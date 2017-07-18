The Mets (41-50) play the third game of a four-game series against the Cardinals (46-47) on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field on SNY.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets?

RHP Jacob deGrom (3.48 ERA/3.74 FIP, 1.18 WHIP), who is looking for his seventh straight win. He allowed two runs, one earned on four hits while striking out 11 and walking one in eight innings against the Rockies in his last start.

DeGrom has a 1.53 ERA over his last six starts and has a 2.03 ERA in 47 career starts at Citi Field. DeGrom's career home ERA is second-best in the majors since 2014, behind only Clayton Kershaw, who has a 1.72 ERA at Dodger Stadium.

Who is starting tonight for the Cardinals?

RHP Mike Leake (3.14 ERA/3.99 FIP, 1.20 WHIP), who earned a no-decision in his last start against the Pirates. He allowed two runs on seven hits in five innings.

Mets outfielders have combined to hit 60 home runs -- the second-most in the majors. ... Jay Bruce is tied for fourth in the National League with 24 home runs. ... Lucas Duda is hitting .316 with two home runs since the second half of the season began.

