Bryce Harper
Bryce Harper

Even after adding Wilson Ramos and Robinson Cano, Mets GM Brodie VanWagenen said Tuesday that he'd like to add another infielder or outfielder (or two) to the roster.

"We're not as concerned about left-handed or right-handed now, we just want to have complementary pieces," he added.

Like most Mets fans, I hear, "Add," and I think free agents Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, A.J. Pollack and Mike Moustakas. However, as SNY's Andy Martino reported Tuesday night, the above more likely means spending on multiple in-between players to add depth and round out to the roster.

Unlike during previous offseasons, there has been very little reporting on the team's winter budget and their expected payroll for 2019. The number has so far been a mystery, which is furthered by Van Wagenen being a first time GM.

That said, according to Cot's Baseball Contracts, the Mets are already projected to have a $169 million net 40-man payroll next season.

To add A.J. Pollock or Mike Moustakas, let alone both, the Mets would be uncharacteristically close to the luxury tax, while making it very difficult for Van Wagenen to acquire players by trade during the summer. Harper or Machado would obviously do the same, even if backloading their deal and trading Todd Frazier and/or Juan Lagares.

For what it's worth, Pollock and Moustakas would each add a projected three wins, according to FanGraphs.com. Harper would add six.

By committing $15 million the next three- to four years to get Pollock or Moustakas., Van Wagenen would add just a projected few extra wins. The thing is, assuming he can spend it, the above would leave the Mets super close to the luxury tax threshold and limit their ability to make acquisitions during the season.

How can the Mets fit Harper if they can't fit Pollock and Moustakas? Van Wagenen needs to continue to be creative and return to thinking like he did when representing Yoenis Cespedes during his first contract negotiations with the Mets.

If you recall, Van Wagenen got the Mets to give his client a three-year deal that paid $25 million each season. The deal also had an opt-out clause after its first year. And when Cespedes used the opt-out to again become free agent, the deal called for him to be paid an additional $2.7 million for his one year of service.

This seems counterintuitive, but it actually gave Cespedes an incentive to opt out and get the Mets off the hook for the deal's remaining $50 million, while still keeping his bat in the lineup through 2016. 

I've heard from people familiar with their approach that Boras and Harper are open to the above type of creativity. The thing is, does the former-agent, now-GM Van Wagenen feel as creative about high-priced free agents as he did when repping Cespedes?

If he does, he should offer Harper a 10-year, $350 million contract, which is more than MLB insiders expect him to get from other interested teams.

During the deal's first four years, though, I want Harper to be paid just $120 million, with the $15 million in 2019 going up to $45 million by the fourth season. Then, similar to the Cespedes framework, I'll let Harper opt out, at which point he can be a free agent again at 30 years old. If he does opt out, he gets an extra $10 million for his final fourth season. If he doesn't opt out and chooses to stay with the Mets for the final six seasons, he'll be paid on average just under $40 million every year.

The above would make him more affordable the next two years, it pays him a lot during the third and fourth year (and when Van Wagenen's payroll drops), and there's an incentive for him to opt out and return to the free agent market while still in the prime of his career.

By adding Harper, who would play right field, the Mets would add another projected five to six wins to their FanGraphs.com total, putting them one away from the Nationals. And with Harper earning just $15 million in 2019, Van Wagenen should have enough money in his pocket to make short-term, around-the-edges additions to make up that missing victory.

By comparison, adding free agent OF Adam Jones and reliever Andrew Miller would likely mean spending $20 or so million and with not as much commitment, but also for fewer projected wins. That said, two lesser signings would allow for more additions this winter and/or this summer, plus keep Van Wagenen further away from the luxury tax.

I'd prefer Harper, though. I realize he's brash and powerful, and colorful with his comments. He can be embarrassingly egotistical and was literally choked by a teammate during a pennant race. There are clearly risks associated with bringing him to New York for such a large sum of money. However, by signing him, not only does it make the Mets better with an MVP-caliber threat, but it would plant a new flag on top Citi Field stating they're again open for business and serious about winning under Van Wagenen. 

The above was impossible to pull off during the previous decade. However, while it may still be improbable, if Van Wagenen has showed us anything during the last 60 days, it's that anything is possible with the right amount of leverage, leg work and creativity. 

