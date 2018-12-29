New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton) (AP)
The Mets and Jacob deGrom's reps at CAA have met just once this offseason to talk about a contract extension, but those discussions remain a priority for both player and team, according to major league sources.

Our reported estimate is that deGrom, 30, would make approximately $14-16 million in arbitration in 2019, and would command between $130-$145 million for a five-year extension.

The salary arbitration process can be arcane and confusing, so here is an explainer for how this could actually proceed:

Week of Jan. 7

Next week, the team and agency must exchange salary arbitration figures. It is the team's responsibility to do so first. CAA, and deGrom's lead agent there, Jeff Berry, have not received an offer from the Mets on a short or long-term deal. Sometimes, the team will make an offer on Monday of the deadline week, sometimes it will wait until later, like Wednesday or Thursday.

Jan. 11

The sides have until Jan. 11 to agree to a one-year deal, or they will go to salary arbitration. The Mets, like just about every team now, are "file and trial," meaning they go straight to arbitration if they don't agree by the deadline. Many agents consider this a scare tactic, designed to coax players into accepting the team's number in order to avoid the risk of a hearing.

Nevertheless, this has become the industry trend. But, in a loophole, most teams will agree to multi-year extension talks before a hearing.

Jan. 28 - Feb.15

These are the key dates to watch for a deGrom extension. According to major league sources, this is the window when arbitration hearings will take place this year. This means the Mets and deGrom will have 17 days between the Jan. 11 deadline and the first day of hearings to work out an extension. If the will is truly there, this is more than enough time for contract talks.

Any time in the future

If the Mets and deGrom do not agree to an extension before an arbitration hearing, nothing would prevent them from negotiating at any time, and agreeing to an extension that would supersede their one-year agreement. But that would carry risks for both sides.

First, an arbitration hearing can cause resentment, and alter the feelings between player and team. A player can always get hurt.

And perhaps as deGrom draws closer to free agency, he will continue to excel and want to test the market. The ace has not yet set a deadline for negotiations, but CAA, led then by Brodie Van Wagenen, did just that for Ryan Zimmerman and the Washington Nationals in a similar situation in 2012. A spring training deadline for contract talks is in the agency's playbook, at least.

There is no indication this situation will come to that. But the next several weeks will be fascinating to watch.

RELATED: Mets had meeting with Jacob deGrom's representatives

RELATED: Dwight Gooden admits following deGrom's Cy Young season religiously

CERRONE: What a Jacob deGrom contract extension may look like
Ken Griffey Jr. trade proposal 00:01:15
Former Mets assistant GM Jim Duquette reveals how close the New York Mets were to acquiring Ken Griffey Jr. from the Mariners in 2000.

The Mets came close to landing Ken Griffey Jr. in a blockbuster trade back in 2000, a haul of players would have went to the Mariners and possibly made them a worse ballclub, although prime Griffey in that lineup would have given Mets fans a show. 

According to former Mets Assistant GM Jim Duquette, they offered a package of Armando Benitez, Octavio Dotel and Roger Cedeno, but Grifffey's no trade clause was in the way and at that time he stated he only wanted to go to Cincinatti. 

"There was an outside chance we could get him if we offered this package...it got to the point where Pat Gillick the [Mariners] GM at the time, went and asked Griffey, cause he was in the last year of his deal and they didn't think he could sign him long term. But he didn't give him any time, here's a guy who grew up as a Mariner...if I had been given more time I might have accepted the deal," said Duquette. 
Bryce Harper
Bryce Harper

While the Mets' projected starting outfield currently consists of Michael Conforto, Juan Lagares and Brandon Nimmo, that doesn't mean that will be their outfield come Opening Day.

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen is still pursuing another outfielder, SNY's Andy Martino said Wednesday afternoon, and repeatedly said in late 2018 he hoped to add an everyday center fielder as opposed to another corner outfielder.

