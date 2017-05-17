Collins and Harvey react to loss 00:06:10
Terry Collins and Matt Harvey discuss Harvey's improved pitching and the lack of health on the Mets' roster.

Mets RHP Matt Harvey pitched 5 1/3 innings on Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five against the Diamondbacks.

"If I could go back and change a couple pitches, I would," Harvey told reporters after the game. "But overall, I felt much better today and probably the best I've felt in two years. It's definitely a positive."

"Harvey took a step forward," manager Terry Collins added. "He maintained his velocity. He located very well from the fourth inning on, and he made a lot of good pitches. It's a right step."

Harvey, who was making his second start since serving a team-issued, three-day suspension earlier this month, allowed a quick run in the first inning and then two in the third on a Jake Lamb home run.

"You get a guy up like that who can hit the ball any way and out of the park you really have to focus on making your pitches," Harvey explained about the pitch to Lamb.

In just 45 1/3 innings this season, Harvey has given up 11 home runs after allowing just eight during 92 2/3 innings last season...

Harvey missed all of 2014 recovering from Tommy John surgery on his elbow. He had season-ending surgery to remove a rib and correct Thoracic Outlet Syndrome in 2016.

May 17, 2017; Harvey (33) throws in the third inning at Chase Field. Credit: Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

"Last year was a tough one, not feeling your hand and having to change your mechanics completely - it's never easy," Harvey said. "This year, I had two good games in the beginning and kind of felt a lot of last year sort of creeping back into my outings. We have watched a lot of video and really worked hard on getting things back to my mechanics, which were so successful in 2013."

Well, you can keep chasing your past, Matt, or, like I said yesterday, you can accept it and adjust to the reality around you, put the past in the past and pitch to your current strengths. Sustained success in baseball will always go to the mentally strong player adjusting to the situation around him. It's time for Matt to adjust. Otherwise, I fear he'll join the countless number of pitchers who have up and down results, while trying to regain greatness, and only ever making excuses and talking about mechanics and how he 'feels.'

I know Harvey would rather be the guy who says nothing, letting his results speak for itself. He can be that guy, but he needs to look forward not back. In other words, be the ball, Danny...

Anyway, enough psychoanalysis. In regards to his actual performance, Harvey pitched mostly OK late Wednesday. He and TC are right, overall it was a decent day. His delivery was consistent and more fluid. However, he still struggled with his command. Thankfully, he was able to finally avoid throwing pitches down the pipe, instead clearly trying to work the corners. But, there's no rhyme and reason to it and he still seems to be backing off on challenging people because he clearly has zero confidence in his ability to blow people away. I mean, anyone able to throw 97 mph that decides to throw a 3-1 slider to the opposing pitcher like he did is obviously someone that is either gun shy or confused.

May 17, 2017; Terry Collins (10) pulls starting pitcher Matt Harvey (33) from the game in the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Again, like I said above, if he can put this all together, make these minor adjustments and basically redefine his out-pitch, I truly believe he's going to do great.

He has the talent and brain to do this, he just has to make better choices when on the mound, remain healthy and consistent, and - then when it feels right - not be afraid to trust his stuff.

This begs the question, who is making the decisions about what pitches Harvey is throwing, because that is as important right now as his mechanics? Is it pitching coach Dan Warthen? Is it catcher Rene Rivera? Is it Harvey? Is it all three? Whoever it is, and whatever the process, it has to improve...
Michelle Yu sits down with Mookie Wilson to discuss the Mets' recent struggles on GEICO SportsNite.

The Mets (16-23) are Thursday after completing a winless, six-game road trip through Milwaukee and Arizona. They return to action Friday when they host the Angels (22-21) at Citi Field.
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 5-4 extra innings loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Rafael Montero came into the game in the 11th inning and gave up a walk-off homer to Chris Herrmann on a 3-2 pitch. It was the first and only batter Montero faced.

2) Starter Matt Harvey battled through 5 1/3 innings on Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five. He allowed his 11th home run of the season to Jake Lamb in the third inning. 
The Daily News Live Panel discusses potential roster moves the Mets can make and how confident they are in Dellin Betances as a closer.

Catcher Patrick Mazeika and pitcher Justin Dunn are batterymates with Class A St. Lucie, prior to which they played opposite each other in high school while at separate boarding schools in Connecticut. The duo faced off again in college while Mazeika played for Stetson and Dunn, a future first-round pick, pitched for Boston College.

