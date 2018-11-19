The Mets are seeing significant trade interest in 26-year-old RHP Noah SyndergaardSNY's Andy Martino reported on Friday, adding that a potential Syndergaard trade this offseason is a real possibility.

My understanding, after talking to MLB insiders this past weekend, is that to move Syndergaard, the Mets would need to get back a comparable, elite position player able to help the team win in 2019.

Along those lines, it would mean Brodie Van Wagnen getting back a position player projected to produce around 4.0 WAR and likely fill a current hole, such as third base, center field or catcher.

In Syndergaard's best season, 2016, when he had a 2.60 ERA (2.29 FIP) and 1.14 WHIP while striking out 10.7 per 9 in 183.2 innings, he ended with 6.3 WAR and finished eighth in Cy Young Award voting. Since then, he has missed just over 50 percent of his potential starts across two seasons due to a lat muscle injury, shoulder pain, a finger ligament injury, and elbow pain.

Insiders I surveyed believe Syndergaard will earn roughly $30 million the next three seasons, during which he is eligible for arbitration before being eligible for free agency after the 2021 season.

There are close to a dozen teams looking to add a top-of-the-rotation starting pitcher. However, to get a potential ace with star power, under team control, in return for an equally productive position player, only a few of those teams fit Van Wagenen's narrow target.

For instance, while the Padres may like Syndergaard, they really only have upper-level, top prospects to offer the Mets. The same can be said for the Pirates, White Sox, A's, Giants, Brewers and Red Sox, all of whom may or may not have solid, everyday big leaguers to offer. But most are not productive enough or are due to be free agents after the 2019 season. And, the players that do match up are guys these teams can't afford to lose.

However, the following five teams all have interest in acquiring a Syndergaard-type pitcher, and all have equally productive, expendable talent. At the end of this post, I'll discuss my preferred deal...

Astros

I'm sure the Astros are extra intrigued in Syndergaard because he's a native Texan and grew up idolizing Nolan Ryan, who is currently a special assistant to the organization.

The Astros will not be thrilled with the idea of parting with either George Springer or Carlos Correa, but they each fit in perfectly as a one-for-one swap with Syndergaard.

In Springer, the Mets would get a 3-4 WAR corner outfielder able to play center field. He's hit at least 20 home runs with at least a .340 OBP each of the past three seasons. He'll earn the league minimum this coming season, after which he's arbitration eligible through 2022.

Or the Mets could ask for Correa, who had a down season in 2018, due mostly to injuries. Prior, he was an elite shortstop putting up 5.0 WAR in back-to-back seasons. At 24 years old, he's arbitration eligible through 2021, during which he'll likely earn the same amount of money as Syndergaard.

Braves

Similar to dealing with the Yankees, the thought of Syndergaard dominating the NL East and the Mets in a Braves uniform the next three seasons is something Van Wagenen cannot take lightly. 

That said, the Braves have two sensational, young position players with minor leaguers ready to take over.

In Ronald Acuna, the Mets would get a 20-year-old likely to put up at least 3.0 WAR and pick up 40 extra base hits with a .360 OBP. He can hit leadoff and has an average glove in center field, though he's a much better defender in left field. To get Acuna, who will earn the league minimum in 2019 and 2020 and isn't eligible to be a free agent until 2023, the Mets would almost certainly have to put more in the deal.

Or, the Braves could give up Ozzie Albies, who is 21 years old, has an above average glove at second base, is fast, can hit leadoff, and puts the ball in play, which is something the Mets want to improve on next season. Similar to Acuna, Albies is not a free agent until 2023, which means -- again -- the Mets would need to include a top prospect to balance out the deal.

Cubs

In late October, ESPN's Buster Olney reported the Cubs were open to trading Kris Bryant, which led to a debate of whether it made sense to trade Syndergaard to Chicago for their All-Star third baseman.

There have been no hard reports indicating the Cubs have interest in Syndergaard, but it's worth noting they repeatedly scouted him a few years ago when it seemed the two organizations were a natural fit to swap pitching for hitting.

In Bryant, the Mets would get a potential cornerstone player at a position perfect for power. Bryant would also squash any fan and media pressure on Van Wagenen to sign Manny Machado, Bryce Harper, or Josh Donaldson. With Bryant in New York, and by solving their need for an ace by acquiring an affordable Syndergaard, the Cubs could more easily make a run at Harper or Machado as insiders expect they would like to do.