CERRONE: Is Brodie Van Wagenen right ... are Mets favorites in NL East? >> Read More

HARPER: Why we still care about Matt Harvey >> Read More

RELATED: Does Syndergaard's new bobblehead night mean he's safe? >> Read More

Matthew Cerrone (Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Contact) is lead writer of MetsBlog.com, which he created in 2003. He also hosts the MetsBlog Podcast, which you can subscribe to here. His new book, The New York Mets Fans' Bucket List, details 44 things every Mets fan should experience during their lifetime. To check it out, click here!
(Gregory Fisher)
(Gregory Fisher)

Former Mets C Mike Piazza didn't take the traditional route following his retirement and introduction into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Instead, he jumped on the venture of buying a third-tier Italian soccer club in A.C. Reggiana 1919. 

But what looked to be the perfect situation for Piazza and his wife, Alicia, turned into a horribly failed investment as the club had gone bankrupt. So when The Athletic asked to interview the Piazzas about the experience, Mike knew what he had to do to get through it.

"This interview's going to be wet," Mike told author Robert Andrew Powell. "I hope that's okay with you."
Read More

In the latest episode of Shea Anything, Doug Williams and Andy Martino look back on the Wilson Ramos press conference, and Brodie Van Wagenen's thoughts on the Mets standing in the N.L. East.

They also chat about what may happen next in the offseason, list their Christmas wish list for the Mets, and Doug gets Andy to share one cool behind-the-scenes story from the Winter Meetings in Las Vegas.

CLICK BELOW TO LISTEN
Read More
(SNY Illustration)
(SNY Illustration)

John Harper, SNY.tv | Twitter |

When the news broke on Tuesday that Matt Harvey is signing with the Angels, my first thought was, well, at least Anaheim is closer to Los Angeles than San Diego. 

It was only last April, remember, when Harvey, already relegated to Mickey Callaway's bullpen by then, had such a craving to party in LA that he hopped a ride from San Diego, where the Mets were playing a weekend series. 

To which Sandy Alderson essentially threw up his hands and said enough is enough. 
Tags: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, Matt Harvey, John Harper
Read More
Sep 25, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
Sep 25, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)

Noah Syndergaard took to Instagram after the Mets announced this season's Syndergaard Game of Thrones bobblehead.

Syndergaard, who has been the subject of trade rumors that have died down recently, wrote "Can't trade me now... ha... ha.... haha" below the Mets' post.

Click below to see
Tags: Noah Syndergaard
Read More
(SNY)
(SNY)

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen is clearly working to set an example of confidence and determination for his team, which he was hired to run just seven weeks ago.

He's setting a tone for his employees...

"Ultimately, I am going to surround myself with people who are best in class," he said at his introductory press conference when asked about building his staff.

He's setting a tone for the team's fans...
Read More
A general view from the press box of First Data Field, home of the St. Lucie Mets (Jasen Vinlove (USA Today))
A general view from the press box of First Data Field, home of the St. Lucie Mets (Jasen Vinlove (USA Today))

Winter hasn't officially started yet, but if you squint closely enough you can see Mets Spring Training.

Pitchers and catchers will report to Port St. Lucie on Feb. 12, the team announced Wednesday.

Physicals for pitchers and catchers will occur on Feb. 13, with their first workout on Feb. 14...
Read More
What's next for the Mets? 00:00:52
After the Mets signed Robinson Cano and Wilson Ramos, what's next? Will they go after a utility player or someone like A.J. Pollock?

The Mets have been extremely active this offseason, and GM Brodie Van Wagenen isn't done. At yet another introductory press conference -- this time for C Wilson Ramos -- Van Wagenen said "we still have some real money to spend."

And where could that money go? Another bullpen piece to go along with Jeurys Familia and Edwin Diaz in the back end would be ideal. But the Mets are also looking in the outfield market, and A.J. Pollock has remained a name connected to the blue and orange.

But speaking on "Baseball Night in New York" Tuesday, SNY's Andy Martino let everyone know the Mets are not looking Pollock's way at the moment. In fact, they are straying away from other intriguing options as well.
Read More
Jun 15, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Matt Harvey (32) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports (Ben Queen)
Jun 15, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Matt Harvey (32) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports (Ben Queen)

Matt Harvey is headed to La La land. 

The former Mets pitcher agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. 

