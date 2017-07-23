The Mets embark on a 10-game road trip beginning with a four-game series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Monday at 10:10 p.m.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

Jacob deGrom (11-3, 3.37 ERA) looks to win his eighth straight start. He has pitched at least seven innings in six of his past seven starts, going 7-0 with a 1.51 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings in that span.

DeGrom is 5-1 with a 4.63 ERA in nine road starts, however he is 6-2 with a 2.27 ERA in 10 starts at Citi Field. He has faced the Padres three times in his MLB career, going 1-1 with a 1.80 ERA.

Who is starting tonight for the Padres?

Clayton Richard (5-10, 5.35 ERA) allowed 11 runs (10 earned) and 14 hits in his last outing against the Colorado Rockies last Wednesday. He is 0-3 with an 8.33 ERA in his last six starts.

In seven career starts against the Mets, Richard is 2-3 with a 4.17 ERA.

The Mets rank second in the National League with 145 home runs as a team. ... Outfielder Michael Conforto is hitting .350 with five home runs and 11 RBIs since the All-Star break. ... As a team, New York has the eighth-highest batting average (.273) among NL teams in the second half. The Padres (.291) rank fifth.
Tags: Jacob deGrom, San Diego Padres
(Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports)
(Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports)

The non-waiver trade deadline is exactly one week away. And given the Mets are still plodding along at 45-51 and trail by double digits in the division and wild-card races, it's unquestionable they will be sellers.

Who exactly will go? Here's a list of contenders, from most to least likely.

Addison Reed

The Mets made out like bandits acquiring Reed from the Diamondbacks on Aug. 30, 2015, for Miller Diaz and Matt Koch. Reed is poised to become a free agent for the first time this winter, and could get closer-type money. So the Mets undoubtedly will part with him now. The only question: Who closes once he's gone? We suppose Jerry Blevins and Paul Sewald may be the best candidates.

Jay Bruce

The Mets have an extra everyday outfielder, and Bruce's 25 homers ought to be attractive to someone. The Mets seemingly would be willing to give Bruce a qualifying offer after the season, though, to either bring him back on a one-year deal or recoup draft-pick compensation. So clearly the Mets won't be willing to give him away.
Tags: Addison Reed, Asdrubal Cabrera, Curtis Granderson, Jacob deGrom, Jay Bruce, Jerry Blevins, Lucas Duda, Neil Walker, TJ Rivera
Read More
New York Mets pitcher Chris Flexen (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets pitcher Chris Flexen (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Minor league RHP Chris Flexen will be called up from Double-A Binghamton to start Thursday's game against the San Diego Padres in place of Zack Wheeler, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

Flexen, who is 6-1 with a 1.66 ERA in seven starts with Double-A Binghamton, is 32-21 in 78 career minor-league games (74 starts) since the Mets drafted him in the 14th round in 2012. Baseball America ranked him the No. 10 prospect in the organization.

The Mets placed Wheeler on the disabled list on Monday due to a stress reaction in his right arm. They called up RHP Tyler Pill to replace him on the 25-man roster.
Tags: Zack Wheeler
Read More
(Brad Penner)
(Brad Penner)

Mets RHP Zack Wheeler has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a stress reaction in his right arm, the team announced Monday.

RHP Tyler Pill has been called up from Triple-A Las Vegas to take Wheeler's place on the roster.

Wheeler allowed five runs on seven hits while walking four and striking out six in 5.0 innings against the Athletics on Saturday at Citi Field.

The 27-year-old Wheeler, who is in his first season back after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2015, spent time on the DL from June 21 to July 1 due to biceps tendinitis.
Tags: Matt Harvey, Noah Syndergaard, Robert Gsellman, Zack Wheeler
Read More
(Andy Marlin)
(Andy Marlin)

The non-waiver trade deadline is on July 31, with the Mets expected to make a flurry of moves between now and then.

Addison ReedJay BruceLucas DudaAsdrubal Cabrera, and Curtis Granderson, among others, could be on the move this year. 

As we await the Mets' potential moves, here are the five biggest trade deadline deals in team history...
Tags: Yoenis Cespedes, Danny Abriano
Read More
Jul 7, 2017; Reed (43) celebrates with d'Arnaud (18) after a win at Busch Stadium. Credit: Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 7, 2017; Reed (43) celebrates with d'Arnaud (18) after a win at Busch Stadium. Credit: Curry-USA TODAY Sports

As of July 21, there were at least six teams interested in trading for Addison Reed, according to Newsday's Marc Carig, who didn't think any deal was close to being completed at the time.

