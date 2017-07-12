The Mets (39-47) return from the All-Star break as they open a three-game series against the Rockies (52-39) at Citi Field on Friday night at 7:10 on SNY.

The Mets trail the Nationals by 11 losses for first place in the N.L. East and trail the Rockies by 8.0 losses for the second Wild Card.

The Mets have posted winning records in the second half each of the last three seasons. ... The Mets have lost five of their last six games. ... The Rockies won the first six games against the Mets in 2016 before the Mets won the season finale.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

RHP Jacob deGrom (3.65 ERA/3.97 FIP, 1.22 WHIP), who allowed four runs on eight hits (including four home runs) while walking none and striking out five in 7.0 innings last Friday against the Cardinals.

DeGrom has a 1.62 ERA over his last five starts. He has a career-high six double-digit strikeout games so far this season. 

Who is starting tonight for the Rockies?

RHP Jon Gray (3.75 ERA/3.61 FIP, 1.,46 WHIP), who allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits while walking one and striking out five in 5 2/3 innings against the Reds during his last start.

He has 24 strikeouts in 24.0 innings (five starts) this season.

Jay Bruce is tied for fourth in the N.L. and ninth in the majors with 23 HR. ... Addison Reed has allowed two runs since May 29 (17.0 innings). ... Curtis Granderson has six HR and 13 RBI over his last 15 games.

Mets GM Sandy Alderson said it's unlikely the team will trade RHP Jacob deGrom and other players under control beyond this season.

"This is not teardown situation," Alderson said on Friday. "We're not looking to rebuild."

The Astros have called the Mets to inquire about the availability of deGrom, reports Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.
Mets RHPs Noah Syndergaard (torn lat) and Matt Harvey (scapula) are close to beginning throwing programs, GM Sandy Alderson said on Friday.

Syndergaard has been out since April 30 due to a torn lat and had has been pain-free since last month. However, he said at the time that he wanted to be extra cautious due to the nature of his injury.

The 24-year-old Syndergaard, who is on the 60-day disabled list, has a 3.29 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with two walks and 32 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings (five starts) this season.
Mets GM Sandy Alderson said on Friday that he would be willing to make a trade with the Yankees.

The Mets and Yankees haven't made a player-for-player trade since 2004, when Mike Stanton was traded for Felix Heredia. RH reliever Gonzalez Germen was traded from the Mets to the Yankees in 2014 in exchange for cash considerations.

The Yankees have interest in LH reliever Jerry Blevinsaccording to Joel Sherman of the NY Post, and are reportedly interested in acquring additional late-inning relief help and a first baseman -- even though they just dealt for Brewers minor league 1B Garrett Cooper.
"Circumstances have to be right" for the Mets to call up SS prospect Amed Rosario and 1B prospect Dominic Smith, Mets GM Sandy Alderson said on Friday.

"Right now, we think the best thing for the both of them is to continue to play in Las Vegas" until the Mets' situation (regarding being in or out of the postseason race) "clarifies itself," Alderson said.

When asked whether Rosario would improve the team, Alderson referred to Jose Reyes, whose recent play the GM praised.
Jul 13, 2017; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; St. Lucie Mets designated hitter Tim Tebow (15) connects for a walk off solo home run to defeat the against the Daytona Tortugas at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Jul 13, 2017; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; St. Lucie Mets designated hitter Tim Tebow (15) connects for a walk off solo home run to defeat the against the Daytona Tortugas at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

Mets GM Sandy Alderson said on Friday that he cannot foresee OF prospect Tim Tebow getting a September call-up.

Tebow hit a solo walk-off home run for Single-A St. Lucie on Thursday night in the team's 1-0 win over Daytona.

The home run came in the seventh and final inning in the second game of a doubleheader. With the home run, Tebow extended his hitting streak to 11 games. 
Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith undoubtedly will make their major league debuts during the second half of this season with the Mets -- even if the opportunity may be limited to a September call-up in Smith's case, assuming Lucas Duda remains healthy and is not traded.

Which other Mets farmhands may debut during the second half? You're going to be disappointed with the answer.

With Triple-A Las Vegas filled with journeymen as well as farmhands who already have had some experience in the majors (Kevin PlaweckiGavin CecchiniMatt ReynoldsTyler Pill), don't look for a wave of new faces in Flushing the remainder of 2017 -- that is, unless trades later this month bring back near-MLB-ready prospects.
Former Mets manager Bobby Valentine was asked on Friday about the potential of managing the team next season.