Bryant, who is a 5-6 WAR player when healthy, is not a free agent until after 2021, which is the same year Syndergaard is free. He has also recently adjusted his approach at the plate to put the ball in play more than just going for lift and large home run totals. In addition to playing third base, he has spent time the past few seasons playing first base and corner outfield. And he has been an above average defender at each position. 

Yankees

The Yankees were reportedly interested in Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom this past summer, according to multiple reports. The New York Dailyn News went so far as to put a picture on their back page of Syndergaard in a Yankees uniform, which nearly made me vomit.

To get Syndergaard, the Yankees will need to overpay, because if Van Wagenen gets such a deal wrong and we are forced to watch Syndergaard thrive in the Bronx, heads will roll.

In other words, the Mets have to ask for Miguel Andujar and - because it's the Yankees - an additional prospect close to making his major-league debut. It's a lot, I know, but it has to be...

In Andujar, the Mets would get a battle-tested, 24-year-old third baseman with MVP potential. Fangraphs has him projected to produce 2.7 WAR in 2019, during which he'll be earning the league minimum. He's arbitration eligible the following season through 2022.

But the Yankees are not planning to pursue Syndergaard, according to Martino. 

Angels

The Angels want to get Mike Trout a World Championship. The clock is ticking and they need a young, controllable ace to help make it happen. However, 29-year-old Andrelton Simmons is the only player on their roster that is a reasonable fit in a swap for Syndergaard.

Simmons, who is projected to be a 4.0 WAR player in 2019, is such a sensational shortstop in the field that he'd help Mickey Callaway's remaining starting pitchers in ways they can only dream about today. Zack Wheeler, who relies on the ground ball, could find himself in next year's Cy Young race with Simmons behind him. And, I can't even fathom how Simmons would make Jacob deGrom better than he was this past season.

Oh, and he makes contact at the plate, is good for close to 40 doubles, can steal bases, rarely strikes out, has played in a large market and is due $13 million each of the next two seasons, after which he'll be a free agent. Due to Syndergaard having one extra year of control and Simmons not being the true impact bat the Mets desire, the Angels would need to include more. 

What would I do?

I'd push the Cubs to swap Syndergaard for Bryant. And, if they'd do it, I'd pull the trigger. The other above deals are enticing, specifically potential matches with the Braves and Astros, but I see too much risk in the players coming back to Queens, either because they don't have much track record or because I have questions about how such young kids will handle the move to playing in such a loud and frenzied market.

Byrant, on the other hand, has played in a big market where he's won a World Series. He's conditioned for what he will face in New York, where expectations will be high considering he was dealt for the popular Syndergaard.

The only other deal I'd make is to get Simmons and more from the Angels. It feels risky and probably is, but if the Mets could follow up losing Syndergaard with by signing a free agent, such as Patrick Corbin, Dallas Keuchel, or Nathan Eovaldi (as SNY's Andy Martino reported they're open to doing), I believe the benefit to having Simmons's glove behind these guys will have a noticeable effect on their production.

In other words, not only would Simmons add the type of slap-hitting, constant-contact hitter the Mets need in the lineup, but his presence at shortstop would also make the starting pitchers better than they are already.

Matthew Cerrone (Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Contact) is lead writer of MetsBlog.com, which he created in 2003. He also hosts the MetsBlog Podcast, which you can subscribe to here. His new book, The New York Mets Fans' Bucket List, details 44 things every Mets fan should experience during their lifetime. To check it out, click here!
Sep 24, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes (7) doubles during the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports (Patrick Gorski)
Sep 24, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes (7) doubles during the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports (Patrick Gorski)

The Mets should be looking to improve their bullpen, as well as add an everyday catcher, at least one impact hitter and depth beneath the entire roster.

Here are the latest headlines and rumblings from each of the above markets, followed by my take on how things currently stand and may shake out...

The power-hitting, everyday position player

 
Noah Syndergaard (34) Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
Noah Syndergaard (34) Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)

Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter | As the Mets continue to discuss trading Noah Syndergaard, the team is also exploring potential free agent starting pitchers to replace him, according to major league sources.

