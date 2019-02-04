Jul 15, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; USA infielder Peter Alonso (34) hits a two run home run in seventh inning against the World Team during the 2018 All Star Futures Game at Nationals Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Geoff Burke)
Jul 15, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; USA infielder Peter Alonso (34) hits a two run home run in seventh inning against the World Team during the 2018 All Star Futures Game at Nationals Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Geoff Burke)

There was an expectation after the Mets dealt away multiple key prospects this offseason that their farm system might slip into the bottom third of the league -- or even be ranked among the absolute worst in baseball. That didn't happen. They actually rose seven spots from where they were before the 2018 season. 

On his new list, ESPN's Keith Law ranks the Mets' system 14th, writing:

"The Mets would easily have had a top-10 system had they not traded away their top two prospects, Jarred Kelenic and Justin Dunn, as well as other valuable prospects such as Luis Santana, in a bid to make the 2019 team a contender -- a bid that might very well work if their starters are healthy enough, but that could just as easily lead to a fourth-place finish. Despite the trades, it's still no worse than an average system thanks to a lot of hits on draft picks beyond the first round and some successes in the international market over the past two years."

While the trades of Kelenic and Dunn (in the deal that brought Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano to Flushing) hurt the system, the Mets still had four prospects (1B Peter Alonso, INF Andres Gimenez, SS Ronny Mauricio, and 3B Mark Vientos) ranked on the various Top 100/Top 101 prospects lists that have come out this winter.

Aside from Alonso, Gimenez, Mauricio, and Vientos, the Mets have other high-upside players among their Top 30 prospects, such as RHP Franklyn Kilome (No. 3), LHP Thomas Szapucki (No. 7), SS Sheryven Newton (No. 14), and RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson (No. 20). 

The Mets also have a relatively high pick (No. 12) in the upcoming MLB Draft, which should help them give a jolt to the system.

As far as where the Mets' NL East rivals landed on Law's list, the Braves were No. 3 (No. 1 in 2018), the Phillies were No. 10 (No. 5 in 2018), the Nationals were No. 23 (No. 18 in 2018), and the Marlins were No. 28 (No. 28 in 2018).

The Yankees, who were ranked as Law's second-best farm system before the 2018 season, dropped to No. 19. 

RELATED: Here's why Mets and Gio Gonzalez are at an impasse >> Read More

CERRONE: Why Steven Matz could be on verge of becoming elite >> Read More

RELATED: Get to know Russell Carleton, Mets' newest front office hire >> Read More
(Adam Hunger)
(Adam Hunger)

Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter | With all the talk about a potential contract extension for Jacob deGrom, it has been easy to forget that another Mets pitcher, Zack Wheeler, is even closer to free agency.

DeGrom is under team control through the 2020 season, but Wheeler is set to enter the open market this fall. And while the Mets are actively discussing whether to make a long-term offer to deGrom, it is simply too early to say if they will do the same with Wheeler, according to major league sources.

Wheeler, 28, missed two seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2015, but emerged as dominant in the second half of last season. In his final 17 starts, he posted a 2.30 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP. He enters the season as the Mets' most reliable starter, after Cy Young Award winner deGrom...
Tags: Zack Wheeler, Andy Martino
Read More
Sep 26, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Sep 26, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter | Jacob deGrom has not yet set any deadlines for extension talks with the Mets, and he has not yet threatened to limit the team's usage of him. But with his side disappointed with the lack of progress, it's worth looking at the CAA playbook in dealing with similar situations.

In February of 2012, Ryan Zimmerman's agent Brodie Van Wagenen set a deadline for extension talks with the Washington Nationals.

With two years remaining before free agency, Zimmerman did not want contract talks to distract his team during spring training or the season, so Van Wagenen told the Nats that he would not talk after the beginning of spring training. If the sides had not agreed in that time frame -- and they ultimately did during the weekend of the deadline -- Zimmerman would likely have tested free agency after the 2013 season...
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Andy Martino
Read More
A general view from the press box of First Data Field, home of the St. Lucie Mets (Jasen Vinlove (USA Today))
A general view from the press box of First Data Field, home of the St. Lucie Mets (Jasen Vinlove (USA Today))

SNY, the official television home of the New York Mets, New York Jets and all things New York sports, today announced its 2019 spring training schedule for the Mets featuring more than 100 hours of exclusive programming, plus complete daily coverage of the team on SNY.tv and across SNY's Facebook (facebook.com/SNY), Instagram (@snytv) and Twitter (@snytv) platforms.

