtis Granderson?

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
United States Army National Guard Specialist Jared Amuso is the Veteran of the Game on June 30, 2017.

United States Army National Guard Specialist Jared Amuso was Friday's First Data Veteran of the Game at Citi Field. 

Click here to see all of the veterans the Mets honor throughout the season.
Sal Licata and Marc Malusis discuss the Mets' 2-1 victory over the Phillies and if it is finally time to call up Amed Rosario.

Jacob deGrom continued his hot streak Friday night, notching his fourth straight win as the Mets beat the Phillies, 2-1.

DeGrom took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, but lost it with two outs when Curtis Granderson could not get to a catchable fly ball hit to center field by Andrew Knapp.

Knapp eventually scored on a single later in the inning.
Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling break down the Mets 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Jacob deGrom threw a gem, allowing one run on three hits while striking out 12 and walking one in seven innings for the win. It was the sixth time deGrom totaled double-digit strikeouts this season. He has now won four straight starts, and owns a 0.84 ERA over that span. 

2) Curtis Granderson and Travid d'Arnaud each notched an RBI to put the Mets' two runs on the board. Granderson grounded into a fielder's choice to score T.J. Rivera in the second. D'Arnaud drove in Jose Reyes after Reyes belted a triple to deep right-center field in the fourth. 
The Mets (36-42) open a three-game series against the Phillies (26-51) at Citi Field on Friday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

The Mets took two of three games from the Marlins in Miami earlier this week. They are 8.0 losses back of the Rockies for the second Wild Card in the National League and 10 losses back of the Nationals for first place in the National League East.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

RHP Jacob deGrom (3.71 ERA/3.86 FIP, 1.27 WHIP), who allowed one run on four hits while walking one and striking out eight in 8.0 innings against the Giants last Saturday.
David Wright sits in the dugout while filming a segment for SNY in St. Lucie (Photo Credit: Matthew Cerrone, MetsBlog.com)

Mets 3B David Wright is rehabbing in California and is at least three-to-five weeks away from being cleared to resume baseball activity, GM Sandy Alderson said on Friday. 

Wright last appeared in a major league game on May 27, 2016. Earlier this week, there had been news that the captain hoped to be cleared by doctors to begin baseball activity within days. 

The 34-year-old Wright clearly faces an uphill battle to return to the majors, much less be a meaningful contributor again. And Mets officials need to work under the assumption that Wright will be a nonfactor in 2018 and beyond.
Jun 6, 2017; Lucas Duda (21) on the field in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Heitman-USA TODAY

Mets 1B Lucas Duda was in Friday night's original lineup but was scratched roughly 90 minutes before first pitch because he's still feeling sick, the team said. He was replaced by T.J. Rivera.

He is recovering from the flu and also missed Thursday's game.

Duda had played in 38 out of the team's 41 games since returning from the disabled list May 12.

In 78 at-bats during June, he has a .356 OBP, with five HR, eight doubles and 11 RBI in 25 games.
New York Mets second baseman Neil Walker (20) circles the bases after a two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning at PNC Park. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Mets second baseman Neil Walker (hamstring tear) will begin playing rehab games soon, manager Terry Collins said on Friday.

Walker took batting practice on Thursday for the first time since suffering the injury.

He recently resumed baseball activity and is in the beginning stages of running, he told reporters Wednesday. 
New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia reacts after allowing four runs in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)

Mets closer Jeurys Familia will begin throwing a baseball soon as he works his way back from surgery for a blood clot near his right armpit, manager Terry Collins told reporters on Friday.

Familia had an arterial clot removed by Dr. Robert Thompson on May 13 in St. Louis. The Mets placed him on the 60-day DL three days later.

After the surgery, Familia said, "If everything goes well, I'll be back this year. I think I'll be back this year. I'm not sure August or September, but I feel good now."

The 27-year-old has been limited to conditioning exercises during his rehab at Port St. Lucie so far. 
(Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)

Jacob deGrom entered 2017 with a career ERA of 2.74, ranking him as the 3rd best pitcher in baseball since 2014. The Mets expected the usual quiet dominance from him, but instead he has been a roller coaster ride all season. Fresh off a dazzling three-start stretch, has he finally righted the ship?