With Yoenis Cespedes' return date unclear -- top advisor Omar Minaya said, "If [Cespedes] gives us anything this year, that is gravy." -- that further indicates the team's need for another outfielder. 
Brandon Nimmo likes trade rumors 00:00:55
New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo compares this offseason's trade rumors to when he almost became a Cincinnati Red.

At the beginning of the offseason, Mets OF Brandon Nimmo saw his name swirling around MLB trade rumors, but he wasn't worried one bit.

This isn't the first time it's happening.

Calling into "Mets Hot Stove," Nimmo divulged on the first time he remembers his name being out there, and how that moment shaped his mindset about the rumors.
Jun 12, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway (36) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports (Brett Davis)
Terry Francona knows all about a rough first year as a manager, considering he had it worse back in 1997 in Philadelphia than his friend, Mickey Callaway, did with the Mets last season.

Francona, who came into that year "naïve" by his own admission, piloted the Phillies to a 68-94 record in his inaugural season on the bench. He's since gone on to become one of baseball's most successful and respected skippers, winning two World Series with Boston and winning the last three American League Central titles in Cleveland.

Asked to assess the rookie season of his former pitching coach - Callaway guided the Mets to a 77-85 record in 2018 - Francona said, "I think he's incredibly talented and confident in what he's doing.
Apr 10, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) prior to the game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
John Harper, SNY.tv | Twitter | : So Omar Minaya went on MLB Radio this week and downplayed expectations that Yoenis Cespedes is being counted on at all by the Mets in 2019.

"If he gives us anything this year, that is gravy," was the way he put it.

Now wait a minute...
Relief pitcher David Robertson (Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports)
David Robertson's second stint with the Yankees is officially over. 

The free agent reliever agreed to a deal with the Phillies on Thursday, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. 

Robertson, 33, agreed to a two-year deal guaranteed at least $23 million, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. He will earn $10 million in 2019, $11 million in 2020 with a $12 million club option (with a $2 million buyout) for 2021. 
New York Mets Yoenis Cespedes (52) holds his broken bat as he looks at a video replay of his flyout to deep left field during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in New York. (AP)
The Mets don't know exactly when outfielder Yoenis Cespedes will return from double heel surgery, and Omar Minaya, special assistant to the GM, echoed that sentiment.

"Right now, there's not a specific timetable to date," Minaya said on MLB Network Radio on Wednesday. "But he had those two operations. Usually we don't like getting into specific timetables. We just want to get him back, and if he comes back, anything -- if he gives us anything this year, that is gravy. We're happy for that."

New Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said last month he views Cespedes, who underwent surgery to remove bone calcification from his right heel on Aug. 2 and his left heel on Oct. 26, as "the ultimate trade deadline piece," suggesting the 33-year-old slugger could return at some point in the second half.
New York Yankees relief pitcher Adam Warren (43) delivers in the eighth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. (David Richard-USA TODAY Sports)
With plenty of work cut out for GM Brodie Van Wagenen ahead of Spring Training, the Mets have entered the New Year actively pursuing free agents to add depth to the bullpen and utility pieces, according to SNY's Andy Martino. 

Some of the names that have been sifted through include RHP Adam Warren, LHP Justin Wilson and utility players Asdrubal Cabrera and Marwin Gonzalez

The Mets want to continue to address their depth at bullpen after adding Juerys Familia and trading for Edwin Diaz in December. Both Warren and Wilson would provide that help. Warren sported a 3.14 ERA and struck out 52 batters across 51.2 innings for both the Yankees and Mariners last season, while the Cubs' Wilson finished with a 3.46 ERA. 
Sep 26, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) reacts after the top of the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Former Mets All-Star Dwight Gooden knows what it takes to win a Cy Young, which is why he couldn't get enough of Jacob deGrom this past season. 

DeGrom had one of the most dominating seasons by a starting pitcher in history, and rightfully so, he won the National League Cy Young. The righty posted a 1.70 ERA with 269 strikeouts over 217 innings, while shattering the stigma around a pitcher's record showing the whole picture about pitcher success. DeGrom only posted a 10-9 record, as the Mets' offense wasn't much help during the season.