Mazeika and Dunn were recently hanging out on a day off when Dunn took a trip down memory lane.

"You remember when we used to face each other?" Dunn asked Mazeika. "I've got those at-bats."

The two former opponents, now teammates, pulled up the video shot by Dunn's dad years ago.
The Mets (16-22) look to avoid a three-game sweep against the Diamondbacks (23-18) today at Chase Field in Arizona at 3:40 p.m. The Mets lost to the Diamondbacks, 5-4, on Tuesday night.

The Mets have lost six straight for the second time this year and five straight road games. ... New York is 1-7 in its last eight games against Arizona. ... The Mets are tied for 10th in the majors with 52 home runs.

Who is starting today for the Mets? 

Right-hander Matt Harvey, (5.63 ERA/6.48 FIP, 1.43 WHIP), who allowed five runs (including three home runs) on seven hits while walking five and striking out six in 5.0 innings against the Brewers last Friday in his first start after serving a three-game suspension for violating team rules.

He has allowed 17 runs in 14 2/3 innings over his last three starts.
Jun 28, 2013; Matt Harvey (33) delivers a pitch at Citi Field. Credit: William Perlman via USA TODAY Sports
Jun 28, 2013; Matt Harvey (33) delivers a pitch at Citi Field. Credit: William Perlman via USA TODAY Sports

Matt Harvey (2-3, 5.63) will start today at 3:40 pm ET against the D-backs, as the Mets conclude a six-game road trip, during which they're 0-5.

In his previous start, which was hist first outing since being suspended earlier this month, Harvey gave up seven hits, including a career-high three home runs, five walks and five runs during a 7-4 loss to the Brewers in Milwaukee.

According to Terry Collins, getting Harvey on track is critical to the team's success.
Terry Collins waits in the dugout at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
Terry Collins waits in the dugout at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

I'm pretty sure I wrote this exact post a year ago, which makes it all the more irritating to write...

But just like the last two years, when the Mets were hit by injuries and under-performing, I don't know how to judge this current season, its potential outcome and the job being done by Terry Collins.
USA Today Sports photos from Mets-Diamondbacks on May 17, 2017
USA Today Sports photos from Mets-Diamondbacks on May 17, 2017

In a 1-1 count, the D-backs up and Yasmany Tomas at bat, their runner at first base broke for second base on a pitch down and away. Mets C Rene Rivera received the pitch, popped up and threw to second base, but the runner stopped half way as Goldschmidt slowly moved toward home.

Neil Walker jogged the runner back to first, keeping an eye on Paul Goldschmidt, who broke hard for home plate when Walker tossed the ball to Lucas Duda at first base. Flat footed, Duda turned his body and threw home, but the throw was too far wide, unable to remain in Rivera's glove and Goldschmidt was safe -- giving Arizona a commanding three-run lead...
Eamon McAnaney reports from Lakewood, New Jersey, where Tim Tebow and the Columbia Fireflies took on the Lakewood BlueClaws.

The Mets (16-22), who are 0-5 on their current six-game road trip, play their final game in Arizona this afternoon when they face the D-backs at 3:30 pm ET.

Matt Harvey (2-3, 5.63 ERA, 1.43 WHIP) closes out the series in the park where he made his Major League debut nearly five years ago. Harvey wobbled through five innings during his last start allowing three home runs in the game and surrendering five runs. He is winless since April 11.

Harvey will be opposed by RHP Patrick Corbin (3-4, 4.17 ERA, 1.39 WHIP), who has allowed 12 runs and 15 hits during his last two starts.
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 5-4 loss to the D-backs at Chase Field, their sixth loss in a row.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) The Mets dropped their sixth straight game despite homering twice and scoring four times off Zack Greinke. New York loaded the bases with one out in the second and scored a run on Curtis Granderson's walk, but Tommy Milone and Michael Conforto struck out to keep the damage at a single run. 

2) Tommy Milone surrendered five runs on six hits and three walks with four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. He became the 16th straight Mets starter to not register an out in the seventh inning.
May 13, 2017; Milwaukee, WI, USA; New York Mets pitcher Robert Gsellman (65) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports (Jeff Hanisch)
May 13, 2017; Milwaukee, WI, USA; New York Mets pitcher Robert Gsellman (65) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports (Jeff Hanisch)

RHP Robert Gsellman will have his next start skipped and is available out of the bullpen on Tuesday night in the Mets' game against the Diamondbacks.