Prior to June 12th, deGrom had followed a solid, if unspectacular, start to his season with two of the worst games of his career -- an 8.0 inning stretch in which he allowed 18 hits and 15 earned runs, leaving him with a 4.75 ERA and a big question mark. Ever since, though, he has been nothing short of incredible, dropping his ERA a full run and resting a beleaguered bullpen by going deep into every game.

Still, despite one of the best three-start stretches any pitcher has put up this season, there are some concerns going forward. Perhaps the biggest red flag is that he is walking more batters than ever. He has walked three or more batters six times this season and has yet to put up a single walk-less start. His walks per 9 innings is 3.4 -- by far the highest of his career...
Mets OF Jay Bruce is hitting .270 and on pace to hit 42 home runs this season, making him a possible selection by Cubs manager Joe Maddon for this year's NL All-Star team.

"I feel like I've played well enough to make it," Bruce said Thursday, according to the NY Post. "It would mean so much to me. I've been able to get to three so far and every one has been one of the coolest memories of my career. I would love to go."

Michael Conforto, Addison Reed and Jacob deGrom are likely to be considered as well, since at least one player from every team is required to be on the roster.
New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud (18) looks on from the dugout after losing to the Miami Marlins 4-2 at Marlins Park. (Steve Mitchell)

The Mets hired Glenn Sherlock to be their third base coach in November, hoping his expertise as a catching instructor would help Travis d'Arnaud behind the plate. And, the organization's theory continued, if d'Arnaud's defense improved, it would lift a burden and clear his head for better production at the plate.

Instead, d'Arnaud has thrown out a career-low 15.4 percent of would-be base stealers this season (4 of 26) -- even if the pitching staff shares in that responsibility. And his batting average currently sits at .226 with a .288 OBP, nine home runs and 26 RBI.

As a result, the 28-year-old d'Arnaud's tenure with the Mets very much is at a crossroads. And Sandy Alderson will have to determine next winter whether it is time to move on from a signature piece acquired with Noah Syndergaard from the Blue Jays in the trade for R.A. Dickey in December 2012.
After an RBI single from Jay Bruce, T.J. Rivera brings Bruce home with an RBI double to give the Mets a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Mets infielder T.J. Rivera picked up three more hits and two RBI during Thursday's 6-3 win against the Marlins in Miami.

Rivera, 28, has at least three hits in eight of 57 starts during his big-league career. He also has 11 multi-hit games this season, during which he's batting .303.

The Mets demoted Rivera to Triple-A when Yoenis Cespedes was activated from the disabled list June 11. However, he rejoined the team two days later when Asdrubal Cabrera went on the DL.
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR makes the case for the New York Mets to bring back Bartolo Colon.

RHP Bartolo Colon has been designated for assignment by the Braves, the team announced Thursday.

The Mets have interest in a reunion with Colon, but he first has to clear waivers, according to multiple reports.

Colon, 44, signed a one-year $12.5 million deal with the Braves prior to this season after spending three seasons with the Mets.

He had a 8.14 ERA (5.08 FIP) and 1.77 WHIP with 42 strikeouts in 63.0 innings (13 starts) this season.
We Were There: The 10-run inning 00:06:41
SNY.tv looks through the eyes of people who were at Shea Stadium the night the Mets beat the Braves with a 10-run eighth inning.

It was 17 years ago today, June, 30, 2000, that Mike Piazza and the Mets scored 10 runs in one inning to take the lead in a game against the Braves at Shea Stadium.

In the above video, SNY.TV looks at the game through the eyes of those who were there that night, including Bobby Valentine, Jim Duquette and more...
Jun 29, 2017; Granderson (3) scores a run on a double at Marlins Park. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

T.J. Rivera, Curtis Granderson, and Jay Bruce helped lead the Mets to an early lead Thursday providing Seth Lugo with the run support needed to get a 6-3 win over the Marlins.

"To get the momentum early is huge," Bruce said after the game. "I think the person it's probably biggest for is the pitcher. To get him some momentum, and get us going as a team, was huge."

