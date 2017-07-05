New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. (Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports)
The Mets (39-45), who took game one of the series on Friday evening, will play the second of three matchups against the Cardinals (41-45) on Saturday at 4:10 p.m. ET at Busch Stadium.

The Mets beat the Cardinals 6-5 on Friday behind the start from Jacob deGrom and two home runs from Jose Reyes and Jay Bruce.

New York is 9.5 games out of the second wild card slot and 9.5 games out of first place in the NL East.

The Mets have won eight of their last 12 games. ... The Mets are 20-21 on the road and have won six of their last nine away from Citi Field. ... The Mets have hit at least one home run in 36 of their 41 road games.

 

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

RHP Zack Wheeler owns a 5.01 ERA on the season that includes just three wins to five losses. Wheeler has not pitched longer than 3.2 innings since tossing seven frames in a win over Texas on June 6. 

The righty gave up two runs and two hits in 3.2 innings on July 1 and gave up 15 combined runs in his previous two starts against the Dodgers (June 19) and Cubs (June 13).

Who is starting tonight for the Cardinals?

RHP Adam Wainwright owns a 5.48 ERA, 82 strikeouts and a 1.55 WHIP. However, Wainwright has eight wins to just five losses and had two solid starts versus the Diamondbacks and Pirates at the end of June.

In his last outing against Miami on July 3, Wainwright gave up eight hits and six runs while striking out eight batters. The Cardinals won 14-6, but the veteran earned a no-decision. 

T.J. Rivera has a hit in a career high seven straight games. ... Reyes has homered in back-to-back games. ... Asdrubal Cabrera is hitting .298 with a .400 OBP since returning from the DL.

Upcoming schedule...

In this week's Meet the MetsCast, MetsBlog's Matthew Cerrone, comedian Steve Hofstetter and SiriusXM's Rob Brender answer questions about the rest of this season, including...

  • Should the Mets re-sign Bartolo Colon, who was DFA'd by the Braves?
  • Who on the Mets is worthy of an All Star appearance?
  • Whose had a worse year? Mr. Met? Mets? Jets? Knicks? Harvey? Reyes?
  • What can the Mets get in trade for Curtis Granderson?

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (left), right fielder Jay Bruce (center) and left fielder Brandon Nimmo (right) celebrate their win over the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. (Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports)
The Mets have placed OF Brandon Nimmo on the disabled list with a partially collapsed lung and activated Michael Conforto from the disabled list.
(Wilfredo Lee/AP)
The Mets' use of advanced analytics and data was one of the reasons the team stuck with Curtis Granderson when he was struggling badly earlier this season.

Granderson, who was hitting just .122 in early-May, was "tremendously unlucky" on batting average on balls he put in play (BABIP), assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler said recently, according to SportTechie.

"He was really pretty good," Roessler said last week at the SABR convention. "You try to use that to keep their confidence up and keep them in the right frame of mind."
New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia reacts after allowing four runs in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. (Brad Penner/USA Today Sports Images)
Mets closer Jeurys Familia will begin throwing during the All-Star break next week, as he tries to recover from a blood clot in his shoulder, according to The Post.

Familia underwent surgery in May and could return from the disabled list later in the season.
The Mets won the series opener against the Cardinals as they move to five games below .500. They are nine losses back of the Wild Card with two games remaining before the All-Star Break.

What's Next...

The Mets play the second game of a three-game series with the Cardinals tonight at 4:10 p.m. in St. Louis.

Zack Wheeler (3-5 5.01 ERA) will start for the Mets. His last start was his first since returning from a 10-day DL stint with right bicep tendinitis. He will face Adam Wainwright (9-5, 5.48 ERA), who has won back-to-back starts. 
Cadillac Post Game Extra 00:02:49
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 6-5 road win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Jacob deGrom won his fifth consecutive start despite allowing a career-high four home runs. Both sets were back-to-back shots and came in the third and fourth innings. DeGrom surrendered eight hits, struck out five and didn't walk a batter for the first time since June 7, 2016, a span of 31 starts.

2) Jay Bruce went 3-for-5 with his 22nd homer and one of the Mets' four doubles. Jose Reyes homered and doubled, and T.J. Rivera drove in two runs on a double and a hit-by-pitch. Travis d'Arnaud had an RBI single and Curtis Granderson doubled in a run.
Former Mets RHP Bartolo Colon signed a minor league deal with the Minnesota Twins.

