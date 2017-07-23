The Mets embark on a 10-game road trip beginning with a four-game series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Monday at 10:10 p.m.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets?

Jacob deGrom (11-3, 3.37 ERA) looks to win his eighth straight start. He has pitched at least seven innings in six of his past seven starts, going 7-0 with a 1.51 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings in that span.

DeGrom is 5-1 with a 4.63 ERA in nine road starts, however he is 6-2 with a 2.27 ERA in 10 starts at Citi Field. He has faced the Padres three times in his MLB career, going 1-1 with a 1.80 ERA.

Who is starting tonight for the Padres?

Clayton Richard (5-10, 5.35 ERA) allowed 11 runs (10 earned) and 14 hits in his last outing against the Colorado Rockies last Wednesday. He is 0-3 with an 8.33 ERA in his last six starts.

In seven career starts against the Mets, Richard is 2-3 with a 4.17 ERA.

The Mets rank second in the National League with 145 home runs as a team. ... Outfielder Michael Conforto is hitting .350 with five home runs and 11 RBIs since the All-Star break. ... As a team, New York has the eighth-highest batting average (.273) among NL teams in the second half. The Padres (.291) rank fifth.