The contract is worth $11 million guaranteed with $3 million in incentives, per Jon Heyman of Fancred. 
Tags: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, Matt Harvey
Read More
Are Mets new NL East favorites? 00:01:58
New York Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen discloses that he and his team believe they are the favorites to win the NL East. Are they?

Right after saying the Mets aren't done with their offseason additions, GM Brodie Van Wagenen said something a bit more attention-grabbing.

"Internally, we can argue that we're the favorites in the division right now," Van Wagenen told SNY's Steve Gelbs.

Saying he's "not gonna stop" and that the team still has "some real money to spend," Van Wagenen elaborated on why he feels the Mets can be considered the favorites...
Read More
Brodie Van Wagenen speaks during a news conference to announce the New York Mets new General Manager Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Brodie Van Wagenen speaks during a news conference to announce the New York Mets new General Manager Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

It's been a busy start to Brodie Van Wagenen's tenure as Mets GM, one that continued Tuesday morning when he introduced his newest acquisiton, All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos, in a press conference.

But Van Wagenen said he isn't done adding pieces to the puzzle. 

"We still have a lot of time to play and get creative and still have some real money to spend to potentially add on to it," he told SNY's Steve Gelbs.

"I'm not gonna stop," added Van Wagenen.
Read More
(SNY)
(SNY)

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said after swinging the blockbuster deal for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz that as he continued to build the team, he wanted to eliminate as many "ifs" as possible from the roster

"One of the things that I think this club suffered from the last couple years was putting a lot of weight into 'ifs,'" Van Wagenen said on Dec. 4. "If player X is healthy, if player X rebounds to have another year, if we have a breakout season from a young player. My goal is that we try to eliminate as many 'ifs' as possible."

With the above in mind, SNY's Steve Gelbs asked Van Wagenen on Tuesday why new catcher Wilson Ramos -- who has missed significant time due to injury most seasons of his career -- doesn't qualify as an "if."
Read More
Wilson Ramos press conference 00:01:12
The New York Mets officially welcome in their new catcher Wilson Ramos to the team, and he's ready to battle for the NL East crown.

While introducing new catcher Wilson Ramos on Tuesday at Citi Field, GM Brodie Van Wagenen explained why the Mets went in this direction.

"In short, Wilson was the perfect fit for us," Van Wagenen said, adding that while the team had a variety of options on the trade and free agent markets, the Mets chose their path "rather than allowing others to choose our path for us."

Van Wagenen noted that Ramos "commanded the room" when they met with him and cited his "poise" and "confidence" as traits that stuck out...
Tags: Amed Rosario, Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto, Noah Syndergaard, Danny Abriano
Read More
New York Yankees right fielder Carlos Beltran scores a run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium. (Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Yankees right fielder Carlos Beltran scores a run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium. (Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports)

Carlos Beltran is reportedly joining the Yankees' big-name lineup of special advisers.

The Yankees are expected to hire the former Bomber and Met outfielder as an adviser to GM Brian Cashman, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

And Cashman has reason to put his newest employee right to work. According to Feinsand, Beltran was previously represented by Dan Lozano of MVP Sports Group, who also reps free agent superstar Manny Machado
Tags: Carlos Beltran
Read More
Apr 12, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Zach Lee (57) delivers a pitch during the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports (Chris Humphreys)
Apr 12, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Zach Lee (57) delivers a pitch during the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports (Chris Humphreys)

The Mets on Tuesday signed RHP Zach Lee to a minor league contract, according to Michael Mayer

The 27-year-old Lee last pitched in the majors for the Padres in 2017, recording a 5.63 ERA (6.28 FIP) with six strikeouts in eight innings.

Lee, the Dodgers' first-round draft pick in 2010, played in the Rays' farm system this past season.

In 145.2 innings between Tampa Bay's Double-A and Triple-A clubs, Lee went 12-6 as a starter with a 3.65 ERA, a 1.325 WHIP and 107 strikeouts.
Read More
Aug 16, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher Wilson Ramos (40) prepares to bat during the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Bill Streicher)
Aug 16, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher Wilson Ramos (40) prepares to bat during the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Bill Streicher)

Watch live on SNY's Facebook and Twitter today at 11 a.m. as the Mets introduce new catcher Wilson Ramos. 

SNY will air the entire press conference, with Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen and Ramos.