Teams reportedly interested in Reed...

Dodgers, Nationals, Brewers, Red Sox, and Yankees

Reactions and insight from Matthew Cerrone...

July 24, 2017: It's going to be impossible to predict where Reed ends up being traded, because there are a lot of teams interested and a lot of other pitchers available. That said, he will be getting moved. It has to happen.
Tags: Addison Reed
Read More
Asdrubal Cabrera looks into the crowd after flying out in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Asdrubal Cabrera looks into the crowd after flying out in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

In a July 20 report, Daily News reporter Kristie Ackert said the Mets were seeing only light interest in infielder Asdrubal Cabrera, who can become a free agent at the end of this season.

In late June, Cabrera, 31, began starting games at second base, where he hadn't played on a regular basis since 2014. He is expected to soon be showcased at third base.

The Mets have also been asked about infielder Wilmer Flores and T.J. Rivera. However, according to a July 19 tweet from SNY's Adam Rubin, their asking price has been 'obscene.'
Tags: Asdrubal Cabrera
Read More
(Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)
(Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)

The Mets signed RHP Jonathan Albaladejo to a minor-league deal on Monday, the team announced.

Albaladejo, who last pitched in the majors in 2012, will report to and start for Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

The 34-year-old Albaladejo had seven wins, a 4.44 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings for the Bridgeport Bluefish of the Atlantic League.

In Albaladejo's MLB career, which began in 2007, he went 6-3 with a 4.34 ERA in 66 relief appearances, pitching for the Washington Nationals, New York Yankees and Arizona Diamondbacks.
Read More

This season, thanks to Citi, each time the home run apple goes up at Citi Field, another step is taken in the fight against childhood hunger.

For each Mets home run at Citi Field this season, Citi has pledged to donate $2,000 to No Kid Hungry. Every dollar donated provides 10 healthy meals, meaning each Citi donation provides up to 20,000 meals to kids in need in NYC and throughout the U.S. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/onedollar.
Read More
Mets prospect Amed Rosario and SS Jose Reyes. Credit: USA Today Images
Mets prospect Amed Rosario and SS Jose Reyes. Credit: USA Today Images

Jose Reyes told the NY Post's Ethan Sears that he is excited to see the Mets eventually promote top SS prospect Amed Rosario, despite them playing the same position.

"He's a good friend of mine," Reyes told Sears. "We speak on the phone almost every day, so I'd say we have a very good relationship."

In 87 games with Las Vegas this season, Rosario is hitting .330 with seven home runs and 53 RBI. He had been batting .435 during his last 10 games, after which he's missed roughly a week due to a bruised finger and stomach illness.

According to Reyes, he and Rosario talk more about life than baseball...
Tags: Jose Reyes
Read More
First Data's Veteran of the Game 00:01:18
The Mets and First Data salute Sergeant Robert Reilly of the US Marine Corps.

US Marine Corps Sgt. Robert Reilly was Sunday's First Data Veteran of the Game at Citi Field. 

Click here to see all of the veterans the Mets honor throughout the season.
Read More
Jul 13, 2017; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; St. Lucie Mets designated hitter Tim Tebow (15) connects for a walk off solo home run to defeat the against the Daytona Tortugas at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Jul 13, 2017; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; St. Lucie Mets designated hitter Tim Tebow (15) connects for a walk off solo home run to defeat the against the Daytona Tortugas at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

Mets prospect OF Tim Tebow homered for High-A St. Lucie on Sunday -- his fourth homer since being promoted from Low-A Columbia.

Click below to watch

 
Tags: Tim Tebow
Read More
Michael Conforto (30) fields a single by Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus (not pictured) in the first inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington. (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)
Michael Conforto (30) fields a single by Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus (not pictured) in the first inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington. (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

Michael Conforto has increased his playing time in center field and would not mind playing the position over an extended period, he told the New York Daily News

"I think as long as I can play there, I would definitely enjoy playing there. If you're asking me, I'd love to play out there every day. It'd be awesome," Conforto said Saturday. "But I don't know what the plans are for me or for the team moving forward. I guess from my standpoint all I can do is try to play as well as I can out there, show that I can cover some ground and be effective out there. But I definitely enjoy playing out there, that's for sure. So we'll see what happens."
Tags: Michael Conforto
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: Mets lose 00:00:39
Doug Williams and Jim Duquette discuss how much of an impact Sunday's loss could have on the Mets.