Granderson, Rivera, and Bruce each had hits in the first inning, and the Mets scored five of their runs in the first three innings of the game.

Granderson hit his 300th career double in the first inning and scored twice in the first two innings. Meanwhile, Bruce had an RBI single in the first, an RBI double in the third, and scored a run, and Rivera had two RBI hits in the first three innings.
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 6-3 win over the Marlins.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Jay Bruce and T.J. Rivera combined for four RBIs in the first three innings as the Mets jumped out to a 5-0 lead off Marlins starter Jose Ureña. Jose Reyes added a sacrifice fly and Curtis Granderson, who scored twice, plated Matt Reynolds with a groundout in the seventh. Bruce singled and doubled, and Rivera notched his fifth game of three or more hits this season with a double and two singles.

2) Seth Lugo surrendered three runs -- two earned -- on six hits and a walk with four strikeouts in six innings to win for the third time in four starts. 
The Mets (35-42) finish their three-game series against the Miami Marlins (35-41) at Marlins Park in Miami on Thursday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

New York won Game 2 of the series, 8-0, as LHP Steven Matz picked up his second win of the season, allowing no runs on six hits in seven innings. Asdrubel Cabrera went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI. Curtis Granderson also notched a homer going 1-for-4 with two runs scored as well. 

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

RHP Seth Lugo (3.72 ERA/4.38 FIP, 1.40 WHIP) who will make his fourth start since returning from the DL. He notched a win in his last outing against the Giants allowoing four runs on seven hits in 5.2 innings...
New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. (Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. (Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports)

Zack Wheeler will return from the disabled list to start Saturday at Citi Field against the Phillies, the Bergen Record's Matt Ehalt reported on Twitter.

Wheeler, who is on the DL with biceps tendonitis, threw a bullpen session Thursday and reported no issues to the team's training staff, according to NY Post reporter Mike Puma.

 
(AP)

In the middle of Wednesday night's 8-0 rout of the Marlins, Curtis Granderson did something that's become almost commonplace for him at this point: he hit a home run. That marked his 8th since the start of June and his 5th in the last week. He is on absolute fire right now and his value is steadily climbing, both in a potential trade and to the Mets.

On May 2nd, Granderson looked like he might be done. Another hitless day had brought his slash line down to a pitiful .122/.175/.211 over 97 plate appearances. Even for the notoriously slow-starting Granderson, this was awful. But the next day, he hit two doubles, kicking off a hot streak in which he has hit 26 extra-base hits with a .408 OBP. His OPS for the year has climbed to .801 and he is once again looking like vintage Curtis.

This raises an interesting question for the Mets: is it time to trade him away? The pro-trade argument is clear -- he's a pending free agent, he's not a great center fielder anymore, and the Mets outfield is awfully crowded these days...
(Butch Dill)

Triple-A Las Vegas SS Amed Rosario and Double-A Binghamton C Tomas Nido will represent the Mets at the Futures Game during All-Star Weeeknd at Marlins Park in Miami, it was announced Thursday.

Rosario and Nido are set to play for the World Team against the U.S Team (which the Mets have no representatives on) during the game, which takes place on July 9.

Rosario, 21, is hitting .315 with a .356 OBP and .468 SLG with seven HR, 14 doubles, six triples, and 13 steals in 76 games this season for Las Vegas.
Terry Collins talks with Sandy Alderson at Citi Field. (Credit: John Munson/The Star-Ledger via US PRESSWIRE)

In case you haven't noticed, the Mets have picked up five games in seven days in the race for the final Wild Card spot. Last week, they trailed the Rockies by 13 losses. Today, they're eight back, thanks in large part to Colorado losing eight games in row.

At the same time, there are now just three games dividing the six closest teams chasing the Rockies, who lead the Cubs by only five losses.

The point is, things are tightening up. The Mets play seven of their next 10 games against teams that are below .500, after which they welcome the Rockies for three games at Citi Field. In other words, if the Rockies can keep in their current downward spiral, and continue losing in Queens, the National League could soon be in store for a pretty crazy, seven-team Wild Card race...
May 13, 2017; Milwaukee, WI, USA; New York Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera (13) chases the ball after committing an error during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports (Jeff Hanisch)

Asdrubal Cabrera has had a change of heart and no longer wants to be traded by the Mets, he recently told Mike Puma of the NY Post.