Live Mets baseball returns to SNY Saturday, February 23rd at 1:10 p.m. as the network's Emmy Award-winning broadcast team of Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez, Ron Darling and field reporter Steve Gelbs call all the action for its pre-season opener against the Atlanta Braves. The broadcast is the first of 14 live Mets games to be produced by SNY during spring training. The full schedule is listed below.

SNY's Mets Hot Stove will re-locate to First Data Field Tuesday, February 19th and Wednesday, February 20th at 7:00 p.m. and will culminate with SNY's annual LIVE one-hour show from Duffy's Sports Grill Thursday, February 21st at 7:00 p.m.
Read More

The Mets had been aggressive in their efforts to trade for Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto before eventually deeming the price too high and signing Wilson Ramos. The Marlins are still expected to deal Realmuto, and two other NL East teams have checked in. Here's the latest...

Feb. 5, 11:15 AM:

While most of the recent buzz surrounding Realmuto has centered around the Reds, the Phillies recently reached out to the Marlins about trading for the catcher, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Rosenthal notes that the continued availability of Realmuto led to "renewed communication," but that there is no indication a deal is close...
Tags: Amed Rosario, Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto, Miguel Andujar, Noah Syndergaard, Danny Abriano
Read More
Feb 19, 2018; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) during practice drills at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)
Feb 19, 2018; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) during practice drills at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Steve Mitchell)

The Mets may have a clearer idea for when outfielder Yoenis Cespedes will return from double heel surgery around Opening Day, GM Brodie Van Wagenen said on Monday.

Van Wagenen, who had previously said he views Cespedes as "the ultimate trade deadline piece" to suggest the 33-year-old slugger could return around the All-Star break, said on Monday he doesn't think "we'll have an idea during spring training.

"We want to make sure that he's 100 percent healthy when he comes back," Van Wagenen said, "whenever that day is."
Tags: Yoenis Cespedes
Read More
Brodie confident in Mets roster 00:03:55
New York Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen talks team's offseason strategy, confidence in current roster, and zero plans to sign starting pitcher.

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen made it clear on Monday that the team addressed its most pressing needs this offseason, but is still keeping his ear to the ground on any other potential moves. 

That may include adding another major-league contract to the roster. 

"I don't think we have any restrictions in what we can or can't do," he told reporters on Monday.
Tags: Jason Vargas
Read More
New York Mets' Jerry Blevins prepares to pitch during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Miami. The Marlins defeated the Mets 5-4. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
New York Mets' Jerry Blevins prepares to pitch during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Miami. The Marlins defeated the Mets 5-4. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Former Mets LHP Jerry Blevins signed a minor-league deal with the Oakland A's, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.

Blevins, 35, struggled on the mound for New York last season, going 3-2 with a 4.85 ERA in 64 relief appearances. He totaled 41 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings and recorded a 1.36 WHIP.

In 2016 and 2017, he posted sub-3.00 ERAs, becoming a strong option in the Mets' bullpen. He had a 3.38 ERA in 219 relief appearances since joining New York in 2015.
Read More
Early arrivals at Mets camp 00:01:10
SNY gets first look at New York Mets early arrivals to '19 Spring Training in Port St. Lucie. We see Matz and Syndergaard playing catch.

With free agents Manny Machado and Bryce Harper still available, some fans have wondered why the Mets have not aggressively pursued the two All-Stars. 

Yet GM Brodie Van Wagenen assured that the moves they have made this winter have significantly improved the team. 

"I think fans always have their right to an opinion...but I hope the fan base recognizes the amount of work we've done this offseason and number of needs that we addressed," he told reporters on Monday.
Tags: Edwin Diaz, Robinson Cano, Wilson Ramos
Read More
Apr 27, 2018; San Diego, CA, USA; New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson looks on before a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports (Jake Roth)
Apr 27, 2018; San Diego, CA, USA; New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson looks on before a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports (Jake Roth)

If Sandy Alderson could have his tenure as Mets GM back, there is just one thing he would do differently. 

