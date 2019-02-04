There was an expectation after the Mets dealt away multiple key prospects this offseason that their farm system might slip into the bottom third of the league -- or even be ranked among the absolute worst in baseball. That didn't happen. They actually rose seven spots from where they were before the 2018 season.

On his new list, ESPN's Keith Law ranks the Mets' system 14th, writing:

"The Mets would easily have had a top-10 system had they not traded away their top two prospects, Jarred Kelenic and Justin Dunn, as well as other valuable prospects such as Luis Santana, in a bid to make the 2019 team a contender -- a bid that might very well work if their starters are healthy enough, but that could just as easily lead to a fourth-place finish. Despite the trades, it's still no worse than an average system thanks to a lot of hits on draft picks beyond the first round and some successes in the international market over the past two years."

While the trades of Kelenic and Dunn (in the deal that brought Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano to Flushing) hurt the system, the Mets still had four prospects (1B Peter Alonso, INF Andres Gimenez, SS Ronny Mauricio, and 3B Mark Vientos) ranked on the various Top 100/Top 101 prospects lists that have come out this winter.

Aside from Alonso, Gimenez, Mauricio, and Vientos, the Mets have other high-upside players among their Top 30 prospects, such as RHP Franklyn Kilome (No. 3), LHP Thomas Szapucki (No. 7), SS Sheryven Newton (No. 14), and RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson (No. 20).

The Mets also have a relatively high pick (No. 12) in the upcoming MLB Draft, which should help them give a jolt to the system.

As far as where the Mets' NL East rivals landed on Law's list, the Braves were No. 3 (No. 1 in 2018), the Phillies were No. 10 (No. 5 in 2018), the Nationals were No. 23 (No. 18 in 2018), and the Marlins were No. 28 (No. 28 in 2018).

The Yankees, who were ranked as Law's second-best farm system before the 2018 season, dropped to No. 19.