Whenever the 30-year-old took the mound, Gooden was watching. He made sure to revolve his schedule around deGrom's turn in the rotation.
Former New York Mets player Dwight Gooden greets fans before a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets Saturday, May 28, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen has won over at least one of the franchise's legends. 

Dwight Gooden has been closely following his former team's activity throughout the MLB hot stove season and while a little apprehensive at first of the agent-turned-GM, he likes Van Wagenen's aggressive, win-now mentality and approach thus far. 

 
(John Bazemore)
Former Mets All-Star Dwight Gooden may be 54 years old, but he's ready take the mound again.

Gooden will see what his once-electric arm can still do at the Mets' spring training complex in Port St. Lucie for the first of the team's fantasy camps. Super fans, who paid $4,995 for the week-long camp from Jan. 13-19, will get the opportunity to hit off Gooden.

So how's that arm feeling?
Jun 25, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Seth Lugo (67) walks off the field after the top of the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
The Mets and Astros have recently engaged in trade talks, according to Marc Carig of The Athletic. 

Houston has shown interest in right-hander Seth Lugo while the Mets have been doing "background work" on Astros minor leaguers.

It is unclear if the discussions have gained much traction or what an entire return would look like in exchange for Lugo. 
Oct 7, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal (9) rounds the bases on a two run home run by left fielder Chris Taylor (not pictured) against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning of game three of the 2018 NLDS playoff baseball series at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports (Brett Davis)
After making the blockbuster trade for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen continued his aggressive approach this offseason. Finding an everyday catcher was his next move, and he was on the hunt immediately. 

Among his list of potential candidates was free agent C Yasmani Grandal, and according to SNY's Andy Martino, the Mets were very serious about landing the former Dodger.

That seriousness resulted in the Mets making an offer worth $60 million over four years, but Grandal turned it down, The LA Times Jorge Castillo wrote. 
Relief pitcher David Robertson (Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports)
For all of the promise their starting rotation offers in 2019, the Mets badly need to add depth there as insurance against the inevitable injuries that will occur. 

My solution? Sign David Robertson

Let me explain.
(@bnimmo24 via Instagram)
There was some odd activity going on in Queens on Thursday night. 

No, the Mets did not sign Bryce Harper or Manny Machado, but an electrical fire at a Con Edison substation in Astoria resulted in an "electrical arc", which caused a massive blue light to beam over the city at about 9 p.m. 

The incident caused a bit of a phenomenom, with some Mets and Giants players buzzing about what it could possibly be.
Mets New Year's Resolutions 00:02:24
On SNY's Mets Hot Stove, the panel reveals New Year's Resolutions for the New York Mets, heading into the 2019 season.

SNY's Mets Hot Stove crew reveals the team's New Year's Resolutions heading into the 2019 season.

Robinson CanoJacob deGrom, Brodie Van Wagenen, Mickey Callaway and Noah Syndergaard each gets a mention.
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen recently surprised just about everybody by saying the Mets should be regarded as NL-East favorites next season, prompting the obvious question:

Has the new GM done enough, coming off two disastrous seasons, to warrant such a bold pronouncement? The short answer is no, in large part because the division is shaping up as perhaps the most competitive in the National League next season -- excluding the Marlins, of course...
Sep 15, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; New York Mets right fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports (Bob DeChiara)
It's no secret to anyone that follow the Mets that OF Brandon Nimmo loves Christmas. I mean, he has dressed like Santa for the second straight year during the annual Mets kids holiday party.

New York Christmas is much different for Nimmo, having grown up in Cheyenne, WY. But he makes it an effort to return home for the holidays to spend it with his family -- a time he looks forward to each year. 