Steve Gelbs will anchor SNY's special coverage from Citi Field, while Doug Williams and SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino will be live from the SNY studios. 
Read More

The 2019 Queens Baseball Convention, featuring appearances by Mets legends Keith Hernandez, Edgardo Alfonzo, and Ed Kranepool, is taking place on January 19, 2019 at Katch Astoria.

Hernandez, Alfonzo, and Kranepool will take part in panel discussion that will include questions from attendees, and will be taking part in an autograph session.

Tickets to the fan-run QBC, presented by SNY, are nearly sold out. To get yours, head here...
Read More
New York Mets' Jordany Valdespin warms up in the dugout before facing the Colorado Rockies in the ninth inning of the Mets' 3-2 victory in a baseball game in Denver on Thursday, June 27, 2013. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)
New York Mets' Jordany Valdespin warms up in the dugout before facing the Colorado Rockies in the ninth inning of the Mets' 3-2 victory in a baseball game in Denver on Thursday, June 27, 2013. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)

Here comes Jordany Valdespin!

The former Mets second baseman has won the Dominican Winter League's Most Valuable Player award after hitting .352 with 14 steals in 45 games for Toros del Este.

Valdespin played mostly in right field for the team while hitting two home runs with 20 RBI.
Read More
May 18, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Athletics center fielder Rajai Davis (11) talks to Oakland Athletics third base coach Chip Hale (4) in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports (Stan Szeto)
May 18, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Athletics center fielder Rajai Davis (11) talks to Oakland Athletics third base coach Chip Hale (4) in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports (Stan Szeto)

The Mets signed outfielder Rajai Davis to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training, the club announced on Monday. 

Davis hit .224 with an OPS of .690, 33 runs, six doubles, one triple, a home run and six RBIs across 101 games for the Indians last season. The 38-year-old stole 21 bases for Cleveland in 2018. Davis' speed and added outfield depth will serve as an advantage for the Mets, a club that is thin in both departments. 
Read More
Robinson Cano's defensive stats 00:00:28
The Mets' new second baseman Robinson Cano's defensive numbers are impressive over his career. He should upgrade the Mets' infield.

Robinson Cano makes playing second base look easy, but the Mets know first-hand it's anything but simple. 

If we take a deep dive into Cano's defensive numbers compared to the Mets' previous second basemen, we'll find that no New York player in that position has come close to Cano's Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) in over a decade.

DRS works to quantify a player's entire defensive performance by measuring how many runs he saved or cost the team on defense. It takes into account errors, range, arm and double-play ability to value positioning and first step.
Read More

The first responsibility of a talent agent is to establish options in the marketplace, which allows him or her to create leverage against the client's top target. Then, and only then, is it time to strike a deal. In case you forgot, Brodie Van Wagenen was a prominent player agent prior to being hired as GM of the Mets in October.

As GM, I 100 percent believe he hoped to acquire Marlins C J.T. Realmuto. However, I also believe he learned early on that Miami's ask for Realmuto would be significantly more than Van Wagenen was willing to pay. So, instead of turning his back on the Marlins, he continued to engage them, while signaling to reporters and other teams that he was laser focused on trading for what many consider to be the top catcher in baseball.

Meanwhile, according to multiple reports, he met with free agents Yasmani Grandal and Wilson Ramos, after which rumors about the Mets and Marlins and Realmuto reached a fever pitch...
Read More

Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter |

It was weeks ago now, long before any of us noticed, that Brian Cashman and Brodie Van Wagenen began talking. The reason seemed simple enough -- Cashman needed pitching, and Van Wagenen had it.

But, as anyone who follows New York baseball knows, this was no small thing at all, and was in fact the beginning of a major change. For years, the Yankees and Mets simply did not believe that a significant deal between them was possible. Now, somehow, they were talking about Noah Syndergaard and others.

Syndergaard did not ultimately become a Yankee, of course. But it got closer than anyone would have thought possible, and that very fact brings major, positive ramifications for years to come. We can no longer dismiss the chance of a major blockbuster transpiring between the teams.
Tags: Gary Sanchez, Jacob deGrom, Jeurys Familia, Noah Syndergaard, Andy Martino
Read More
Apr 28, 2018; San Diego, CA, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) pitches during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports (Jake Roth)
Apr 28, 2018; San Diego, CA, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) pitches during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports (Jake Roth)

Jeurys Familia said Monday that he preferred to return to the Mets to be a setup man over going to a different team to close.

