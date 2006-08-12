ESPN's Buster Olney believes Joe Girardi's tenure as Yankees manager will end after the season.

"If I had to guess, I think this is it for him," Olney told ESPN Radio early Monday.

Girardi's four-year contract will expire at the end of this season.

The Yankees currently trail, 1-2, in their best-of-five ALDS with the Indians. The two teams play Game 4 tonight in New York.

According to Olney, Girardi has yet to say publicly that he wants to return to his current job, which has led to speculation he could leave even if the Yankees try to retain him.

"I think there's as muchof a chance that he walks away as there is that the Yankees would fire him," said Olney, who spent Sunday night at Yankee Stadium reporting for ESPN.com.

I assume this will get the attention of Sandy Alderson, who will almost certainly want to talk with Girardi if his ties to the Yankees are cut in the next few days. Remember, while Girardi may be mostly associated with the Yankees, anyone that knows him will tell you he is a National League guy at heart.

Alderson recently told reporters that he wants a leader, someone with experience managing a bullpen, and somone that understands and will implement statistical evidence in to his thinking.

1991; Chicago, IL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Cubs catcher Joe Girardi in action against the Montreal Expos at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Girardi was a catcher; he has always and is currently praised for his leadership; he's presided over one of the best bullpens in baseball the last two years; he's been player, manager and won multiple championships in New York; and he's often described as managing by the book, which is often criticized by fans, yet praised by executives.

I mean, if this doesn't scream "Alderson," I don't know what does...

Lastly, despite the Yankee jacket, don't forget Girardi played 11 of of 16 years in the National League, seven of which were with the Cubs, which is who he rooted for as a kid growing up in Illinois.

Aug 12, 2006; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Florida Marlins manager (25) Joe Girardi against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field . Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-US Presswire Copyright Rick Scuteri

Similarly, Girardi's first run as a manager was with the Marlins in 2006, during which he finished 78-84, yet won Manager of the Year.

He has always talked openly about his desire to manage the Cubs. Clearly, that gig isn't opening any time soon. So, based on Olney's comments, the question is: If Girardi is without a job in a few days, is he going to retire, take a break, or will he instantly start looking for a new job?

Because, if he's looking to manage again, and he wants back in to the National League, it's hard to see how his first call is to anyone other than Alderson...