With two off-days over the next week plus, the Mets will use four starters in their rotation for the time being.
The Mets (16-21) continue their three-game series against the Diamondbacks (22-18) tonight at Chase Field in Arizona at 9:40 p.m. The Mets lost to the Diamondbacks, 7-3, on Monday night as the bullpen allowed six runs in the eighth inning.

The Mets signed RH reliever Neil Ramirez and placed INF Asdrubal Cabrera (thumb) on the 10-day disabled list prior to Tuesday night's game. ... The Mets are a season-high five games under .500 and are 8-9 on the road this season. ... The Mets are 10th in the majors with 50 home runs this season.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

Left-hander Tommy Milone, (5.88 ERA/5.36 FIP, 1.50 WHIP), who allowed two runs on six hits while walking two and striking out five against the Giants last Wednesday, during his first start as a Met.

He has allowed 17 runs on 35 hits while walking four and striking out 21 in 26.0 innings (four starts, three relief appearances) this season for the Brewers and Mets.
May 10, 2017; Tommy Milone (29) pitches during the second inning at Citi Field. Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
May 10, 2017; Tommy Milone (29) pitches during the second inning at Citi Field. Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

LHP Tommy Milone (1-0, 5.88) is scheduled to make his second start for the Mets this season when they face RHP Zack Greinke (4-2, 2.79) and the D-backs in Arizona tonight at 9:40 p.m. ET.

The Mets claimed Milone off waivers in early May from the Brewers, with whom he had a 6.43 ERA in six appearances (three starts).

In his first appearance after joining the Mets, Milone allowed two runs in five innings and was in line for a win until a ninth inning collapse by Jeurys Familia.

Milone has spent time with the the Nationals, A's, Twins, and Brewers during his seven-year career, during which he was 45-33 with a 4.21 ERA while appearing mostly as a starting pitcher. His best season was in 2012 when he went 13-10 with a 3.74 ERA in 31 starts for Oakland.
Marc Malusis and Jon Hein debate whether Terry Collins and Sandy Alderson will keep their jobs despite Mets' dismal start to the season.

During Sandy Alderson's seven-season tenure as general manager in Queens, the Mets have employed only one manager. And although there has been limited coaching turnover during that span, only one of those changes occurred during a season.

In fact, the last time the Mets made an in-season managerial move, it came via an infamous 3 a.m. ET announcement back in the summer of 2008, when Willie Randolph, Rick Peterson and, for the trivia buffs, Tom Nieto all were ousted during Omar Minaya's tenure as GM.

With nearly a quarter of the season now complete and the Mets five games under .500, the question may soon arise whether Terry Collins will emerge on the hot seat.

That would seem nonsensical, though, for these five reasons...
Jon Hein and Marc Malusis rant on why they believe Mets prospect Amed Rosario should get called up immediately.

In response to a question about if the Mets may soon promote SS prospect Amed Rosario, GM Sandy Alderson rehotorically asked, "Can he pitch," FanRag's Jon Heyman tweeted early Tuesday, May 16.

Monday, May 15...

Rosario is not being considered for a promotion because he needs more time at Triple-A, where he's batting .361 with 16 extra base hits, Mets assistant GM John Ricco told reporters in Arizona.
New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz throws ages the Miami Marlins during a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz throws ages the Miami Marlins during a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)

Mets pitchers Steven Matz and Seth Lugo will both pitch for High-A St. Lucie on Thursday as they begin their rehab assignments, the team said Tuesday.

Matz, who suffered a left arm injury in spring training, and Lugo, who has a partially torn UCL, both pitched in extended spring training on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Matz began a throwing program in late April and first threw off a rubber on May 2. He went 13-8 with a 3.16 ERA in 28 starts last season for the Mets.
May 13, 2017; Milwaukee, WI, USA; New York Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera (13) chases the ball after committing an error during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports (Jeff Hanisch)
May 13, 2017; Milwaukee, WI, USA; New York Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera (13) chases the ball after committing an error during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports (Jeff Hanisch)

The Mets have signed RH reliever Neil Ramirez to a major-league deal and placed INF Asdrubal Cabrera (thumb) on the 10-day disabled list to make room on the 25-man roster.

RHP Jeurys Familia was transferred to the 60-day DL to make room on the 40-man roster for Ramirez.

Cabrera left Saturday's game in the seventh inning and did not play on Sunday or Monday after aggravating the injury.
Mets manager Terry Collins discusses Hansel Robles' lack of consistency on the mound and Zack Wheeler's inability to induce quick outs.