"I don't think so. I think that's a fantasy idea," Valentine said when asked by Joe Benigno and Evan Roberts during an appearance on WFAN.

"It's a young man's game," Valentine continued. "The players want a younger guy. The GMs want a guy that isn't going to say, 'No,' because he has his own ideas. And that's not me."
RHP Bartolo Colon, who signed a minor league deal with the Twins last week after being released by the Braves, said he was surprised no Mets players reached out to him while he was a free agent.

"I [was] surprised," Colon said through an interpreter on Thursday, according to the NY Post. "I have a lot of friends with the Mets, and none of the players called me to see if I could come back with the Mets."

"The only reason that I [chose] the Twins was because of (Ervin) Santana," Colon said. "He's a close friend, best I have on the team. He talked to [me], and convinced me to go to the Twins."
The Mets (39-47) will return from the All-Star break 11 losses behind the first-place Nationals in the NL East and 8.0 losses behind the Rockies for the second Wild Card.

The Mets will host the Colorado Rockies (52-39) in the first game of a three-game series tonight at 7:10 p.m. at CitiField. 

Jacob deGrom (3.65 ERA, 1.22 WHIP) will aim for his sixth straight win tonight. He allowed four runs in seven innings against the Cardinals on Friday. He will oppose Jon Gray (2-0, 3.75 ERA), who allowed two earned runs in five and 2/3 innings his last time out...
In the middle of a Mets bullpen in constant disarray stands the stalwart Jerry Blevins. The lefty specialist has put up solid numbers in his three years in New York and is an interesting trade candidate for a team looking towards 2018.

Overall, Blevins is having a decent season, though not quite up to last year's exceptional standards. He has a 3.54 ERA, and while his strikeout rate is excellent, his walk rate has jumped to nearly 5.0 per 9 innings.

The caveat is that while it feels as though he has pitched every day (and he does in fact lead baseball with 44 appearances), his 28 innings pitched is still a small sample. And there's every chance his wildness evens out as the season wears on.

As has been the norm throughout his career, Blevins has been absolute murder on lefties. They are managing just a .401 OPS against him this season. Righties, on the other hand, are putting up a whopping 1.175 OPS against, though sample size is a major issue here as well. His career splits are .570/.741 OPS against lefties and righties respectively, which is along the lines of what to expect going forward -- and still quite good for a specialist...
Mets closer Jeurys Familia has started a throwing program as he rehabs from surgery to remove a blood clot from his right shoulder, reports Mike Puma of the NY Post.

Familia underwent surgery in May and it was reported at the time that he was in danger of missing the remainder of the season.

Before suffering the injury, Familia had a 3.86 ERA and 1.61 WHIP with 10 strikeouts and eight walks in 9 1/3 innings (11 appearances). 

He missed the first 15 games of the season while serving a suspension stemming from the alleged domestic violence incident he was involved in during the offseason.
In this week's Meet the MetsCast, comedian Steve Hofstetter and SiriusXM's Rob Brender check in during the All-Star break for a first half wrap, featuring:

  • A quick look at Michael Conforto at the All-Star Game in Miami
  • The best, worst, funniest, saddest, and strangest moments of the first half
  • A few trade deadline ideas
  • And the question…is this the last stand for Terry Collins?

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
The Marlins and Phillies have thrown around a trade idea involving outfielders Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich, per Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal. 

The deal would have the Phillies taking on the deals of both Stanton and Yelich that are a total $339.5 million (Stanton is owed $295 million from 2018-2027, Yelich owed $44.5 million from 2018-2021). The Phillies only have OF Odubel Herrera as a commitment for next season at a mere 3.35 million, meaning they could pick up higher priced assets.

Though he doesn't believe the deal would come to fruition, Rosenthal says the Phillies have discussed the "concept internally." 

The Phillies have not expressed interest in Stanton, but are "vocal" about Yelich. Stanton has had numerous injuries in the past, and would have to waive his no-trade clause in his contract for the deal to pass. Yelich, on the other hand, signed a below-market deal, and the Phillies could get a good bargain considering his recent dip in offensive production.
Wright's future in baseball 00:05:22
Jon and Moose discuss the future of Terry Collins as Mets' manager and the possibility of David Wright being a candidate for the job.