"It's really, really special because family time is fewer and far between now," he told MLB.com's Anthony DiComo in a Christmas Q&A. "With us kind of spread out across the country, it is very, very nice. That's the main reason that I like Christmas is to get back together with family. Everybody makes it a priority and you miss that time."
New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud (18) hits a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Nationals Park. (Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)
The Mets and C Travis d'Arnaud have avoided arbitration, as New York settled with a one-year, $3.515 million deal for 2019, according to USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale.

SNY's Andy Martino noted the Mets planned to stick with d'Arnaud, who they tendered, after signing free-agent C Wilson Ramos to a two-year deal. They view Kevin Plawecki as expendable, and they are moving forward with trying to trade him. 

D'Arnaud only played four games last season, as he was shut down following Tommy John surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right elbow. He was projected to receive $3.7 million through arbitration this season. 
Sep 27, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller (24) pitches against the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports (Jay Biggerstaff)
The Yankees and Mets are both in the market to beef up their respective bullpens, but neither felt strongly enough to make an offer to left-hander Andrew Miller, according to SNY's Andy Martino. 

Miller, 33, signed with the Cardinals on Friday to a two-year, $25 million deal with a vesting option for 2021. 

The Yankees and Mets both had initial interest in Miller but his durability concerns steered them away from the two-time All-Star. 
Sep 9, 2018; Milwaukee, WI, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Gregor Blanco (1) hits a sacrifice RBI during the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports (Patrick Gorski)
The Mets continue to add depth to their outfield, as they have reportedly signed Gregor Blanco to a minor-league deal, per Fancred Sports Jon Heyman.

This is the second outfielder the Mets have signed to a minor-league deal, with Rajai Davis coming aboard as well.

Blanco, 34, has spent 10 seasons in the MLB, with the Giants being his most recent team in 2018. Over 68 games last season, he hit .217/.262/.317 with two homers and 12 RBI. 
SNY Holiday GIF Guide 00:00:43
With the holiday season upon us, SNY would like to give a GIF for a few of the NY sports teams during the season of giving.

As we're in the middle of the holiday season, the Mets are looking to see if their Christmas list will be fulfilled with the MLB offseason in full swing. But we have the perfect gift for you: GIFs!

You can use these from Spring Training all the way through the 2019 season.

Check them out below!
Mar 29, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets catcher Kevin Plawecki (26) runs out an rbi single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the 8th inning of the game on opening day at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports (Gregory Fisher)
The Mets are "getting a lot of hits" from other teams on their catchers since signing Wilson Ramos, and are moving ahead with trade talks regarding Kevin Plawecki in particular, according to major league sources.

In pursuit of a lefty reliever or general bullpen depth, the Mets have made clear that Plawecki is more available than Travis d'Arnaud, who might see time at multiple positions in 2018.
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Andrew Miller delivers against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane/AP)
The Cardinals and LHP Andrew Miller -- a Mets free agent target -- agreed to a two-year deal for next season.

According to The Athletic, Miller's deal is worth $25 million over the next two years with a vesting option for $12 million in 2021 or a $2.5 million buyout. He also has $500,000 in incentives per season.

Miller was on the Mets' wish list for numerous reasons. First, New York lacks a dominant lefty reliever with Jerry Blevins still in free agency, and he isn't at Miller's level. Also, manager Mickey Callaway had Miller on his staff in Cleveland when he was the team's pitching coach, so that connection was there as well.
Jul 15, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; USA infielder Peter Alonso (34) hits a two run home run in seventh inning against the World Team during the 2018 All Star Futures Game at Nationals Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Geoff Burke)
There were not many minor-leaguers better than Mets prospects Peter Alonso and Jeff McNeil last season. 

MiLB.com compiled a position-by-position list of the players who had the best seasons in all of Minor League Baseball for its 2018 All-MiLB Team and both Alonso and McNeil were both named to the team. 

Alonso, 24, was not just one of the best offensive first basemen, but one of the best offensive players last season, splitting time between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Las Vegas. 
What?s next for the Mets? 00:02:13
Should Brodie Van Wagenen pursue A.J. Pollock or should he try and trade for a left-handed pitcher? Jim Duquette breaks it down.

