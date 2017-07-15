The Mets (40-47) will look to take the second game of a three-game set against the Rockies on Saturday evening (7:10 p.m. ET) at Citi Field.

The Yankees (45-42) will play game two of their three-game set against the Red Sox (51-39) on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. ET at Fenway Park.

Rockies Mets Charlie Blackmon, CF Michael Conforto, CF DJ LeMahieu, 2B Asdrubal Cabrera, 2B Nolan Arenado, 3B Yoenis Cespedes, LF Gerardo Parra, 1B Jay Bruce, RF Raimel Tapia, LF TJ Rivera, 3B Carlos Gonzalez, RF Lucas Duda, 1B Trevor Story, SS Jose Reyes, SS Tony Wolters, C Travis d'Arnaud, C Tyler Chatwood, P Seth Lugo, RHP



The Mets trail the Nationals by 12 games for first place in the NL East and trail the Rockies by 9.5 games for the second Wild Card spot.

The Mets are 9-6 in their last 15 games. ... The Mets have posted winning records in the second half in each of the last three years. ... They have four games this year with 19 or more hits.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets?

RHP Seth Lugo (4.59 ERA, 1.47 WHIP) had two straight outings where he struggled to last longer than five innings.

He pitched just three innings, giving up two hits and one run against the Cardinals on July 9, and pitched just five innings, giving up 10 hits and six runs versus the Nationals.

Who is starting tonight for the Rockies?

RHP Tyler Chatwood (4.42 ERA, 1.42 WHIP) gave up eight hits and three runs in his last outing, a match-up against the Reds on July 6.

Chatwood hasn't had a quality start since giving up only two runs and five hits in six innings versus the Giants.

Jay Bruce is tied for fourth in the NL and tied for ninth in the majors with 23 homers. ... T.J. Rivera has a hit in a career-best nine straight games. ... Jose Reyes is hitting .395 with five doubles, one triple, two home runs and six RBI in his last 12 games.