He would have offered Daniel Murphy a long-term deal. 

"The one thing I regret -- and I told him this -- was not signing Daniel Murphy," Alderson told Dan Martin of The Post. "We've kept in touch. He's a great person and a really good player."
Tags: Daniel Murphy
Read More
Mar 24, 2018; Lakeland, FL, USA; General view of the field as the Philadelphia Phillies take batting practice prior to the game against the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports (Douglas DeFelice)
Mar 24, 2018; Lakeland, FL, USA; General view of the field as the Philadelphia Phillies take batting practice prior to the game against the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports (Douglas DeFelice)

Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter | With less than two weeks before pitchers and catchers report to spring training, dozens and dozens of quality major league free agents remain jobless.

But there are no plans for the Players' Association to repeat last year's experiment with a training camp for unsigned players, according to major league sources.

Last year, approximately 30 major league players, including recognizable names like Mike Napoli, Neil Walker and Tyler Clippard, attended what came to be known as "Camp Jobless" in Bradenton, Fla. The idea was to keep in shape and be ready when a team called late into spring training.
Read More
Aug 19, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez (47) throws to the Miami Marlins during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Mills)
Aug 19, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez (47) throws to the Miami Marlins during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Mills)

The Mets have interest in signing free agent LHP Gio Gonzalez and have remained in touch with his camp, but that interest is not currently at a multiyear level, reports SNY's Andy Martino, who notes that Gonzalez is still holding out for more than a one-year deal. 

Martino reported earlier this week that the Mets and Yankees were both still interested in rotation depth, but that neither team was involved in negotations for Wade Miley, who recently signed a one-year deal with the Astros worth $4.5 million.

Because the Mets have their top five rotation spots currently locked in, Martino suggested it could be easier for them to convince a free agent pitcher such as Doug Fister or Brett Anderson to sign and audtion for a "swingman" role than it could be to sign Gonzalez.
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Jason Vargas, Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz, Zack Wheeler, Danny Abriano
Read More
Aug 28, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) smiles during the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports (Patrick Gorski)
Aug 28, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) smiles during the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports (Patrick Gorski)

Mets ace and reigning National League Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom was ranked MLB Network's third-best pitcher.

DeGrom, who had a league-best 1.70 ERA in 32 starts in 2018, trailed only the Nationals' Max Scherzer and Boston's Chris Sale in its list.

The 30-year-old deGrom went 10-9 last season and struck out 269 batters in 217 innings, beating out Scherzer for the Cy Young Award.
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Luis Severino
Read More
New York Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen poses for photographs at CitiField Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)
New York Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen poses for photographs at CitiField Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Brodie Van Wagenen is not your average general manager. 

In his first few months as Mets GM, Van Wagenen has made some bold decisions, but none may be bolder than his latest:

The Mets GM will sit in the bleachers at Citi Field with The 7 Line Army on July 2 for the Subway Series against the Yankees. 
Read More
Steven Matz
Steven Matz

Mets LHP Steven Matz is a pivotal player for the Mets, which means the difference between making or missing the playoffs could hinge on how he performs in 2019.

Assuming each takes the mound 30 times this season, Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard will again be among the league's elite pitchers. There's every reason to believe Zack Wheeler, in his walk year, will continue his terrific turn-around from 2018. Jason Vargas (and the pitchers behind him) should never be counted on to be a difference-maker at any point in the season.

This leaves Matz, who, at 27 years old, is at a make-or-break point in his career. And he could be poised for a breakout...
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Jason Vargas, Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz, Zack Wheeler, Matthew Cerrone
Read More

Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter |

The slow free agent market has left many quality players available in February, and the Yankees and Mets remain engaged with agents, looking for ways to improve.

While both teams have likely completed the bulk of their offseason work and are happy with their respective rosters, both continue to monitor the market for starting pitching depth.

Neither Brian Cashman nor Brodie Van Wagenen is wired to sit back and disengage, when potential upgrades remain available.
Tags: CC Sabathia, Domingo German, Jason Vargas, Luis Cessa, Seth Lugo, Travis d'Arnaud, Andy Martino
Read More
Justin Wilson joins Hot Stove 00:00:45
New York Mets relief pitcher Justin Wilson explains why he chose the Mets and his initial impressions of new GM Brodie Van Wagenen.