The Mets are among three or four teams Colon is considering, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.

After the signing, GM Sandy Alderson said, "We made a strong effort to re-sign Bartolo. But he decided to go elsewhere."
Zack Wheeler throws a pitch against the Phillies. (AP)
Zack Wheeler throws a pitch against the Phillies. (AP)

The Mets have no plan in place to limit RHP Zack Wheeler's innings during the second half of the season, per Newsday's Marc Carig. 

Wheeler, who missed the past two seasons after Tommy John Surgery, is currently on pace to pitch 140 innings this year. Manager Terry Collins said that the team may consider a limit in the future, but "nothing's been discussed." 

The 27-year-old has gone through a rough stretch of late, owning a 9.58 ERA in his last six starts. However, Collins believes it is just fatigue.
New York Mets left fielder Michael Conforto celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fifth inning at Citi Field. (Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Mets left fielder Michael Conforto celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fifth inning at Citi Field. (Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports Images)

Mets manager Terry Collins said OF Michael Conforto is with the team in St. Louis, and is expected to play this weekend.

Conforto played a rehab game with Port St. Lucie last night where he went 3-for-4 with a double and RBI in five plate appearances.

"Good night last night. Said it felt a little bit late in the game, but nothing he couldn't swing with, couldn't play with. We'll certainly try to get him in there this weekend."
Cecchini's first career home run 00:00:38
Gavin Cecchini blasts a two-run bomb to center field in the top of the fifth inning off Clayton Kershaw for his first career home run.

Triple-A infielder Gavin Cecchini did fine during a cameo with the Mets in mid-June, going 4-for-14 with a home run and two RBI during five games handling second base when Neil Walker and Asdrubal Cabrera were on the disabled list.

That said, could Cecchini be a factor as a starting infielder for the Mets in 2018?

After all, Jose Reyes, Walker and Cabrera are all poised to be free agents -- provided, of course, the Mets decline Cabrera's $8.5 million team option. And, while Amed Rosario is expected to fill the shortstop void, the Mets potentially could have openings at second and third base, depending on their inclination to make Wilmer Flores an everyday player.

However, anointing Cecchini a starter next season would not be a wise call, according to multiple scouts assigned to watching the Mets. Three scouts polled Thursday unanimously projected Cecchini to stick in the majors during his career, but not as an everyday player.
(Butch Dill)
Behind the Mets' much-discussed pitching problems this season lie major fielding issues, particularly on the left side of the infield. The outfield, against all odds, has managed to play modestly above average.

The Mets' pitching staff relies heavily on ground balls and lack a plus glove to help convert them into outs. While range is the biggest issue, they also lag behind in errors and double plays.

Shortstop has been the biggest hole for them, with Asdrubal Cabrera and Jose Reyes combining for -15 defensive runs saved, equivalent to about one and a half losses -- the worst in baseball. But third base follows close behind with a combined -11 defensive runs saved, also the worst in baseball. This has led to opponents batting .285 on ground balls hit to the left side -- 40 points above average.

The good news is that Amed Rosarioranked by Baseball Prospectus earlier this week as No. 2 in baseball, is projected to be a defensive star at shortstop. He's the whole package, with the range to cover for slower gloves at second and third base and a plus arm...
Scouting Mets' first-rounder 00:01:57
Gary Apple and Jim Duquette discuss the Mets' first-round draft pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, LHP David Peterson.

The Mets have reached a deal with their first-round pick (20th overall) from this year's draft, Oregon LHP David Peterson, the team announced.

Peterson will receive a $2,994,500 signing bonus, according to MLB.com's Jim Callis.

Peterson, a 6-foot-6, 240-pound southpaw, was a 28th-round pick by the Red Sox as a high school senior in 2014. He went 11-4 with a 2.51 ERA this past season at Oregon, including his 20-strikeout performance against Arizona State earlier this season.
Mets prospect Amed Rosario and SS Jose Reyes. Credit: USA Today Images
Jose Reyes is mentoring Mets top prospect Amed Rosario, who is soon to be the franchise's next everyday shortstop.

Reyes and Rosario talk multiple times each week by phone, according to the New York Post, and their conversations don't just focus on baseball, but rather about life and how to handle the expectations of being a top prospect.

"He's a young kid with a lot of talent," Reyes told the Post. "I was once in a similar situation, and when he comes up I am going to be open to helping him out.

