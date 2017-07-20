The Mets (42-50) go for the split of their four-game series against the Cardinals (46-48) on Wednesday at 12:10 p.m. at Citi Field on SNY.

Follow the game live on SNY Gameday

Who is starting today for the Mets?

RHP Seth Lugo (4.50 ERA/4.08 FIP, 1.45 WHIP), who allowed three runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out five in 6 2/3 innings this past Saturday against the Rockies.

The Mets have won 11 of Lugo's last 13 starts dating back to Aug. 25, 2016, during which Lugo has a 3.49 ERA. Lugo has a 3.09 ERA during his career at Citi Field.

Who is starting today for the Cardinals?

RHP Lance Lynn (3.40 ERA, 1.14 WHIP), who tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing eight hits, walking none and striking out three this past Saturday against the Pirates.

The Mets have hit 26 home runs over their last 16 home games, including 10 multi-home run games. ... Lucas Duda is hitting .368 so far during the second half of the season.

Upcoming schedule...