Mets RHP Matt Harvey pitched 5 1/3 innings on Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five against the Diamondbacks.

"If I could go back and change a couple pitches, I would," Harvey told reporters after the game. "But overall, I felt much better today and probably the best I've felt in two years. It's definitely a positive."

"Harvey took a step forward," manager Terry Collins added. "He maintained his velocity. He located very well from the fourth inning on, and he made a lot of good pitches. It's a right step."

Harvey, who was making his second start since serving a team-issued, three-day suspension earlier this month, allowed a quick run in the first inning and then two in the third on a Jake Lamb home run.

"You get a guy up like that who can hit the ball any way and out of the park you really have to focus on making your pitches," Harvey explained about the pitch to Lamb.

In just 45 1/3 innings this season, Harvey has given up 11 home runs after allowing just eight during 92 2/3 innings last season...

Harvey missed all of 2014 recovering from Tommy John surgery on his elbow. He had season-ending surgery to remove a rib and correct Thoracic Outlet Syndrome in 2016.

May 17, 2017; Harvey (33) throws in the third inning at Chase Field. Credit: Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

"Last year was a tough one, not feeling your hand and having to change your mechanics completely - it's never easy," Harvey said. "This year, I had two good games in the beginning and kind of felt a lot of last year sort of creeping back into my outings. We have watched a lot of video and really worked hard on getting things back to my mechanics, which were so successful in 2013."

Well, you can keep chasing your past, Matt, or, like I said yesterday, you can accept it and adjust to the reality around you, put the past in the past and pitch to your current strengths. Sustained success in baseball will always go to the mentally strong player adjusting to the situation around him. It's time for Matt to adjust. Otherwise, I fear he'll join the countless number of pitchers who have up and down results, while trying to regain greatness, and only ever making excuses and talking about mechanics and how he 'feels.'

I know Harvey would rather be the guy who says nothing, letting his results speak for itself. He can be that guy, but he needs to look forward not back. In other words, be the ball, Danny...

Anyway, enough psychoanalysis. In regards to his actual performance, Harvey pitched mostly OK late Wednesday. He and TC are right, overall it was a decent day. His delivery was consistent and more fluid. However, he still struggled with his command. Thankfully, he was able to finally avoid throwing pitches down the pipe, instead clearly trying to work the corners. But, there's no rhyme and reason to it and he still seems to be backing off on challenging people because he clearly has zero confidence in his ability to blow people away. I mean, anyone able to throw 97 mph that decides to throw a 3-1 slider to the opposing pitcher like he did is obviously someone that is either gun shy or confused.

May 17, 2017; Terry Collins (10) pulls starting pitcher Matt Harvey (33) from the game in the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Again, like I said above, if he can put this all together, make these minor adjustments and basically redefine his out-pitch, I truly believe he's going to do great.

He has the talent and brain to do this, he just has to make better choices when on the mound, remain healthy and consistent, and - then when it feels right - not be afraid to trust his stuff.

This begs the question, who is making the decisions about what pitches Harvey is throwing, because that is as important right now as his mechanics? Is it pitching coach Dan Warthen? Is it catcher Rene Rivera? Is it Harvey? Is it all three? Whoever it is, and whatever the process, it has to improve...