Late last week, Cabrera complained to reporters upon learning that he had been moved to second base after having playing only shortstop during his time with the Mets.

"I always want to be here," Cabrera told Puma. "This is a great team. In that moment when I said that, I wasn't saying I want to get traded. I was just saying it didn't seem like they had a plan for me. ... If they've got a plan, they should tell me."
Terry Collins, Asdrubal Cabrera and Steven Matz react to the Mets' dominant showing in Miami, as they beat the Marlins, 8-0.

Mets LHP Steven Matz picked up his second win of the year Wednesday, allowing six hits and one walk during seven scoreless innings against the Marlins.

Matz, who worked through first two innings unscathed, escaped a jam in the third with two runners on when he got Giancarlo Stanton to hit into a double play. Matz then induced an inning-ending double play from Christian Yelich in the sixth.

In the end, Matz threw 64 strikes with 110 pitches, after which he said he relied on his curveball at times to get weak contact.
New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (left), right fielder Jay Bruce (center) and left fielder Brandon Nimmo (right) celebrate their win over the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. (Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (left), right fielder Jay Bruce (center) and left fielder Brandon Nimmo (right) celebrate their win over the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. (Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports)

The Mets got back in the win column Wednesday. They'll play one more game in Miami tonight before playing three this weekend against the last-place Phillies.

With 32 days before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, the Mets enter Thursday seven games below .500 and 10 games back of the Wild Card-leading Rockies, who have lost eight games in a row.
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 8-0 win over the Marlins.

Click here for a full box score of the game

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Matz was strong from the get-go, as he allowed just six hits and one walk with four strikeouts over seven strong innings. He's now thrown seven innings in three of his four starts this season. 

2) Asdrubal Cabrera got things started for the Mets with a two-run homer in the first inning. Jose Reyes, who had been hitting .183 in June, collected his third three-hit game of the season and drove in a run with a single in the first. Curtis Granderson went deep for the second straight day with a two-run shot in the seventh. 
Jun 27, 2017; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; St. Lucie Mets outfielder Tim Tebow (15) looks on prior to the game against the Palm Beach Cardinals at First Data Field. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Tim Tebow crushed his first home run with Class A Advanced St. Lucie in the nightcap of a doubleheader on Wednesday night. 

Playing in his second game with the Mets affiliate after a promotion from Low-A Columbia, Tebow crushed a homer to center off Cardinals prospect Junior Fernandez. The right-hander is the Cardinals' 10th-ranked farmhand, according to MLB.com. 
The Mets (34-42) continue their three-game series against the Miami Marlins (35-40) at Marlins Park in Miami on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

New York is coming off a 6-3 loss to the Marlins in the opener on Tuesday, which snapped its three-game winning streak. The Mets have now lost four games in a row. Curtis Granderson homered to lead off the game for the third time in six games and Travis d'Arnaud also homered while driving in two runs.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

LHP Steven Matz (1-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.10 WHIP) makes his fourth start of the season and third on the road. The left-hander surrendered three runs over six innings during a no-decision against the Dodgers on Thursday in the Mets' 6-3 loss...
FirstData Field in Port St. Lucie during March, 2017 (Credit: Cerrone, MetsBlog)

As a standout prep player in Miami, David Thompson broke his high school's home run and RBI records, topping marks previously set by Alex Rodriguez and Prince Fielder. Now, after being selected by the Mets in the fourth round in 2015 out of the University of Miami, the 23-year-old Thompson has risen to Double-A Binghamton.

A third baseman, Thompson is hitting .259 with seven home runs and 38 RBI in 247 at-bats.
Jun 27, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Robert Gsellman (65) throws in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)

The Mets have placed RHP Robert Gsellman (hamstring) on the 10-day disabled list and recalled INF Matt Reynolds from Triple-A Las Vegas, the team announced prior to Wednesday's game against the Marlins in Miami.

Mets manager Terry Collins said Reynolds was en route from Triple-A Las Vegas and was expected to arrive in time for the game.