A worn-down Terry Collins candidly disclosed at the end of the last season that 2017 might be his final year managing if he felt health-wise at the end of this season like he did at that time. And given Collins is in the final year of his contract and the Mets are 39-47 at the All-Star break, it's hardly a leap to suggest the Mets will be changing managers during the offseason, while portraying it as Collins' decision.

Assuming that materializes, who are the logical candidates for Sandy Alderson to turn to as manager? 

Bob Geren, Dodgers bench coach

A former manager of the Athletics, Geren was well-regarded by the Mets front office while serving as bench coach in Queens. He opted to take the same role with the Dodgers after the 2015 season in order to be closer to his aging parents and in-laws. Another chance to manage presumably would entice Geren back to the East Coast. "I'm calling it's Bob Geren," one NL executive said when asked which name comes to mind as the next manager for the Mets, assuming Collins steps aside.

Chip Hale, Athletics acting bench coach

Hale returned to Oakland this season after managing the Diamondbacks for two years. He shifted from third base to bench coach with the Athletics last month, when Mark Kotsay took an indefinite leave of absence. Hale, a popular former third base coach for the Mets, was one of four finalists for the Mets job the last time it was vacant. The other finalists at the time: Collins, current Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, and Wally Backman (we think it's pretty safe to suggest Backman won't get an interview this time).
Let Rosario shine like Judge! 00:01:22
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR says the Mets should give Amed Rosario a chance to be a spark plug like Aaron Judge.

Mets shortstop prospect Amed Rosario told Hardball Scoop that he is ready to compete at the major league level in a big market.

"I don't really pay attention to what else is going," Rosario said through a translator. "I just keep focusing on my work and come every day to the field and keep working hard. That's all I can control so that's what I really focus on. Playing in New York though, that's going to be a lot of pressure because of it being a big city, but I'm ready for it."

Rosario, ranked as baseball's third-best prospect by MLB.com, is hitting .327 with a .365 OBP and .474 SLG with seven HR, 16 doubles, seven triples, 16 stolen bases, 55 runs scored, and 52 RBI in 83 games this season for Triple-A Las Vegas.
What comes next for the Mets? 00:02:07
With the second half about to begin, SNY looks at what to expect from the Mets and if they will be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline.

With the second half about to begin, SNY looks at what to expect from the Mets and if they will be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline.

The Mets, who are 39-47, trail the Nationals by 11 losses for first place in the N.L. East, and trail the Rockies by 8.0 losses for the second Wild Card.

Jacob deGrom gets the ball as the Mets open the second half of the season on Friday night at Citi Field against the Rockies.
Mets OF Michael Conforto says he's seen improvement from minor league OF Tim Tebow, currently playing with High-A St. Lucie.

"I actually was down in high-A for a rehab assignment, and I played with him. One thing I'll say about him is he always takes good at-bats," Conforto said, according to Brett Bodner of the NY Daily News. "He's got a good eye, he doesn't chase, and I think really that's half the battle in the game of baseball as far as being a good hitter."

"He's still got a long way to go, but I think I've seen a lot of improvement out of him. From spring to the one day I got to see him when I went down on Thursday (July 6), he looks like a much better player already," Conforto said. "If he just keeps getting better, who knows?"
Quinn Brodey led the Stanford baseball team in batting average (.314), home runs (11) and RBI (51) this past college season. Now, after getting selected in the third round by the Mets last month, Brodey is off to a solid start with the Brooklyn Cyclones.

Through 13 games in the New York-Penn League, Brodey is hitting .283 with three doubles and eight RBI. He has struck out 15 times in 46 at-bats, but also has walked seven times, giving him a .370 on-base percentage.

The 21-year-old outfielder has plenty of familiar faces to make him comfortable during the transition to professional baseball. Three other former Stanford players also are with the Cyclones -- first baseman Matt Winaker, right-hander Chris Viall and hitting coach Sean Ratliff. Stanford had 10 players selected in this year's MLB draft -- one shy of Michigan and Texas for the most of any college program.
While most of the attention this season has been paid to top prospect Amed Rosario, there's another Mets infielder waiting in the wings -- first baseman Dominic Smith.

With Lucas Duda's tenure with the team likely about to come to an end, either via trade or free agency, Smith is presumed to be lined up for a starting role in 2018.