Trading Syndergaard -- which is no sure thing to happen, even though the Mets are exploring it -- would only be one piece in a larger strategy. The Mets could obtain a package of prospects and major leaguers for Syndergaard, then replace him with a free agent such as Patrick Corbin, J.A. Happ, Dallas Keuchel, or Nathan Eovaldi.

Those pitchers are all in the mix for the Yankees, too; Happ and Corbin are particular targets in the Bronx. The Yankees, by the way, do not expect to pursue Syndergaard, per sources...
Sep 7, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto (11) throws to first base to retire Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer (not pictured) during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire)
Sep 7, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto (11) throws to first base to retire Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer (not pictured) during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire)

The Mets should be looking to improve their bullpen, as well as add an everyday catcher, at least one impact hitter and depth beneath the entire roster.

Here are the latest headlines and rumblings from each of the above markets, followed by my take on how things currently stand and may shake out...

The everyday catcher

 
With the Arizona Fall League over, Mets first base prospect Peter Alonso has finished the season with 42 homers in a career-high 159 games.

Alonso crushed 36 homers during the minor league season, as he hit .285/.395/.579 in 132 games between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Las Vegas. In the AFL, where he started off hot and cooled off late, Alonso cracked six homers while hitting .255/.339/.510 in 27 games.

The 23-year-old Alonso will be with the Mets at big league Spring Training in February, and new GM Brodie Van Wagenen -- who traveled to Arizona to have dinner with Alonso during the AFL -- recently said he is an "impact player offensively" who is going to continue to work hard on his defense.
Sep 25, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
Sep 25, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)

The Mets are receiving significant trade interest in Noah Syndergaard, SNY's Andy Martino reported on Friday, adding that a potential Syndergaard trade this offseason is "a real possibility."

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Sunday that the Mets' "end game" in a Syndergaard trade would not necessarily be simply acquiring high-end prospects, of which the interested Padres have many.

Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | Twitter | On its face, the idea that a team trying to contend in 2019 would trade a 26-year-old ace-level pitcher who won't be a free agent until 2021 is crazy. But if the Mets aren't going to be in on the Manny Machado's and Bryce Harper's of the world via free agency, their best shot to get a potential impact bat (and more) right now could be dealing Syndergaard...
Oct 7, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman DJ LeMahieu (9) hits a double during the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game three of the 2018 NLDS playoff baseball series at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-USA TODAY Sports (Russell Lansford)
Oct 7, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman DJ LeMahieu (9) hits a double during the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game three of the 2018 NLDS playoff baseball series at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-USA TODAY Sports (Russell Lansford)

Most of the talk around the Mets this offseason has been about adding a high-end catcher and potential runs at high-end relievers. While the Mets should be open to adding big-name players, here are four underrated, undervalued free agents the team should have interest in...

The veteran back-up catcher Nick Hundley

Hundley has been mostly a backup catcher the past two seasons, during which he has played in 197 games while hitting a combined .242 with 19 HR and 66 RBI in 608 at-bats.
Apr 3, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; General view of fans outside Citi Field before a game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Apr 3, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; General view of fans outside Citi Field before a game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

Josh Lewin is out as Mets radio broadcaster. 

The veteran announcer confirmed a New York Daily News report that he will no longer be part of the radio team as they shift form WOR-AM to WCBS-AM. 

Lewin, 50, worked alongside Howie Rose for six seasons but announced on Twitter that he will be taking on a new opportunity elsewhere. 
Mets priorities this offseason 00:02:33
Jeff Wilpon and Mickey Callaway talk Jacob deGrom, what the Mets need to do this offseason, and the possibility of a Noah Syndergaard trade.

Jeff Wilpon provided music to Mets fans' ears at the Annual Turkey Giveaway on Friday. 

The team owner and COO was asked how aggressive the Mets plan to be this offseason in improving the roster, to which Wilpon responded, "aggressive."

"I mean we have to win more games," he said.
(Adam Hunger)
(Adam Hunger)

Mets fans had San Diego Union-Tribune writer John Maffei -- the lone writer that cost Mets ace Jacob deGrom a unanimous Cy Young award win -- on their most wanted list. 

And now he has company. 

ESPN personality Michael Wilbon shares Maffei's stance that a pitcher's record should most certainly be taken into account when determining who should win the award. He even went as far as to say it's "absurd" how analytics is "hijacking" the game. 
Noah Syndergaard (34) Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)
Noah Syndergaard (34) Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports (Andy Marlin)

Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter |

As the Mets prepare for contract extension talks with Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, they are receiving significant trade interest in Noah Syndergaard, according to major league sources. A Syndergaard trade could be their way to add high-end talent, while still trying to contend in 2019.