Hansel Robles struggled again Monday as he allowed five runs and four hits -- including two home runs -- during the eighth inning, resulting in his first loss of the season and his team's fifth straight defeat.

"Baseball is like that," Robles said after the game, according to the Daily News. "Sometimes you are up and sometimes you are down. Some things I can't control."

Robles had last appeared in Saturday's 11-4 loss to Milwaukee, where he gave up four runs on four hits in one inning...
Apr 12, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) pitches in the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The Mets won the game 5-4. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports (John Geliebter)
Apr 12, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) pitches in the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The Mets won the game 5-4. Mandatory Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports (John Geliebter)

The reeling Mets (16-21), who have lost five in a row, look to get back in the win column when they continue their three-game series against the D-backs (22-18) at Chase Field on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m.

The team is expected to make a decision before the game on whether to put Asdrubal Cabrera on the disabled list with a possible ligament tear in his thumb.
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 7-3 loss to the D-backs.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about tonight's game...

1) Tied, 1-1, in the eighth, Hansel Robles and Josh Edgin combined to allow six runs, including three home runs, to help send the Mets to their fifth straight loss. Umpires initially ruled Paul Goldschmidt's blast to center a home run, but a review put him back at second with a double. The Mets intentionally walked Jake Lamb and Yasmany Tomas followed with a three-run homer.

2) Zack Wheeler allowed one run, seven hits and a walk with six strikeouts in six-plus innings, the third straight start he has allowed one earned run.
The Mets (16-20) open a three-game series against the Diamondbacks (21-18) tonight at Chase Field in Arizona at 9:40 p.m. The Mets were swept in a three-game series by the Brewers over the weekend in Milwaukee.

The Mets have lost four straight games and are 8-7 over their last 15 games. ... The Mets lead the majors with 81 runs scored in May. ... The Mets have hit 48 doubles since April 27 -- the most in the majors during that span. ... The Mets have hit at least one home run in 14 of their 16 road games this season.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

Right-hander Zack Wheeler, (4.18 ERA/4.22 FIP, 1.21 WHIP), who allowed one run on two hits while walking four and striking out four in 6.0 innings against the Giants last Tuesday.
New York Mets pitcher Robert Gsellman (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Mets pitcher Robert Gsellman (Adam Hunger/USA Today Sports Images)

The Mets are considering skipping Robert Gsellman's turn in the rotation and using him out of the bullpen before he would start next, according to the New York Daily News' Kristie Ackert.

Gsellman gave up six runs (five earned) and nine hits in four innings in his last start on Saturday. The Mets would consider having Gsellman pitch in relief after New York's bullpen gave up seven runs in two innings in Sunday's 11-9 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 23-year-old Gsellman is scheduled to next pitch Friday against the Los Angeles Angels.

He is 2-3 with a 7.07 ERA in eight outings (seven starts) this season with one start lasting more than five innings. Gsellman earned a spot in the rotation out of spring training after he went 4-2 with a 2.42 ERA in eight outings (seven starts) last season.
New York Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera reacts after getting called out on strikes in the first inning during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. (Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera reacts after getting called out on strikes in the first inning during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. (Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports)

The Mets will determine on Tuesday if shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera will be placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a thumb injury, assistant GM John Ricco told reporters before Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Cabrera left Saturday's game in the seventh inning and did not play on Sunday after aggravating the injury.

While Cabrera said on Sunday he had a torn ligament, Ricco called the injury a strained joint in his thumb, according to Wayne Randazzo. An initial MRI showed no damage to the ligament.
In this week's MetsBlog Q&A Cast, I talk with former Mets pitcher and current SNY pre- and post-game analyst Nelson Figueroa in hopes of answering the following questions...

1) Why are these very talented starting pitchers struggling?
2) What can Rene Rivera and Dan Warthen do to help them be better?
3) How much of a factor is the shaky defense impacting each pitcher's performance?
4) Will a better bullpen help the rotation?
5) Is the rotation's success as simple as pitching inside?

To listen to our conversation, download it here, or click play below...
New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes drops his bat after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. (Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes drops his bat after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. (Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports)

Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes began a running program on Monday and could return to the team in about a week, assistant GM John Ricco told reporters on Monday.

"We're hoping to gets the at-bats and the timing down so that we can make that call when his legs are fine," Ricco said, according to NorthJersey.com's Matt Ehalt. "It's hard to tell right now. He'll tell us as much as we tell him when he's ready to come back and feels like he can play."