The Mets, who took two of three from the A's this past weekend, have won six of their last 10 games, but remain nine losses back of the Rockies and D-backs for the final NL Wild Card spot.

There are seven days until the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. To win 90 games this season, the Mets must finish the year going 45-21 (.681).
Read More
New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce hits a three-run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Citi Field. (Andy Marlin/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce hits a three-run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Citi Field. (Andy Marlin/USA Today Sports Images)

Outfielder Jay Bruce and infielder Asdrubal Cabrera discussed the possibility they could have played their last games at Citi Field as Mets following Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Oakland Athletics, New York's last home game prior to the July 31 trade deadline.

"The fact being brought up that this could be the last home game for a lot of us here," Bruce said, according to the New York Post's Howie Kussoy, "it's something that's a bit odd, but nothing happens until it happens. We don't know for sure, and we'll just see how it goes."

As the Mets begin a 10-game road trip on Monday -- their next home game is Aug. 4 against the Los Angeles Dodgers -- Bruce and Cabrera have both been the subject of trade rumors as the trade deadline nears.
Tags: Asdrubal Cabrera, Jay Bruce
Read More
(Butch Dill)
(Butch Dill)

Mets prospect Amed Rosario is recovering from a stomach issue that landed him in the hospital on Saturday, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Betsy Helfand.

Rosario was dehydrated and had gastroenteritis, Las Vegas 51s manager Pedro Lopez told Helfand, and the issue was likely related to something Rosario had eaten earlier in the week.

While Rosario, 21, hadn't played since July 17, Lopez said Rosario is feeling better and is expected back in the lineup on Monday. 
Read More
New York Mets relief pitcher Rafael Montero delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Citi Field. (Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets relief pitcher Rafael Montero delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Citi Field. (Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports)

Mets RHP Rafael Montero lost for the third time in his last four starts by allowing a season-high three home runs in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Oakland Athletics at Citi Field.

Montero allowed three runs and seven hits in seven innings, surrendering solo home runs to Marcus Semien in the first inning, Khris Davis in the fourth inning and a tie-breaking shot to Matt Chapman in the seventh inning.

"I need to keep the ball a bit lower," Montero said through an interpreter, according to the New York Post's Brian Lewis. "That's really where I got into some trouble and there was damage done against me. When those home runs occurred it was because I kept the ball too high."
Tags: Rafael Montero, Rene Rivera
Read More
New York Mets second baseman Neil Walker walks to the dugout after striking out in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field. (Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Mets second baseman Neil Walker walks to the dugout after striking out in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field. (Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports Images)

Mets second baseman Neil Walker went 1-for-4 and played seven innings at second base in his second rehab game for Triple-A Las Vegas.

Walker, who has not played since June 14 due to a partially torn hamstring, is set to play nine innings on Monday and Wednesday and be the 51s' designated hitter on Tuesday, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Betsy Helfand.

Prior to going on the disabled list, Walker had a .270/.352/.468 batting line with nine home runs and 33 RBIs in 60 games. He went 1-for-3 and played five innings in his first rehab game on Saturday.
Tags: Neil Walker
Read More
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 7/23 00:03:02
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 3-2 loss to the Oakland Athletics.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Rafael Montero limited the Athletics to two runs through the first six and 2/3 innings, but allowed the decisive go-ahead home run in the seventh inning. He allowed three runs -- all solo home runs -- in seven innings. Fernando Salas and Josh Smoker eached pitched a scoreless inning in relief.

2) The Mets had the tying run on base in the ninth when Wilmer Flores hit a one-out single, but Yoenis Cespedes flied out and Travis d'Arnaud popped out to end the game.