"We talk about music, we talk about life," Reyes continued. "If one day we don't talk, we basically talk the next day. He's a very good kid."
(Steve Mitchell)
(Steve Mitchell)

Triple-A Las Vegas SS Amed Rosario (No. 4) and 1B Dominic Smith (No. 49) are on Baseball America's Midseason Top 100 Prospects list, which was released on Friday.

Rosario was ranked No. 8 by Baseball America on their preseason list, while Smith came in at No. 71.

High-A St. Lucie RHP Justin Dunn, who was ranked No. 100 on the list Baseball America released before the season, does not appear on the midseason list. The 21-year-old Dunn has a 4.74 ERA and 1.57 WHIP with 49 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings this season.
GEICO SportsNite: Fair or Foul 00:04:50
The Baseball Night in New York crew discusses whether the Mets should sign Jacob deGrom long-term and whether Addison Reed fits the Yankees.

The Mets have had two consecutive days off after losing three in a row to fall six games below .500. They are seven losses back of the Wild Card with three games remaining before the All-Star Break.

What's Next...

The Mets begin a three-game series with the Cardinals tonight at 8:05 p.m. in St. Louis.

Jacob deGrom (8-3, 3.55 ERA) will start for the Mets. He was scheduled to pitch this past Wednesday, but the game was rained out. He will instead pitch tonight against Carlos Martinez (6-7, 3.15 ERA), who who struggled his last time allowing five runs against Washington.
(Noah K. Murray)
Michael Conforto and Josh Smoker played in a rehab game Thursday for Single-A St. Lucie.

Conforto played nine innings in centerfield and had three hits with an RBI, while Smoker pitched a scoreless inning in relief, allowing one hit and striking out one batter.
In this week's Meet the MetsCast, MetsBlog's Matthew Cerrone, comedian Steve Hofstetter and SiriusXM's Rob Brender discuss...

  • Trading Lucas Duda to the Yankees
  • Acquiring Jonathan Lucroy or Andrew McCutchen
  • Joe Maddon choosing Conforto over Bruce and deGrom
  • Historic moments from the All Star Game and Home Run Derby

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
The 2017 group of Mets infielders. Credit: USA Today Sports Images
Prior to last night's postponed game, Terry Collins expressed frustration with his team's fielding.

"When you're a team that relies on pitching the way we do, that's built the way we are, it's disappointing when your defense isn't sharp," he explained. "Every time we make a mistake, it seems like it always comes back to bite us."

The thing is, this is hardly a new issue...

In the span of three weeks in May and June, I argued that it was time for Sandy Alderson to make fielding and fundamentals a bigger priority when building his team...
(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)
Playing in his ninth game with the Class A Advanced St. Lucie Mets, Tim Tebow collected his second home run with the club. 

Batting in the bottom of the third, the 29-year-old Tebow smacked a solo home run to center field. He finished the day 1-for-4 in St. Lucie's 8-4 win over Charlotte. 
Citi Pre Game: Travis d'Arnaud 00:03:09
Nelson Figueroa discusses the improvements Travis d'Arnaud has made with the bat and how he can improve behind the plate.

The Mets have lost back-to-back games following a four-game winning streak to drop six games below .500 and eight games behind the Rockies in the Wild Card race. They have five more games until the All-Star break, with 25 days until the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline...

What's Next...

The Mets were rained out Wednesday and have no game Thursday. They return to action Friday at 8:05 p.m. when they begin a three-game set in St. Louis before hitting the All-Star break. 
Addison Reed to the Nationals? 00:01:47
The Loud Mouths debate the possibility of the Mets trading reliever Addison Reed to the Nationals.

The Nationals are looking for a closer and are interested in Mets reliever Addison Reed, sources recently told Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe.

However, according to Cafardo, the Mets are not likely to deal Reed - or anyone else - to D.C.

Ini 40 relief appearances for the Mets this season, during which he's filled in for Jeurys Familia at closer, Reed is 0-2 with 14 saves and a 2.59 ERA.
Tarps cover the field for a rain delay of a game between the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. (Michael Owens-USA TODAY Sports)
Tarps cover the field for a rain delay of a game between the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. (Michael Owens-USA TODAY Sports)

Wednesday night's Mets-Nationals game that was scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. has been postponed. 