A.J. Pollock may still be in the Mets' offseason plans, but the free-agent center fielder's current asking price is reportedly still too high for GM Brodie Van Wagenen.

According to Fancred's Jon Heyman, Pollock remains a Mets target, but the two sides are apart on the dollar amount. 

Van Wagenen expressed interest in the 31-year-old righty when speaking at the Winter Meetings earlier this month.  

"A.J. fits us really well," he said. "He's a guy that we have been in touch with his agent. ... I will continue to have dialogue."
Mike Minor (36) Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Troy Taormina)
Mike Minor (36) Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Troy Taormina)

The market for free-agent lefthanded relievers began to narrow Thursday night with Andrew Miller reportedly closing in on a deal with the Cardinals.

The Mets are still looking for help in that department, and along with the Phillies are showing heavy interest in trading for Rangers lefty Mike Minor, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

But there's an obstacle to the Mets getting a deal done. Rosenthal reports that unlike the Phillies, the Mets are on Minor's 10-team no-trade list, meaning he would have to first sign off on any deal involving him going to Queens.
Sep 18, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto (11) singles in a run in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Sep 18, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto (11) singles in a run in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

The Mets got tired of the Marlins' absurd asking price for catcher J.T. Realmuto via trade and moved on by signing Wilson Ramos instead.

It seems the Marlins haven't made much progress since the Mets bolted, but there's still a possibility Realmuto will be traded within the National League East, says Craig Mish of SiriusXM.

Mish currently views the Braves as the favorites to land Realmuto before Opening Day 2019, followed by the Yankees and Rays.
If he accepts the qualifying offer, Daniel Murphy will make $15.8 million next sesaon. (AP)
Former Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy has agreed with the Rockies to a two-year deal worth $24 million, sources told Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports.

The 33-year-old Murphy became a free agent after finishing the 2018 season with the Cubs, who acquired him in a trade with the Nationals in August.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal has reported that Murphy would get a fair amount of playing time at first base for Colorado, which currently has Ian Desmond at the top of its depth chart at that position. DJ LeMahieu, the Rockies' second baseman last season, is also a free agent.
New York Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen poses for photographs at CitiField Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen has said on multiple occasions this winter that upgrading and stablizing center field is a priority for him when building next year's roster. 

The Giants, Mariners, Rockies, Rangers and White Sox have all reportedly been looking for a new center fielder as well. 

The overall market for everyday outfielders, especially up the middle, has been weak. 
Bryce Harper
Even after adding Wilson Ramos and Robinson Cano, Mets GM Brodie VanWagenen said Tuesday that he'd like to add another infielder or outfielder (or two) to the roster.

"We're not as concerned about left-handed or right-handed now, we just want to have complementary pieces," he added.

Like most Mets fans, I hear, "Add," and I think free agents Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, A.J. Pollack and Mike Moustakas. However, as SNY's Andy Martino reported Tuesday night, the above more likely means spending on multiple in-between players to add depth and round out to the roster. Unlike during previous offseasons, there has been very little reporting on the team's winter budget and their expected payroll for 2019. The number has so far been a mystery, which is furthered by Van Wagenen being a first time GM...
(Gregory Fisher)
Former Mets C Mike Piazza didn't take the traditional route following his retirement and introduction into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Instead, he jumped on the venture of buying a third-tier Italian soccer club in A.C. Reggiana 1919. 

But what looked to be the perfect situation for Piazza and his wife, Alicia, turned into a horribly failed investment as the club had gone bankrupt. So when The Athletic asked to interview the Piazzas about the experience, Mike knew what he had to do to get through it.

"This interview's going to be wet," Mike told author Robert Andrew Powell. "I hope that's okay with you."
In the latest episode of Shea Anything, Doug Williams and Andy Martino look back on the Wilson Ramos press conference, and Brodie Van Wagenen's thoughts on the Mets standing in the N.L. East.