SNY reported last summer that the San Diego Padres and Mets talked about a Syndergaard trade, and could revisit the subject in the offseason. According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, that has indeed happened. Our sources add that while the Padres weren't aggressive enough in July for talks to become serious, they are expected to go harder after Syndergaard now.
New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler pitches during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. (Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler pitches during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. (Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports)

The Mets should be looking to improve their bullpen, as well as add an everyday catcher, at least one impact hitter and depth beneath the entire roster.

Here are the latest headlines and rumblings from each of the above markets, followed by my take on how things currently stand and may shake out...
Jacob deGrom (48) Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Jacob deGrom (48) Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

John Maffei chose not to explain to WFAN's Steve Somers why he voted for Nationals ace Max Scherzer over Jacob deGrom for the NL Cy Young award.

Instead, he fleshed out his reasoning in a Thursday column for his employer, the San Diego Union-Tribune.

"DeGrom had a fantastic season and the Mets did a great job sending out his facts and figures," wrote Maffei, who was the only one of the 30 voters not to submit a first-place ballot for the Mets ace. "Obviously, a 1.70 ERA over 217 innings is a fabulous accomplishment. But he had 10 wins and nine losses.
New York Mets Noah Syndergaard delivers a pitch during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. (Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets Noah Syndergaard delivers a pitch during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. (Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports)

Mets GM Brodie Van Waganen said he believes Noah Syndergaard will be a key player for the Mets going forward, but that hasn't stopped other teams from expressing interest in the power-throwing pitcher.

The San Diego Padres, who last year had MLB.com's top-ranked farm system, have reportedly remained interested in trading for Synderaard, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The Padres in July reached out to the Mets regarding Syndergaard, who went 13-4 with a 3.03 ERA in 25 starts last season, but nothing came about it.
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies. (AP)
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies. (AP)

In the midst of gushing over Jacob deGrom's "unheard of" Cy Young season, John Franco echoed something that's on the minds of many Mets fans these days:

"Hopefully," Franco said, "they work something out to keep Jake around a long time."

And Franco, who spoke Thursday evening before attending the 16th annual New York City gala to benefit Joe Torre's Safe at Home Foundation, believes it's only a matter of time before deGrom and the Mets agree on a contract extension that will keep deGrom in Queens.
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom reacts after the top of the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. (Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports)
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom reacts after the top of the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. (Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports)

John Harper, SNY.tv | Twitter |

It turned out all that fretting over whether his lack of run support would cost Jacob deGrom the Cy Young Award was unnecessary stress for Mets fans everywhere.

In fact, in some ways it was fitting that deGrom won so easily, collecting 29 of the 30 first-place votes. For just as his season was historic in many ways, so was the verdict, as delivered by the voting members of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

With that in mind, here are two important takeaways from deGrom's landslide victory:
Aug 28, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) smiles during the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports (Patrick Gorski)
Aug 28, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) smiles during the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports (Patrick Gorski)

Christian Yelich has gotten the Jacob deGrom treatment.

A day after the Mets ace won the NL Cy Young award with 29 of 30 first-place votes, Yelich had his unanimous NL MVP vote spoiled by (who else?) but deGrom.

The Brewers outfielder similarly secured all but one of the first-place ballots from voting members of the Baseball Writers Association of America.
Sep 26, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Sep 26, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

Jacob deGrom doesn't like himself when he's angry.

The Mets ace on Thursday credited his Cy Young-winning season -- one of the best in MLB history -- to his ability to stay calm and collected on the mound ion 2018.

"Looking back on previous seasons there were always a couple starts that I let get out of hand," deGrom told WFAN's Mike Francesa on Thursday. "Looking at how that happened, watching film, I noticed how I kind of got angry and let that sneak up on me. I would let the game get out of hnad. [This past season] I was trying to concentrate on when runners got on, slowing the game down a little bit, taking my time, focusing on how I wanted to get that batter out. 