No makeup date for the contest has been announced. The Mets next play in Washington on Aug. 25 when the two teams start a three game series.
FirstData Field in Port St. Lucie during March, 2017 (Credit: Cerrone, MetsBlog)
The Mets have traded prospect Milton Ramos to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for international signing bonus pool space. 
JRSportBrief: Cespedes hurting 00:01:51
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR asks if Yoenis Cespedes will ever be able to stay healthy for the Mets.

Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes is back in the lineup for Wednesday night's game against the Nationals after missing Tuesday's game due to hamstring cramps.

Cespedes limped off the field with hamstring cramps on Monday in Washington, D.C. after allowing Ryan Raburn's walk-off single to fall in the bottom of the ninth inniing during the Mets' 3-2 loss to the Nationals.

Mets manager Terry Collins said after Monday's game that Cespedes would undergo treatment.
FirstData Field in Port St. Lucie during March, 2017 (Credit: Cerrone, MetsBlog)
Right-hander Chris Flexen is making up for time lost at the beginning of the season.

Drafted by the Mets in the 14th round in 2012 and handed an over-slot signing bonus to keep him from enrolling at Arizona State, Flexen did not get started this season until May 17. That's because he underwent surgery during spring training to clean out bone chips in a knee.

After making three starts with Class A St. Lucie, Flexen then tossed a seven-inning shutout in his Double-A debut on June 7. He is now 3-1 with a 1.69 ERA in four starts since joining Binghamton.

In his last start, Flexen retired the opening 14 batters before surrendering a solo home run. That proved the lone baserunner that Flexen allowed while striking out 10 in six innings.
Apr 19, 2016; Cespedes (52) celebrates with Conforto (30) after hitting a home run. Credit: Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
In an effort to continue giving themselves a chance to win this season, but also work on improving the roster for next season, I wonder if the Mets will consider acquiring a pending free agent, such as Rangers C Jonathan Lucroy or Pirates OF Andrew McCutchen.

I realize this reads counterintuitively, and could possibly be foolish. However, in the event the Mets are considering signing Lucroy or trading for McCutchen this winter, is there a benefit to acquiring them and learning now how they handle New York? 

For instance, if the Mets have no interest in retaining, say, Lucas Duda, Jay Bruce, Curtis Granderson, and Asdrubal Cabrera, could they trade some of these guys for a collection of so-so prospects, which would add depth to the farm system and make it easier to trade for a player like McCutchen or Lucroy?

Teams set up to sell usually dump their higher-priced, pending free agents for high quality prospects, most of whom they intend to keep, nurture and use during future seasons. However, the Mets intend to compete for a World Series in 2018, and they still believe they can put up a fight in 2017...
Jul 4, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; New York Mets shortstop Jose Reyes (7) flies out to center in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Patrick McDermott-USA TODAY Sports (Patrick McDermott)
After winning seven of eight games, the Mets have lost three in a row, including two games this week to the Nationals that dropped them to 11 losses back of the Nationals in the NL East. 

The Mets are again seven games below .500, eight losses back of the final Wild Card spot and 7-21 against teams over .500. There are 79 games left in the season, 26 days until the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline and four games remaining until the three-day All Star break next week.
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 7/4/17 00:03:02
Ron Darling and Gary Cohen break down the Mets' 11-4 loss to the Washington Nationals.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Seth Lugo allowed season highs of six runs and 10 hits over five innings. The right-hander walked two and struck out three to lose for the first time in seven starts on the road.

2) Jose Reyes led off the game with his seventh home run. Rene Rivera had a solo blast and Jay Bruce hit a two-run homer in the ninth to account for the Mets' offense. Brandon Nimmo singled three times and T.J. Rivera had two hits before leaving the game to start the bottom of the seventh.
The Ford Five: Mets' defense 00:02:06
SNY.tv takes a look at the Mets' five best defensive plays from the month of June.

SNY.tv takes a look at the Mets' five best defensive plays from the month of June.
(Lynne Sladky)
(Lynne Sladky)

The Mets (38-44) will take on the Nationals in the second game of their series in Washington on Tuesday at 11:05 a.m. on SNY. 

The Mets are coming off a tough loss to the Nationals on Monday night.

Who is starting today for the Mets? 

RHP Seth Lugo (3.55ERA/4.41FIP/1.34WHIP) has won his last two starts and three of his last four. He allowed three runs over six innings in his last start against the Marlins. Lugo has pitched at least 5 2/3 innings in his four starts since returning from the DL.

