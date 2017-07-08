The Mets (39-46) will try to take the rubber game of their three-game series with the Cardinals (42-45) on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. ET at Busch Stadium on SNY.

The Mets fell to the Cardinals, 4-1, on Friday and are 11 games behind the first-place Nationals in the NL East. The Mets are 9.5 games back in the wild card race.

The Mets have won lost four of their last five games, but have won three of their last four series. They are 5-3 in rubber games this year.

Mets Cardinals Jose Reyes, SS Matt Carpenter, 2B Michael Conforto, CF Tommy Pham, LF Yoenis Cespedes, LF Dexter Fowler, CF Jay Bruce, RF Jedd Gyorko, 3B Wilmer Flores, 2B Yadier Molina, C Lucas Duda, 1B Stephen Piscotty, RF Rene Rivera, C Luke Voit, 1B Matt Reynolds, 3B Paul DeJong, SS Steven Matz, P Lance Lynn, P

Who is starting today for the Mets?

Steven Matz (2-1, 2.12 ERA) will start for the Mets. He has pitched seven innings in each of his last two starts and has lowered his ERA to 2.12.

Who is starting today for the Cardinals?

Lance Lynn (6-6, 3.87 ERA) will start for the Cardinals. Lynn has suffered a loss in three of his last four starts.

Jay Bruce has hit a home run in three consecutive games... TJ Rivera has a eight game hitting streak and is hitting .369 in his last 21 games... Jose Reyes is hitting .412 with four oubles, a triple, and two homers in his last 10 games.