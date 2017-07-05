The Mets (39-45), who took game one of the series on Friday evening, will play the second of three matchups against the Cardinals (41-45) on Saturday at 4:10 p.m. ET at Busch Stadium.

The Mets beat the Cardinals 6-5 on Friday behind the start from Jacob deGrom and two home runs from Jose Reyes and Jay Bruce.

New York is 9.5 games out of the second wild card slot and 9.5 games out of first place in the NL East.

The Mets have won eight of their last 12 games. ... The Mets are 20-21 on the road and have won six of their last nine away from Citi Field. ... The Mets have hit at least one home run in 36 of their 41 road games.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets?

RHP Zack Wheeler owns a 5.01 ERA on the season that includes just three wins to five losses. Wheeler has not pitched longer than 3.2 innings since tossing seven frames in a win over Texas on June 6.

The righty gave up two runs and two hits in 3.2 innings on July 1 and gave up 15 combined runs in his previous two starts against the Dodgers (June 19) and Cubs (June 13).

Who is starting tonight for the Cardinals?

RHP Adam Wainwright owns a 5.48 ERA, 82 strikeouts and a 1.55 WHIP. However, Wainwright has eight wins to just five losses and had two solid starts versus the Diamondbacks and Pirates at the end of June.

In his last outing against Miami on July 3, Wainwright gave up eight hits and six runs while striking out eight batters. The Cardinals won 14-6, but the veteran earned a no-decision.

T.J. Rivera has a hit in a career high seven straight games. ... Reyes has homered in back-to-back games. ... Asdrubal Cabrera is hitting .298 with a .400 OBP since returning from the DL.