They also chat about what may happen next in the offseason, list their Christmas wish list for the Mets, and Doug gets Andy to share one cool behind-the-scenes story from the Winter Meetings in Las Vegas.

CLICK BELOW TO LISTEN
(SNY Illustration)
John Harper, SNY.tv | Twitter |

When the news broke on Tuesday that Matt Harvey is signing with the Angels, my first thought was, well, at least Anaheim is closer to Los Angeles than San Diego. 

It was only last April, remember, when Harvey, already relegated to Mickey Callaway's bullpen by then, had such a craving to party in LA that he hopped a ride from San Diego, where the Mets were playing a weekend series. 

To which Sandy Alderson essentially threw up his hands and said enough is enough. 
Sep 25, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
Noah Syndergaard took to Instagram after the Mets announced this season's Syndergaard Game of Thrones bobblehead.

Syndergaard, who has been the subject of trade rumors that have died down recently, wrote "Can't trade me now... ha... ha.... haha" below the Mets' post.

Click below to see
(SNY)
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen is clearly working to set an example of confidence and determination for his team, which he was hired to run just seven weeks ago.

He's setting a tone for his employees...

"Ultimately, I am going to surround myself with people who are best in class," he said at his introductory press conference when asked about building his staff.

He's setting a tone for the team's fans...
A general view from the press box of First Data Field, home of the St. Lucie Mets (Jasen Vinlove (USA Today))
Winter hasn't officially started yet, but if you squint closely enough you can see Mets Spring Training.

Pitchers and catchers will report to Port St. Lucie on Feb. 12, the team announced Wednesday.

Physicals for pitchers and catchers will occur on Feb. 13, with their first workout on Feb. 14...
What's next for the Mets? 00:00:52
After the Mets signed Robinson Cano and Wilson Ramos, what's next? Will they go after a utility player or someone like A.J. Pollock?

The Mets have been extremely active this offseason, and GM Brodie Van Wagenen isn't done. At yet another introductory press conference -- this time for C Wilson Ramos -- Van Wagenen said "we still have some real money to spend."

And where could that money go? Another bullpen piece to go along with Jeurys Familia and Edwin Diaz in the back end would be ideal. But the Mets are also looking in the outfield market, and A.J. Pollock has remained a name connected to the blue and orange.

But speaking on "Baseball Night in New York" Tuesday, SNY's Andy Martino let everyone know the Mets are not looking Pollock's way at the moment. In fact, they are straying away from other intriguing options as well.
Jun 15, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Matt Harvey (32) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports (Ben Queen)
Matt Harvey is headed to La La land. 

The former Mets pitcher agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. 

The contract is worth $11 million guaranteed with $3 million in incentives, per Jon Heyman of Fancred. 
Are Mets new NL East favorites? 00:01:58
New York Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen discloses that he and his team believe they are the favorites to win the NL East. Are they?

Right after saying the Mets aren't done with their offseason additions, GM Brodie Van Wagenen said something a bit more attention-grabbing.

"Internally, we can argue that we're the favorites in the division right now," Van Wagenen told SNY's Steve Gelbs.

Saying he's "not gonna stop" and that the team still has "some real money to spend," Van Wagenen elaborated on why he feels the Mets can be considered the favorites...
Brodie Van Wagenen speaks during a news conference to announce the New York Mets new General Manager Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)
It's been a busy start to Brodie Van Wagenen's tenure as Mets GM, one that continued Tuesday morning when he introduced his newest acquisiton, All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos, in a press conference.

But Van Wagenen said he isn't done adding pieces to the puzzle. 

"We still have a lot of time to play and get creative and still have some real money to spend to potentially add on to it," he told SNY's Steve Gelbs.

"I'm not gonna stop," added Van Wagenen.
(SNY)
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said after swinging the blockbuster deal for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz that as he continued to build the team, he wanted to eliminate as many "ifs" as possible from the roster

"One of the things that I think this club suffered from the last couple years was putting a lot of weight into 'ifs,'" Van Wagenen said on Dec. 4. "If player X is healthy, if player X rebounds to have another year, if we have a breakout season from a young player. My goal is that we try to eliminate as many 'ifs' as possible."