New York Mets relief pitcher Justin Wilson joins Hot Stove and explains why he chose the Mets over offers from other teams. The 31-year-old's initial impressions of new GM Brodie Van Wagenen helped Wilson make the decision. 
Tags: Justin Wilson
Read More
Aug 29, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier (21) tips his helmet after hitting a grand slam home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports (Jim Young)
Aug 29, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier (21) tips his helmet after hitting a grand slam home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports (Jim Young)

Anthony McCarron, SNY.tv | Twitter | : There are stars, bargains, and talent that's in-between still remaining on baseball's free agent market, even though it sometimes seems the pilot light has gone out on the Hot Stove season.

But does waiting too long to sign with a team negatively impact the kind of season a player figures to have? Neil Walker thinks so and has "the worst month-and-a-half of my entire career last year" to offer as evidence.

Walker signed with the Yankees on March 12 and had a lousy start to a subpar season, with his lack of a proper spring training at least partly to blame, the veteran says.
Read More

Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter |

The centennial of Jackie Robinson's birth presents the opportunity to honor one of the 20th century's great civil rights pioneers, and celebrate baseball's long-ago role in that struggle.

But it should also be an occasion to remember Robinson for what he really was: a thoughtful, nuanced and righteously angry public figure whose ideas were sharp enough that they would still be highly controversial today, if people took the time to consider them.

One of the great aspects of Robinson's true legacy is that if he were active now in public life, he would be as controversial as Colin Kaepernick, whose football career ended because he took a knee during the anthem. (And please don't waste our time by saying that his blackballing happened for any other reason.)
Read More
Apr 3, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; General view of fans outside Citi Field before a game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Apr 3, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; General view of fans outside Citi Field before a game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

The Mets have added another key piece to their front office, hiring Baseball Prospectus analyst and writer Russell Carleton.

GM Brodie Van Wagenen had stressed the importance of bolstering the team's analytics department. After hiring assistant GM Adam Guttridge in an analytics role, Carleton is another big hire in that area. 

Carleton said during an appearance on Thursday's Effectively Wild podcast on FanGraphs that Guttridge reached out to him roughly a month ago about a position the team was creating and that they thought Carleton would be a good fit for...
Read More
Oct 11, 2018; Sacramento, CA, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrates after making a basket during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports (Sergio Estrada)
Oct 11, 2018; Sacramento, CA, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrates after making a basket during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports (Sergio Estrada)

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell Jr. donned a Mets jersey on Wednesday night for the second time this season.

This time, the jersey Mitchell rocked was No. 24.

Click below to see
Tags: Jacob deGrom
Read More

John Harper, SNY.tv | Twitter |

Last year there was a relatively simple answer to the question of why baseball's free-agent market was frozen:

Wait 'til next year.

Only here it is, next year, and two of the most desirable free agents to ever hit the market -- Bryce Harper and Manny Machado at age 26 -- are among the 100-plus major leaguers still unsigned as spring training approaches, so now it's clear the climate officially has changed in the way teams are doing business.
Read More

There is only two weeks left before pitchers and catchers report to Port St. Lucie to begin the new Mets season. Every player has been working diligently to get ready to compete during the long grind this year, as everyone in the organization looks to secure the coveted World Series trophy. 

And that includes Mets new GM Brodie Van Wagenen.

CLICK BELOW TO SEE THE VIDEO
Read More
Sandy Alderson
Sandy Alderson

John Harper, SNY.tv | Twitter | If the trade for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz pays off in a big way for the Mets, new GM Brodie Van Wagenen will be hailed for his boldness and creativity. But to some degree such success would also vindicate Sandy Alderson as well.

After all, it's fair to say the Alderson regime's biggest failure was poor drafting that led to a weak farm system. Certainly, I made that case more than once over the last couple of years, when injuries at the big-league level exposed the organization's glaring lack of talent in the high minors.