 
New York Mets pitcher Seth Lugo (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets pitcher Seth Lugo (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

The Mets have lost back-to-back games following a four-game winning streak to drop six games below .500 and eight games behind the Rockies in the Wild Card race. They have five more games until the All-Star break.

What's Next

Seth Lugo (3-1, 3.55 ERA) and the Mets face Joe Ross (4-3, 5.12 ERA) and the Nationals on Tuesday at 11:05 a.m. in the second game of a three-game series at Nationals Park.
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 7/3 00:03:03
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 3-2 loss to the Washington Nationals.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Ryan Raburn blooped a game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth off Fernando Salas to give the Nationals a 3-2 win. Paul Sewald and Josh Edgin put two runners on via walks before Salas entered. Yoenis Cespedes limped off the field after his failed attempt to catch Raburn's hit with what Terry Collins labeled a hamstring cramp.

2) Curtis Granderson launched a pinch-hit, game-tying two-run homer on an 0-2 count off the Nationals' Matt Albers with two outs in the ninth and the Mets trailing 2-0.
A general view of the catchers gear (Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)
A general view of the catchers gear (Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)

Mets minor-league pitcher Logan Taylor suffered a concussion after he was attacked and robbed by a homeless man while walking down the street Saturday in Salt Lake City, the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Betsy Helfand reports.

Joshua Cruz, 33, was arrested Saturday after he allegedly demanded Taylor's wallet and hit Taylor over the back of the head with a tire iron, according to Helfand.

Las Vegas 51s manager Pedro Lopez told Helfand that Taylor received six or seven staples put in the back of his head and said Taylor would go on the disabled list and see a doctor.

"It's in the hands of the police now and we can't comment further," the Mets said in a statement, according to Helfand.
(Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports)
The Mets (38-43) begin a six-game road trip, first with NL East-leading Nationals (48-34) at Nationals Park on Monday at 6:05 p.m. on SNY. 

The Mets took two of three games over the weekend against the Phillies. They are winners of four of their last five. 

Who is starting today for the Mets? 

LHP Steven Matz (2.67 ERA/4.99 FIP, 1.07 WHIP) who earned the win in his last start against the Marlins. He didn't allow a run while striking out four and walking one in seven innings. 
New York Mets center fielder Curtis Granderson (Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets center fielder Curtis Granderson (Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports)

Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson is not in the lineup for the second straight game with hip tightness.

Granderson, who was not able to swing a bat prior to Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies, complained of pain Sunday morning.

"We are trying to find out how it occurred and Curtis doesn't have any idea," manager Terry Collins told reporters on Monday.
The Ford Five: Mets offense 00:02:16
SNY.tv takes a look at the Mets' 5 best offensive plays from the month of June.

SNY.tv takes a look at the Mets' 5 best offensive plays from the month of June.
First Data's Veteran of the Game 00:01:19
Mets pitcher Steven Matz presents First Data's Veteran of the Game honors to US Army Capt. Joseph P. Quinn.

Mets pitcher Steven Matz presents First Data's Veteran of the Game honors to US Army Capt. Joseph P. Quinn.

Click here to see all of the veterans the Mets honor throughout the season.
Jim's front office scenarios 00:02:58
Jim Duquette delivers three scenarios for the Mets' front office as the trade deadline nears and the Mets have started to improve.

The Mets have won seven of their last nine games to move to five games below .500 and seven losses back of the second wild-card spot, but still nine losses back of the Nationals in the NL East.

There are six games left before the All-Star break, 28 days until the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline and 81 games left in the season.

What's Next

The Mets begin a three-game series in Washington, DC, against the Nationals on Monday. 

Steven Matz (2-1, 2.67 ERA) will start for the Mets tonight opposite Stephen Strasburg (9-2, 3.51 ERA) at 6:05 p.m.
New York Mets left fielder Michael Conforto celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fifth inning at Citi Field. (Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports Images)
Michael Conforto was officially named a member of the NL's All-Star team Sunday.

He is the only player from his team to make the squad.

"It's a dream come true," Conforto told reporters Sunday. "It was a pretty cool moment for me this morning finding out. A lot of hard work went into it."
New York Mets' Curtis Granderson heads to second base after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
Curtis Granderson was held out of the lineup on Sunday due to hip tightness.

Granderson complained of pain befoe the game, after which manager Terry Collins informed reporters that Granderson was unavailable during the game because he could not swing a bat.