"In 2017 I found myself looking at film watching myself get angry," he added. "Apparently I don't pitch very well when I'm angry."
Sep 30, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Cleveland Indians third baseman Josh Donaldson (27) bats during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken/USA TODAY Sports (Peter Aiken)
Sep 30, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Cleveland Indians third baseman Josh Donaldson (27) bats during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken/USA TODAY Sports (Peter Aiken)

The Mets should be looking to improve their bullpen, as well as add an everyday catcher, at least one impact hitter and depth beneath the entire roster.

Here are the latest headlines and rumblings from each of the above markets, followed by my take on how things currently stand and may shake out -- with a twist today...

It is common this time of year for experts and columnists to publish predictions about where top free agents will land. There are some that seem obvious, others that are reasonable conclusions, and some that are simply wishful thinking. In the case of the following three free agents, MLB insiders made predictions to me that were a bit of surprise -- specifically former MVP candidate, 3B Josh Donaldson...
Sep 16, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) delivers against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports (Winslow Townson)
Sep 16, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) delivers against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports (Winslow Townson)

Mets ace Jacob deGrom is sticking with the CAA agency, where his new agent will be Jeff Berry, reports SNY's Andy Martino.

DeGrom had been searching for a new agent since former-agent Brodie Van Wagenen became the Mets' GM.

The 30-year-old deGrom reiterated earlier this week that he's open to a long-term extension with the Mets, with Martino predicting the two sides will start talking about a new deal in December...
Van Wagenen on Hot Stove 00:03:50
Brodie Van Wagenen shares his philosophies for building the Mets, on the season premiere of SNY's Mets Hot Stove, Thursday at 10:30pm.

Brodie Van Wagenen shares his philosophies for building the Mets on the season premiere of SNY's Mets Hot Stove, Thursday at 10:30pm.
There was one voter out of 30 who did not have Jacob deGrom first in the Cy Young voting on Wednesday night -- John Maffei of the San Diego Union Tribune.

Maffei, whose non-vote denied deGrom the chance to be the 18th pitcher in history to win the award in unanimous fashion, had a chance to explain his reasoning during an appearance on WFAN with Steve Somers. Instead, he hung up on him.

Here's how the exchange went, with Somers introducing Maffei:
Aug 28, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) smiles during the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports (Patrick Gorski)
Aug 28, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) smiles during the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports (Patrick Gorski)

Mets ace Jacob deGrom won the Cy Young award in nearly unanimous fashion on Wednesday night.

Click below to see how the back pages in New York reacted...
Tom Seaver speaks during a ceremony for Members of the 1969 New York Mets baseball team before the Mets play the Phillies Saturday, Aug. 22, 2009, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Tom Seaver speaks during a ceremony for Members of the 1969 New York Mets baseball team before the Mets play the Phillies Saturday, Aug. 22, 2009, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Next season will be the 50-year anniversary of the Mets' first World Series title, and they plan on honoring the team during a three-game series against the Braves in June.

Led by Tom Seaver and Tommie Agee, the 1969 Mets swept the Braves in the NLCS that year then beat the Baltimore Orioles in five games for their first World Series title, in just their eighth season of existence.

Most players who are still alive are expected to reunite from June 28 to June 30 in a ceremony to remember how the "Amazin' Mets" came to be.
deGrom's remarks on Cy Young win 00:03:37
Jacob deGrom joined Steve Gelbs on Baseball Night in New York after winning the 2018 NL Cy Young award.

Mets ace RHP Jacob deGrom has officially been named the 2018 National League Cy Young Award winner. And though the many saw it as a lock for deGrom after his dominate season, he had to admit the nerves waiting to hear his name called.

"I was nervous," he told SNY's Steve Gelbs after being named the fourth Met in team history to win the award. "I don't know why -- sitting here I've been really nervous about it. But I'm really excited and very thankful to everybody involved who helped me along the way. Family, friends, everybody involved in this. It really is an honor."

When did those nerves set in?
What everyone knew would happen once Jacob deGrom put a bow on his incredible season on Sept. 26 has become official: The Mets ace has won the 2018 National League Cy Young award. 

DeGrom, whose 1.70 ERA was the best in baseball and the fifth-lowest by any pitcher since 1996, finished with 29 of the 30 first-place votes. Max Scherzer was the pitcher that received the lone first-place vote, while Aaron Nola came in third. 