3) Michael Conforto had another multi-hit game and hit his 19th home run of the year in the third inning to put the Mets on the board. Jose Reyes' double in the sixth plated Jay Bruce for the Mets' second and final run of the game. 
Read More

The Mets (45-50) will go for the sweep in the final game of a three-game series with the Athletics (43-54) on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field on WPIX.
Tags: Rafael Montero
Read More
June 3, 2012; Flushing, NY,USA; New York Mets former pitcher John Franco with son JJ Franco after throwing the ceremonial first pitch before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-US PRESSWIRE (Anthony Gruppuso-US PRESSWIRE)
June 3, 2012; Flushing, NY,USA; New York Mets former pitcher John Franco with son JJ Franco after throwing the ceremonial first pitch before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-US PRESSWIRE (Anthony Gruppuso-US PRESSWIRE)

The Mets signed IF J.J. Franco to a minor league deal, reports Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

Franco, 25, is the son of former Mets captain and closer John Franco. He will report to Single-A Columbia. 

Franco has played in 24 games this season between low-A and high-A ball within the White Sox organization, hitting .273 with four doubles and eight RBIs.
Read More

The Mets (45-50) have won four straight games on their current 10-game homestand, but trail the Nationals by 12.5 games in the NL East and the Rockies by 10 games for the second wild card slot.
Read More
New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)

Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard is putting together a new training regimen that will take the place of his previous one that emphasized adding a significant amount of muscle in order to throw heat to opponents.

Syndergaard added 15+ pounds this past offseason, but has not appeared in a game since April 30 because of a partially torn lat muscle on his right side. 

According to the New York Times, while on the disabled list, Syndergaard has made "adjustments" to his workouts and has realized that he hasn't been training "effectively." 
Tags: Noah Syndergaard
Read More
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 7/22 00:03:57
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 6-5 win over the Oakland Athletics.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Down 5-0, the Mets scored four runs in the sixth, tied the game in the eighth, and walked off in the ninth. Jay Bruce put the Mets on the board with a two-run homer in the sixth, Lucas Duda hit a pinch-hit RBI single in the eighth inning to tie the game at 5-5, and Wilmer Flores completed the rally with a walk-off home run in the ninth.

2) Jose Reyes went 2-for-4 with two triples, Travis d'Arnaud went 3-for-3 with an RBI, and Michael Conforto had two hits and an RBI. 

3) Zack Wheeler allowed a home run to the first batter he faced and never recovered. He allowed five runs on seven hits --- including two home runs -- and walked four batters in five innings.  Josh SmokerJosh Edgin, and Hansel Robles combined to pitch four scoreless innings in relief to prevent the Athletics from doing any further damage. Robles earned his sixth win of the year.
Tags: Jay Bruce, Jose Reyes, Lucas Duda, Travis d'Arnaud, Wilmer Flores, Zack Wheeler
Read More
(Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)
(Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Mets second baseman Neil Walker (hamstring tear) went 1-for-3 in a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday.

Walker could return when the Mets play the Padres in San Diego beginning on Monday, manager Terry Collins said earlier this week.

In Walker's absence, Asdrubal Cabrera has shifted to second base with Jose Reyes at shortstop. Cabrera is expected to get time at third base when Walker returns.
Tags: Asdrubal Cabrera, Jose Reyes, Neil Walker
Read More

The Mets (44-50) play the second game of a three-game series against the Athletics (43-53) on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field on SNY.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

RHP Zack Wheeler (4.98 ERA/4.82 FIP, 1.55 WHIP), who has lost back-to-back starts. His last came against the Cardinals where he allowed four runs on seven hits in 5.1 innings. 

Though he has lost his last two starts, Wheeler has improved drastically in July. He is 6-2 with a 3.60 ERA after posting a 9.53 ERA in June.
Tags: Steven Matz
Read More
(Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
(Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

In a long-awaited return from Tommy John surgery, Zack Wheeler has had a season of ups and downs. 

Wheeler's last start was emblematic of his year as a whole. Despite having walked four, he had held the Cardinals scoreless until the sixth inning, when he gave up four runs -- and ultimately took the loss. 

At times, Wheeler has shown glimpses of the promising -- if sometimes frustrating -- hurler he was in 2013 and 2014, but at others he looks overmatched.
Tags: Zack Wheeler, Maggie Wiggin
Read More
Addison by subtraction 00:02:45
The Daily News Live panel discusses what the Mets might be able to get in return for Addison Reed at the trade deadline.

The Dodgers are exploring a possible trade for Mets RHP Addison Reed, per ESPN's Buster Olney. 