With the above in mind, SNY's Steve Gelbs asked Van Wagenen on Tuesday why new catcher Wilson Ramos -- who has missed significant time due to injury most seasons of his career -- doesn't qualify as an "if."
Wilson Ramos press conference 00:01:12
The New York Mets officially welcome in their new catcher Wilson Ramos to the team, and he's ready to battle for the NL East crown.

While introducing new catcher Wilson Ramos on Tuesday at Citi Field, GM Brodie Van Wagenen explained why the Mets went in this direction.

"In short, Wilson was the perfect fit for us," Van Wagenen said, adding that while the team had a variety of options on the trade and free agent markets, the Mets chose their path "rather than allowing others to choose our path for us."

Van Wagenen noted that Ramos "commanded the room" when they met with him and cited his "poise" and "confidence" as traits that stuck out...
New York Yankees right fielder Carlos Beltran scores a run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium. (Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports)
Carlos Beltran is reportedly joining the Yankees' big-name lineup of special advisers.

The Yankees are expected to hire the former Bomber and Met outfielder as an adviser to GM Brian Cashman, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

And Cashman has reason to put his newest employee right to work. According to Feinsand, Beltran was previously represented by Dan Lozano of MVP Sports Group, who also reps free agent superstar Manny Machado
Apr 12, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Zach Lee (57) delivers a pitch during the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports (Chris Humphreys)
The Mets on Tuesday signed RHP Zach Lee to a minor league contract, according to Michael Mayer

The 27-year-old Lee last pitched in the majors for the Padres in 2017, recording a 5.63 ERA (6.28 FIP) with six strikeouts in eight innings.

Lee, the Dodgers' first-round draft pick in 2010, played in the Rays' farm system this past season.

In 145.2 innings between Tampa Bay's Double-A and Triple-A clubs, Lee went 12-6 as a starter with a 3.65 ERA, a 1.325 WHIP and 107 strikeouts.
Aug 16, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher Wilson Ramos (40) prepares to bat during the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Bill Streicher)
Watch live on SNY's Facebook and Twitter today at 11 a.m. as the Mets introduce new catcher Wilson Ramos. 

SNY will air the entire press conference, with Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen and Ramos.

Steve Gelbs will anchor SNY's special coverage from Citi Field, while Doug Williams and SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino will be live from the SNY studios. 
The 2019 Queens Baseball Convention, featuring appearances by Mets legends Keith Hernandez, Edgardo Alfonzo, and Ed Kranepool, is taking place on January 19, 2019 at Katch Astoria.

Hernandez, Alfonzo, and Kranepool will take part in panel discussion that will include questions from attendees, and will be taking part in an autograph session.

Tickets to the fan-run QBC, presented by SNY, are nearly sold out. To get yours, head here...
New York Mets' Jordany Valdespin warms up in the dugout before facing the Colorado Rockies in the ninth inning of the Mets' 3-2 victory in a baseball game in Denver on Thursday, June 27, 2013. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)
Here comes Jordany Valdespin!

The former Mets second baseman has won the Dominican Winter League's Most Valuable Player award after hitting .352 with 14 steals in 45 games for Toros del Este.

Valdespin played mostly in right field for the team while hitting two home runs with 20 RBI.
May 18, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Athletics center fielder Rajai Davis (11) talks to Oakland Athletics third base coach Chip Hale (4) in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports (Stan Szeto)
The Mets signed outfielder Rajai Davis to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training, the club announced on Monday. 

Davis hit .224 with an OPS of .690, 33 runs, six doubles, one triple, a home run and six RBIs across 101 games for the Indians last season. The 38-year-old stole 21 bases for Cleveland in 2018. Davis' speed and added outfield depth will serve as an advantage for the Mets, a club that is thin in both departments. 
Read More