However, that assessment needs to be updated a bit, and now that Alderson has officially moved on to become a senior advisor with the A's, where he won a championship as GM and groomed Billy Beane for his Brad Pitt moment, there's a chance his tenure with the Mets will look better in the years to come...
Tags: Amed Rosario, Brandon Nimmo, Dominic Smith, Jacob deGrom, Jeurys Familia, Lucas Duda, Michael Conforto, Michael Cuddyer, Steven Matz, Zack Wheeler, John Harper
Read More
Sandy Alderson's Mets legacy 00:02:17
On the Shea Anything podcast, Doug Williams and Andy Martino discuss how former GM Sandy Alderson will be remembered during his tenure.

Doug Williams and Andy Martino drop an all-new episode of the Shea Anything podcast, and drop questions about the back of the Mets' starting rotation as well as the front office that Brodie Van Wagenen has created around himself.

They also look at the legacy of Sandy Alderson's time with the Mets, and share some interesting stories from last Saturday night!

CLICK BELOW TO LISTEN
Read More
New York Mets assistant general manager John Ricco looks on before facing the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a baseball game in Denver on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2009. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)
New York Mets assistant general manager John Ricco looks on before facing the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a baseball game in Denver on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2009. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)

John Ricco, who served as the Mets' assistant GM since 2006, will be serving in a newly-created role by the franchise starting this year. 

Ricco's new role will now be Senior Vice President, Senior Strategy Officer. The official statement from the Mets stated Ricco will report to COO Jeff Wilpon "on special business and finance projects, including significant construction projects the Mets are planning for their Spring Training facility and other minor league facilities."

Ricco won't be completely abandoning the baseball operations side to his job, though. He will still be an advisor to new GM Brodie Van Wagenen and hold his normal responsibilites with salary arbitration, baseball operations' budget, and the team's payroll.
Read More
Feb 14, 2018; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; A general view of a New York Mets hat and glove on the grass during a workout at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)
Feb 14, 2018; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; A general view of a New York Mets hat and glove on the grass during a workout at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Jasen Vinlove)

19-year-old Mets third base prospect Mark Vientos wasn't named among the Top 100 prospects by MLB Pipeline and wasn't named among the Top 101 prospects by Baseball Prospectus.

But ESPN's Keith Law had Vientos ranked No. 60 on his Top 100 prospects list -- ahead of Peter Alonso (No. 90), Andres Gimenez (No. 97), Ronny Mauricio (No. 99), and almost certainly any other Mets prospect (Law's No. 1through No. 50 rankings haven't come out yet).

Alonso and Gimenez appear on pretty much every Top 100 list, and Mauricio is seen by some as the highest-upside prospect in the organization...
Read More
Jenrry Mejia celebrates after the Mets defeated the Brewers, 3-2. Mejia recorded three strikeouts in the ninth inning en route to his 14th save of the season. (AP)
Jenrry Mejia celebrates after the Mets defeated the Brewers, 3-2. Mejia recorded three strikeouts in the ninth inning en route to his 14th save of the season. (AP)

Former Mets reliever Jenrry Mejia is joining the defending World Champions.

Mejia, who was released by the Mets in November, has signed a minor league deal with the Red Sox, reports FanCred's Jon Heyman.

After being banned from baseball for life in February of 2016 after his third positive test for a banned performance-enhancing substance, Mejia was granted conditional reinstatement to Major League Baseball last year...
Tags: Jenrry Mejia
Read More
Apr 27, 2018; San Diego, CA, USA; New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson looks on before a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports (Jake Roth)
Apr 27, 2018; San Diego, CA, USA; New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson looks on before a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports (Jake Roth)

Former Mets GM Sandy Alderson is back in baseball, joining the Athletics as a Senior Advisor to Baseball Operations.

"I am really excited to return to the A's and the Bay Area," Alderson said in a statement. "I look forward to being as helpful as I can to Billy, David, and the rest of the Baseball Operations staff."

Alderson, who stepped down as Mets GM this past June after a recurrence of cancer, announced last week that he had been cancer-free for four months.
Read More
Sep 17, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Mets left fielder Michael Conforto (30) hits an RBI double during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Bill Streicher)
Sep 17, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Mets left fielder Michael Conforto (30) hits an RBI double during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports (Bill Streicher)

Michael Conforto is expecting a huge 2019 after shaking off the rust in 2018 while getting back to form following shoulder surgery. 

