Yes, the Mets are getting hammered with injury and illness. Frankly, so much has happened in the last 48 hours, I've literally lost track.

In case you're in the same boat, here's where things stand...

Wilmer Flores and Lucas Duda are now on the 10-day disabled list. Flores has a knee infection and Duda hyperextended his elbow during a game earlier this week.

Utility infielder T.J. Rivera and left-handed pitcher Sean Gilmartin have been called up from Triple-A Las Vegas to replace Flores and Duda on the big-league roster.

Jacob deGrom has a stiff neck and will now start Saturday instead of today. In his place, Matt Harvey will get the ball, which is fine since he's on regular rest due to Monday's off day.

Travis d'Arnaud left Wednesday's game with a bruise on his wrist and was scratched from Friday night's lineup after having trouble throwing before the game.

Apr 19, 2017; Cespedes (52) avoids being hit by a pitch at Citi Field. Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Yoenis Cespedes had his hamstring examined by doctors and will likely miss at least the next few games. I'd like to remind you that they said they same thing about Yo's quad last summer, which, after starting and stopping a bunch of times, eventually landed him on the DL.

Lastly, after being put on the 60-day disabled list to free up a roster spot, David Wright played catch and took batting practice Wednesday, though there is still no set timetable for his return.

OK, got it? This is unprecedented, I feel. In writing MetsBlog the last 14 years, I can't remember writing about so many injuries for so many players in such a short time.

The good news is that this specific group of players is used to dealing with adversity and they know they're capable of winning with a limp because they did it so well last season. I'm sure Terry will remind them of this before tonight's game. Hopefully, it's all temporary, lasting no more than 10 days or so, after which everyone will be back healthy. If not, yikes...

To hear it all straight from Terry's mouth, listen to his Friday talk with reporters here...