Gsellman left Tuesday night's game against the Marlins in the fourth inning after suffering a left hamstring strain while running to first base.

Gsellman was trying to reach base on a grounder and accelerated as he ran down the line, but appeared to hobble before crossing the base. He was then removed from the game.
The Daily News Live panel discusses how much of an impact Robert Gsellman's injury will have on the Mets' injury plagued starting rotation

Robert Gsellman left Tuesday night's game in the fourth inning with a left hamstring strain.

He is expected to miss at least two-to-three weeks, though how long he's out will ultimately depend on the severity of the strain. In either case, it means both Tyler Pill and Rafael Montero could be in the team's rotation at the same time, depending on if Zack Wheeler is ready to return from the DL for Saturday.

I don't blame you for being confused. I'm confused. The roster is impossible to track.
Terry Collins and Robert Gsellman discuss the injury Gsellman suffered tonight and where the Mets go from here in the rotation

It's the little things that kill a season, and the seventh inning last night felt like a microcosm of what is killing this team in 2017. I know, I know, it's the injuries too, but then it's the little things...

For instance, Travis d'Arnaud tied last night's game with a home run in the top of the seventh inning. Neil Ramirez then entered in relief for the Mets and began the bottom of the inning by walking Miami's leadoff batter, J.T. RealmutoJT Riddle then followed with a single to give the Marlins runners on first and third with no one out.

In relief of Ramirez, Jerry Blevins was called on to face pinch hitter Ichiro Suzuki, who slapped a single on the ground to left field. Dee Gordon moved the runners up with a hit, and Giancarlo Stanton was intentionally walked to load the bases. Christian Yelich then hit a a 2-2 pitch up the middle to drive in two more runs and extend Miami's lead to 6-3, which would end up being the final score.
Remembering Anthony Young 00:00:31
Former Mets pitcher Anthony Young passed away on Tuesday after his battle with brain cancer at the age of 51

The Mets ended their three-game winning streak by losing Tuesday night. They also may have lost Michael Conforto and Robert Gsellman, as they dropped back to eight games under .500 with 86 games to play in the season.
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 6-3 loss to the Marlins on Tuesday night in Miami

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Neil RamirezJerry Blevins and some poor defense by Lucas Duda and Wilmer Flores led to three Marlins runs in the seventh. Ichiro Suzuki snapped a 3-3 tie with a pinch-hit RBI single and Christian Yelich third hit drove in a pair.

2) Robert Gsellman allowed three runs in the first but left after injuring his left hamstring trying to beat out a groundball in the fourth. The right-hander was charged with three runs on five hits while striking out four in three innings.
The Mets (34-41) open a three-game set against the Marlins (34-40) at Marlins Park in Miami on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY. 

The Mets swept the Giants in a three-game series over the weekend in San Francisco.

Who is starting today for the Mets?

RHP Robert Gsellman (6.04 ERA/5.28 FIP, 1.62 WHIP) who suffered his second straight loss in his last start against the Dodgers. He was lit up for eight runs, seven earned on nine hits including four homers in 4.1 innings. 

This will be Gsellman's fourth appearance against the Marlins this season. He has a 6.14 ERA in 14.2 innings pitched. His last start came at home where he earned the win in 5.0 innings. 
Former Mets pitcher Anthony Young passed away on Tuesday after his battle with brain cancer at the age of 51

Former Mets pitcher Anthony Young passed away on Tuesday at the age of 51 after suffering from a lengthy illness, the team announced. 

Drafted by the Mets in 1987, Young made his big-league debut in 1991 and posted a 5-35 record and a 3.82 ERA in three seasons in New York. He was known for losing a record 27 straight decisions from 1992 to 1993, but during this streak, he saved 12 straight games while filling in for then-closer John Franco.
New York Mets left fielder Michael Conforto looks on during batting practice before playing the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. (Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports Images)

Mets OF Michael Conforto is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game due to the bruised left hand he suffered on Sunday when he was hit by a pitch against the Giants in San Francisco.

Conforto, who will be reexamined by a doctor on Tuesday, could be available to pinch-hit, manager Terry Collins said.