After having surgery, Conforto was initially expected to return to the Mets in May of 2018 at the earliest. Instead, he returned on April 5 -- having played just two Spring Training games and a handful of simulated games.

Conforto doesn't regret returning that early, but said he might have been overly ambitious.
Tags: Michael Conforto, Danny Abriano
Read More
Confidence in Mets rotation 00:00:52
The New York Mets have a solid top three starters but the back of the rotation is a mystery, will Steven Matz be able to solidify it?

Jacob deGrom is coming off a Cy Young season. Noah Syndergaard returned from an injury-plagued 2017 with a strong 2018.

But can Steven Matz show the Mets what he's capable of?
Tags: Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz
Read More
Jun 12, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Clay Buchholz (32) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports (Joe Camporeale)
Jun 12, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Clay Buchholz (32) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports (Joe Camporeale)

The Mets are still looking to add depth to their starting rotation, but prefer to ink a veteran to a minor-league deal, according to New York sources.

For instance, Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen had interest in free agent Martin Perez before the Twins signed him to a one-year, $3.5 million deal, according to Fancred's Jon Heyman. And New York also had interest in Derek Holland, who earlier this month secured a one-year, $7 million deal to remain with the Giants.

Should the Mets still be in the hunt for a starting pitcher of this magnitude, here is a short list of five remaining free agents that should interest Van Wagenen and may be willing to accept a minor-league deal.
Read More
Aug 25, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Justin Wilson (37) pitches during the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports (Patrick Gorski)
Aug 25, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Justin Wilson (37) pitches during the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports (Patrick Gorski)

Lefty reliever Justin Wilson said he had other offers on the table before signing with the Mets, explaining that he wanted to play for a contender.

"Clearly, the Mets are gonna be a contender," Wilson said Monday during a conference call with reporters.

Asked specifically what he thinks will make the Mets contenders, Wilson cited the back-end of the bullpen and a starting rotation he would "put up against any starting rotation in the league.
Read More
Jun 19, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; New York Mets second baseman Gavin Cecchini (2) hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports (Richard Mackson)
Jun 19, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; New York Mets second baseman Gavin Cecchini (2) hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports (Richard Mackson)

To make room on the roster for newly-signed Justin Wilson, the Mets DFA'd infielder Gavin Cecchini -- the team's first round pick (12th overall) in the 2012 MLB Draft.

The 25-year-old Cecchini, who missed most of the 2018 season due to a foot injury, hit .217/.270/.301 in 36 games for the Mets (four in 2016, 32 in 2017).

In seven minor league seasons with the Mets, Cecchini hit .284/.348/.399 with 17 homers and 135 doubles in 602 games. 
Tags: Gavin Cecchini, Danny Abriano
Read More
J.D. Davis
J.D. Davis

In early January, the Mets traded with the Astros for J.D. Davis, who has the potential to be a very intriguing, possibly impactful player on the team's roster this coming season.

"J.D. is a versatile offensive talent," Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said in an e-mail after acquiring Davis "He's young, had success against lefties and he'll provide depth at the corner positions."

However, according to multiple organizational sources, in addition to having him play a variety of positions in the field, the Mets plan to get a closer look at Davis on the pitcher's mound, even if it means he can simply be used in a mop-up role...

 
Read More
Peter Alonso joins Hot Stove 00:01:22
Peter Alonso joined Mets Hot Stove to talk about his Opening Day goals and how his offseason has been going.

The Mets had two players named to the new Baseball Prospectus Top 101 Prospects list, and the same players were their only two representatives on MLB Pipeline's new Top 100 Prospects list.

1B Peter Alonso (No. 51) and INF Andres Gimenez (No. 58) made the cut for the Mets. Gimenez was No. 38 on the Baseball Prospectus list, while Alonso was No. 40.

Alonso is the No. 1 first base prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline's list. 
Read More
New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson speaks during a press conference at CitiField in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016, with Yoenis Cespedes after Cespedes signed a $75 million three-year contract with the team. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) (Kathy Willens/AP)
New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson speaks during a press conference at CitiField in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016, with Yoenis Cespedes after Cespedes signed a $75 million three-year contract with the team. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) (Kathy Willens/AP)

Sandy Alderson is cancer-free. 