"It means a lot for me, it (is) where I grew up, it's like a home for me," Familia said during a conference call. "That's why I am here today. It doesn't matter what inning I am going to pitch. I come back here to win and get a championship."

Familia added that one of his goals was to return to the Mets, and that he told his agent that if there was any possibility, to make it happen...
Tags: Jeurys Familia, Danny Abriano
Read More
Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder A.J. Pollock warms up before his at-bat against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at AT&T Park. (Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports)
Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder A.J. Pollock warms up before his at-bat against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at AT&T Park. (Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports)

The Mets remain in the market for an everyday center fielder and possibly one or two more additions to the bullpen, particularly a left-handed reliever. Here are the latest rumors from each of the above markets, followed by my take...

The everyday catcher

The Mets and free-agent C Wilson Ramos agreed to a two-year, $19 million contract on Sunday. The contract also includes a $10 million club option or a $1.5 million buyout for 2021, according to James Wagner of the NY Times.
Read More

Before signing free agent catcher Wilson Ramos, the Mets didn't want to do a one-for-one trade with the Marlins of Noah Syndergaard for J.T. Realmuto, a source told SNY's Andy Martino.

With Ramos on board, the Mets are now out on Realmuto, according to Martino, who said the team deemed the Marlins' asking price to be too high. In other talks with the Marlins about Realmuto, Miami expressed interest in Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto, and Amed Rosario, reportedly asking for two of the three at one point. 

Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | TwitterThis is to take nothing away from the value of Realmuto, who is a special talent in his prime, but the Marlins need to get their demands in check before they lose every potential suitor for him...
Tags: Noah Syndergaard
Read More

Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | Twitter | With their signing of free agent catcher Wilson Ramos to a two-year deal with a third-year option, the Mets are now out on a potential trade for Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto, reports SNY's Andy Martino.

That of course also means they're out on free agent catcher Yasmani Grandal, who they were considering along with Ramos. 

The above is a good thing for the Mets. Yes, it would have been exciting to add Realmuto. But in the end, the Mets made the smarter move. And the smarter move is also the better move. Here's why...
Read More
New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud is seen during the second inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP)
New York Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud is seen during the second inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP)

After the Mets agreed to a deal with catcher Wilson Ramos and took themselves out of the J.T. Realmuto sweepstakes, the Mets plan to stick with Travis d'Arnaud and explore a trade of Kevin Plawecki, a source told SNY.tv's Andy Martino.

The Mets are still looking for a center fielder and a left-handed reliever, according to Fancred's Jon Heyman, and with Ramos and d'Arnaud, Plawecki is expendable.

Plawecki, 27, hit .210/.315/.370 with seven home runs and 30 RBIs in 79 games for the Mets last year, however Ramos is a significant upgrade to the lineup.
Tags: Kevin Plawecki, Travis d'Arnaud
Read More
Wilson Ramos deal explained 00:01:25
Andy Martino explains the thinking behind the Wilson Ramos deal for the Mets. Short version: it's a very good deal.

The Mets have agreed to a deal with free agent catcher Wilson Ramos, SNY's Andy Martino confirmed.

The deal is for two years and is pending a physical, adds Martino, who reports that with the signing of Ramos, the Mets are out on a potential trade for Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto

The Mets, who also had a meeting with representatives for free agent catcher Yasmani Grandal, had been weighing both before deciding they liked Ramos more, a source told Martino...

 
Read More

The Mets had been aggressive in their efforts to trade for Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto, who the Marlins are expected to deal. Here's the latest...

Dec. 16, 5:01 PM:

With the Mets signing free agent catcher Wilson Ramos, pending a physical, they are out on a potential trade for Realmuto, notes SNY's Andy Martino...
Tags: Amed Rosario, Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto, Miguel Andujar, Noah Syndergaard, Danny Abriano
Read More
Sep 8, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
Sep 8, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)

Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard has seen his name come up in trade rumors all offseason, recently tweeting at MLB Network that he doesn't believe them. On Saturday, Syndergaard updated his Twitter bio, adding a line that said "SNY is trying to trade me."

Early Sunday, Syndergaard took to Instagram, posting a picture of himself on the mound in his Mets uniform, using the caption 'My Team, Our Colors, New York's Future.'