Cespedes hasn't played since April 27 due to a strained left hamstring. though the 31-year-old outfielder has recently resumed baseball activity, according to GM Sandy Alderson.
Gary Apple and Nelson Figueroa break down Michael Conforto's adjusted mechanics and early success this season for the New York Mets.

In 19 games batting leadoff for the Mets this season, Michael Conforto hit .325 with a .422 OBP, 11 extra-base hits, 19 runs scored and 16 RBI.

He returned to the middle of the lineup Sunday, batting third, where he picked up three hits, including a two-run double and a solo home run.
Jacob deGrom hits a two-run single to right field to extend the Mets' lead to 9-3 in the fifth inning.

Jacob deGrom was charged with allowing four earned runs and eight hits Sunday, while walking one batter and striking out seven, during six innings against the Brewers.

"The past few starts I look up at the scoreboard and I have 70, 80 pitches in the fourth inning," deGrom said, who finished the game throwing 107 pitches to 27 batters.
Apr 25, 2017; General view of the tarp on the field seen through raindrops on a window before a game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Apr 25, 2017; General view of the tarp on the field seen through raindrops on a window before a game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

The story of this season for the Mets continues to feel incomplete and hard to believe, as if it never really started, it's all just a bad dream and eventually we'll wake up with everyone healthy and it's the real Opening Day. It doesn't help that - in this nightmare - the Yankees are 22-13, though I know that shouldn't matter...

The fact is, had I known the Mets would play a chunk of April and May without their best hitter, (Yoenis Cespedes), their best starting pitcher (Noah Syndergaard), and their elite closer (Jeurys Familia), this current reality would make total sense...
Terry Collins, Jacob deGrom and Addison Reed on the team's blown lead, as the Brewers rallied for five runs to hand the Mets another loss.

After losing their fourth straight game and falling to four games under .500, the Mets (16-20) open a three-game series on the road in Arizona against Diamondbacks (21-18).

Zack Wheeler (2-2, 4.18 ERA) will start for the Mets against RHP Zack Godley (1-0, 2.25 ERA) in the first game of the series, which begins tonight at 9:40 p.m. ET.
New York Mets relief pitcher Addison Reed (Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets relief pitcher Addison Reed (Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports)

The Mets allowed 11 runs for the second consecutive game and were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers with an 11-9 loss Sunday at Miller Park.

New York, which entered Sunday with the highest team ERA in the majors, blew a 7-1 lead and gave up five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, including Manny Pina's go-ahead three-run home run off Addison Reed that turned a 9-8 Mets lead into a two-run deficit.

"It's frustrating, but that's baseball," Reed said, according to the New York Daily News' Kristie Ackert. "Stuff is going to happen. Gone through a lot worse times than this."

The Mets fell to four games under .500 and 7 1/2 games back of the NL East-leading Washington Nationals after losing their fourth straight game.
New York Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera (Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera (Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports)

Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera may go on the disabled list with a torn ligament in his thumb, according to the New York Daily News' Kristie Ackert.

Cabrera told Ackert there was a tear despite an MRI showing last week no damage. He said he hopes he would be able to play through it despite leaving Saturday's game in the seventh inning and not playing on Sunday.

Manager Terry Collins said he doesn't expect Cabrera to play Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the 11-9 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park.

The Mets blew a 7-1 lead and gave up five runs in the eighth inning, including Manny Pina's go-ahead three-run home run off Addison Reed with two outs, as New York lost its fourth straight game with an 11-9 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at Miller Park. >> Box score

Four Mets relievers combined to allow seven runs in the seventh and eighth innings, as the Mets were swept by the Brewers.

The Mets led 7-1 in the sixth inning and 8-3 entering the bottom of the seventh, but Jonathan Villar hit a two-run home run and Jesus Aguilar hit an RBI double to cut it to 8-6.
May 7, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jeremy Hellickson (58) throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports (Eric Hartline)
May 7, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jeremy Hellickson (58) throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports (Eric Hartline)

The Phillies are listening to potential offers for RHP Jeremy Hellickson, according to Nick Cafardo of The Boston Globe.