The former Mets GM declared he has been cancer-free for four months and counting while speaking at the BBWAA awards dinner in New York on Saturday night. 

Alderson, 71, stepped down as Mets GM back in June when he cited a recurrence of his cancer. 
Read More
Could this be Mets 2019 bullpen? 00:00:30
The New York Mets have made a lot of moves this offseason to help strengthen their bullpen, is this how it will look in 2019?

Anthony McCarron, SNY.tv | Twitter | Before we throw too many compliments around, let's see how this revamped Mets' bullpen performs in the cauldron of the regular season for Brodie Van Wagenen's "Come get us" Mets. 
 
Relief pitchers are, after all, a famously combustible lot that can experience dips and surges in performance from year to year.
 
But the Mets' relief corps is, on paper, at least, much deeper this winter and the addition Friday of lefty Justin Wilson only bulks up a unit that mostly betrayed the club last year, even as Robert Gsellman and Seth Lugo emerged as bullpen assets. 
Tags: Edwin Diaz, Jeurys Familia, Seth Lugo, Anthony McCarron
Read More
Regretting Yoenis Cespedes 00:01:14
On the Shea Anything podcast, Doug Williams and Andy Martino discuss the regrets the Mets should have about re-signing Yoenis Cespedes.

Doug Williams and Andy Martino are back in studio and on the mics, but still wondering what will happen with Manny Machado and Bryce Harper, and why the Mets don't seem to be in on the party. 

They also talk about Jeff McNeil being in the Mets outfield, and A.J. Pollock not being in the Mets outfield.

CLICK BELOW TO LISTEN
Read More

Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter |

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen continues to follow through on his pledge to spread the Mets' resources around the roster, rather than burn them on one or two players.

By signing lefty reliever Justin Wilson to a two-year, $10 million deal, according to a major league source, Van Wagenen has further deepened a revamped bullpen that includes All-Star closer Edwin Diaz, and setup man Jeurys Familia.
Tags: Jeurys Familia, Andy Martino
Read More
David Wright surprises NYIT 00:01:35
New York Mets legend David Wright took some time to surprise the baseball and softball teams of NYIT and give them some big league advice

David Wright likes what he sees when it comes to the Mets' new-and-improved roster. 

The former third baseman, who is now a special assistant to GM Brodie Van Wagenen, does not believe the lineup will struggle to score runs as it did last season. 

"Our lineup is certainly stronger and deeper than it was last year," he said on Friday. 
Tags: David Wright, Robinson Cano, Wilson Ramos
Read More
David Wright talks new role 00:04:30
New York Mets legend David Wright spoke about his new role with the Mets front office acting as an advisor to Brodie Van Wagenen.

David Wright sees some of himself in Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen

The former Mets third baseman, who is now a special assistant to the GM and COO Jeff Wilpon, compared Van Wagenen's engine to that of his as a player. 

"I always wanted to outwork the competition and I feel like Brodie is similar in that aspect," Wright told SNY's Chris Williamson on Friday during a surprise visit to speak with the NYIT baseball and softball teams. 
Tags: David Wright
Read More
USA infielder Peter Alonso hits a two-run home run in seventh inning against the World Team during the 2018 All Star Futures Game at Nationals Park. (Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)
USA infielder Peter Alonso hits a two-run home run in seventh inning against the World Team during the 2018 All Star Futures Game at Nationals Park. (Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)

I am not (nor consider myself) a baseball scout. I do not regularly watch the team's top minor leaguers, so I have never bothered to create a top 10 prospect list. To me, that wouldn't be fair to the talent.

However, I talk to lots of people in and around baseball. I listen to people within the Mets organization. I read every list published online, and I talk to a variety of minor-league reporters, experts and scouts. As a result, I end every offseason with a notebook full of names that are mention most when I ask about the team's farm system.

Based on that notebook and comments by professionals, here is my list of the 10 most popular prospects in Brodie Van Wagenen's farm system.
Tags: Tim Tebow, Matthew Cerrone
Read More
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado hits an RBI double during the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. (Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports)
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado hits an RBI double during the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. (Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports)

Andy Martino, SNY.tv | Twitter |

For weeks, the Mets faced the possibility that Manny Machado might end up in Philadelphia, while Bryce Harper returns to the Nationals. 