Of all the players the Mets have made available via trade, closer Addison Reed is drawing the most interest. 

There are at least six teams -- including the Brewers, Red Sox, and Nationals -- inquiring about a potential trade, according to multiple reports.
Tags: Addison Reed
Read More
GEICO SportsNite: Cespedes 00:02:45
Larry Ridley, Doug Williams and Steve Gelbs break down Yoenis Cespedes' comments on Friday about his desire to go back to Oakland.

The Mets can't win, even when they win.

Michael Conforto launched a pair of two-run homers and Jerry Blevins stranded the bases loaded in the eighth inning en route to a five-out save as the Mets earned their third straight victory by beating Oakland, 7-5, in Friday's series opener at Citi Field. Yet the Twitter topic du jour instead focused on pregame comments from Yoenis Cespedes to the San Francisco Chronicle in which Cespedes expressed his admiration for his initial MLB stomping grounds.

Cespedes, who played for the Athletics from 2012 until getting traded to the Red Sox midway through the 2014 season, said he hoped to finish his career back with Oakland.
Tags: Yoenis Cespedes
Read More

The Mets (44-50) have won three straight games on their current 10-game homestand, but are12.5 games behind the NL East-leading Nationals and 10 games behind the Rockies for the second Wild Card spot in the National League.
Read More
Cadillac Post Game Extra 00:04:09
Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 7-5 win over the Athletics

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Michael Conforto hit a pair of two-run homers and tied his career high with four RBIs. His second home run in the seventh gave the Mets a four-run cushion at the time and proved to be the difference in the game.

2) T.J. Rivera hit a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth and then raced around the bases for a Little League home run when A's third baseman Matt Chapman threw wildly towards second base. Yoenis Cespedes paced the Mets with three hits while Conforto and Rivera each had two for New York.
Tags: Michael Conforto, Steven Matz
Read More
(Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports)
(Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports)

Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes would like to finish his career in Oakland, per San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser.

Cespedes told former A's and current teammate Jerry Blevins that his goal is to ride off into the California sunset when his playing days are over. 

"I wish that happens," Cespedes said. "I told Blevins, 'I don't know how many years I'm going to play, but I'm going to play the last year of my career with Oakland.' I don't know if that's possible or not, but that's my goal."
Tags: Yoenis Cespedes
Read More

The Mets (43-50) open a three-game series against the Athletics (43-52) on Friday at 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field on SNY.

The Mets and Athletics played in the 1973 World Series, which Oakland won in seven games. ... The Mets have hit 28 home runs in their last 17 home games. ... The Mets are fifth in the majors with a .445 slugging percentage.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

LHP Steven Matz (4.58 ERA/5.35 FIP, 1.35 WHIP), who allowed seven runs on nine hits while walking one and striking out two in just 1.0 inning this past Sunday against the Rockies.

He allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings on July 9 against the Cardinals, after having tossed 14.0 scoreless innings over his prior two starts.
Tags: Steven Matz
Read More
Mets most marketable player? 00:03:02
As the trade deadline looms closer, the DNL panel discusses which Mets players could bring the biggest haul to help them compete in 2018.

Curtis Granderson isn't worried about rumors of the Mets potentially trading him, according to NY Daily News' James Miller. 

With Mets expected to be sellers before the trade deadline, Granderson is one of the players producing trade talks. However, he has been around long enough not to pay attention to rumors.

"The biggest thing with the rumors right now is that they're exactly that: just rumors," Granderson said at the New York Public Library Friday as he promoted his Grand Kids Foundation. "The one thing that I tell guys is -- because I've been rumored to be traded a lot of different times over the course of my career and I've only been traded one time and it happened in the offseason -- a lot of my teammates have been rumored to be traded a lot and that never ended up happening, so focus on what you can control."

Granderson is among many Mets players who are set to hit the free agency market following the season (Lucas Duda, Neil Walker, and Addison Reed to name a few). The Mets would prefer to move their valuable assets before they are entirely up for grabs. 
Tags: Curtis Granderson
Read More

SNY's Steve Gelbs and Anthony DiComo of MLB.com were live from the Citi Pavilion today providing the latest updates on the Mets and answering questions from fans.