Collins said before the game that he's not sure whether Granderson will be able to play Monday.
Cadillac Post Game Extra 00:03:29
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 7-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Rafael Montero allowed four runs -- all in the second inning -- over a career-high 6 1/3 innings. The right-hander allowed eight hits and two walks with six strikeouts. Five of the hits came during Philadelphia's four-run second.

2) T.J. Rivera supplied the only offense for the Mets with a solo homer in the fifth, his fourth of the season and second in as many games. Matt Reynolds singled as a pinch-hitter in the eighth for New York's other hit.
The Mets (38-42) will search for a sweep of the Phillies (26-53) on Sunday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field on SNY.

The Mets won game one of the series, 2-1, thanks to Jacob deGrom's Friday evening outing, while they took game two on Saturday, 7-6, as Asdrubal Cabrera hit a go-ahead homer to complete a seventh inning rally.
Alderson watches players take batting practice in Port St. Lucie, Fla (Credit: Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)
The Mets have signed Ronny MauricioAdrian Hernandez and Stanley Consuegra, three international prospects, to contracts on Sunday morning.
Collins, Cabrera, Wheeler on win 00:05:02
Terry Collins, Asdrubal Cabrera and Zack Wheeler explain how the Mets were able to battle back and beat the Phillies, 7-6.

The Mets have won four straight games and seven of their last eight. With their win on Saturday, they have now won three straight games at home for the first time this season.

What's Next

The Mets (38-42) will try to sweep the Phillies (26-53) in their series finale today at 1 p.m. on SNY.

Rafael Montero (1-4, 5.63 ERA, 1.94 WHIP) will try to build from his most recent outing, when he allowed just one run against the Giants.  Nick Pivetta (1-4, 5.40 ERA 1.67 WHIP) will start for the Phillies and face the Mets for the first time in his career. In his most recent start, he allowed six runs on seven hits in less than three innings.
( Adam Hunger)
( Adam Hunger)

Zack Wheeler lasted just 3.2 innings and the bullpen allowed four runs in relief, but the Mets' pitching staff was bailed out by a seven-run effort by the offense in the team's 7-6 win over the Phillies on Saturday.

Wheeler tossed three scoreless innings to start the game, but would never make it through what became a sloppy fourth inning by the Mets. T.J. Rivera's throwing error put a runner on base, and Wheeler walked two batters in a row. The Phillies scored on a fielder's choice and Wheeler committed an error of his own before allowing another single, which sent the Mets to the bullpen early.
( Adam Hunger)
The Mets offense fueled a key seventh-inning rally on Saturday, scoring four runs to overcome a 6-3 deficit in the team's 7-6 win over the Phillies.

T.J. Rivera led off the seventh with a solo home run and Wilmer Flores hit a pinch-hit RBI single later in the inning. With two runs already in, Asdrubal Cabrera hit the team's second home run of the inning -- a two-run homer -- to give the Mets a 7-6 lead.

Cabrera's home run, his eighth of the year, marked the fifth time this season that he hit a home run that either tied the game or gave the Mets the lead. He also has eight home runs in his 27 games against the Phillies since joining the Mets.

 
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 7/1 00:03:20
Ron Darling and Gary Cohen break down the Mets' 7-6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Asdrubal Cabrera's two-out, two-run homer capped a four-run seventh for the Mets, who began the inning trailing, 6-3. T.J. Rivera started the offensive explosion with a solo home run and Wilmer Flores added an RBI single. Jose Reyes had an RBI double in the second and Lucas Duda gave New York a 3-2 lead with his 14th home run of the year, a solo blast in the fourth. Jay Bruce tied the game with an RBI groundout earlier in the frame.

2) Addison Reed secured four outs for his 14th save in 16 chances, working around a leadoff double in the ninth. He entered the game with a man on first and two outs in the eighth following a 57-minute rain delay.
The Mets (37-42) play the second game of a three-game series against the Phillies (26-52) at Citi Field on Saturday at 4:10 p.m. on SNY.

The Mets took the opening contest, 2-1, on Friday night, as Jacob deGrom earned his eighth win of the season. 

Who is starting today for the Mets? 

RHP Zack Wheeler (5.29 ERA/4.86 FIP/1.54 WHIP), who allowed seven runs -- and three home runs -- in two innings against the Dodgers in his last start before landing on the 10-day disabled list with bicep tendinitis. 
