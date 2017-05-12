Mets RHP Matt Harvey let up five runs on seven hits, while giving up three home runs and walking five batters, in his first start in 10 days. Harvey was suspended -- without pay -- for three games starting last Saturday due to a violation of team rules.

"I think there is a lot of work to be done,'' Harvey said following the game via The Post. "I was pretty much battling behind in the count the whole game and that makes things a lot more difficult. Overall the last three-four starts have been pretty terrible.''

On Friday evening, Harvey allowed two runs in the first three innings, as Jett Bandy doubled home a run and Hernan Perez hit a solo homer. The Mets tied the game at two in the top of the sixth inning, but the bottom of the frame was when the wheels fell off for Harvey and company.

Keon Broxton reached on an infield single to begin the frame before Eric Sogard smacked a two-run home run to put the Brewers up 4-2. Harvey was pulled from the game after allowing a second home run to the next batter, Orlando Arcia.

"I hope he doesn't get caught up in his own perfectionism," Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said before the outing. "He doesn't need to be perfect, he just needs to be as good as he can be. He knows that sentiment on our part.''

With Noah Syndergaard out for an extended period of time with a lat injury, Harvey has been expected to improve on his early season struggles. Instead, he currently owns a 5.64 ERA, has not recorded a win since April 11 against the Phillies and has allowed 10 home runs in seven starts.

Harvey's next turn in the rotation will come on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.