Hellickson (4-1, 3.49 ERA) re-signed with the Phillies in the off-season and was the team's opening starter this season. After a strong month of April, Hellickson has allowed nine runs in his first two starts in May, including five home runs. He has failed to reach five innings in each of his last two starts.
New York Mets' Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Monday, May 8, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)
New York Mets' Jacob deGrom delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Monday, May 8, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

The Mets (16-19) will try to avoid a sweep against the Brewers (20-17) on Sunday afternoon at 2:10 p.m. ET at Miller Park. Robert Gsellman and Hansel Robles combined to give up eight runs in the fifth inning of Saturday evening's 11-4 loss to the Brewers. 

The Mets are 29-29 all-time on Mother's Day, including winning four straight. ... They have dropped three straight but have won eight of their last 14 games overall. ... The Mets will look to avoid their first sweep at the hands of the Brewers since April 24-26, 2011.

 
In this week's Meet the MetsCast, comedian and co-host Steve Hofstetter and MetsBlog's Matthew Cerrone battle through injuries to talk about...

  • The chaos surrounding Jeurys Familia and Matt Harvey...
  • The next random injury to strike the 25-man roster...
  • Crazy quotes from the last few weeks, some of which came true...
  • The ups and downs of being entertained as a Mets fan...
  • How the Mets can save their season during May and June...

To listen to the show, click play below or use this link to download...

 
Apr 27, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets third baseman Jose Reyes (7) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
Apr 27, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets third baseman Jose Reyes (7) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)

Jose Reyes and TJ Rivera made their outfield debuts on Saturday night in the Mets' 11-4 loss to the Brewers.

Reyes, who did not start, entered the game in the sixth inning to play centerfield. He played one inning there before moving to shortstop to replace Asdrubal Cabrera, who left the game after re-aggravating his thumb.

Before Saturday's game, Rivera had started 13 games at first base, five games at third base, and one game at second base; Reyes had played 25 games at third base and 12 games at shortstop.
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Citi Field. (Andy Marlin/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Citi Field. (Andy Marlin/USA Today Sports Images)

The Mets will try to avoid a sweep as they wrap up a three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers today at Miller Park at 2:10 p.m. EST. The Mets fell to the Brewers, 11-4, on Saturday night.

Jacob deGrom (2-1, 3.80 ERA) will pitch for the Mets. On Monday against San Francisco, deGrom allowed three runs in six innings and struck out 11 batters.
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 11-4 loss to the Brewers.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Robert Gsellman couldn't hold a 4-2 lead and didn't retire a batter in the fifth as the Brewers scored eight runs in the inning. Gsellman (2-3), was charged with six runs (five earned) on nine hits and three walks with three strikeouts in four-plus innings. His ERA rose to 7.07.

2) Hansel Robles, who entered the game with the bases loaded, nobody out and a 14-inning scoreless streak, allowed all three of Gsellman's inherited runners to score plus four of his own in one inning of work.
May 13, 2017; Milwaukee, WI, USA; New York Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera (13) chases the ball after committing an error during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports (Jeff Hanisch)
May 13, 2017; Milwaukee, WI, USA; New York Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera (13) chases the ball after committing an error during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports (Jeff Hanisch)

Mets SS Asdrubal Cabrera exited Saturday's game against the Brewers in the bottom of the seventh after re-aggravating his thumb.

Mets manager Terry Collins said Cabrera will have the day off on Sunday as the Mets wrap up their series with the Brewers.

Cabrera had initially injured his thumb after jamming it in a game last Saturday against the Marlins, but returned later in the week. He was replaced at shortstop by Jose Reyes, who moved from centerfield.
Sandy Alderson addresses the media to give the latest on closer Jeurys Familia.

Mets RHP Jeurys Familia can begin throwing again in six weeks but will not be able to pitch in competitive games for three or four months, the team announced on Saturday.

Familia underwent successful surgery on Friday to repair a blockage of the posterior circumflex humeral artery on his right side, the team said.

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said on Friday that Familia's surgery was not the same type Dillon Gee underwent in 2012.
The Mets (16-18) will play game two of a three-game set against the Brewers (19-17) on Saturday night at 7:10 p.m. ET at Miller Park. Matt Harvey gave up five runs in his start on Friday evening, helping Milwaukee earn a 7-4 victory in the opener of the series.

The Mets have dropped two straight, but have won five of their last eight overall. ... They have won their last four series. ... They have scored in the first inning in nine of their last 11 games. ... The Mets are second in the majors with 68 runs scored so far this month. 

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

RHP Robert Gsellman (6.54 ERA, 1.64 WHIP) is coming off two straight wins, but has only lasted beyond five innings once this season.