Smith was the Mets' first round pick in the 2013 MLB Draft and he has an unusual profile for the position. Unlike Duda, he is not a power hitter at all. His 14 home runs in Double-A last year were a career high and he has only 36 over 514 professional games.
Both All-Star teams used nine pitchers and limited the opposing team to just one run through nine innings, but Robinson Cano hit the game's decisive home run in the 10th inning on Tuesday night to lead the AL to their fifth straight victory in the MLB All-Star Game. >> Box Score
GEICO SportsNite: Conforto 00:01:54
The Mets' Michael Conforto talks about the amazing experience he had playing in his first All-Star Game.

Michael Conforto went 1-for-2 with a single and a strikeout in his first MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night.

Conforto replaced Marcell Ozuna in left field in the sixth inning, and an inning later he caught Avisail Garcia's line drive. In the bottom of the seventh, he lifted a bloop single into center field to pick up his first hit as an All-Star.

In his next at-bat, with the game tied in the ninth, Conforto struck out with two runners in scoring position to send the game into extra innings.
Michael Conforto speaks from ASG 00:06:06
Michael Conforto joins the show to discuss his Midsummer classic experience in Miami as the Mets' lone All-Star in 2017.

Michael Conforto joins the show to discuss his Midsummer classic experience in Miami as the Mets' lone All-Star in 2017.
The All-Star Game takes place tonight at Marlins Park in Miami, with Michael Conforto representing the Mets in his first All-Star appearance.

There have been plenty of memorable Mets moments at the All-Star Game since Richie Ashburn was the team's first representative in 1962, when President John F. Kennedy threw out the first pitch before the game in Washington, D.C.

Here are the top five...
Conforto on career so far 00:02:36
As he makes his first All-Star appearance, Michael Conforto looks back on his early struggles and success with the New York Mets.

As he makes his first All-Star appearance, Michael Conforto looks back on his early struggles and success with the Mets.

The 24-year-old Conforto, who spent much of last season in the minors after a strong debut in 2015, is hitting .284 with a .403 OBP and .542 SLG with 14 HR, 14 doubles, and 41 RBI in 70 games this season.

Conforto expects to enter Tuesday night's game in the sixth inning and receive one or two at-bats, reports Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.
Let Rosario shine like Judge! 00:01:22
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR says the Mets should give Amed Rosario a chance to be a spark plug like Aaron Judge.

In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR says the Mets should give Amed Rosario a chance to be a spark plug like Aaron Judge.

The 21-year-old Rosario is hitting .327 with a .365 OBP and .474 SLG with seven HR, 16 doubles, seven triples, and 16 stolen bases this season for Triple-A Las Vegas.

He played in the Futures Game on Sunday during All-Star Weekend and said he's 100 percent ready for the majors.
The Mets are home run machines this year -- on both sides of the ball. Mets batters are on pace for a whopping 243 bombs in 2017, which would shatter the prior record of 218, set all the way back in…2016. Not to be outdone, their pitchers are on pace for 230 home runs allowed, which would dwarf the record held by the infamously hapless 1962 Mets.

The Mets are far from alone in seeing this spike in home runs. Teams across MLB are watching home run totals skyrocket and the league is on pace to surpass the single-season home run record -- set in 2000 during the peak of the steroid era -- by a wide margin. Home run rates have increased across the league every year since 2014 and there's no indication that's going to slow down anytime soon.

And it's affecting unexpected names as well. Jacob deGrom has allowed 18 home runs this season, the same number allowed by Clayton Kershaw (already his career high). Johnny CuetoJulio Teheran, and Gerrit Cole have allowed even more and are all looking at new personal records...
GEICO SportsNite: Mets' moves 00:02:45
Jim Duquette gives his take on whether the Mets should be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline.

Mets OF Jay Bruce disagreed with manager Terry Collins, who said after Sunday's loss to the Cardinals that the team hasn't been playing with much energy.

"We've got to get some energy back," Collins said, according to Newsday. "We're not playing with much energy now, and I'm hoping that the rest will help out."

"We're not hitting, we're not pitching," Collins added. "When you don't pitch, the games are ugly. When you don't hit, they look even worse."
GEICO SportsNite: Conforto 00:01:58
Mets All-Star Michael Conforto is savoring every minute of his experience in Miami.

New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto said he is feeling healthy and enjoying his first All-Star experience as the team's only player to be named an All-Star this year.