Aside from his league-leading ERA, deGrom allowed three runs or fewer in an MLB-record 29 consecutive starts, was tied for the best WHIP in the NL (0.91), had a career-high 269 strikeouts, had a 0.69 WHIP with runners in scoring position, led the NL with a 1.99 FIP, and had a 216 ERA+ -- the fifth-best since the turn of the century...
Jul 15, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; USA infielder Peter Alonso (34) hits a two run home run in seventh inning against the World Team during the 2018 All Star Futures Game at Nationals Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Geoff Burke)
Jul 15, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; USA infielder Peter Alonso (34) hits a two run home run in seventh inning against the World Team during the 2018 All Star Futures Game at Nationals Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Geoff Burke)

Mets prospect Peter Alonso blasted a three-run home run on Wednesday night in an Arizona Fall League game.

Alonso's home run came during a breakout game during which he racked up four hits to break out of a 5-for-42 skid. His home run was his sixth of the season.
Congratulations, Jacob deGrom 00:02:08
Jacob deGrom's teammates including David Wright and Todd Frazier among others send their congratulations to the NL Cy Young winner.

Mets ace Jacob deGrom is officially the 2018 National League Cy Young Award winner, and his teammates, coaches, and more sent their congratulations to the 30-year-old for his amazing feat...
Aug 23, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Aug 23, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

With Mets RHP Jacob deGrom winning the 2018 National League Cy Young Award, the baseball world reacted on Twitter. 

Here is who congratulated deGrom on his amazing accomplishment...
Sep 7, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto (11) throws to first base to retire Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer (not pictured) during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire)
Sep 7, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto (11) throws to first base to retire Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer (not pictured) during the third inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Charles LeClaire)

To gauge the trade value of potential Mets trade target J.T. Realmuto, I talked with multiple MLB insiders, including two agents, two league executives and three talent evaluators.

Last week, SiriusXM MLB reporter and radio Craig Misch said league sources indicated Realmuto will cost at least high-end, young pitching prospect and a position player.

The consensus I found was that the Marlins do not require a team's top prospect, nor do they require getting back a pitcher. Instead, based on packages being prepared by organizations with interest, it'll clearly cost one or two prospects considered to be among the Top 100 in baseball, as well as a third, mid-level prospect with significant upside...
Aug 15, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis (22) hits a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports (Jesse Johnson)
Aug 15, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis (22) hits a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports (Jesse Johnson)

The Mets should be looking to improve their bullpen, as well as add an everyday catcher, at least one impact hitter and depth beneath the entire roster.

Here are the latest headlines and rumblings from each of the above markets, followed by my take on how things currently stand and may shake out...

If a starting pitcher is traded, who is his replacement?
USA infielder Peter Alonso hits a two-run home run in seventh inning against the World Team during the 2018 All Star Futures Game at Nationals Park. (Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)
USA infielder Peter Alonso hits a two-run home run in seventh inning against the World Team during the 2018 All Star Futures Game at Nationals Park. (Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)

While traveling to his first general managers' meetings in California last month, Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen made a pit stop in Scottsdale, Arizona, to have dinner with one of his top prospects. 

And apparently it was a meeting Peter Alonso will not soon forget.

Alonso, the 23-year-old first baseman and Arizona Fall League All-Star, said he was impressed by Van Wagenen's effort in seeing him so early in the GM's tenure.
deGrom closed out 2018 in style! 00:00:38
Jacob deGrom ended his historic 2018 season in style with his 1000th career K, will he make more history on Wednesday with a Cy Young?

As Mets ace Jacob deGrom waits for the announcement that he's the 2018 Cy Young award winner, here are 10 awesome deGrom stats:

  • Led the majors with a 1.70 ERA, which was the fifth-lowest mark since 1996
  • His 0.41 HR/9 rate was second in the majors and led the NL. DeGrom allowed 10 homers, while likely Cy Young runner-up Max Scherzer allowed 23...
Sep 26, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Sep 26, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

A look at where Mets ace Jacob deGrom's dominant season ranks in the top 10 of the last 50 years.
See everyone deGrom struck out! 00:00:36
Mets ace Jacob deGrom struck out A LOT of people in 2018, will it be enough to win the Cy Young Award on Wednesday?

Mets ace Jacob deGrom struck out a lot of people in 2018. Will it be enough to win the Cy Young Award on Wednesday?