But those aren't the only N.L. East rivals who have checked in on at least one of those star free agents. According to major league sources, the Atlanta Braves have also been in contact with Machado's camp. 
Read More
Jul 24, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets pinch hitter Jeff McNeil (68) reacts after hitting a single against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning at Citi Field. The hit was his first major league hit. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Jul 24, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets pinch hitter Jeff McNeil (68) reacts after hitting a single against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning at Citi Field. The hit was his first major league hit. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

Danny Abriano, SNY.tv | Twitter | The Mets are "making a commitment" to develop Jeff McNeil as an outfielder, GM Brodie Van Wagenen said Thursday, noting that the team is sending quality control coach Luis Rojas to work with McNeil on his defense before Spring Training. 

And parsing through what Van Wagenen said earlier this week, it seems the team is planning for McNeil to be something close to an everyday player in the outfield, which will be his "primary" position.

So, can the Mets rely on McNeil to be an everyday outfielder? 
Read More
Apr 3, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; General view of fans outside Citi Field before a game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)
Apr 3, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; General view of fans outside Citi Field before a game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Brad Penner)

The Mets hired former Marlins assistant GM Mike Wickham as an advance scout and replay coordinator, according to Fancred's Jon Heyman.

Wickham had previously spent time as assistant director and director of minor league operations with the San Diego Padres, and director of baseball operations with the Marlins.

Wickham's hire is the latest in what has been a busy offseason in the Mets' front office.
Read More
Sep 28, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper (34) bats in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-USA TODAY Sports (Russell Lansford)
Sep 28, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper (34) bats in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-USA TODAY Sports (Russell Lansford)

Mets COO Jeff Wilpon explained Thursday why the team was unlikely to pursue free agents Bryce Harper or Manny Machado

"We have two pretty good lefty outfielders and we're pretty full on the infield," Wilpon told reporters -- including Tim Britton of The Athletic -- during a luncheon for the team's beat writers which was also attended by GM Brodie Van Wagenen. "And then the price from a value point of view, I don't think they've come to me and said, 'We should really do this because it's come down to a point where the cost has value.' We do have a $29 million outfielder on the roster that we hope to come back sometime this year and be productive."

Wilpon was alluding to the idea of adding Machado or Harper to a roster that already includes Yoenis Cespedes, who is due $29 million this coming season and $29.5 million in 2020...
Tags: Amed Rosario, Brandon Nimmo, Michael Conforto, Todd Frazier, Danny Abriano
Read More
Peter Alonso joins Hot Stove 00:01:22
Peter Alonso joined Mets Hot Stove to talk about his Opening Day goals and how his offseason has been going.

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen has made it clear that top prospect 1B Peter Alonso will have a good shot to win the Opening Day job out of Spring Training this year. And that's the only goal he has in mind at the moment.

Alonso joined "Mets Hot Stove" on Thursday to discuss what his mindset is like as his trip to Port St. Lucie is right around the corner.

"I want to go into Spring Training and I want to have the mindset that I'm going to win the job," Alonso said. "I'm going to work hard and do the best to my ability to perform while on the field and show that I'm ready. I want to be the guy."
Read More
Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder A.J. Pollock warms up before his at-bat against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at AT&T Park. (Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports)
Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder A.J. Pollock warms up before his at-bat against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at AT&T Park. (Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports)

Free agent outfielder A.J. Pollock, whose market the Mets had been monitoring, has agreed to sign with the Dodgers, according to multiple reports.

The deal is for four years and roughly $50 million, but also contains escalator clauses and opt-outs, reports USA Today's Bob Nightengale

SNY's Andy Martino reported last week that the Mets could be in play for Pollock if he became open to a "pillow contract" or an opt-out after the first year of a potential deal.
Read More
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred gestures while speaking during a Major League Baseball owners meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018 in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) (Ben Margot/AP)
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred gestures while speaking during a Major League Baseball owners meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018 in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) (Ben Margot/AP)

Major League Baseball is proposing new rule changes. 

According to Ronald Blum of The Associated Press, the league wants to return to a 15-day disabled list and increase the time optioned players must spend in the minor leagues. 

The purpose of these changes would be to reduce the use of relief pitchers and revive offense. 
Read More
mets Archives