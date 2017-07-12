The Mets (39-47) return from the All-Star break as they open a three-game series against the Rockies (52-39) at Citi Field on Friday night at 7:10 on SNY.

The Mets trail the Nationals by 11 losses for first place in the N.L. East and trail the Rockies by 8.0 losses for the second Wild Card.

The Mets have posted winning records in the second half each of the last three seasons. ... The Mets have lost five of their last six games. ... The Rockies won the first six games against the Mets in 2016 before the Mets won the season finale.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets?

RHP Jacob deGrom (3.65 ERA/3.97 FIP, 1.22 WHIP), who allowed four runs on eight hits (including four home runs) while walking none and striking out five in 7.0 innings last Friday against the Cardinals.

DeGrom has a 1.62 ERA over his last five starts. He has a career-high six double-digit strikeout games so far this season.

Who is starting tonight for the Rockies?

RHP Jon Gray (3.75 ERA/3.61 FIP, 1.,46 WHIP), who allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits while walking one and striking out five in 5 2/3 innings against the Reds during his last start.

He has 24 strikeouts in 24.0 innings (five starts) this season.

Jay Bruce is tied for fourth in the N.L. and ninth in the majors with 23 HR. ... Addison Reed has allowed two runs since May 29 (17.0 innings). ... Curtis Granderson has six HR and 13 RBI over his last 15 games.