Click below to watch.
Read More
New York Mets' Lucas Duda checks the path of his third inning, two-run home run in a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, April 25, 2016, in New York. Reds catcher Devin Mesoraco watches. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens (Kathy Willen/AP)
New York Mets' Lucas Duda checks the path of his third inning, two-run home run in a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, April 25, 2016, in New York. Reds catcher Devin Mesoraco watches. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens (Kathy Willen/AP)

Despite acquiring 3B-1B Todd Frazier from the White Sox, the Yankees are still open to trading for a new first baseman, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Earlier this week, Feinsand reported that the Yankees were scouting the Mets at Citi Field, after which they expressed interest 1B Lucas Duda and reliever Addison Reed.

Duda, 31, who is eligible for free agency at the end of this season, is hitting .246 with a .352 OBP, .552 SLG and 17 home runs in 69 games this season for the Mets.

Mets GM Sandy Alderson said July 14 that he's not opposed to trading with the Yankees, despite the two teams not connecting on a player-for-player big-league deal since swapping Mike Stanton for Felix Heredia in 2004.
Tags: Lucas Duda
Read More
Jeep Pitchcast: Lugo's curveball 00:00:25
The Jeep Pitchcast looks at Seth Lugo and how he uses his curveball effectively, being able to throw it for both balls and strikes.

The Jeep Pitchcast looks at Seth Lugo and how he uses his curveball effectively, being able to throw it for both balls and strikes.
Tags: Seth Lugo
Read More
July, 2017: Cabrera celebrates a win with teammates at Citi Field. Credit: Adam Hunger, USA Today
July, 2017: Cabrera celebrates a win with teammates at Citi Field. Credit: Adam Hunger, USA Today

Several teams, including three American League playoff contenders, are interested in acquiring Mets infielder Asdrubal Cabrerasources told New York Post reporter Mike Puma.

Cabrera, who is due roughly $4 million the rest of this season, will move from second to third base when 2B Neil Walker returns from the disabled list next week. He mostly played shortstop the last 10 years.
Tags: Asdrubal Cabrera, Cleveland Indians, David Wright, Neil Walker, Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, TJ Rivera, Wilmer Flores
Read More

This season, during every Mets home game on SNY, you can enter for a chance to win Mets tickets and be featured as the Mets Trivia Drive contestant live on SNY.

Just follow @SNYtv on Twitter and during the 5th inning look for the SNY 5th Inning Sweepstakes Presented by your Local Ford Dealers question.

Tweet your answer to @SNYtv using #SNYFord5thSweepstakes to be automatically entered to win.
Read More
(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)
(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Mets RHP Seth Lugo, who has been pitching with a partially torn UCL in his right elbow, says the injury hasn't been bothering him.

"No, it hasn't been an issue," Lugo said after Thursday's start, according to Newsday. "Not even really a thought process at this point. It's been feeling good, and I haven't had any issues with it."

Lugo, who allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings on Thursday, is pitching through the injury in an effort to avoid Tommy John surgery.
Tags: Seth Lugo
Read More
Mets' mindset as deadline nears 00:05:12
The guys discuss the Mets' crowded outfield and the team's apparent belief that it can get back a valuable return by the trade deadline.

The Mets (43-50) have won four of the seven games on their current 10-game homestand, but remain nine losses behind the Rockies in the NL wild-card race with 10 days until the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

To win 90 games, the Mets must go 48-20 the rest of the season.
Tags: Steven Matz
Read More
(Noah K. Murray)
(Noah K. Murray)

For all the hype over the years about the Mets' starting pitching, it's worth noting that Jacob deGromNoah SyndergaardMatt HarveySteven Matz, and Zack Wheeler have never pitched a rotation turn together. Not just this year. Ever.

Will it ever happen? And, as importantly, can the Mets really count on that quintet to live up to its promise before the rotation begins to break up?

The clock certainly is ticking. Syndergaard and Harvey have now resumed throwing, at least on flat ground, although their eventual returns will come too late to salvage this season.

But even if the Mets do not try to pull off a Jose Quintana-type deal for deGrom, there is an expiration date on how long this group will remain intact...
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Matt Harvey, Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz, Zack Wheeler
Read More
JRSportBrief: Cespedes questions 00:01:16
In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR explains why Yoenis Cespedes will not live up to his four-year contract.