DeGromination Day -- a celebration of Jacob deGrom -- begins Wednesday at Noon on SNY, followed by live coverage on Baseball Night in New York after the announcement.
Jacob deGrom (48) Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Jacob deGrom (48) Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

You might recall that R.A. Dickey's Cy Young Award in 2012 resulted not in a celebration but a quarrel between player and team that ended in the Mets trading Dickey to the Blue Jays before the end of the year.

You might also recall that, last July, when Jacob deGrom's then-agent Brodie Van Wagenen called on the Mets to either extend or consider trading the ace, a well-placed source predicted to us that it would end in a "trade in the offseason."

DeGrom, it seemed at the time, was going the way of Dickey -- a top pitcher at first willing to stay in New York long-term, but ultimately used as a rebuilding chip.
Sep 4, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce (19) is greeted by New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier (21) as he crosses the plate after hitting a two run home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports (Jayne Kamin-Oncea)
Sep 4, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce (19) is greeted by New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier (21) as he crosses the plate after hitting a two run home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports (Jayne Kamin-Oncea)

The Mets should be looking to improve their bullpen, as well as add an everyday catcher, at least one impact hitter and depth beneath the entire roster.

Here are the latest headlines and rumblings from each of the above markets, followed by my take on how things may shake out...

MLB may be swapping headaches again
Comparing Mets Cy Young winners 00:00:37
Jacob deGrom has the chance to become the New York Mets' sixth Cy Young award winner. Watch deGromination Day on SNY Wednesday, 11/14/2018.

Jacob deGrom has the chance to become the New York Mets' sixth Cy Young award winner when the results are announced on Wednesday night.

Watch deGromination Day on SNY on Wednesday, starting at noon!
Sep 26, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) reacts after the top of the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Sep 26, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) reacts after the top of the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

Jacob deGrom said during the All-Star break this past season that he "loved" playing for the Mets and was open to signing a long-term extension.

Those comments came after then-agent and now-Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen made waves by suggesting the Mets should extend deGrom or trade him. And with his agent now his GM and the season in the rearview mirror, deGrom is still open to discussing an extension.

"I think anybody is open to an extension if it's right for you and your family," deGrom told MLB.com's Anthony DiComo. "Nothing is guaranteed in this game until you sign that deal or hit free agency and sign a deal there. You just have to sit down and, at the end of the day, look at what's right for you and your family and kind of make a decision based upon that."
Wilson Ramos, J.T. Realmuto, and Yasmani Grandal (USA Today Sports)
Wilson Ramos, J.T. Realmuto, and Yasmani Grandal (USA Today Sports)

The Mets should be looking to improve their bullpen, as well as add an everyday catcher, at least one impact hitter and depth beneath the entire roster.

Here are the latest headlines and rumblings from each of the above markets, followed by my take on how things are and may shake out...

The high-leverage relief market is percolating
Jacob deGrom dominates 2018 00:01:29
Re-live the dominating moments of 2018 for Jacob deGrom, as the New York Mets ace looks to win the Cy Young Award on Wednesday.

Re-live the dominating moments of 2018 for Jacob deGrom, as the New York Mets ace looks to win the Cy Young Award on Wednesday.

SNY's celebration of deGrom beings at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 14 on SNY!
Jun 18, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) reacts after his inside the park home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Ron Chenoy)
Jun 18, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) reacts after his inside the park home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports (Ron Chenoy)

Mets OF Brandon Nimmo thinks the Mets are "getting the best of both worlds" with agent-turned-GM Brodie Van Wagenen.  

"I think you're gonna get someone who's really in to the analytics -- knows how to read 'em -- but also has that baseball mindset where he's gonna let the analytics kind of help him make baseball decisions and not the other way around," Nimmo said. "So I think we're getting the best of both worlds in that. I'm excited to see what he's gonna do."

Nimmo, who said he has spoken with Van Wagenen, cited his intelligence, but also seemed excited that the new GM had played the game before -- with Nimmo saying Van Wagenen was an injury shy of playing in the pros...
deGrom's Cy Young-worthy ERA 00:00:32
Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom posted some elite numbers in 2018. Here's a look of how his ERA stacks up to other Cy Young starting pitchers.

Mets ace Jacob deGrom posted some elite numbers in 2018. In preparation for "DeGromination Day," here's a look of how his ERA stacks up to other Cy Young starting pitchers...