Saturday's game against the Brewers will be Gsellman's first start against a team outside of the NL East. He owns a 4-0 record with a 4.20 ERA in 30 innings pitched.
Mar 6, 2017; Jupiter, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz (32) throws ages the Miami Marlins during a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)
Mar 6, 2017; Jupiter, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz (32) throws ages the Miami Marlins during a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium. (Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports)

Steven Matz (elbow) and Seth Lugo (partially torn UCL) both pitched two innings (30 pitches total) in an extended spring training game on Saturday, according to Terry Collins.

They could return in late-May or early-June.
May 2, 2017; Matt Harvey (33) prepares for a game at SunTrust Park. Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 2, 2017; Matt Harvey (33) prepares for a game at SunTrust Park. Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Mets RHP Matt Harvey let up five runs on seven hits, while giving up three home runs and walking five batters, in his first start in 10 days. Harvey was suspended -- without pay -- for three games starting last Saturday due to a violation of team rules.

On Friday evening, Harvey allowed two runs in the first three innings, as Jett Bandy doubled home a run and Hernan Perez hit a solo homer. The Mets tied the game at two in the top of the sixth inning, but the bottom of the frame was when the wheels fell off for Harvey and company.
New York Mets starting pitcher Robert Gsellman delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Citi Field. (Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports Images)
New York Mets starting pitcher Robert Gsellman delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Citi Field. (Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports Images)

The Mets will begin game two of their three-game set against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday evening at 7:10 p.m. ET on WPIX. Matt Harvey gave up seven hits and five runs in the Mets' 7-4 loss in the first game of the series on Friday evening. 

Robert Gsellman is looking to record his third straight win despite owning a 6.54 ERA so far this season.
Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez break down the Mets' 7-4 loss to the Brewers on Friday.

For a full box score of the game, click here.

Things you should know about today's game...

1) Matt Harvey allowed five runs, including three homers, in five-plus innings and tied his career-high with five walks (one intentional) and six strikeouts, which matched a season-high. He surrendered consecutive homers in the sixth after the Mets had tied the game, 2-2, in the top half of the inning.

2) Neil Walker homered and tied the game with an RBI single in the sixth. He also singled in the ninth for his second three-hit game of the season. T.J. Rivera had an RBI groundout in the ninth and Curtis Granderson scored on a wild pitch.
The Mets (16-17) open a three-game series against the Brewers (18-17) this afternoon at Miller Park at 8:10 on SNY. The Mets, who were off Thursday, took two of three games from the Giants earlier this week.

The Mets have won eight of their last 12 games while winning their last four series. ... The Mets have scored in the first inning in nine of their last 10 games. ... The Mets lead the majors with 64 runs scored in May.

Who is starting tonight for the Mets? 

Right-hander Matt Harvey, (5.14 ERA/5.76 FIP, 1.29 WHIP), who is taking the mound for the first time since being suspended for violating team rules last weekend...
The Daily News Live panel shares its initial thoughts after hearing that Jeurys Familia underwent surgery for a blod clot in his shoulder.

Remember two months ago when Terry Collins floated using Zack Wheeler and Seth Lugo in the bullpen as opposed to leaving them off the Opening Day roster?

Good grief.

Now add Jeurys Familia to the list of mounting casualties for the team and add another item for the shopping list as the trade deadline gets closer … if the Mets are still relevant then.
Apr 27, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) reacts after an injury in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)
Apr 27, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) reacts after an injury in the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Noah K. Murray)

Mets OF Yoenis Cespedes, who has been out since April 28 due to a strained hamstring, has resumed baseball activity and could return soon, GM Sandy Alderson said Friday.

Cespedes, who is rehabbing in Port St. Lucie, FL, was in New York on Monday to be evaluated to see if there's an underlying issue behind his recurring leg injuries.
Jim Duquette joins Marc Malusis and Jon Hein as they play Boom or Bust, focusing on Matt Harvey and the Mets' future.

Mets RHP Matt Harvey will return to the mound on Friday night in Milwaukee for the first time since being suspended three games for violating team rules.

After apologizing to his teammates on Tuesday, Harvey addressed the media and apologized for staying out past curfew last Friday and not reporting to the ballpark for last Saturday's game, which resulted in the suspension.

He had reportedly told team officials he had a migraine on Saturday, which he said resulted in his absence, but did not mention that while apologizing on Tuesday...