Click below to see...
Tags: Noah Syndergaard, Danny Abriano
Read More
April 29, 2007; Washington, DC, USA; New York Mets pitcher (13) Billy Wagner pitches against the Washington Nationals in the ninth inning at RFK stadium in Washington, DC. The New York Mets defeated the Washington Nationals 1-0. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports Copyright &#194;&#169; James Lang (James Lang-USA TODAY Sports)
April 29, 2007; Washington, DC, USA; New York Mets pitcher (13) Billy Wagner pitches against the Washington Nationals in the ninth inning at RFK stadium in Washington, DC. The New York Mets defeated the Washington Nationals 1-0. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports Copyright &#194;&#169; James Lang (James Lang-USA TODAY Sports)

Former Mets closer Billy Wagner received just 11 percent of 422 possible votes one year ago when he again missed out on being elected to the Hall of Fame, and he's not trending in the right direction during this year's voting.

Sadly, Wagner has consistently fallen short of the 75-percent threshold needed for an induction. He received just 10.5 percent during 2016 -- his first year on the ballot.

In 16 seasons, Wagner pitched for the Astros, Mets, Phillies, Red Sox, and Braves, for whom he collected 422 saves with a 2.31 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with 1,196 strikeouts in 903 innings. The opposition hit just .187 against him, while striking out 33 percent of the time, both of which are the most all-time among pitchers who have thrown at least 800 innings during their careers. So why does he keep getting overlooked for the Hall?
Read More
Aug 29, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier (21) tips his helmet after hitting a grand slam home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports (Jim Young)
Aug 29, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier (21) tips his helmet after hitting a grand slam home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports (Jim Young)

Mets captain David Wright may no longer be around, but that does not mean the team is void of leadership.

Enter Todd Frazier

The veteran third baseman, whom Mickey Callaway has already declared the starter over Jeff McNeil, plans to take rookie first baseman Peter Alonso under his wing and has requested that the 24-year-old's locker be placed next to his this spring training, he told Kevin Kernan of the New York Post. 
Tags: Todd Frazier
Read More
Aug 20, 2015; Nick Castellanos (9) hits a sacrifice fly at Comerica Park. Credit: Osentoski-USA TODAY
Aug 20, 2015; Nick Castellanos (9) hits a sacrifice fly at Comerica Park. Credit: Osentoski-USA TODAY

The Mets appear to be looking into the trade market for an outfielder, too. 

The Mets and Tigers have had talks regarding rightfielder Nick Castellanos, per Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free-Press, although the asking price is high. 

Castellanos, 26, hit .298/.354/.500 with 23 home runs and 89 RBI last season with the Tigers and can also play third base.
Read More
Oct 15, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal (9) hits a double against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning in game three of the 2018 NLCS playoff baseball series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports (Gary A. Vasquez)
Oct 15, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal (9) hits a double against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning in game three of the 2018 NLCS playoff baseball series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports (Gary A. Vasquez)

Could the Mets be close to finding their coveted catcher?

According to SNY's Andy Martino, the Mets' catching situation is moving closer to a resolution. And that doesn't mean a deal or trade is imminent, but Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen and his team are working hard to get it done.

While the Mets were said to be "very aggressive" to trade for Marlins C J.T. Realmuto, Martino is hearing from multiple people that the team is very serious about free-agent C Yasmani Grandal.
Read More
Brodie Van Wagenen speaks during a news conference to announce the New York Mets new General Manager Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Brodie Van Wagenen speaks during a news conference to announce the New York Mets new General Manager Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Aside from a few nifty quips by Bryce Harper's agent, there was little real action on baseball's two biggest free agents at this week's Winter Meetings. Harper and Scott Boras sat down with a few clubs and Manny Machado has meet-and-greets scheduled in the coming days, but neither player seems close to a resolution. 

Instead, the best intel to come out of Las Vegas might have been about the developing bullpen market. Or further confirmation that shopping for a top-end catcher, by trade or free agency, will be pricey. 