"I'm definitely enjoying it," Conforto said, according to ESPN's Peter Lawrence-Riddell. "It's all brand new to me. Being around these guys is pretty awesome. It's a dream come true. To be amongst these guys is pretty special to me."

The 24-year-old Conforto is hitting .284 with 14 home runs and 41 RBIs through 70 games this season. While he is the only Met to be in Miami, he said he hoped Jacob deGrom, who is 9-3 with a 3.65 ERA in 17 starts this season, and Jay Bruce, who has a .266/.334/.538 batting line with 23 home runs and 59 RBIs, would be All-Stars this season.
Where is Amed Rosario? 00:02:22
Jon Hein and Dan Graca wonder why the Mets have yet to call up top prospect Amed Rosario.

The Mets have the worst infield defense in baseball, as measured by Defensive Runs Saved (DRS), tweeted Mark Simon of ESPN.

The Mets' -32 DRS are far worse than the second-worst team on the list (the Padres), who have -22 DRS.

Using the Defensive Runs Saved metric, the Cubs -- with 46 DRS -- have the best infield defense in baseball.
Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard, on the 60-day disabled list due to a torn lat, could potentially return quicker if the Mets start out by using him in the bullpen, pitching coach Dan Warthen suggested to Newsday.

"If we decide we want to go get Syndergaard back earlier but use him as a one-inning guy, we'll all talk about that," Warthen said on Sunday.

Syndergaard, who is expected to begin a throwing program within the next two weeks, last pitched out of the bullpen in 2016, when he made one relief appearance.

He didn't make any relief appearances during the regular season in 2015, but came out of the bullpen during Game 5 of the NLDS against the Dodgers, striking out two batters and walking one in a scoreless inning.
Mets shortstop Amed Rosario went 0-for-2 while catcher Tomas Nido drove in two runs for the World team in Sunday's Futures Game at Marlins Park.

Rosario, Baseball America's No. 4 prospect in its midseason top 100 list, struck out in both of his at-bats as the World lost to the U.S., 7-5. The 21-year-old shortstop has a .327/.365/.474 batting line with seven home runs, 52 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 83 games with Triple-A Las Vegas.
Can the Mets go on a run? 00:03:48
Mets Insider takes a look at how the team can make a run in the second half of the season

The Mets will open the second half by starting Jacob deGrom on Friday, Seth Lugo on Saturday and Steven Matz on Sunday when they face the Colorado Rockies next weekend.

DeGrom, who is 9-3 with a 3.65 ERA, has won each of hs last five starts, recording a 1.62 ERA and striking out 36 batters in 39 innings.

Lugo is 3-2 with a 4.59 ERA in six appearances (five starts) since he made his season debut in mid-June. 
In this week's Meet the MetsCast, MetsBlog's Matthew Cerrone, comedian Steve Hofstetter and SiriusXM's Rob Brender answer questions about the rest of this season, including...

  • Should the Mets re-sign Bartolo Colon, who was DFA'd by the Braves?
  • Who on the Mets is worthy of an All Star appearance?
  • Whose had a worse year? Mr. Met? Mets? Jets? Knicks? Harvey? Reyes?
  • What can the Mets get in trade for Curtis Granderson?

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...
An X-ray on Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo's partially collapsed lung revealed less air in his chest cavity, according to the New York Post's Mike Puma.

Nimmo, who went on the disabled list Saturday afternoon, complained about how he felt following New York's series in St. Louis and went to the hospital for further evaluations. He told reporters on Saturday he didn't know exactly what caused the partially collapsed lung.

"To be honest, there is no real cause," manager Terry Collins said, according to NJ.com's Abbey Mastracco. "It just happens. The doctors said there are certain athletes where once in a while, it just happens. It's not caused by anything except it just pops up once in a while." 
Cadillac Post Game Extra 00:03:43
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 6-0 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

 

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Steven Matz suffered through his worst start of the season, allowing five runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. In his sixth start since returning from the disabled list, Matz walked one, struck out one and allowed two home runs.
The Mets (39-46) will try to take the rubber game of their three-game series with the Cardinals (42-45) on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. ET at Busch Stadium on SNY.

The Mets fell to the Cardinals, 4-1, on Friday and are 11 games behind the first-place Nationals in the NL East. The Mets are 9.5 games back in the wild card race.