Conforto left Sunday's game before the bottom of the sixth inning after he was hit on the wrist by a Matt Moore pitch in the top of the fifth. X-rays taken after the game were negative.
St. Lucie Mets outfielder Tim Tebow talks about using his platform to help others.

Tim Tebow isn't playing for the Mets this season. I believe this to be true, a) because there's no player worth dropping from the 40-man roster in favor of a guy that has never played above A ball, and b) because I watched Sandy Alderson announce Tebow's recent promotion to St. Lucie.

I'm sorry to burst the bubble of anyone thinking Tebow on the Mets would be helpful or entertaining, even if just in September. But, when he told reporters that Tebow would soon move from Low-A up to Single-A, Alderson delivered the news with an unmistakable bit of humor.

Tebow, who arrived in St. Lucie on Tuesday, said he knows he has a long way to go and discussed the transition to the next level. 
Mets fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of SS prospect Amed Rosario and 1B prospect Dominic Smith, both knocking on the door while playing for Triple-A Las Vegas.

Beyond Rosario and Smith are lots of other prospects who are a bit further away but whose potential is high. Here are five of them...

1.) LHP Thomas Szapucki, Low-A Columbia Fireflies

The 21-year-old Szapucki, the Mets' eighth-best prospect according to Baseball America, has a 2.82 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with 21 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings this season for the Fireflies. A bit of an afterthought prior to last season, the Mets' 5th round selection (149th overall) in the 2015 Draft is starting to open eyes.

2.) SS Luis Guillorme, Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies

Guillorme, 22, is hitting .289 with a .352 OBP in 67 games this season for the Rumble Ponies. Viewed as the best defensive player in the Mets' system and perhaps the best defensive player the team has developed since Rey Ordonez, Guillorme wowed fans during spring training with his one-handed bat catch.
Mets LHP Thomas Szapucki pitches against the Staten Island Yankees (BrooklynBaseballBanter.com)

Mets LHP prospect Thomas Szapucki missed the start of this season with a left shoulder impingement, but has since made three straight quality starts with Low-A Columbia.

In his most recent outing, Szapucki struck out 10 batters through six scoreless innings, while giving up just two hits and walking two batters.

Szapucki appeared on multiple top prospects lists this past winter, as well as 60th on ESPN.com's Keith Law annual overall rankings.
Sandy Alderson is surrounded by reporters during the 2013 MLB Winter Meetings (Credit: Manning-USA TODAY Sports)

At 34-41 and nine games back of a playoff spot, the Mets are reportedly open to discussing trades for their veteran players who have expiring contracts.

"It's the business of baseball, any of us could get traded today," Mets OF Jay Bruce said Sunday, according to the Bergen Record.

Bruce, as well as Lucas Duda, Addison Reed, Curtis Granderson, Asdrubal Cabrera, Jose Reyes, and Jerry Blevins, are all eligible to be free agents at the end of this season...
Nelson Figueroa joins Daily News Live from MCU Park to preview the Brooklyn Cyclones' final game of their series against Hudson Valley

The Mets have won three games in a row, and four of their last seven. 

With 87 games to play, they recently improved to be nine games back of a Wild Card spot thanks in large part to the Rockies losing six in a row.

What's Next...

The Mets begin a three-game series tonight in Miami against the Marlins at 7:10 pm ET. Robert Gsellman (5-5, 6.04 ERA) will start for the Mets opposite Dan Straily (5-4, 3.43 ERA).
Jun 21, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; New York Mets manager Terry Collins reacts during a MLB baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers defeated the Mets 8-2. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Kirby Lee)

The Mets are doing it again, aren't they? By winning three in a row, despite still being significantly below .500 and a mile back from a postseason spot, they've got me running scenarios again and wondering what it will take for them to get back in a playoff race.

And, of course, I'm taking the bait. Because, as the Mets swept the Giants, the Rockies -- who lead for the second Wild Card -- lost five in a row.

I know, I know, the Mets beat up on the Giants, who have lost nine of their last 10, are the second worst team in the NL, and more or less a total mess and shadow of the team that beat the Mets in the Wild Card game last October...