That affects both the Yankees and Mets, who are searching for upgrades. Here's a look at the market following the week in Vegas. 
Tags: Amed Rosario, Andrew Miller, Aroldis Chapman, Brandon Nimmo, David Robertson, Didi Gregorius, Giancarlo Stanton, Jeurys Familia, Justin Wilson, Michael Conforto, Noah Syndergaard, Anthony McCarron
Read More
Jul 11, 2018; Trenton, NJ, USA; Binghamton Rumble Ponies outfielder Tim Tebow (15) warms up for batting practice prior to the game at ARM &amp; HAMMER Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports (Gregory Fisher)
Jul 11, 2018; Trenton, NJ, USA; Binghamton Rumble Ponies outfielder Tim Tebow (15) warms up for batting practice prior to the game at ARM &amp; HAMMER Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports (Gregory Fisher)

Tim Tebow is ready for his comeback. 

The Mets minor-league outfielder and former Heisman Trophy winner released a video via his charity, the Tim Tebow Foundation, where he expressed optimism that he will be able to bounce back from his season-ending surgery of his broken hamate bone in his right hand. 

"In every setback, there's a comeback," he said.
Tags: Tim Tebow
Read More
Apr 28, 2018; San Diego, CA, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) pitches during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports (Jake Roth)
Apr 28, 2018; San Diego, CA, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) pitches during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports (Jake Roth)

And just like that, RHP Jeurys Familia is back.

The Mets and Familia agreed to a three-year deal, worth $30 million to bring the former closer back to their bullpen, the team officially announced on Friday.

"We are excited to bring Jeurys back to Flushing," Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said in an official statement. "Jeurys is a familiar face and an accomplished, elite reliever with experience that will fit well in our clubhouse."
Tags: Jeurys Familia, Robert Gsellman, Seth Lugo, Scott Thompson
Read More

This past Monday, I wrote that I expected Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen to do the following five things by end of the week's MLB Winter Meetings, which concluded Thursday.

So, what did he do, what didn't he do, and how will he approach the rest of the offseason?

1. Sign a high-end free-agent reliever
Tags: Amed Rosario, Asdrubal Cabrera, Brandon Nimmo, Jeurys Familia, Juan Lagares, Michael Conforto, Noah Syndergaard, Todd Frazier, Zack Wheeler, Matthew Cerrone
Read More
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Wilson Ramos looks to the dugout against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. (Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports)
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Wilson Ramos looks to the dugout against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. (Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports)

While the Mets have showed interest in free-agent catchers Wilson Ramos and Yasmani Grandal, they appear to have competition in the Los Angeles Angels.

Ramos, with whom the Mets met earlier in the week, is the Angels' No. 1 catching target, according to Jerry Crasnick, while the Los Angeles Times' Maria Torres reports they are also pursuing Grandal.

Though Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen expressed his confidence in the catching tandem of Travis d'Arnaud and Kevin Plawecki, he has not shied away at upgrades at the position, including a potential trade for Marlins All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto.
Tags: Kevin Plawecki, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, Travis d'Arnaud
Read More

The Red Sox are most in search of help in the bullpen, that much is clear based on what reports and insiders said of their past week at the MLB Winter Meetings.

However, it has also been reported that they're looking to get younger in their rotation and have interest in a young, hard-throwing, dominant, under-team-control starting pitcher.

This reads very much like Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard, who has been the subject of countless trade rumors dating back to early November.
Tags: Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto, Noah Syndergaard, Matthew Cerrone
Read More

Doug Williams, Andy Martino and John Harper put the podcast wrap on the Winter Meetings! They talk about the return of Jeurys Familia to the Mets, and what the next moves will be for Brodie Van Wagenen.

They also address the probably crazy notion of the Mets jumping into the Bryce Harper sweepstakes. Could it ever happen?

CLICK BELOW TO LISTEN
Read More
New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard pitches during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. (Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard pitches during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. (Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports)

Las Vegas - The Mets, continuing to look for creative ways to acquire Miami catcher J.T. Realmuto, have discussed a three team trade this week with the San Diego Padres involving Realmuto and Noah Syndergaard, according to major league sources.

For context, this is one of many creative scenarios Mets are discussing to try to land Realmuto. A deal was not close, or even close to close, as of Thursday morning. The takeaway from this tidbit should be that Brodie Van Wagenen and his group are still pursuing Realmuto, and still listening on Syndergaard the right situation.

The loose parameters of these particular discussions would send Syndergaard to San Diego, Realmuto to New York, and Padres prospects to Miami. It's premature to say that a particular offer is on the table, but discussions are active, per sources.
Tags: Noah Syndergaard, Andy Martino
Read More
Jun 24, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports (Anthony Gruppuso)
Jun 24, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports (Anthony Gruppuso)

The Mets bringing back Jeurys Familia on a three-year, $30 million deal feels at first like a sidestep, as opposed to an upgrade.