SNY's celebration of deGrom beings at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 14 on SNY!
Jul 15, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; USA infielder Peter Alonso (34) hits a two run home run in seventh inning against the World Team during the 2018 All Star Futures Game at Nationals Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Geoff Burke)
Jul 15, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; USA infielder Peter Alonso (34) hits a two run home run in seventh inning against the World Team during the 2018 All Star Futures Game at Nationals Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Geoff Burke)

Every Sunday, we'll be taking a look at how notable Mets prospects are faring in the Arizona Fall League. The AFL features some of the best prospects in baseball and its regular season runs through Nov. 15. The Championship Game is Nov. 17. 

Peter Alonso, 1B

The 23-year-old Alonso has cooled off significantly as the AFL winds down, with his line down to .221/.306/.442 in 24 games...
Coming off a down year where he was limited to just 102 games because of a shoulder injury, the Cubs are open to trading 3B Kris Bryant, reports ESPN's Buster Olney.

According to Olney, The Cubs -- who have failed to agree on a long-term extension with Bryant, who is repped by Scott Boras -- could trade Bryant this winter.

With Bryant and Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard both arbitration-eligible through 2021 before being eligible for free agency, a swap of the two could make sense...
Aug 23, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Aug 23, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

Mets RHP Jacob deGrom has watched Brodie Van Wagenen transition from his agent to his general manager, but the Mets' ace is optimistic about the future of the team under new leadership.

"I honestly think he's going to do a good job at this," deGrom said, per MLB.com. "You hear all of this conflict-of-interest stuff. I don't really know how to feel on that part of it. But I truly do believe he is going to be rooting for every player on our team, and try to help them out the best he can."

Van Wagenen, who as deGrom's agent this summer said that the Mets should either extend him or "consider trade opportunities," was happy to hear the right-hander's comments about his new role as general manager.
Keith Hernandez talks baseball 00:04:07
SNY's Steve Gelbs catches up with Keith Hernandez at his Gold Glove Hall of Fame induction to talk defense, Van Wagenen, deGrom and Hadji

SNY's Steve Gelbs catches up with Keith Hernandez at his Gold Glove Hall of Fame induction to talk defense, Brodie Van Wagenen, Jacob deGrom, and Hadji.
Chase Utley, who tormented the Mets as a member of the Phillies from 2003 to the middle of 2015 and broke Ruben Tejada's leg with a dirty "slide" in Game 2 of the 2015 NLDS as a Dodger, was released by the Dodgers Friday to facilitate his official retirement.

Utley, 39, announced during the season that it would be his last. 

The season after breaking Tejada's leg in the NLDS, Utley was thrown behind at Citi Field by Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard. That moment led to Syndergaard's ejection and the now-infamous 'ass-in-the-jackpot' argument between crew chief Tom Hallion and then-Mets manager Terry Collins...
Aug 17, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado (8) tosses his bat after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports (Jennifer Buchanan)
Aug 17, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado (8) tosses his bat after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports (Jennifer Buchanan)

SNY's Andy Martino has been reporting that the Mets are not expected to sign free agent Manny Machado, and Jon Heyman of FanCred shed some more light on the Mets/Machado non-situation on Friday. Heyman noted that the Mets are "not seen as a player" for Machado, adding that the "sense is that they don't see him as the right player to spend big on."

The 26-year-old Machado could command a deal of 10 or more years worth $300 million or more. A potential Machado deal could also include one or multiple opt-outs. 

Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | Twitter | If ever there was a "right player to spend big on" for the Mets at this point in time, it can be argued that it's Manny Machado. There could be legitimate reasons why the Mets don't think Machado is a fit -- and it would be interesting to hear those reasons. But on the surface, Machado seems like the perfect player at the perfect time for the Mets. Some reasons why...
J.P. Ricciardi (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File) (Keith Srakocic/AP)
J.P. Ricciardi (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File) (Keith Srakocic/AP)

The Mets announced Friday that the club and special assistant to the GM J.P. Ricciardi have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately.

"The Mets are grateful for all J.P. has brought to the team over the last eight seasons and we wish him all the best going forward," Mets COO Jeff Wilpon said in a statement. "He was and will continue to be a friend. J.P. was instrumental in identifying and bringing talent to the Mets that helped develop our growth throughout the entire system and stepped up to play an even larger role when we needed him over the time Sandy had to step away."

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported earlier Friday that the Athletics could be a landing spot for Ricciardi...