In the latest installment of JRSportBrief on SNY.tv, JR talks about whether Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes will live up to his contract.

Cespedes, 31, agreed to a four-year deal worth $110 million during the offseason after opting out of the three-year deal he signed with the Mets after the 2015 season.

He missed over a month earlier this year due to a hamstring injury and is hitting .271 with a .323 OBP and .480 SLG with nine HR and 22 RBI in 49 games this season.
Tags: Yoenis Cespedes
Read More

Mets LHP Thomas Szapucki, the top pitching prospect in the organization, underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday, the team announced.

Recovery time is expected to be 12-to-18 months.

Szapucki, who missed time earlier this year with a left shoulder impingement, had a 2.79 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 27 strikeouts in 29.0 innings (six starts) for Low-A Columbia this season.

The 21-year-old Szapucki appeared on multiple top prospects lists this past winter, as well as 60th on ESPN.com's Keith Law annual overall rankings.
Read More
Cadillac Post Game Extra: 7/20 00:04:12
Gary Cohen and Ron Darling break down the Mets' 3-2 win over the Cardinals.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Jose Reyes hit what would've been an inning-ending ground out to first base in the ninth inning, but Cardinals reliever Trevor Rosenthal was slow covering first base, allowing for Reyes to beat the throw as Yoenis Cespedes scored the winning run from third base.

2) Wilmer Flores hit a game-tying homer in the eighth inning with the Mets trailing, 2-1. Lucas Duda had given the Mets a 1-0 lead when he homered to right-center field in the second inning.
Tags: Addison Reed, Jose Reyes, Lucas Duda, Michael Conforto, Seth Lugo, Wilmer Flores
Read More

The Mets (42-50) go for the split of their four-game series against the Cardinals (46-48) on Wednesday at 12:10 p.m. at Citi Field on SNY.

Who is starting today for the Mets? 

RHP Seth Lugo (4.50 ERA/4.08 FIP, 1.45 WHIP), who allowed three runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out five in 6 2/3 innings this past Saturday against the Rockies.

The Mets have won 11 of Lugo's last 13 starts dating back to Aug. 25, 2016, during which Lugo has a 3.49 ERA. Lugo has a 3.09 ERA during his career at Citi Field...
Tags: Seth Lugo
Read More
We Ask Mets Fans...another event 00:01:42
In the latest edition of We Ask Mets Fans presented by StubHub, Mets fans choose which player they would take to another event.

In the latest edition of We Ask Mets Fans presented by StubHub, Mets fans choose which player they would take to another event.
Read More
Josh Smoker (49) pitches against the Cubs at Citi Field. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
Josh Smoker (49) pitches against the Cubs at Citi Field. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

The Mets have activated LH reliever Josh Smoker off the disabled list and have designated RH reliever Neil Ramirez for assignment, the team announced Thursday. 

Smoker, who had been on the DL with a left shoulder strain, had been rehabbing with Class A St. Lucie and Double-A Binghamton over the last two weeks.

The left-hander has a 7.45 ERA and 1.86 WHIP with 17 walks and 36 strikeouts in 29 innings (22 games) this season for the Mets. He last pitched for the Mets on June 13 against the Cubs, when he allowed three runs in four innings.
Tags: Josh Smoker
Read More
Mets' mindset as deadline nears 00:05:12
The guys discuss the Mets' crowded outfield and the team's apparent belief that it can get back a valuable return by the trade deadline.

The Mets, who would reportedly rather deal Curtis Granderson, have not talked with Jay Bruce about being traded, Kristie Ackert reported July 20 in the Daily News.

Bruce still has a partial no-trade clause in his current contract, which expires at the end of this season, a source recently told James Wagner of the New York Times.

"I came here as a hired gun," Bruce said, according to Ackert. "I know what I am and what situation I am in. This is a business. Don't get me wrong, I love playing the game, I always will. But this is my job. I am a hired gun and I go where I am needed."
Tags: Curtis Granderson, Jay Bruce
Read More
Jeep Pitchcast: deGrom cruises 00:00:24
Gary and Ron look at how Jacob deGrom controlled the game with his first-pitch fastballs against St. Louis.

Gary and Ron look at how Jacob deGrom controlled Wednesday night's game with his first pitch fastballs against St. Louis. 
Tags: Jacob deGrom
Read More
mets Archives