Mets Cardinals
Jose Reyes, SS Matt Carpenter, 2B
Michael Conforto, CF Tommy Pham, LF
Yoenis Cespedes, LF Dexter Fowler, CF
Jay Bruce, RF  Jedd Gyorko, 3B
Wilmer Flores, 2B Yadier Molina, C
Lucas Duda, 1B Stephen Piscotty, RF
Rene Rivera, C Luke Voit, 1B
Matt Reynolds, 3B Paul DeJong, SS
Steven Matz, P Lance Lynn, P
After losing over two months of the season to a somewhat mysterious elbow injury, Steven Matz's return has been a much-needed salve to a beleaguered rotation.

Coming off a scoreless effort in Washington, Matz dropped his ERA to 2.12 -- a career best -- and continued a season-long streak of starts of six or more innings pitched.

However, there may still be concerns ahead for Matz, the most notable of which is a huge drop in his strikeout rate. He's notched less than six strikeouts per 9.0 innings, well below league average, and nearly three full strikeouts lower than his 2015 and 2016 rates. His swinging strike rate is way down and contact rate is way up. In short, he's not fooling anyone. When he does throw out of the zone, he gets few chases and a lot of contact.

Part of this inability to miss bats may be a result of a very different pitch distribution. He's throwing hardly any sliders and when he does throw them he's averaging 2 miles per hour less than in prior years. Instead, his curveball usage has soared -- nearly a quarter of the pitches he has thrown all year have been curveballs -- despite the fact that his curveball isn't as sharp or effective as in prior years...
Cadillac Post Game Extra 00:03:19
Keith Hernandez and Gary Cohen break down the Mets' 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Zack Wheeler allowed two runs and eight hits over six innings in his best start in over a month. The right-hander walked one and struck out five, but did allow a solo homer to Paul DeJong, the sixth he's allowed in his last 12 2/3 innings.

2) T.J. Rivera had three hits and Jay Bruce homered for the third straight game to account for the Mets' only run. He and Jose Reyes both finished with two hits. Travis d'Arnaud popped out with two runners on in the seventh and Lucas Duda and Reyes flied out with a pair on in the ninth.
The Mets (39-45), who took game one of the series on Friday evening, will play the second of three matchups against the Cardinals (41-45) on Saturday at 4:10 p.m. ET at Busch Stadium.

The Mets beat the Cardinals 6-5 on Friday behind the start from Jacob deGrom and two home runs from Jose Reyes and Jay Bruce.

New York is 9.5 games out of the second wild card slot and 9.5 games out of first place in the NL East.

 
The Mets have placed OF Brandon Nimmo on the disabled list with a partially collapsed lung and activated Michael Conforto from the disabled list.
The Mets' use of advanced analytics and data was one of the reasons the team stuck with Curtis Granderson when he was struggling badly earlier this season.

Granderson, who was hitting just .122 in early-May, was "tremendously unlucky" on batting average on balls he put in play (BABIP), assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler said recently, according to SportTechie.

"He was really pretty good," Roessler said last week at the SABR convention. "You try to use that to keep their confidence up and keep them in the right frame of mind."
The Mets won the series opener against the Cardinals as they move to five games below .500. They are nine losses back of the Wild Card with two games remaining before the All-Star Break.

What's Next...

The Mets play the second game of a three-game series with the Cardinals tonight at 4:10 p.m. in St. Louis.

Zack Wheeler (3-5 5.01 ERA) will start for the Mets. His last start was his first since returning from a 10-day DL stint with right bicep tendinitis. He will face Adam Wainwright (9-5, 5.48 ERA), who has won back-to-back starts. 
Cadillac Post Game Extra 00:02:49
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 6-5 road win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Jacob deGrom won his fifth consecutive start despite allowing a career-high four home runs. Both sets were back-to-back shots and came in the third and fourth innings. DeGrom surrendered eight hits, struck out five and didn't walk a batter for the first time since June 7, 2016, a span of 31 starts.

2) Jay Bruce went 3-for-5 with his 22nd homer and one of the Mets' four doubles. Jose Reyes homered and doubled, and T.J. Rivera drove in two runs on a double and a hit-by-pitch. Travis d'Arnaud had an RBI single and Curtis Granderson doubled in a run.
Former Mets RHP Bartolo Colon signed a minor league deal with the Minnesota Twins.

The Mets are among three or four teams Colon is considering, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.

After the signing, GM Sandy Alderson said, "We made a strong effort to re-sign Bartolo. But he decided to go elsewhere."