The reality is that he's a known commodity coming off five-consecutive successful seasons, and he's a veteran reliever with experience pitching in high-leverage situations under the bright lights and pressure of New York City.

The thing is, the above credentials may not be where he provides the most value to the Mets.
Tags: Jeurys Familia, Matthew Cerrone
Read More
Oct 26, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal (9) throws to first for an out against Boston Red Sox second baseman Brock Holt (not pictured) in the second inning in game three of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports (Richard Mackson)
Oct 26, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal (9) throws to first for an out against Boston Red Sox second baseman Brock Holt (not pictured) in the second inning in game three of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports (Richard Mackson)

The MLB Winter Meetings conclude Thursday afternoon following the annual Rule 5 Draft.

The signing of free agent Jeurys Familia has been the only significant acquisition made by the Mets this week, despite being consistently linked in rumor to the following pursuits...

Adding an everyday catcher

 
Read More
Familia is back, what's next? 00:01:30
New York Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen discusses Jeurys Familia, and his plans for the bullpen and the outfield following the Winter Meetings

The Mets might not be done adding high-end relievers after their reunion with Jeurys Familia, who is back on a three-year deal worth $30 million. 

And while Familia isn't a bright and shiny new toy, his signing is a damn good one. And it will remain a damn good one regardless of the moves the team makes from here.

Here are three reasons why...
Tags: Jeurys Familia, Robert Gsellman, Seth Lugo, Danny Abriano
Read More
Apr 3, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; General view of fans outside Citi Field before a game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Apr 3, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; General view of fans outside Citi Field before a game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

The Mets selected RHP Kyle Dowdy from the Indians in the Rule 5 Draft on Thursday morning at the Winter Meetings.

Dowdy, 25, had a 5.15 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with 120 strikeouts in 124.0 innings in Double-A and Triple-A in 2018.

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said Dowdy made "huge strides" in 2018 and has a "four-pitch repertoire that includes a 98 mph fastball," with Van Wagenen adding that Dowdy could be an option for the bullpen or as insurance for the rotation...
Read More
Jeurys Familia returns to Mets 00:02:29
SNY's Steve Gelbs and Andy Martino discuss the Mets signing Jeurys Familia, and whether or not more bullpen help is on the way.

Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | TwitterAfter their reunion with free agent Jeurys Familia, the Mets might not be done adding high-end relievers to their bullpen.

With Edwin Diaz and Familia now on board to create a formidable 1-2 punch at the back-end of the pen, SNY's Andy Martino said early Thursday morning that his belief is that Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen came into the offseason seeking "three bullpen pieces."

Now that Van Wagenen has two of those three pieces, the question is where he'll turn next...
Tags: David Robertson, Jeurys Familia, Danny Abriano
Read More
Will Mets deal any aces? 00:00:48
New York Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen weighs in on his strategy this winter meetings and the difficulty of trading Noah Syndergaard.

Though Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen is fielding calls for a handful of his top players, he admitted on Wednesday it's going to be "very difficult" to trade an ace like Noah Syndergaard

After New York acquired elite closer Edwin Diaz and eight-time All-Star second baseman Robinson Cano from Seattle, Van Wagenen made it very clear that the Mets are going all in for the World Series championship next season. As far as conversations at the Winter Meetings go, he envisions holding that trophy with help from his current, star-studded rotation. 

"We're going into this marketplace assuming that both [Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom], as well as Steven Matz and Zack Wheeler, are on our team," Van Wagenen said.
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz, Zack Wheeler
Read More
Allard Baird joins Hot Stove 00:01:20
New York Mets Asst. GM Allard Baird divulges why he believes in Brodie Van Wagenen and how he'll approach player development.

New Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen has certainly drummed up plenty of buzz about his team this offseason and most recently during MLB's Winter Meetings.

After trading for Mariners' Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, Van Wagenen has made headlines by aggressively pursuing Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto and even willing to do the unprecedented -- bring the Yankees in as a third team in order to get what he wants.

Allard Baird, the Mets' new vice president and assistant GM of scouting and player development, has certainly been impressed by the agent-turned-GM and he said it should not come as much of a surprise, either.
Read More
mets Archives